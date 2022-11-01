4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Scottsbluff, NE
While car insurance rates are cheaper in Nebraska than in the rest of the country on average, drivers still pay an average of $199 per month for car insurance. That can put a strain on a family’s income. But having a car insurance policy in Nebraska is necessary for both legal and financial reasons. If you want to protect yourself, you’ll need great insurance coverage.
Luckily, there’s a way to get cheap car insurance quotes without calling multiple insurance agents. If you compare your options with Insurify , you’ll be able to identify the cheapest deal in car insurance based on individual factors like your age, credit score, and driving history. In fact, the average Insurify user saves $585 annually by switching to a new insurance provider.
The coverage options and deductible you choose won’t be the only factors impacting your price. Nebraska car insurance premiums can also vary from city to city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. Here’s what drivers pay on average in the top cities in Nebraska, so you can see how Scottsbluff compares to other areas.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Scottsbluff is $135 per month, or $1620 annually.
Car insurance in Scottsbluff is $20 less than the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Scottsbluff on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Scottsbluff, NE
Some insurance companies in Scottsbluff will be able to offer cheaper auto insurance rates than others. The following companies offer the cheapest premiums on average, but your individual rate may vary. To find the cheapest car insurance company for you, it’s best to compare customized quotes with Insurify .
|Insurance Provider in Scottsbluff
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|$120 /mo
|Dairyland
|$159 /mo
|Bristol West
|$173 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Scottsbluff, NE
The cheapest car insurance company is not always the best car insurance company. That’s why we evaluated a variety of data on each company’s financial strength and customer satisfaction to generate the Insurify Composite Score. You can compare the top-rated companies against your customized quotes to find the best and cheapest auto insurance policy for you.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$120 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nebraska Cities
|Omaha
|$133/mo
|Lincoln
|$92/mo
|Bellevue
|$124/mo
|Grand Island
|$102/mo
|Scottsbluff
|$151/mo
|Nebraska
|$120/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nebraska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nebraska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nebraska[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. While this level of coverage is required in Nebraska, drivers can increase their minimums by writing to their provider.
Scottsbluff Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age is an important factor in determining your car insurance rates. That’s because auto insurance companies view younger drivers as a greater risk due to their inexperience. Teen drivers are at an especially high risk of getting into a fatal car accident. Here’s what drivers paid on average for car insurance in each age bracket.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Teens
|$332
|20s
|$201
|30s
|$142
|40s
|$127
|50s
|$116
|60s
|$107
|70s
|$110
|80s
|$110
Scottsbluff Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Infractions on your driving record will cause your premiums to rise. That’s because DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents all point to a high-risk driver who is more likely to file a claim. Mistakes and accidents happen, however, and you should know what to expect for your car insurance rates. Here’s what drivers in different situations paid on average.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$149
|Speeding Ticket
|$212
|At-Fault Accident
|$217
|DUI
|$295
See More:
Scottsbluff Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurers use insurance-based credit scores, which are based on information in your credit report, when determining your rate. That’s because research shows a correlation between low credit scores and filing a high number of claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with a bad credit score. Here’s what you can expect in Nebraska:
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$151
|Good
|$161
|Average
|$188
|Poor
|$233
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Nebraska
Find local Scottsbluff agents
Classic One Insurance2002 Broadway,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361-1902
Federal Crop Agency1008 Avenue I,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361-1305
J.G. Elliott Company1110 Circle Drive,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Adams Ins Advisors - Scottsbluff416 Valley View Dr.,
Ste 306, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
D-n-R Insurance22 E 21st St,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361-2017
Kendell Henderson Agency, Inc. American Family Insurance2001 Broadway,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Angela Philbrick - State Farm Insurance Agent2202 Broadway,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Farmers Insurance - Vivian Reitz1414 E 20th St Ste 9,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Shelter Insurance - Travis Hawk1426 Broadway,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
J.G. Elliott Insurance Center1110 Circle Dr,
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Scottsbluff DMV Information
The Nebraska DMV provides several online services, and you can also visit the Scotts Bluff County DMV office if you need to get a driver’s license, driver’s permit, CDL, title and registration, license plates, or vehicle permits. The office is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at:
1825 10th St
Gering, NE 69341
1 (308) 436-6597
Public Transportation in Scottsbluff
The Tri-City Roadrunner operates two routes every hour, and you can make a reservation to deviate up to three-quarters of a mile from the route on weekdays. The cost for the service is $3 per one-way trip. Outside the service area, there’s also curb-to-curb demand response service. In a pinch, both Uber and Lyft are available as well, but ridesharing can be a costly way to get around.
Most errands in Scottsbluff can be accomplished on foot, but most residents rely on their cars to get to work. Fewer than 1 percent of people in Scottsbluff use the public transit system, while nearly 95 percent get to work by car, driving an average of 10.5 minutes to get there.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Scottsbluff
Whether you’re purchasing minimum coverage that includes property damage and bodily injury liability coverage or a more robust policy with comprehensive and collision coverage, the best way to find the cheapest premium for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify . You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving record to get started.
From there, our artificial intelligence technology will pull quotes from national and local carriers alike. You won’t need to call multiple insurance agencies and keep track of quotes with a spreadsheet. You can even change your deductible and coverage limits to easily see how they will affect your premium. And you can shop for home insurance and life insurance as well.
For more detailed Nebraska city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Scottsbluff, NE Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to compare multiple quotes from top companies like Allstate, American Family, and State Farm insurance. It’s easy to identify the cheapest deal for the coverage you need when you can compare providers side by side. And it’s free and easy to get started—you’ll just need to answer some questions so we can customize your quotes.
The average cost of car insurance for motorists in Scottsbluff is $119 per month, but it’s possible to get minimum coverage for as low as $42 per month. In addition to the coverage and deductible you choose, your rate will also be impacted by your age, gender, credit score, and driving history.
High-risk drivers, teen drivers, and people with bad credit will pay more for car insurance in Scottsbluff. But it’s possible to find a cheap rate even if you’re young and have infractions on your record. Comparing rates with Insurify is a great way to find a good deal and keep your insurance costs low.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nebraska Unicameral Legislature. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022