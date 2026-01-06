Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Table of contents
Trucking liability insurance is mandatory coverage for commercial trucks. It protects you financially against bodily injury and property damage you may cause while driving. Without proper proof of coverage, you can’t book loads or maintain your operating authority.[1] Fines from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) can also add up quickly.
Here’s what owner-operators need to know about required coverage limits, monthly costs, essential FMCSA paperwork, and strategies to reduce their premiums.
FMCSA requires minimum liability limits of $750,000 for general freight and $5 million for hazardous materials.[2]
Trucking companies typically pay between $5,000 and $18,000 annually for liability coverage, depending on cargo type and driver history.
In addition to required primary liability coverage, you may also consider general liability, bobtail coverage, non-trucking liability, and non-owner liability insurance.
What is trucking liability insurance?
Trucking liability insurance covers bodily injury and property damage you cause to others while operating your commercial vehicle — but it doesn’t protect the cargo you’re hauling.
The FMCSA requires all for-hire carriers to maintain minimum liability limits ranging from $750,000 for general freight to $5 million when transporting hazardous materials. This coverage protects against lawsuits and accidents that could bankrupt your trucking business.
Your liability policy includes an MCS-90 endorsement, which serves as official proof of coverage for the FMCSA. This endorsement guarantees your insurance company will pay claims up to the required minimums.
For example, say you’re backing into a shipper’s dock and accidentally damage their loading equipment. Your trucking liability insurance would cover the repair costs and any related bodily injury claims.
Without this coverage, you’d be personally responsible for potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
Who needs trucking liability insurance?
For-hire carriers and owner-operators of commercial motor vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds crossing state lines must carry trucking liability insurance. Trucks under that weight threshold must maintain coverage, but at a lower $300,000 limit.
The following operators specifically need trucking liability insurance:
New authority holders: You must have coverage before you can legally accept your first load.
Hotshot trucking operations: Even smaller pickups and trailers fall under FMCSA requirements when they operate across state lines.
Hazmat haulers: Due to the increased risks, you’ll need to carry higher liability limits if you haul hazardous materials.
Owner-operators leasing to carriers: Your lease may require you to maintain non-trucking liability and bobtail coverage when not under dispatch.
Intrastate carriers in participating states: Many states adopt federal requirements for commercial operations or have their own state-specific requirements.
Even if you’re leased to a motor carrier that provides primary liability coverage, you may still need additional coverage to maintain compliance and protect against liability gaps.
Minimum trucking liability insurance limits and FMCSA filing requirements
Federal regulations establish minimum liability limits based on the type of freight you haul. General freight requires $750,000 in coverage, while hazardous materials shipments demand up to $5 million, depending on the specific materials involved.
Your commercial truck insurance company will typically file an MCS-90 and a BMC-91X/BMC-91 form with the FMCSA within 24 to 48 hours of binding coverage. These forms establish your proof of financial responsibility and maintain your operating authority status.
Choose insurers that offer automatic filing to avoid compliance gaps that could suspend your authority.
A Certificate of Insurance (COI) provides proof of coverage for brokers and shippers. This certificate shows your policy limits, effective dates, and confirmation that you meet minimum insurance requirements.
Most load boards sync directly with insurance databases, but having instant access to certificates speeds up the booking process.
FMCSA forms you’ll need to file
Several critical forms maintain your compliance with federal insurance requirements:
MCS-90 endorsement: This mandatory endorsement guarantees your insurance company will pay claims up to FMCSA minimums. Your insurer files this form when you bind coverage.
BMC-91X/BMC-91 filings: The BMC-91X covers combined policies with multiple insurers, while the BMC-91 applies to single-policy coverage. Your insurance company files both electronically.
UCR (Unified Carrier Registration) registration and proof of financial responsibility: This annual registration confirms you maintain required insurance coverage. It’s filed separately through your state or the UCR plan.
How to get proof of insurance fast
Many insurers provide 24/7 access to download certificates instantly. As soon as your policy is in force, you can request electronic certificates through your insurance agency’s online portal or mobile app.
Many load boards sync automatically with insurance databases, updating your coverage status in real time once your insurer files with the FMCSA.
Optional trucking coverages to consider
While primary liability coverage is the only mandatory insurance requirement, optional coverages protect your balance sheet from risks that basic liability won’t. These add-ons can prevent a single accident or lawsuit from destroying years of hard work building your trucking business.
Motor truck general liability insurance covers slip-and-fall accidents, property damage, and other incidents that occur while you’re on shipper’s or receiver’s property but not actively driving.[3] For example, this coverage protects against lawsuits from loading dock accidents.
Bobtail coverage is liability insurance for truck drivers operating their truck without a trailer, either on personal time or between jobs. It protects against damages or injuries you may cause in accidents during these non-hauling periods.
Motor carrier lease agreements often require this coverage to protect drivers even when they’re not under dispatch.
Non-owned liability coverage protects against damage to trailers you’re hauling but don’t own. Since most liability policies cover only your truck, non-owned trailer coverage prevents you from paying out of pocket for trailer repairs after an accident.
Non-trucking liability coverage protects truck drivers when they’re using their rig for personal, non-business purposes. It covers bodily injury and property damage you may cause while not under dispatch or hauling freight.
This ensures drivers have liability protection outside of work-related activities.
Cost of truck liability insurance
Trucking liability insurance typically costs between $5,000 and $18,000 per year, based on industry data from multiple insurance companies.
Your pricing depends on your specific operation, but several factors influence your insurance costs. These include:
Operating radius
Cargo type
CDL experience and driving history
Vehicle type and value
USDOT age
Business credit
Cost factors you can control
While some rating factors are fixed — like coverage requirements and cargo type — you can actively reduce your premiums by focusing on controllable elements. These include:
Safety scores: Maintain clean CSA (compliance, safety, and accountability) scores to qualify for preferred pricing.
Deductible choices: Higher deductibles can significantly reduce premiums. But it’s important to ensure you can cover the out-of-pocket cost.[4]
Pay-in-full discounts: Many insurers offer discounts if you pay in full annually instead of in monthly installments.
Telematics programs: GPS tracking and driver-monitoring systems can help you earn significant discounts for demonstrating safe driving behaviors.
How to get trucking insurance quickly
Choose insurance companies that offer instant electronic filing with the FMCSA and 24/7 certificate access through online portals. Most insurers require a deposit of 10%–30% of your annual premium to activate coverage immediately. The amount will depend on your experience and risk.
Here’s how the typical insurance binding process works:
1. Get quotes online or by phone
For accurate pricing, provide your Department of Transportation (DOT) number, vehicle information, and operating details.
2. Submit required documentation
Upload your driver’s license, vehicle registrations, and any existing insurance information.
3. E-sign policy documents
Review and electronically sign your liability policy and MCS-90 endorsement.
4. Insurer files forms
Your insurer files the required forms electronically within 24 to 48 hours.
5. Download certificates immediately
Access proof of insurance through your online portal or mobile app.
How to save on trucking liability insurance
Insurance rates aren’t set in stone, and smart owner-operators can take steps to reduce their premiums and improve their risk profile. Small changes in your operation and coverage choices can save you thousands annually.
Consider the following cost-reduction strategies:
Maintain clean inspection streaks. Consecutive clean DOT inspections can help you earn substantial premium discounts with most insurers.
Choose higher deductibles. Increasing your deductible may reduce premiums considerably.
Install safety technology. Dash cameras, collision-mitigation systems, and GPS tracking often qualify you for discounts.
Bundle physical damage coverage. Combining liability with comprehensive and collision coverage typically costs less than buying separate policies.
Pay premiums in full. Paying your annual premium in full can allow you to qualify for insurance discounts.
Complete safety courses. Defensive driving and safety certification programs can qualify you for additional premium reductions.
Trucking liability insurance FAQs
The following answers to frequently asked questions address common concerns about trucking insurance requirements and coverage options.
Do you need commercial truck insurance to do side jobs?
Yes. Personal auto insurance doesn’t cover commercial activities. You need commercial truck insurance if you use your truck for business purposes, including side jobs or occasional freight hauling.
What kind of insurance does a trucking company need?
Trucking companies need liability coverage as the legal minimum, plus cargo insurance and physical damage coverage to protect against various business risks and accidents. They may also consider optional coverages, such as general liability insurance, bobtail insurance, non-trucking liability, and non-owned liability insurance.
What does trucking liability insurance cover?
Trucking liability insurance covers bodily injuries and property damage you cause to others while operating your commercial vehicle. It doesn’t cover damage to your truck or cargo.
How much is insurance for a trucking company per month?
Monthly trucking insurance premiums typically range from $417 to $1,500 for liability coverage alone. Insurance costs can reach up to $1,835 per month for comprehensive protection.
Can a trucking company be self-insured?
Yes. Trucking companies can qualify for self-insurance with FMCSA approval. They must demonstrate substantial financial resources and maintain surety bonds or other proof of financial responsibility instead of traditional insurance policies.
