Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Olympia, WA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Olympia is $181 per month or $2,172 annually.
Car insurance in Olympia is $67 less than the average cost of insurance in Washington.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Olympia on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Olympia, WA
You must invest in car insurance to drive legally in Olympia. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to do so. There are cheap auto insurance options that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To find them, you’ll need to shop around and compare car insurance rates from the different insurance companies that serve the area.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance Washington
Cheapest Car Insurance in Olympia, WA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Olympia?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Olympia, with rates starting at $97 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes because everyone’s situation is unique.
As a driver in Olympia, you can enjoy access to car insurance policies from multiple insurers. The table below shows various car insurance companies that serve the area and their average monthly premiums.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$97
|Travelers
|$131
|National General
|$151
|Nationwide
|$173
|Liberty Mutual
|$183
|Metromile
|$72
|Stillwater
|$137
|Safeco
|$140
|The General
|$166
|Direct Auto
|$168
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$179
|Kemper Specialty
|$193
|Bristol West
|$207
|Kemper Preferred
|$223
|Bluefire
|$271
|Kemper
|$282
|Dairyland
|$298
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Olympia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and accident history will play a significant role in your car insurance premiums[2]. The table below shows how traffic violations like speeding tickets and DUIs may impact your rates. In general, a clean record shows you’re a responsible driver and leads to the cheapest auto insurance coverage. It pays to be careful when you’re behind the wheel.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$173
|Speeding Ticket
|$232
|At-Fault Accident
|$253
|DUI
|$344
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Washington
Olympia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In most states, insurers use your credit score as one of the factors in determining your premium. However, this practice is banned in Washington state[3]. Maintaining good credit is still important, but it won’t affect your auto insurance rates.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Olympia
Comparing car insurance quotes is one of the best ways to find cheap car insurance. With Insurify, you don’t have to work with a broker or visit the websites of multiple car insurance companies. Once you fill out a short online form with details about yourself and your vehicle, you’ll get personalized quotes in minutes from the leading insurers in your area.
Drivers should also seriously consider applying for multiple discounts, as just about every insurance company is going to have one that you qualify for. Bundling discounts, such as bundling your auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance, are very common and can deliver significant savings.
Frequently Asked Questions
If your goal is to lock in a cheap car insurance policy in Olympia, you’ll need to shop around. You can do so on your own or use Insurify. Insurify will provide you with accurate car insurance quotes in minutes so you can compare your options in one place. Best of all, you won’t have to sign up or pay a fee.
The cost of auto coverage in Olympia has quite a large range, but your particular premiums will depend on factors like your driving history, coverage selections, and deductible. Other factors like the make and model of your vehicle, your age, your gender, and your credit will also play a role.
There are several reasons car insurance premiums in Olympia might increase. Higher crime rates and a high number of uninsured drivers in the area are out of your control but may raise your rates. Traffic violations like speeding tickets and DUIs are in your control and can also lead to more expensive coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Olympia Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Olympia, Washington below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Olympia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Washington in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Olympia
#30
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Washington
#30
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Washington
#21
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Washington
#27
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Washington
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Olympia drivers rank 41 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Olympia with an accident: 9.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Olympia drivers rank 21 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Olympia with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Washington, Olympia drivers rank 55 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in Olympia with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Washington, Olympia drivers rank 57 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Olympia with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Washington, Olympia drivers rank 30 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Olympia with a speeding ticket: 12.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Olympia drivers rank 41 in clean driving records across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Olympia with clean record: 74.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Olympia drivers rank 20 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Washington.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Olympia with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.82%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Washington State Office of the Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Office of the Insurance Commissioner - Washington State. "A consumer's guide to Auto insurance." Accessed July 19, 2022
- Office of the Insurance Commissioner - Washington State. "Credit scoring and insurance." Accessed July 19, 2022