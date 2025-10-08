Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Home>Business Insurance

Guide to Commercial Car Insurance in Pennsylvania (2025)

The best commercial car insurance companies in Pennsylvania include Progressive, Travelers, and State Farm.

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

If you’re a business owner in Pennsylvania and use a car, van, or truck for business purposes, a commercial auto insurance policy ensures you’re protected. Whether you’re an electrician driving a company car to a client’s house, a contractor hauling tools to a jobsite, or a driver delivering pizzas, ensure you’re covered with commercial insurance.

Here’s what you should know about commercial car insurance, including who needs it, the best commercial auto insurance companies in Pennsylvania, and how to get a commercial policy.

Quick Facts

  • Commercial auto insurance often provides more coverage than personal auto insurance.

  • Pennsylvania business owners typically pay between $190 and $1,030 per month for commercial auto insurance.

  • In Pennsylvania, minimum auto liability requirements are $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury, $5,000 for property damage, and $5,000 for medical coverage.[1]

Commercial car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

Business owners who use cars, vans, or trucks for commercial purposes need commercial car insurance. This applies whether you’re using a vehicle to haul equipment, drive to jobsites, or work as a self-employed delivery driver.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires the following minimum auto liability limits for business automobiles:

  • $15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

  • $5,000 for property damage

  • $5,000 in medical benefits coverage

Coverage requirements vary depending on your vehicles and how you use them for your business.

For instance, vehicles carrying 16 to 28 passengers must have at least $1 million in combined single limit liability insurance. Cargo vehicles must have at least $5,000 in coverage to protect against loss or damage.[2]

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Additional commercial auto insurance coverages in Pennsylvania include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle from non-collision damage, such as theft, vandalism, hail, fire, or hitting an animal.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d7333ddf2e/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_046-car-accident.svg

    Collision

    Collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle if you’re in an accident. In Pennsylvania, insurers automatically apply a $500 deductible unless you request a lower amount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance pays your medical expenses if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you or you’re involved in a hit-and-run.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f9afeb546b/car-sharing-96x96-green_040-shield.svg

    Hired and non-owned auto

    HNOA provides liability coverage for vehicles your business rents or borrows. It also covers employee-owned vehicles if they’re occasionally used for business tasks.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance covers tire changes, fuel delivery, jump-starts, and towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    Rental reimbursement pays for a rental car when a covered loss damages your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/922ba91af8/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_005-cog.svg

    Cargo or equipment coverage

    This coverage pays for lost or damaged cargo carried in a vehicle.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Pennsylvania?

Vehicles used for business need commercial car insurance. Personal auto insurance policies exclude business use.

For instance, if you own a plumbing or electrical company and your employees drive service vehicles to jobsites, you need commercial car insurance. You may also need to add hired and non-owned auto insurance (HNOA) if your employees occasionally use their own vehicles for work errands.

Similarly, if you drive for rideshare services like Lyft or Uber, you’ll need commercial insurance or a rideshare endorsement.

But employees who use their vehicles only to commute to and from work don’t need commercial insurance. They’re covered under their personal auto insurance.

Best commercial car insurance companies in Pennsylvania

We’ve chosen three of the best commercial car insurance companies in the state based on coverage offered, discounts, and customer service. You can compare them below to find the right policy for your needs.

Progressive: Best for customization

Progressive specializes in commercial insurance and is the largest commercial auto insurer in the U.S. With more than 30 types of business liability and vehicle insurance coverage, Progressive makes it easy to customize your policy. If you’re a new customer and enroll in Progressive’s telematics program, you can save an average of 10%.

Pros

  • In-house commercial claims adjusters

  • 24/7 policy service online or by phone

  • Various available discounts

Cons

  • No J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking

  • Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

  • Low Trustpilot rating

Travelers: Best for industry-specific coverage

Travelers offers a range of industry-specific coverages for commercial auto and fleet vehicles in various sectors. Available add-ons include lease gap coverage, employee hired auto coverage, and blanket additional insured coverage. In addition to commercial auto insurance, Travelers offers a wide selection of insurance add-ons to help protect your small business.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Liability coverage limits of up to $1 million

  • Available lease gap insurance

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

  • Quotes not available online

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking

State Farm: Best for non-owned and hired car coverage

State Farm offers various commercial auto insurance options available through local agents. The company offers employers’ non-owner car liability (ENOL) coverage for employees who occasionally need to use their vehicles for work. Other benefits of State Farm include above-average customer satisfaction scores, high financial strength ratings, and access to small-business loans.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking

  • Loans available for business funding

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • Few optional coverages

  • Not accredited by the BBB

  Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Pennsylvania to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Average cost of commercial car insurance in Pennsylvania

The average cost of commercial car insurance in Pennsylvania is between $190 and $1,030 per month, according to Insurify data.

Factors affecting commercial auto insurance rates in Pennsylvania include vehicle cost, the number and type of vehicles, coverage type and amount, operating territory, past claims, business size and industry, and employee driving records.[3]

What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Pennsylvania

Commercial auto insurance typically costs more than a personal policy. Coverage may extend to multiple drivers, and business vehicles may have higher risks. Your commercial auto insurance costs are based on various factors, including vehicle type, usage of the vehicles, fleet size, and the coverage you choose.

As with any insurance policy, exclusions and limitations apply. Commercial auto insurance won’t cover tools and equipment inside your vehicle, rental vehicle repairs, or accidents when you use a personal vehicle for business purposes.

While commercial auto insurance can be pricey, you may be able to deduct your premiums from your taxes as a business expense. Check with your tax professional.

How to get commercial car insurance in Pennsylvania

To find the commercial car insurance policy in Pennsylvania that’s right for your business, follow these steps:

  1. Assess your insurance needs. Depending on your business, you may require different types of coverage. In addition to Pennsylvania’s minimum liability requirements, you might need comprehensive and collision or other optional coverages to protect your investment.

  2. Obtain multiple quotes. Contact an insurance agent or use an online comparison platform to get multiple commercial insurance quotes.

  3. Compare policies. Review and compare quotes from several insurance companies, considering price, coverage limits, policy exclusions, and desired add-ons.

  4. Pick a policy. Choose a policy that fits your business needs and budget, then pay your premium.

Commercial auto insurance in Pennsylvania FAQs

For more information about commercial auto insurance in Pennsylvania, see below for answers to frequently asked questions.

  • How much does commercial car insurance cost in Pennsylvania?

    Commercial auto insurance in Pennsylvania averages between $190 and $1,030 per month, according to Insurify data.

  • What are the commercial auto insurance requirements in Pennsylvania?

    In Pennsylvania, drivers must have at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, plus $5,000 in property damage liability and $5,000 in medical benefits.

  • What vehicles qualify as commercial in Pennsylvania?

    In Pennsylvania, a vehicle is considered commercial if it transports goods or passengers for compensation. Examples include food trucks, cargo vans, service pickup trucks, and limousines.

  • Can you add commercial insurance to your personal vehicle?

    In some cases, yes. For instance, if you’re a self-employed driver providing rideshare services, you can add a rideshare endorsement to your vehicle. But if you have a commercial car insurance policy, it can cover both business and personal use.

Sources

  1. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. "Auto & Motorcycle Insurance."
  2. Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. "Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring Your Business: Small Business Owners' Guide to Insurance."
