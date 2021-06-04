RV Insurance Quotes: What You Need to Know

Is RV insurance required?

An RV is a significant investment, so it’s wise to protect it with sufficient insurance coverage. That being said, RV insurance is not always a requirement, however, it’s a surefire way to protect you financially after any physical damage to your recreational vehicle, as well as personal liability you may find yourself in after an incident. The best RV insurance products are those that are tailor-made for your exact personal needs, so let’s decide what kind of basic options and additional coverage suit you and your family.

Recreational vehicles generally come in one of two different forms: towable vehicles like travel trailers, which don’t have a motor and are pulled behind a car or truck, and motorized vehicles, which you can drive directly. Most states don’t require towable vehicles to have their own coverage (but check what the rules are in your specific area). However, motorized vehicles generally fall under the same insurance requirements as cars and trucks do.

There are different types of motorized vehicles that will be insured differently, depending on their cost, size, and quality:

Class A motorhomes are typically 21 to 40 feet long and sleep up to eight people. They’re known for higher quality interiors and amenities.

Class B motorhomes, or “camper vans,” range from 16 to 21 feet long and are built for up to four people.

Class C motorhomes, or “mini motorhomes,” are often roughly 20 to 33 feet long, holding up to six people.

If you got a loan to purchase your RV, the lender will probably require you to get RV insurance coverage—regardless of what type of RV it is. Many lenders also have certain requirements about the type of policy you get, such as a minimum amount of coverage or a maximum deductible. Keep in mind that overall, motorhome insurance will be more expensive than travel trailer insurance; just like car insurance, vehicle type and quality will impact your RV insurance quotes.

Finally, when you rent an RV, check with your auto insurance company to see if your policy extends to a rented recreational vehicle. If not, you can get coverage from the RV rental company. Ask if insurance is included in the rental price automatically or if you need to buy a separate short-term policy from the rental company.