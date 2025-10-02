Commercial car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia’s car insurance requirements are unique in that you don’t necessarily have to buy insurance for your personal or company cars.[1] Instead, the state requires you to show you can pay for any damages you’re responsible for.

You can prove your financial responsibility in one of two ways:

Buy insurance in the following amounts: $25,000 per person of bodily injury liability coverage

$50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage

$20,000 of property damage liability coverage

$70,000 of single-limit liability insurance, if applicable

$25,000/$50,000/$25,000 of uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage Self-insure your business or purchase surety bonds.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission, the agency that regulates businesses, recommends that businesses buy liability insurance at limits higher than the state requires.[2] Some businesses that must register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or the Motor Carrier Division of the Virginia DMV may also need higher limits.

If you or one of your employees is at fault for a serious accident, the damages could exceed the state’s minimum limits. If you don’t have enough insurance to cover all damages, you could end up paying for them yourself, which could be financially damaging.

Find a Commercial Auto Insurance Policy Check rates from a top business insurance company Get My Progressive Quote

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

In addition to liability and uninsured motorist coverage, plenty of optional coverages are available for your commercial vehicle insurance policy. While they’ll come with an added cost, these coverages can enhance your policy and provide more financial protection.

Comprehensive and collision Comprehensive and collision coverages pay for damage to your vehicle after an accident, bad weather, vandalism, theft, and more. Unlike liability insurance, these coverages protect your vehicle rather than others on the road.

Medical payments Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses if you or your employees have injuries from an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) HNOA provides liability protection when you’re driving a vehicle other than your own (or other than your business’s). For example, it covers rented and leased vehicles, as well as your employees’ personal vehicles.

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance coverage provides assistance if you or an employee is stranded somewhere. Services may include towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, lockouts, and more.

Rental reimbursement If you can’t drive your company vehicle because of a covered incident, rental reimbursement coverage will help cover the cost of renting a different vehicle.

Auto loan/lease payoff This coverage pays for the gap between what your insurance will pay you for a total loss and the amount you owe on your auto lease or loan.

Blanket additional insured When you have new employees or contractors in your business, this coverage will ensure they have protection when driving for your business.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Virginia?

You likely need a commercial car insurance policy if you regularly use a personal or company-owned vehicle for business purposes. And if your business owns and uses any vehicles, you almost certainly need commercial auto insurance.[3]

Even if you personally own the vehicle you use, you may still need a business auto policy if you regularly use it for business purposes. If you’re in an accident, your personal auto insurer may refuse to cover the damages if you were using your vehicle for business.

You likely don’t need a commercial auto insurance policy if you (or one of your employees) use a personal vehicle for business purposes just once or very rarely. You should check with your insurer to find out if you would have coverage in those situations.