Cost of Lexus Car Insurance (2023)

The average cost of car insurance for a Lexus is $166 per month, but you might pay more or less depending on the model and year.

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Lexus is one of the most popular car brands, especially for drivers interested in luxury vehicles.[1] Pricing for the cheapest model starts around $40,000 and is comparable to pricing for mainstream brands like Chevrolet and Kia. However, the average cost of insurance for a Lexus is higher than the overall national average of $154 per month.

Lexus drivers can expect to pay $219 per month for full-coverage insurance and $112 for liability-only coverage. As you shop for the best Lexus insurance coverage, comparing quotes to get the best deal is essential.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best car insurance as a Lexus driver.

Quick Facts

  • Depending on the model, average costs for Lexus car insurance range from $138 to $188 per month, according to Insurify rate data.

  • Toyota launched the Lexus luxury brand in 1989.[2]

  • Your age, driving history, location, credit history, and other factors can affect how much you pay for coverage.

Cost of Lexus insurance by model

The model and year of your Lexus influence the cost of insurance. Based on average pricing, the Lexus RX is the cheapest model to insure, while the Lexus IS is the most expensive.

Here are the average insurance quotes for each Lexus model.

Lexus ModelAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Lexus ES$114$217
Lexus IS$125$252
Lexus RX$101$176
Lexus GS$117$240
Lexus NX$116$226
Lexus LS$106$224
Lexus GX$102$191
Lexus CT$115$197
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Lexus insurance by model

Your Lexus model and which insurance company you choose will affect how much you pay for insurance. Car insurance companies determine rates in unique ways, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once. Some insurers even offer much lower pricing than average for specific Lexus models.

The following insurers offer the cheapest insurance rates for Lexus drivers.

Lexus ES

The Lexus ES is a mid-range luxury sedan with a starting MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) of $43,190 for the 2024 model. It’s one of the cheapest Lexus vehicles, and average insurance costs fall right in the middle compared to other models. It’s not the cheapest or the most expensive model to insure.

Some companies, including USAA and State Farm, offer rates significantly lower than the average cost. Compare average quotes for the Lexus ES from top insurers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$48$104
State Farm$54$114
GEICO$55$118
Allstate$64$142
American Family$80$181
Progressive$89$161
Liberty Mutual$92$181
Travelers$94$207
Farmers$110$244
The General$126$260
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lexus IS

With a starting MSRP of $40,085, the Lexus IS is one of the brand’s cheapest models but one of the most expensive to insure. Lexus IS drivers can expect to pay an average of $189 per month. It’s important to compare auto insurance products and quotes for your Lexus IS to find the best deal.

Compare average quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$55$121
State Farm$63$133
GEICO$64$138
Allstate$75$165
American Family$93$210
Progressive$103$187
Liberty Mutual$107$210
Travelers$109$241
Farmers$128$284
The General$146$303
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lexus RX

The Lexus RX is the brand’s cheapest model to insure, with an average monthly cost of $138. It’s one of the bestselling luxury cars in the country, and Kelley Blue Book (KBB) ranked it as the second-best luxury midsize SUV.[3] The Lexus RX has a starting MSRP of $48,600.

Drivers with a Lexus RX can find the best rates from USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. Here are the most competitive auto insurance premiums for this model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$39$84
State Farm$44$93
GEICO$45$96
Allstate$52$115
American Family$65$147
Progressive$72$130
Liberty Mutual$75$147
Travelers$76$168
Farmers$89$198
The General$102$211
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lexus GS

Discontinued in 2020, used models of the Lexus GS are still available. The vehicle has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $36,100. Lexus GS drivers can expect to pay higher insurance rates than drivers of most other Lexus models. The Lexus IS is the only model that costs more to insure.

Here are average rates from the most affordable insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$53$115
State Farm$60$126
GEICO$61$131
Allstate$71$157
American Family$89$200
Progressive$98$178
Liberty Mutual$102$200
Travelers$104$229
Farmers$122$270
The General$139$288
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lexus NX

Lexus NX drivers can enjoy the vehicle’s comfortable interior and affordable compact SUV pricing. This model starts at $40,205, which is less expensive than many other Lexus options. Insurance prices are higher than expected, and Lexus NX drivers pay the third-highest rates compared to similar models.

Find the average costs of liability and full-coverage insurance for Lexus NX drivers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$50$108
State Farm$56$119
GEICO$57$123
Allstate$67$148
American Family$84$188
Progressive$93$167
Liberty Mutual$96$188
Travelers$98$216
Farmers$115$254
The General$131$271
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lexus LS

With a starting price of $77,535 for the 2023 model, the Lexus LS is one of the most expensive models. But despite the hefty price tag, insurance costs are surprisingly affordable compared to other Lexus models. Lexus LS drivers can expect to pay an average of $165 per month, and some insurers offer average rates significantly lower than that.

Consider these average quotes from top insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$49$107
State Farm$56$118
GEICO$57$122
Allstate$67$146
American Family$83$187
Progressive$92$166
Liberty Mutual$95$187
Travelers$97$214
Farmers$114$252
The General$130$269
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lexus GX

The Lexus GX offers third-row seating and SUV capabilities with a starting price of $57,575 for the 2023 model. The GX underwent a complete redesign, and the 2023 model debuts the new look. Insurance costs for the GS are lower than expected, especially compared to other Lexus models.

The following insurers offer the best rates for Lexus GX drivers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$42$91
State Farm$47$101
GEICO$48$104
Allstate$57$125
American Family$71$159
Progressive$78$142
Liberty Mutual$81$159
Travelers$83$182
Farmers$97$215
The General$111$229
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lexus CT

Lexus discontinued the CT after the 2017 model, but you can still potentially find a used version of the car. It has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $17,950. Having an older car usually results in lower insurance prices, which is true for average rates for the Lexus CT. You can expect to pay an average of $156 per month.

Here are the average car insurance quotes for Lexus CT drivers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$43$94
State Farm$49$104
GEICO$50$108
Allstate$59$129
American Family$73$165
Progressive$81$146
Liberty Mutual$84$165
Travelers$86$189
Farmers$100$222
The General$115$237
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Lexus car insurance

As you search for the best insurance company for your Lexus, you should consider the company’s rates, customer service, coverage options, and discounts. Your driving history, age, location, and vehicle type affect how much you pay, which is why it’s essential to compare quotes.[4]

Here’s a closer look at three of the best car insurance companies for drivers of Lexus models.

Best for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best for customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best for drivers older than 25: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Lexus car insurance coverages

Because Lexus is a luxury car brand, you can face expensive vehicle repair and replacement costs if you have an accident or experience a loss. It’s critical to ensure that you have robust enough insurance to cover future claims.

Here are standard coverage options to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    If you cause an accident, bodily injury liability helps pay for the other driver’s medical treatment. Most states require drivers to have this coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    This coverage pays for repairs and necessary services if you damage another driver’s car. Most states mandate this coverage as part of minimum liability insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident damages your car, comprehensive coverage pays for repairs. This can include damage from severe weather, vandalism, fire, theft, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Regardless of who causes the accident, collision coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs. If you cause an accident and don’t have this coverage, you must pay for your car repairs out of pocket.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage can pay for the costs of medical treatment and funeral expenses for you and your passengers following an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP insurance can cover medical and non-medical expenses related to injury and loss from an accident for you and your passengers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Even though most states mandate liability insurance, some drivers don’t have any or enough coverage. If one of those drivers causes an accident, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for your injuries and vehicle repairs.[5]

Lexus insurance FAQs

As you search for coverage for your Lexus, it’s essential to consider quotes from multiple insurers, as well as their policy options, discount offerings, and customer satisfaction.

  • Who has the cheapest Lexus insurance?

    USAA offers the cheapest insurance quotes for all Lexus models in the United States. State Farm provides the second-lowest rates. Your age, ZIP code, driving experience, vehicle safety features, and driving record all have an effect on your car insurance rates. You might find better rates with different insurance companies depending on those factors.

  • Are Lexuses expensive to insure?

    Average Lexus insurance rates exceed the national average rate of $154 per month. Lexus owners spend an overall average of $166 per month for insurance, which breaks down to $112 per month for liability coverage and $219 for full coverage.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Lexus ES 350?

    The average insurance premium for a Lexus ES 350 is $114 per month for liability only and $217 for full coverage. Insurance costs for this model are comparable to similar models. The ES isn’t the most or least expensive model to insure.

  • Should you get Lexus insurance?

    Most states mandate liability insurance, meaning you must have coverage for your Lexus. However, insurance experts typically recommend that drivers with expensive cars opt for a full-coverage policy, which provides additional coverage beyond the minimum requirements and can lead to savings if you need to file a claim.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "10 Most Popular Luxury Cars." Accessed October 30, 2023
  2. Lexus Newsroom. "History." Accessed October 30, 2023
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "2024 Lexus RX." Accessed October 30, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed October 30, 2023
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What is auto insurance?." Accessed October 30, 2023
Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.

