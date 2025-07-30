AAA Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

How AAA commercial auto insurance works

AAA commercial auto insurance primarily offers policies to small and midsized businesses with small fleets of vehicles. AAA’s regional clubs have policies underwritten by various partners. Its commercial auto insurance offerings are somewhat similar to personal auto insurance, including liability, property damage, and medical payments coverage.

AAA commercial auto insurance offerings also typically include non-owned or hired auto insurance, depending on the AAA club. Some clubs also partner with fleet-management services like FleetBoss and Fleetio to provide GPS tracking, help with scheduling, and improve fleet efficiency.

In the Ohio region, AAA offers AAA Tire & Auto Service to help business owners maintain their fleets. It includes a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty and access to Automotive Service Excellence-certified technicians, among other perks. This is just one example, and your regional club might have different coverages and programs.

When you sign up for commercial auto insurance with AAA, a local agent will work with you to learn about your company and understand its needs. Based on that information, you’ll get a personalized insurance quote that you can customize further to better fit your needs. Coverages and discounts will vary by region, so you’ll need to speak with an AAA agent to understand what you’re eligible for.

AAA commercial auto discounts

Just as with personal auto insurance, discounts are an important factor when choosing a commercial auto insurance policy. With any AAA commercial auto insurance policy, the discounts available to you will depend on the club in your region’s offerings and the makeup of your business.

For example, AAA in Central Pennsylvania offers a corporate fleet safety program that teaches drivers how to be aware of risks, drive defensively, and have better emergency reactions. If completed, your company can potentially earn a discounted commercial auto insurance rate. Offerings differ by region and club, so you’ll need to get in touch with an agent in your area to learn what discounts you qualify for.

AAA commercial auto ratings

Financial strength ratings indicate an insurer’s ability to pay out claims, making it one of the most important metrics you can consider when evaluating insurers. AM Best is the most trusted resource when it comes to financial strength ratings.

Customer satisfaction is another crucial aspect to consider when choosing a commercial auto insurer. An insurance company may claim one thing on its website, but real customer complaint data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) can provide an unbiased idea of how the company’s customer service is in practice.

