Cost of Lexus Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Lexus insurance by model

Your Lexus model and which insurance company you choose will affect how much you pay for insurance. Car insurance companies determine rates in unique ways, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once. Some insurers even offer much lower pricing than average for specific Lexus models.

The following insurers offer the cheapest insurance rates for Lexus drivers.

Lexus ES

The Lexus ES is a mid-range luxury sedan with a starting MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) of $43,190 for the 2024 model. It’s one of the cheapest Lexus vehicles, and average insurance costs fall right in the middle compared to other models. It’s not the cheapest or the most expensive model to insure.

Some companies, including USAA and State Farm, offer rates significantly lower than the average cost. Compare average quotes for the Lexus ES from top insurers below.

Lexus IS

With a starting MSRP of $40,085, the Lexus IS is one of the brand’s cheapest models but one of the most expensive to insure. Lexus IS drivers can expect to pay an average of $189 per month. It’s important to compare auto insurance products and quotes for your Lexus IS to find the best deal.

Compare average quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance below.

Lexus RX

The Lexus RX is the brand’s cheapest model to insure, with an average monthly cost of $138. It’s one of the bestselling luxury cars in the country, and Kelley Blue Book (KBB) ranked it as the second-best luxury midsize SUV.[3] The Lexus RX has a starting MSRP of $48,600.

Drivers with a Lexus RX can find the best rates from USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. Here are the most competitive auto insurance premiums for this model.

Lexus GS

Discontinued in 2020, used models of the Lexus GS are still available. The vehicle has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $36,100. Lexus GS drivers can expect to pay higher insurance rates than drivers of most other Lexus models. The Lexus IS is the only model that costs more to insure.

Here are average rates from the most affordable insurers.

Lexus NX

Lexus NX drivers can enjoy the vehicle’s comfortable interior and affordable compact SUV pricing. This model starts at $40,205, which is less expensive than many other Lexus options. Insurance prices are higher than expected, and Lexus NX drivers pay the third-highest rates compared to similar models.

Find the average costs of liability and full-coverage insurance for Lexus NX drivers below.

Lexus LS

With a starting price of $77,535 for the 2023 model, the Lexus LS is one of the most expensive models. But despite the hefty price tag, insurance costs are surprisingly affordable compared to other Lexus models. Lexus LS drivers can expect to pay an average of $165 per month, and some insurers offer average rates significantly lower than that.

Consider these average quotes from top insurers.

Lexus GX

The Lexus GX offers third-row seating and SUV capabilities with a starting price of $57,575 for the 2023 model. The GX underwent a complete redesign, and the 2023 model debuts the new look. Insurance costs for the GS are lower than expected, especially compared to other Lexus models.

The following insurers offer the best rates for Lexus GX drivers.

Lexus CT

Lexus discontinued the CT after the 2017 model, but you can still potentially find a used version of the car. It has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $17,950. Having an older car usually results in lower insurance prices, which is true for average rates for the Lexus CT. You can expect to pay an average of $156 per month.

Here are the average car insurance quotes for Lexus CT drivers.