AAA Commercial Auto Insurance Review and Quotes (2025)

AAA offers commercial auto insurance through regional AAA clubs, so coverage varies based on where you live.

Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

AAA offers its members a slate of services, such as commercial and personal auto insurance, roadside assistance, and travel planning. Commercial auto insurance differs from personal auto insurance because it only covers vehicles used for business purposes.

Specific coverage availability varies by location, but AAA offers commercial auto insurance for vehicle fleets, non-owned liability coverage, and various add-ons. If you own a small business, AAA commercial auto insurance might make sense for you, but it depends on your coverage needs and where you live.

Here’s what you need to know about AAA commercial auto insurance.

Quick Facts

  • AAA has an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent).[1]

  • A personal auto policy can cover some business use of a personal vehicle, but you need a commercial car insurance policy if you primarily use your vehicle for business purposes.[2]

  • AAA’s small-business insurance offerings in the Northeast region include commercial auto, cyber liability, general liability, professional liability, workers’ compensation coverage, and a business owner’s policy (BOP).

AAA commercial auto insurance at a glance

AAA logo
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
666
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
Best For
Best For
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
666
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.28
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company

AAA offers commercial auto insurance through a network of regional motor clubs across the U.S. Each AAA-affiliated motor club is different, so coverage offerings vary by location. AAA Northeast and California State Auto Association (CSAA) are two of the largest regional clubs.

That said, many clubs offer similar commercial auto coverages, such as liability and property damage coverage, as well as hired and non-owned auto insurance. Additionally, many of the clubs focus on covering smaller fleets, typically up to 10 vehicles, making AAA commercial auto insurance work best for small businesses or companies with small vehicle fleets.

Pros

  • Excellent AM Best financial strength rating

  • Local agents available

  • Roadside assistance often included

Cons

  • Coverage varies by region

  • Not meant for large fleets

  • Customer service depends on your club

How AAA commercial auto insurance works

AAA commercial auto insurance primarily offers policies to small and midsized businesses with small fleets of vehicles. AAA’s regional clubs have policies underwritten by various partners. Its commercial auto insurance offerings are somewhat similar to personal auto insurance, including liability, property damage, and medical payments coverage.

AAA commercial auto insurance offerings also typically include non-owned or hired auto insurance, depending on the AAA club. Some clubs also partner with fleet-management services like FleetBoss and Fleetio to provide GPS tracking, help with scheduling, and improve fleet efficiency.

In the Ohio region, AAA offers AAA Tire & Auto Service to help business owners maintain their fleets. It includes a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty and access to Automotive Service Excellence-certified technicians, among other perks. This is just one example, and your regional club might have different coverages and programs.

When you sign up for commercial auto insurance with AAA, a local agent will work with you to learn about your company and understand its needs. Based on that information, you’ll get a personalized insurance quote that you can customize further to better fit your needs. Coverages and discounts will vary by region, so you’ll need to speak with an AAA agent to understand what you’re eligible for.

Find a Commercial Auto Insurance Policy

Check quotes from top insurance companies in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

AAA commercial auto discounts

Just as with personal auto insurance, discounts are an important factor when choosing a commercial auto insurance policy. With any AAA commercial auto insurance policy, the discounts available to you will depend on the club in your region’s offerings and the makeup of your business.

For example, AAA in Central Pennsylvania offers a corporate fleet safety program that teaches drivers how to be aware of risks, drive defensively, and have better emergency reactions. If completed, your company can potentially earn a discounted commercial auto insurance rate. Offerings differ by region and club, so you’ll need to get in touch with an agent in your area to learn what discounts you qualify for.

AAA commercial auto ratings

Financial strength ratings indicate an insurer’s ability to pay out claims, making it one of the most important metrics you can consider when evaluating insurers. AM Best is the most trusted resource when it comes to financial strength ratings.

Customer satisfaction is another crucial aspect to consider when choosing a commercial auto insurer. An insurance company may claim one thing on its website, but real customer complaint data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) can provide an unbiased idea of how the company’s customer service is in practice.

Compare AAA commercial auto ratings below.

Rating Source
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM Best Financial StrengthA (Excellent)Very reliable
J.D. Power Small Commercial Insurance Customer SatisfactionN/ANot rated
NAIC Commercial Complaint Index0.0Fewer complaints than expected
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

AAA commercial auto coverage options

AAA has a fairly comprehensive commercial auto coverage portfolio, though exact coverage depends on your region and the club’s offerings. That said, most AAA clubs offer similar commercial auto coverages. Many of the coverages in a commercial policy are similar to a personal policy.

A standard AAA commercial auto insurance policy can include the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability

    Liability coverage pays for bodily injury and property damage expenses if a covered business vehicle causes an accident. Commercial liability coverage typically has higher limits than personal liability coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Collision and comprehensive

    Collision insurance pays for damages to a business vehicle from an accident with another car or object. Comprehensive insurance pays for damages from non-collision events, like hail, vandalism, or theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses for the driver and passengers in a business vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)

    UM/UIM coverage pays for damages to a business vehicle if you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/948ffd15d0/personal-transport-96x96-gold_002-truck.svg

    Non-owned auto

    Non-owned auto coverage provides liability insurance for employees’ personal vehicles when used for a business purpose.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Hired auto

    Hired auto coverage extends your commercial auto insurance to vehicles that your business leases or rents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance coverage provides towing, fuel delivery, jump-starts, lockout assistance, and more, depending on your regional club’s policy.[3]

Compare Commercial Auto Insurance Quotes

See rates from top auto insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Additional business insurance options

Some AAA clubs also offer some additional commercial insurance products that business owners can utilize to supplement their coverage.

Coverages offered will vary based on region, but some examples include the following:

  • General liability: This coverage protects against bodily injury, property damage, and legal defense expenses.

  • Workers’ compensation: If you incur any medical expenses, lost wages, or legal costs from work-related injuries, this coverage will help you pay for it.

  • Commercial umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance provides additional liability coverage beyond your general liability limits.

  • Business interruption insurance: If your business needs to close due to a covered event, this helps cover lost income and operating expenses.

AAA commercial auto insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about AAA commercial car insurance.

  • Yes. AAA is a legitimate commercial auto insurer. Each AAA regional club has licensed underwriters in the states in which it operates.

  • To file a commercial auto claim with AAA, you can file online, call the claim line, or call your AAA agent. Make sure you have your policy number, policy information, photos of damage from the accident, and relevant contact information for people involved in the accident.

  • Not typically, no. In most cases, it takes one or two days to get active commercial auto coverage from AAA.

    You’ll need to speak with an agent first about your insurance needs. The agent will then need to complete the underwriting process, after which, they’ll give you a quote. Then, your agent will bind the policy, and your coverage will begin.

  • Yes. Though it depends on your club and region, many AAA commercial auto policies offer coverage for work vehicles such as vans and pickup trucks. But roadside assistance insurance may not cover some vehicles, such as larger trucks and trailers.

    You should discuss this with your AAA agent when buying a commercial policy, since it can vary by region.

Sources

  1. AM Best. "CSAA Insurance Exchange."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring Your Business: Small Business Owners' Guide to Insurance."
  3. AAA. "Small Business Insurance."
Danny Smith
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate