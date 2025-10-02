Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Commercial auto insurance is essential in Virginia if you use vehicles to operate your business. Not only does the state require you to have either auto insurance or another form of financial responsibility, but the right coverage can save your business from financial devastation.
You’ll have plenty of coverage options and companies to choose from when you’re shopping for commercial auto coverage in Virginia.
Here’s what you should know about commercial auto insurance, the average cost, how to get a policy, and a few of the top insurers for Virginia businesses.
Quick Facts
Virginia requires businesses to either have liability insurance or another form of financial responsibility to operate vehicles.
Nationwide, Progressive, and GEICO are three of the top commercial auto insurers in Virginia.
Your commercial auto insurance could cost between a few hundred dollars and more than $1,000 per month, depending on your business’s unique needs.
Commercial car insurance requirements in Virginia
Virginia’s car insurance requirements are unique in that you don’t necessarily have to buy insurance for your personal or company cars.[1] Instead, the state requires you to show you can pay for any damages you’re responsible for.
You can prove your financial responsibility in one of two ways:
Self-insure your business or purchase surety bonds.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission, the agency that regulates businesses, recommends that businesses buy liability insurance at limits higher than the state requires.[2] Some businesses that must register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or the Motor Carrier Division of the Virginia DMV may also need higher limits.
If you or one of your employees is at fault for a serious accident, the damages could exceed the state’s minimum limits. If you don’t have enough insurance to cover all damages, you could end up paying for them yourself, which could be financially damaging.
Find a Commercial Auto Insurance Policy
Check rates from a top business insurance company
Optional commercial auto insurance coverages
In addition to liability and uninsured motorist coverage, plenty of optional coverages are available for your commercial vehicle insurance policy. While they’ll come with an added cost, these coverages can enhance your policy and provide more financial protection.
Comprehensive and collision
Comprehensiveandcollision coverages pay for damage to your vehicle after an accident, bad weather, vandalism, theft, and more. Unlike liability insurance, these coverages protect your vehicle rather than others on the road.
Medical payments
Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses if you or your employees have injuries from an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
Hired and non-owned auto (HNOA)
HNOA provides liability protection when you’re driving a vehicle other than your own (or other than your business’s). For example, it covers rented and leased vehicles, as well as your employees’ personal vehicles.
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance coverage provides assistance if you or an employee is stranded somewhere. Services may include towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, lockouts, and more.
Rental reimbursement
If you can’t drive your company vehicle because of a covered incident, rental reimbursement coverage will help cover the cost of renting a different vehicle.
Auto loan/lease payoff
This coverage pays for the gap between what your insurance will pay you for a total loss and the amount you owe on your auto lease or loan.
Blanket additional insured
When you have new employees or contractors in your business, this coverage will ensure they have protection when driving for your business.
Do you need commercial car insurance in Virginia?
You likely need a commercial car insurance policy if you regularly use a personal or company-owned vehicle for business purposes. And if your business owns and uses any vehicles, you almost certainly need commercial auto insurance.[3]
Even if you personally own the vehicle you use, you may still need a business auto policy if you regularly use it for business purposes. If you’re in an accident, your personal auto insurer may refuse to cover the damages if you were using your vehicle for business.
You likely don’t need a commercial auto insurance policy if you (or one of your employees) use a personal vehicle for business purposes just once or very rarely. You should check with your insurer to find out if you would have coverage in those situations.
Best commercial car insurance companies in Virginia
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
4.3
Best choiceBased on 880 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (493)
Lindsay
Verified Review
Meh
Reviewed in New York on October 2025
I dislike Nationwide. I dislike the late fee and the cost. It's just unfair to have it up to $300 with discounts, and I am barely getting by in life. If I could switch, I would. I don't know why, but since I have been with you guys for 4 years, I can't get a decent quote anywhere.
Camilla
Verified Review
The coverage is good, but the rates are too high
Reviewed in Maryland on September 2025
Their rates are too high and fluctuate at any given time without notice. I've been with them for 19 years, but I can no longer afford their rates.
Connie
Verified Review
Shingle Replacement
Reviewed in Ohio on September 2025
Poor decision-making on product availability for roof shingle replacement. Contractor vs. Nationwide issue.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
641
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Nationwide has an impressive lineup of coverage for your business’s vehicles, your employees’ vehicles, and leased or rented vehicles. Coverage options include roadside assistance, new vehicle replacement cost, gap insurance, expanded towing, and rental reimbursement, all in addition to the standard coverage options.
Nationwide’s Vantage 360 Fleet program offers easy telematics and tracking for your vehicles and encourages safe driving among your employees. You’ll also get a 10% discount on your commercial auto policy for signing up.
Pros
Many optional coverages
Savings possible via Vantage 360 Fleet telematics program
High commercial insurance and auto claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
Cons
Few discounts available
No coverage for semitrucks or tractor trailers
High number of complaints for commercial auto coverage with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (7,168)
Jesus
Verified Review
Non-insurance company
Reviewed in Arizona on October 2025
They did not respond to my emergency when I got stuck in the sand. My policy started at $55.00 and has now increased to $82.00 for practically nothing. I do not recommend Progressive Insurance because they do not provide any service. I have no tickets and I don't drink. I only use the car for errands and I'm 67 years old.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.97
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive’s commercial auto insurance stands out for its discounts. Your business can save for things like having prior insurance, bundling your business insurance policies, paying for your policy up front, and more.
Progressive also has two telematics programs that allow business owners to track their business’s vehicles and save money. But businesses that use electronic logging devices (ELDs) aren’t eligible for Snapshot ProView (only Smart Haul) and can’t get as big of a discount.
Pros
Many discounts available
Multiple fleet-management tools
Low number of complaints for commercial auto coverage with the NAIC
Cons
Few additional coverage options
Snapshot ProView not available for businesses that use ELDs
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.2 /10
3.9
A solid optionBased on 12,418 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,571)
Sandra
Verified Review
Great Company
Reviewed in Texas on October 2025
I have been very pleased with GEICO. They have been great in all interactions I have had with them.
Stephanie
Verified Purchase
My GEICO Experience
Reviewed in on October 2025
The professional and courteous mannerisms of the representatives during our Q&A session helped me get insurance coverage.
William J
Verified Review
OK
Reviewed in New Jersey on October 2025
Just like any insurance company, they raised the cost after one accident and again after a break-in that was not my fault.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
637
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.59
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO’s commercial auto insurance covers a wide range of vehicle types, including cars, vans, pickup trucks, service utility trucks, food trucks, semis, and more. Its customers have access to a fleet-management tool that includes the option of dashboard cameras and offers savings for safe driving behaviors.
Finally, GEICO has plenty of coverage options to choose from. It offers new vehicle replacement cost, roadside assistance, employee hired auto, expanded towing, and gap insurance, just to name a few.
Pros
Coverage for many different vehicle types
Many optional coverages
Robust fleet-management tool
Cons
Few discounts available
High number of complaints for commercial auto coverage with the NAIC
Poor J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Virginia to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Average cost of commercial car insurance in Virginia
The cost of commercial car insurance spans a wider range than personal car insurance. This is because rates vary depending on factors like the type and number of vehicles your business needs coverage for, your coverage needs, your driving history (and that of your drivers), and more.
Virginia business owners generally pay between $220 and $1,180 per month for commercial auto coverage, according to Insurify data. This is on par with the national average. The more vehicles you’re insuring and the higher the value of those vehicles, the more you’ll pay for coverage.
What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Virginia
Shopping for commercial auto insurance in Virginia can be a very different process from shopping for personal coverage. The quote process might be more complicated than when getting a personal insurance quote.
Commercial auto insurance policies tend to be more expensive for several reasons. Depending on the nature of your business, your vehicles may be spending far more time on the road (as is the case with delivery drivers or long-distance drivers). Not to mention, liability limits are often higher to protect businesses and account for the greater potential damages.
When you’re shopping for a policy, it’s important to analyze factors like your fleet size, the number of drivers you have, and how you use your vehicles to determine your risk and how much coverage you feel comfortable with.
You should also understand the common exclusions and limitations of commercial auto insurance. For example, you may find that commercial policies have fewer optional coverages than personal policies.
The good news is that, as with your other business expenses, you can deduct the cost of your commercial insurance premiums when you’re filing your business taxes.[4]
Customize Your Commercial Auto Policy
Protect your business vehicles today
How to get commercial car insurance in Virginia
If you’re preparing to buy commercial car insurance for your business in Virginia, follow these steps:
Consider your coverage needs. Before shopping, decide on the type of coverage and coverage limits you need. Consider any unique characteristics of your business that could affect your insurance needs.
Research your options. With plenty of commercial auto insurers on the market, it’s a good idea to spend some time researching and making a list of potential companies. This will serve as your starting point when you’re ready to start getting quotes.
Shop around for quotes. Get auto insurance quotes from a handful of companies — either by shopping directly on their websites or by working with an independent agent, a broker, or an insurance-comparison site.
Choose the best policy. Once you’ve seen quotes from several different insurance companies, choose the best fit for your business and sign up for a policy. Pay close attention to your policy’s effective date, coverage types, limits, and deductible.
Commercial auto insurance in Virginia FAQs
If you’re shopping for commercial auto insurance for your Virginia business, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.
How much does commercial car insurance cost in Virginia?
Commercial car insurance in Virginia ranges from roughly $220 to $1,180 per month. Because each business has different needs, costs can span a wide range. The amount you’ll pay depends on the number of businesses you’re insuring, the types of vehicles you’re insuring, your coverage amounts, and more.
What are the commercial auto insurance requirements in Virginia?
Virginia businesses are held to the same car insurance requirements as other drivers on the road. You’ll either need 25/50/20 liability insurance or to self-insure.
What vehicles qualify as commercial in Virginia?
Commercial vehicles can include many different types, including cars, vans, pickup trucks, box trucks, utility vehicles, and more. Whether a vehicle counts as commercial depends on both its type and its primary use. Each insurer may also have a slightly different list of vehicle types they insure.
What is the best insurance for commercial vehicles?
There’s no best insurance commercial auto insurance company for every business, but Nationwide, Progressive, and GEICO are a few that stand out. When choosing the best insurance company for your business, consider your coverage needs, eligible discounts, the nature of your business, and other factors.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.