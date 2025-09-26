8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Table of contents
In Ohio, using your car for business purposes, including deliveries, client visits, and transporting equipment, means taking on risks that your personal auto insurance won’t cover. Without the right protection, a single accident could put your company at risk. A commercial car insurance policy helps cover these gaps and protect your vehicles, drivers, and finances.
Here’s what you should know about how commercial car insurance works in Ohio, what the state requires, and how to choose the right coverage for your business.
Commercial car insurance in Ohio typically costs between $140 and $780 per month.
Factors that affect your rates include the type of vehicles you’re insuring, your fleet size, and the type of business you operate.
Commercial car insurance premiums are generally tax-deductible as a business expense.
Commercial car insurance requirements in Ohio
In Ohio, any business that owns or leases vehicles for work needs a commercial auto insurance policy.
If you and your employees use your personal cars for occasional business use, like running errands or meeting clients, your personal auto policies may provide some protection. But it’s still important to confirm that with your insurance company.[1]
Ohio’s minimum liability coverage for all vehicles is:[2]
$25,000 for bodily injury per person
$50,000 for bodily injury per accident
$25,000 for property damage
For most businesses, these limits aren’t enough. If you or an employee drives for work purposes and causes an accident, the state-mandated minimum limits may not be enough to cover the damages, and the other party can sue your business.
Ohio requires certain businesses to buy higher limits. For example, “for-hire” transportation companies, such as limousine drivers and chauffeurs, must have bodily injury and property damage coverage of at least $1.5 million for vehicles with a seating capacity of 15 people or less and $5 million for vehicles with a seating capacity of 16 or more.[3]
Optional commercial auto insurance coverages
Beyond Ohio’s minimum liability requirements, many businesses choose extra commercial coverage for broader protection. Some common add-ons include:
Comprehensive and collision insurance
Comprehensive and collision coverage pay for damage to your vehicle from accidents, theft, fire, and weather.
Medical payments (MedPay)
MedPay helps pay medical bills for you and your passengers, regardless of fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
UM/UIM protects you if another driver without insurance (or without enough insurance) causes an accident.
Hired and non-owned auto
HNOA extends coverage when employees drive rented, leased, or personal vehicles for work.
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance covers towing, jump-starts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and locksmith services if your business vehicle breaks down.
Rental reimbursement
Rental reimbursement pays for a temporary replacement vehicle while yours gets repairs after a covered accident.
Cargo coverage
Cargo coverage protects goods owned by others that your vehicle is transporting.
Do you need commercial car insurance in Ohio?
All vehicles a business owns or leases and uses for business purposes need commercial car insurance. This also applies if you commonly use your personal vehicle for business purposes.
For example, if you’re a contractor who drives to job sites, regularly delivers products to customers, or transports passengers or cargo owned by other people, your personal auto insurance may not provide coverage for accidents when driving for work.
On the other hand, if you only commute to and from work or run an occasional errand, a personal auto policy is usually enough.
Best commercial car insurance companies in Ohio
Choosing the right insurance company can make a big difference in the price you pay for coverage as well as peace of mind. In Ohio, the following insurance companies stand out for their coverage options, pricing, and customer service.
Progressive: Best for flexible coverage and pricing
Progressive
A+
8.7/10
Progressive is the largest commercial auto insurance company in the U.S., based on market share, so you can expect lots of different offerings. The company works with all kinds of small businesses that need customizable policies, from single vehicles to large fleets, and offers usage-based discounts.
Insures cars, trucks, and trailers
Competitive pricing
Flexible payment options
Some discounts require telematics participation
Low rating on Trustpilot
Doesn’t insure businesses that lease or rent vehicles or offer for-hire passenger transportation
Nationwide: Best for customer service and local presence
Nationwide
3.3
9/10
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company has its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. Its agents combine strong local knowledge with solid coverage options. Its strong AM Best financial rating, above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings, and diverse policy offerings make it a solid choice for small-business owners.
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
Local Ohio presence adds familiarity and accessibility
Network of pre-screened repair shops for claims service
Little information about discounts available online
Doesn’t work with high-risk industries or businesses with a history of claims
Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
State Farm: Best for small-business owners
State Farm
3.2
9.3/10
State Farm is a good option for small-business owners who want personalized advice and support from a local agent. Its commercial auto policies cover the basics, like liability, uninsured/underinsured motorists, medical payments, comprehensive, and collision coverage.
The company also offers non-owned and hired car coverage for employees who use their own vehicles for work or businesses that rent vehicles for short terms.
Large agent network in Ohio
Simple, straightforward coverage options
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking
Commercial auto quotes not available online
Little information available on pricing and discounts
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies in Ohio to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Average cost of commercial car insurance in Ohio
In Ohio, commercial car insurance typically costs between $140 and $780 per month, according to Insurify data. That’s lower than the nationwide range of $220 to $1,200 per month.
Your premiums will depend on factors like the type of vehicles you need to insure, the driving records for you and your employees, and coverage limits.
Companies with larger fleets and those in high-risk industries, like transportation, trucking, or construction, will pay more for coverage. Smaller businesses in low-risk industries often pay much less.
What business owners should know about commercial auto insurance in Ohio
Commercial car insurance usually costs more than personal auto insurance policies because businesses face different risks and often need higher limits. For example, commercial vehicles might see heavier use, have multiple drivers, or transport tools, equipment, or goods that belong to others.
To choose the right coverage, consider your risk based on the size of your fleet, who’ll be driving, and how you’ll use the vehicles day-to-day. Remember that commercial car insurance policies might have exclusions, such as intentional damage or unlisted drivers.
Claims usually follow a straightforward process. You report the accident, submit any documentation the claims adjuster requests, and work with the insurance company to resolve repairs or liability.
Finally, remember that commercial auto insurance premiums may be tax-deductible as a business expense. This tax-deductible status helps offset the higher cost of coverage.
How to get commercial car insurance in Ohio
Finding the right policy doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Follow these steps to get commercial car insurance in Ohio:
Assess your needs. Consider how you’ll use the vehicles, the number of drivers you’ll need to name on your policy, and whether you’ll need coverage beyond liability.
Gather information. For accurate quotes, collect details like employee driver’s license numbers, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and annual mileage for the company vehicles.
Compare insurance companies. Request quotes from multiple insurance companies and compare coverage options, costs, and each company’s reputation for customer service.
Select coverage. Choose liability limits and optional add-ons like comprehensive, collision, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and roadside assistance.
Finalize and maintain your policy. Purchase the policy, pay your premiums on time, and review your coverage annually to ensure it still meets your needs.
Commercial auto insurance in Ohio FAQs
You may still have questions about buying commercial car insurance in Ohio and what it covers. Here are the answers to some of the most common concerns.
How much does commercial car insurance cost in Ohio?
In Ohio, commercial auto insurance typically costs between $140 and $780 per month, depending on factors like vehicle types, business use, number of drivers, driving records, and chosen coverage limits.
What are the requirements for commercial auto insurance in Ohio?
Ohio requires minimum liability coverage of:
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident for bodily injury per person
$25,000 for property damage
But these limits may not be enough for businesses. The Insurance Information Institute recommends businesses have at least $500,000 in commercial auto liability coverage.
What qualifies as a commercial vehicle in Ohio?
Any vehicle primarily used for business, including delivery vans, work trucks, and cars that transport clients, qualifies as a commercial vehicle. Even a personal vehicle used frequently for business tasks may require commercial car insurance coverage.
Does commercial auto insurance cover personal use?
Unless your insurer specifically excludes it, commercial auto insurance should cover personal use of a business vehicle. If you or your employees regularly use company vehicles for personal use, talk to your agent to see if you need an endorsement.
