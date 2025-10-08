Commercial car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

Business owners who use cars, vans, or trucks for commercial purposes need commercial car insurance. This applies whether you’re using a vehicle to haul equipment, drive to jobsites, or work as a self-employed delivery driver.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires the following minimum auto liability limits for business automobiles:

$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

$5,000 for property damage

$5,000 in medical benefits coverage

Coverage requirements vary depending on your vehicles and how you use them for your business.

For instance, vehicles carrying 16 to 28 passengers must have at least $1 million in combined single limit liability insurance. Cargo vehicles must have at least $5,000 in coverage to protect against loss or damage.[2]

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Additional commercial auto insurance coverages in Pennsylvania include:

Comprehensive Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle from non-collision damage, such as theft, vandalism, hail, fire, or hitting an animal.

Collision Collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle if you’re in an accident. In Pennsylvania, insurers automatically apply a $500 deductible unless you request a lower amount.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance pays your medical expenses if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you or you’re involved in a hit-and-run.

Hired and non-owned auto HNOA provides liability coverage for vehicles your business rents or borrows. It also covers employee-owned vehicles if they’re occasionally used for business tasks.

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance covers tire changes, fuel delivery, jump-starts, and towing.

Rental reimbursement Rental reimbursement pays for a rental car when a covered loss damages your vehicle.

Cargo or equipment coverage This coverage pays for lost or damaged cargo carried in a vehicle.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Pennsylvania?

Vehicles used for business need commercial car insurance. Personal auto insurance policies exclude business use.

For instance, if you own a plumbing or electrical company and your employees drive service vehicles to jobsites, you need commercial car insurance. You may also need to add hired and non-owned auto insurance (HNOA) if your employees occasionally use their own vehicles for work errands.

Similarly, if you drive for rideshare services like Lyft or Uber, you’ll need commercial insurance or a rideshare endorsement.

But employees who use their vehicles only to commute to and from work don’t need commercial insurance. They’re covered under their personal auto insurance.