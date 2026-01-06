Minimum trucking liability insurance limits and FMCSA filing requirements

Federal regulations establish minimum liability limits based on the type of freight you haul. General freight requires $750,000 in coverage, while hazardous materials shipments demand up to $5 million, depending on the specific materials involved.

Your commercial truck insurance company will typically file an MCS-90 and a BMC-91X/BMC-91 form with the FMCSA within 24 to 48 hours of binding coverage. These forms establish your proof of financial responsibility and maintain your operating authority status.

Choose insurers that offer automatic filing to avoid compliance gaps that could suspend your authority.

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) provides proof of coverage for brokers and shippers. This certificate shows your policy limits, effective dates, and confirmation that you meet minimum insurance requirements.

Most load boards sync directly with insurance databases, but having instant access to certificates speeds up the booking process.

FMCSA forms you’ll need to file

Several critical forms maintain your compliance with federal insurance requirements:

MCS-90 endorsement: This mandatory endorsement guarantees your insurance company will pay claims up to FMCSA minimums. Your insurer files this form when you bind coverage.

BMC-91X/BMC-91 filings: The BMC-91X covers combined policies with multiple insurers, while the BMC-91 applies to single-policy coverage. Your insurance company files both electronically.

UCR (Unified Carrier Registration) registration and proof of financial responsibility: This annual registration confirms you maintain required insurance coverage. It’s filed separately through your state or the UCR plan.

How to get proof of insurance fast

Many insurers provide 24/7 access to download certificates instantly. As soon as your policy is in force, you can request electronic certificates through your insurance agency’s online portal or mobile app.

Many load boards sync automatically with insurance databases, updating your coverage status in real time once your insurer files with the FMCSA.