Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Burlington, VT, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Burlington, VT
Whether you’re in Burlington to attend UVM, ski on your weekends, enjoy the state’s amazing breweries, or all of the above, you’ll know that the city is getting more expensive by the day. So comparing car insurance quotes to find cheap rates has never been more critical. Let’s talk through the best companies and tactics for finding cheap Burlington, Vermont, car insurance.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Burlington is $124 per month or $1,488 annually.
Car insurance in Burlington is $18 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Vermont.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Burlington on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance in Vermont
Cheapest Car Insurance in Burlington, VT
How much is car insurance in Burlington?
While the average cost of car insurance in Burlington is $124 per month on average, we found quotes as low as $92 per month from Progressive. By comparing car insurance rates, you can find the cheapest auto insurance personalized to you and your needs.
You’ve heard of name brands like Allstate, State Farm, and GEICO. But even though they have the loudest ads, do they have the best rates for Vermont car insurance? The following companies are giving the cheapest quotes on car insurance in Burlington, according to Insurify’s database.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$92
|Safeco
|$93
|Travelers
|$95
|Nationwide
|$102
|Kemper Preferred
|$105
|Liberty Mutual
|$118
|Foremost Group
|$129
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$132
|The General
|$185
|Dairyland
|$188
Best Car Insurance in Burlington, VT
It’s one thing to have cheap car insurance quotes. But you’ll want to make sure you sign an insurance policy with a good company. The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) captures financial strength, claims satisfaction, and customer service in one number to help you take stock of an insurance agency. Cheap auto insurance rates are amazing, but they aren’t everything.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$102
|Safeco
|86
|$93
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$118
|Travelers
|80
|$95
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Vermont
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Vermont roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Vermont[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Vermont is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$10,000 per accdient for uninsured/underinsued motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Vermont, this coverage is required for both bodily injury and property damage.
Burlington Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers, and especially teen drivers, have the hardest time finding cheap car insurance coverage in Burlington. UVM students in ROTC should look at USAA, an insurer that serves military members and their families. If you’re a young driver who drives a clunker, you might leave comprehensive coverage and collision insurance off your policy to trim premiums.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$283
|20s
|$160
|30s
|$124
|40s
|$118
|50s
|$110
|60s
|$90
|70s
|$102
|80+
|$127
Burlington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you’ve heard that a bad driving history will come back to bite you with high car insurance rates, you’re correct. It’s no different in Burlington; drivers with clean driving records will pay much lower premiums than those with incidents on their records
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$135
|Speeding Ticket
|$181
|At-Fault Accident
|$197
|DUI
|$269
Burlington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
This table shows the average rates that Vermont drivers pay based on their credit score. As you can see, drivers with good credit scores tend to get lower premiums than those with bad credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$126
|Good
|$151
|Average
|$164
|Poor
|$254
Burlington DMV Information
The nearest Vermont DMV is technically in South Burlington, but it’s right between Williston Road and Dorset Street, behind the mall. So it’s not hard to get to. There, you can get your enhanced driver’s license or driver’s license, registration, state ID, or permit. Office visits are by appointment only.
Public Transportation in Burlington
Green Mountain Transit offers a comprehensive regional bus service to get you between Burlington, South Burlington, Winooski, and elsewhere. Student buses connect you between campus and downtown. Vermont Translines has coaches to Rutland, New York, Hanover, and Boston.
Based out of Williston, Amtrak trains connect you to routes that serve the whole country. Starting July of 2022, it’ll run straight to Rutland and New York City.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Burlington
Auto insurance is a numbers game. The insurance company is using your driving record, credit score, and other methods to set your auto insurance rates. What do you have to do to find cheap rates? You have to play the insurance companies off of each other, getting auto insurance quotes from as many as you can to find the lowest one.
Insurify will help you find the cheapest rates for you. You don’t have to let your driving record get in the way or trade away a full-coverage policy for the cheapest premiums. With a little help from Insurify, you’ll find the insurance policy that meets your coverage needs and budget. Comparing car insurance with Insurify has never been easier! Try it and start saving today.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheap auto insurance comes to those who find the most insurance quotes. So use Insurify to get your free list of quotes to get a personalized bird’s-eye view of the Vermont car insurance market. Also, bundling with renters or homeowners insurance always helps.
Vermont car insurance is low compared to the national average, but Burlington and South Burlington are the most expensive cities in the state for auto insurance, followed by Rutland. The average rate in Burlington is $124 per month.
Your driving record will play into your car insurance rates, as will your credit score. The cheapest car insurance goes to the safest, oldest drivers—young drivers get labeled high-risk and are charged higher rates than everyone else.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
