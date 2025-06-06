Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
With sleek designs and strong safety ratings, Infiniti is a go-to for drivers who want a touch of luxury without a European price tag.[1] But when it comes to car insurance, you might be surprised: Infiniti owners pay an average of $226 per month for full coverage, which is more than you’ll pay with a Lexus or Acura but cheaper than insurance for a BMW or Mercedes.
Quick Facts
The Infiniti QX55 has the lowest insurance rates, at $132 per month.
USAA offers the cheapest coverage for Infinitis, followed by GEICO and State Farm.
Infiniti ranks middle of the pack in reliability tests.[2]
Cost of Infiniti car insurance by model
Infiniti car insurance rates vary by model. Sportier sedans like the Q50 and Q60 tend to cost less to insure than larger SUVs, though exceptions exist. Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for some of the most popular Infiniti vehicles.
Infiniti Model
Average Monthly Quote
Q50
$216
Q60
$218
QX30
$178
QX50
$167
QX55
$132
QX60
$166
QX80
$176
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest Infiniti insurance by model
Infiniti models deliver premium features and performance at relatively reasonable insurance rates, although some models are easier on your wallet. Here’s a look at how the full-coverage insurance costs stack up for different models.
The Infiniti Q50 blends bold styling with luxury sedan performance, and its insurance costs reflect that. At $216 per month, it’s steeper than the Audi A4 ($171 per month) or BMW 3 Series ($176 per month). The Q50 is no longer in production, but a certified pre-owned model runs from $24,000 to $31,000.[3]
Sporty lines and a luxury badge typically mean high insurance premiums. The Q60 coupe, averaging $218 per month for coverage, is no exception. Although discontinued after the 2022 model year, its insurance rates are more expensive than the Audi A5 ($188 per month) and BMW 4 Series ($205 per month).
The compact QX30 crossover, though no longer in production, offers affordable insurance options, at approximately $178 per month. The cost is slightly higher than the BMW X2 ($176 per month) and Audi Q3 ($171 per month).
The QX50 has an average insurance cost of $167 per month, offering decent value for a luxury compact SUV. This cost is in line with the BMW X3 ($163 per month) and lower than the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class ($173 per month). The 2025 QX50 has a starting MSRP of around $43,000, making it a solid mid-tier luxury pick.
The stylish QX56 coupe-inspired crossover has an average monthly insurance premium of approximately $146. This rate puts it on the lower end of the Infiniti lineup for insurance costs and is cheaper than the Lexus NX ($168 per month) and Audi Q5 ($158 per month), both of which are similarly sized luxury crossovers.
The family-friendly QX60 three-row SUV offers surprisingly reasonable insurance costs, averaging about $166 per month. The monthly premium is close to the Audi Q7 ($167 per month) and lower than the BMW X5 ($170 per month).
The flagship QX80 full-size SUV has an average insurance premium of $176 per month, which is remarkable considering its size and luxury status. It’s also cheaper than the BMW X7 ($207 per month) and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class ($190 per month). The 2025 QX80 has a MSRP of $82,450.
Best companies for Infiniti car insurance
An auto insurance quote tool can help you avoid headaches when shopping for an Infiniti policy. A few winning insurers stand out when comparing quotes, customer service, available discounts, and insurance policy options:
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer's reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer's security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA exclusively serves current and former members of the military and their immediate families and is still the seventh-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. USAA offers banking, investing, and retirement services in addition to numerous insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and more. Auto policyholders can qualify for discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and living on a military base. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and the insurer ranked best in most regions in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.
Pros
High customer satisfaction
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$127/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$155/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Peter
June 8, 2025
Verified Review
Average Insurance. Constant Price Hikes.
Beware of the constant price hikes despite having no accidents or tickets for 40 years.
835
0.74
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.
Pros
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.1
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer's excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Vicki
June 9, 2025
Verified Review
State Farm
Good insurance, just too high for me.
Maria
June 9, 2025
Verified Review
Staying With State Farm
Compare various insurance companies and see what their policies offer before committing to one.
842
0.78
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance
Cons
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records
Average cost of Infiniti insurance by state
How much you pay to insure your Infiniti depends on where you live. Here’s a look at how geography influences what owners pay to protect their luxury ride.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$171
Arizona
$209
Arkansas
$308
California
$290
Colorado
$264
Connecticut
$402
Delaware
$296
Florida
$276
Georgia
$300
Idaho
$150
Illinois
$204
Indiana
$174
Iowa
$146
Kansas
$198
Kentucky
$260
Louisiana
$267
Maine
$181
Maryland
$407
Massachusetts
$214
Michigan
$333
Minnesota
$235
Mississippi
$249
Missouri
$232
Montana
$199
Nebraska
$210
Nevada
$338
New Hampshire
$136
New Jersey
$214
New Mexico
$191
New York
$566
North Carolina
$113
North Dakota
$165
Ohio
$155
Oklahoma
$214
Oregon
$193
Pennsylvania
$208
Rhode Island
$177
South Carolina
$324
South Dakota
$155
Tennessee
$180
Texas
$284
Utah
$220
Vermont
$182
Virginia
$231
Washington
$192
District of Columbia
$413
West Virginia
$188
Wisconsin
$159
Wyoming
$143
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Infiniti
Protecting your Infiniti requires the right car insurance coverage levels tailored to your coverage needs, annual mileage, and driving record. Be sure to review the company’s insurance services, including policy exclusions, claims handling, and customer support.
Here are some coverage types Infiniti owners should consider:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance helps pay for injuries or property damage you cause to others in an accident. It doesn’t cover your injuries or vehicle repairs. It’s mandatory in every state except New Hampshire, and it helps pay other people’s medical bills or repair costs (so it doesn’t come out of your pocket).
Collision coverage
Collision insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident with another car or object, regardless of who’s at fault. This can include collisions with other cars, trees, or poles, and it’s especially useful if your car is newer or financed.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance handles damage from non-collision incidents, including hailstorms, fallen trees, theft, vandalism, or wildlife encounters. Comprehensive insurance also covers cracked windshields from road debris. Your lender may require it if you finance or lease your vehicle.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance covers the difference between what your car is worth and what you still owe on your loan or lease if your vehicle is totaled or stolen. It provides financial protection against depreciation, so you’re not left with a hefty bill for a car you can’t drive.
You may also want to consider optional protections like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, or accident forgiveness for more peace of mind.
Infiniti car insurance FAQs
If you’re considering an Infiniti, it’s natural to have questions about insurance costs and reliability. Here are answers to common questions about Infiniti auto insurance.
USAA offers some of the lowest average rates for Infiniti vehicles, though you’ll need military connections to qualify. For broader accessibility, GEICO and State Farm typically provide the next best rates.
Infiniti vehicles fall in the midrange for luxury insurance costs. While your final rate depends on the make and model of your car, your coverage parameters and insurance company also affect premiums.
The average insurance premium for an Infiniti Q50 is about $282 per month for full coverage. Liability rates cost an average of $150 per month.
Infiniti sits slightly below average in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, with 208 problems per 100 vehicles compared to the industry average of 202.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Amy has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.