Commercial car insurance requirements in Ohio

In Ohio, any business that owns or leases vehicles for work needs a commercial auto insurance policy.

If you and your employees use your personal cars for occasional business use, like running errands or meeting clients, your personal auto policies may provide some protection. But it’s still important to confirm that with your insurance company.[1]

Ohio’s minimum liability coverage for all vehicles is:[2]

$25,000 for bodily injury per person

$50,000 for bodily injury per accident

$25,000 for property damage

For most businesses, these limits aren’t enough. If you or an employee drives for work purposes and causes an accident, the state-mandated minimum limits may not be enough to cover the damages, and the other party can sue your business.

Ohio requires certain businesses to buy higher limits. For example, “for-hire” transportation companies, such as limousine drivers and chauffeurs, must have bodily injury and property damage coverage of at least $1.5 million for vehicles with a seating capacity of 15 people or less and $5 million for vehicles with a seating capacity of 16 or more.[3]

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Beyond Ohio’s minimum liability requirements, many businesses choose extra commercial coverage for broader protection. Some common add-ons include:

Comprehensive and collision insurance Comprehensive and collision coverage pay for damage to your vehicle from accidents, theft, fire, and weather.

Medical payments (MedPay) MedPay helps pay medical bills for you and your passengers, regardless of fault.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist UM/UIM protects you if another driver without insurance (or without enough insurance) causes an accident.

Hired and non-owned auto HNOA extends coverage when employees drive rented, leased, or personal vehicles for work.

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance covers towing, jump-starts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and locksmith services if your business vehicle breaks down.

Rental reimbursement Rental reimbursement pays for a temporary replacement vehicle while yours gets repairs after a covered accident.

Cargo coverage Cargo coverage protects goods owned by others that your vehicle is transporting.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Ohio?

All vehicles a business owns or leases and uses for business purposes need commercial car insurance. This also applies if you commonly use your personal vehicle for business purposes.

For example, if you’re a contractor who drives to job sites, regularly delivers products to customers, or transports passengers or cargo owned by other people, your personal auto insurance may not provide coverage for accidents when driving for work.

On the other hand, if you only commute to and from work or run an occasional errand, a personal auto policy is usually enough.