Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Vermont: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in Vermont

How much is gap insurance in Vermont? The average total cost to insure a car with gap insurance in Vermont is $123 a month. However, what you pay for car insurance will depend on a variety of factors, such as your age and your driving record.

We should note first that not every insurance company offers gap coverage with its car insurance policies. That being said, we reviewed thousands of quotes for car insurance with gap coverage in Vermont. From that data, we were able to determine exactly which companies are offering the lowest rates to their customers. Below is a table of our findings.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in Vermont Travelers $84 Midvale Home & Auto $108 Liberty Mutual $119 Dairyland $185

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

