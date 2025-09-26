Guide to Commercial Car Insurance in Ohio (2025)

Here are the essentials of commercial car insurance in Ohio, including state requirements, average costs, coverage options, and tips for finding the right policy.

Janet Berry-Johnson
Written byJanet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

In Ohio, using your car for business purposes, including deliveries, client visits, and transporting equipment, means taking on risks that your personal auto insurance won’t cover. Without the right protection, a single accident could put your company at risk. A commercial car insurance policy helps cover these gaps and protect your vehicles, drivers, and finances.

Here’s what you should know about how commercial car insurance works in Ohio, what the state requires, and how to choose the right coverage for your business.

Quick Facts

  • Commercial car insurance in Ohio typically costs between $140 and $780 per month.

  • Factors that affect your rates include the type of vehicles you’re insuring, your fleet size, and the type of business you operate.

  • Commercial car insurance premiums are generally tax-deductible as a business expense.

Commercial car insurance requirements in Ohio

In Ohio, any business that owns or leases vehicles for work needs a commercial auto insurance policy.

If you and your employees use your personal cars for occasional business use, like running errands or meeting clients, your personal auto policies may provide some protection. But it’s still important to confirm that with your insurance company.[1]

Ohio’s minimum liability coverage for all vehicles is:[2]

  • $25,000 for bodily injury per person

  • $50,000 for bodily injury per accident

  • $25,000 for property damage

For most businesses, these limits aren’t enough. If you or an employee drives for work purposes and causes an accident, the state-mandated minimum limits may not be enough to cover the damages, and the other party can sue your business.

Ohio requires certain businesses to buy higher limits. For example, “for-hire” transportation companies, such as limousine drivers and chauffeurs, must have bodily injury and property damage coverage of at least $1.5 million for vehicles with a seating capacity of 15 people or less and $5 million for vehicles with a seating capacity of 16 or more.[3]

Find a Commercial Auto Insurance Policy

Check rates from a top business insurance company

Optional commercial auto insurance coverages

Beyond Ohio’s minimum liability requirements, many businesses choose extra commercial coverage for broader protection. Some common add-ons include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive and collision insurance

    Comprehensive and collision coverage pay for damage to your vehicle from accidents, theft, fire, and weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments (MedPay)

    MedPay helps pay medical bills for you and your passengers, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    UM/UIM protects you if another driver without insurance (or without enough insurance) causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e4caf71395/car-sharing-96x96-orange_040-shield.svg

    Hired and non-owned auto

    HNOA extends coverage when employees drive rented, leased, or personal vehicles for work.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e4d42601c7/recovery-and-repair-96x96-green_005-cog.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance covers towing, jump-starts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and locksmith services if your business vehicle breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    Rental reimbursement pays for a temporary replacement vehicle while yours gets repairs after a covered accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/948ffd15d0/personal-transport-96x96-gold_002-truck.svg

    Cargo coverage

    Cargo coverage protects goods owned by others that your vehicle is transporting.

Do you need commercial car insurance in Ohio?

All vehicles a business owns or leases and uses for business purposes need commercial car insurance. This also applies if you commonly use your personal vehicle for business purposes.

For example, if you’re a contractor who drives to job sites, regularly delivers products to customers, or transports passengers or cargo owned by other people, your personal auto insurance may not provide coverage for accidents when driving for work.

On the other hand, if you only commute to and from work or run an occasional errand, a personal auto policy is usually enough.

Best commercial car insurance companies in Ohio

Choosing the right insurance company can make a big difference in the price you pay for coverage as well as peace of mind. In Ohio, the following insurance companies stand out for their coverage options, pricing, and customer service.

Progressive: Best for flexible coverage and pricing

flexible coverage and pricingProgressive logoProgressive

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10

Progressive is the largest commercial auto insurance company in the U.S., based on market share, so you can expect lots of different offerings. The company works with all kinds of small businesses that need customizable policies, from single vehicles to large fleets, and offers usage-based discounts.

Pros

  • Insures cars, trucks, and trailers

  • Competitive pricing

  • Flexible payment options

Cons

  • Some discounts require telematics participation

  • Low rating on Trustpilot

  • Doesn’t insure businesses that lease or rent vehicles or offer for-hire passenger transportation

Read more driver reviews of Progressive
Kevin
Verified Review
Not a good experience with Progressive
Reviewed in Illinois on September 2025
Good for the first year, then they double your rates!
Craig
Verified Review
Misleading Information
Reviewed in Michigan on September 2025
It sucks that they increased my insurance just because my sister stays here for 6 months out of the year. Then they had my dad listed, who doesn’t live here, and someone else was listed as well. I've only had them for a month, and it's already showing that it's more about money than being truthful.
Willie
Verified Review
Best in my Book
Reviewed in South Carolina on September 2025
I'm very pleased with each person that assisted me in my decision-making. Excellent staff members! 👏 👍 👌

Nationwide: Best for customer service and local presence

customer service and local presenceNationwide logoNationwide

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9/10

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company has its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. Its agents combine strong local knowledge with solid coverage options. Its strong AM Best financial rating, above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings, and diverse policy offerings make it a solid choice for small-business owners.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

  • Local Ohio presence adds familiarity and accessibility

  • Network of pre-screened repair shops for claims service

Cons

  • Little information about discounts available online

  • Doesn’t work with high-risk industries or businesses with a history of claims

  • Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Read more driver reviews of Nationwide
Camilla
Verified Review
The coverage is good, but the rates are too high
Reviewed in Maryland on September 2025
Their rates are too high and fluctuate at any given time without notice. I've been with them for 19 years, but I can no longer afford their rates.
Connie
Verified Review
Shingle Replacement
Reviewed in Ohio on September 2025
Poor decision-making on product availability for roof shingle replacement. Contractor vs. Nationwide issue.
Gary
Verified Review
High price
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 2025
Great coverage, but you pay for it.

State Farm: Best for small-business owners

small-business ownersState Farm logoState Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10

State Farm is a good option for small-business owners who want personalized advice and support from a local agent. Its commercial auto policies cover the basics, like liability, uninsured/underinsured motorists, medical payments, comprehensive, and collision coverage.

The company also offers non-owned and hired car coverage for employees who use their own vehicles for work or businesses that rent vehicles for short terms.

Pros

  • Large agent network in Ohio

  • Simple, straightforward coverage options

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking

  • Commercial auto quotes not available online

  • Little information available on pricing and discounts

Read more driver reviews of State Farm
Edward
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Wisconsin on September 2025
High price, not much better than American Family. No tickets or accidents.
Michael
Verified Review
Avoid State Farm
Reviewed in New York on September 2025
Avoid them. They almost doubled their prices. They don't return phone calls.
Retha
Verified Review
Too Expensive for Liability Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on September 2025
I pay $77 for liability insurance, which I find too expensive.

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Ohio to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Average cost of commercial car insurance in Ohio

In Ohio, commercial car insurance typically costs between $140 and $780 per month, according to Insurify data. That’s lower than the nationwide range of $220 to $1,200 per month.

Your premiums will depend on factors like the type of vehicles you need to insure, the driving records for you and your employees, and coverage limits.

Companies with larger fleets and those in high-risk industries, like transportation, trucking, or construction, will pay more for coverage. Smaller businesses in low-risk industries often pay much less.

What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Ohio

Commercial car insurance usually costs more than personal auto insurance policies because businesses face different risks and often need higher limits. For example, commercial vehicles might see heavier use, have multiple drivers, or transport tools, equipment, or goods that belong to others.

To choose the right coverage, consider your risk based on the size of your fleet, who’ll be driving, and how you’ll use the vehicles day-to-day. Remember that commercial car insurance policies might have exclusions, such as intentional damage or unlisted drivers.

Claims usually follow a straightforward process. You report the accident, submit any documentation the claims adjuster requests, and work with the insurance company to resolve repairs or liability.

Finally, remember that commercial auto insurance premiums may be tax-deductible as a business expense. This tax-deductible status helps offset the higher cost of coverage.

Protect Your Business Vehicles

Cover cargo vans, pickups, food trucks, and more

How to get commercial car insurance in Ohio

Finding the right policy doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Follow these steps to get commercial car insurance in Ohio:

  1. Assess your needs. Consider how you’ll use the vehicles, the number of drivers you’ll need to name on your policy, and whether you’ll need coverage beyond liability.

  2. Gather information. For accurate quotes, collect details like employee driver’s license numbers, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and annual mileage for the company vehicles.

  3. Compare insurance companies. Request quotes from multiple insurance companies and compare coverage options, costs, and each company’s reputation for customer service.

  4. Select coverage. Choose liability limits and optional add-ons like comprehensive, collision, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and roadside assistance.

  5. Finalize and maintain your policy. Purchase the policy, pay your premiums on time, and review your coverage annually to ensure it still meets your needs.

Commercial auto insurance in Ohio FAQs

You may still have questions about buying commercial car insurance in Ohio and what it covers. Here are the answers to some of the most common concerns.

  • How much does commercial car insurance cost in Ohio?

    In Ohio, commercial auto insurance typically costs between $140 and $780 per month, depending on factors like vehicle types, business use, number of drivers, driving records, and chosen coverage limits.

  • What are the requirements for commercial auto insurance in Ohio?

    Ohio requires minimum liability coverage of:

    • $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident for bodily injury per person

    • $25,000 for property damage 

    But these limits may not be enough for businesses. The Insurance Information Institute recommends businesses have at least $500,000 in commercial auto liability coverage.

  • What qualifies as a commercial vehicle in Ohio?

    Any vehicle primarily used for business, including delivery vans, work trucks, and cars that transport clients, qualifies as a commercial vehicle. Even a personal vehicle used frequently for business tasks may require commercial car insurance coverage.

  • Does commercial auto insurance cover personal use?

    Unless your insurer specifically excludes it, commercial auto insurance should cover personal use of a business vehicle. If you or your employees regularly use company vehicles for personal use, talk to your agent to see if you need an endorsement.

Sources

  1. III. "Business Vehicle Insurance."
  2. Ohio.gov. "Ohio BMV."
  3. Ohio CTA. "Chauffeured Transportation Helpful Resources and Information."
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.

Janet has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate