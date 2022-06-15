4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Nebraska drivers have many choices for car insurance when buying auto protection. Drivers in the Cornhusker State pay an average rate of $178 per month for auto insurance coverage. However, prices can vary depending on where you live, your driving habits, and other factors.
Before you renew your auto insurance policy with the same insurer this year, look at what other options you have. Fortunately, Insurify's industry-leading price comparison technology lets you instantly compare multiple car insurance options to find the best rates for you and your car.
Let's take a look at the best auto insurance companies in Nebraska in 2022.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Nebraska is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Nebraska, with average rates of $96 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Nebraska
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$128
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$147
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$150
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$168
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$96
|80
|6
|Progressive
|$101
|Not Rated
|7
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$133
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Nebraska?
In Nebraska, Nationwide, Clearcover, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
With so many options, finding the right policy can be a bit overwhelming. However, we’ve reviewed Nebraska auto insurance so you don’t have to - here are a few companies you can check out first.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Clearcover
Launched in 2016, Clearcover sells insurance in most states, including Nebraska. For the moment, Clearcover only sells auto insurance but may add other options in the future.
Customers rave about Clearcover because of its robust digital platform. It's straightforward to get a quote and file a claim using the website or app. Also, rideshare drivers will rejoice because Clearcover has strong coverage for that, too.
In all, Clearcover is our top pick for car insurance companies in Nebraska. We considered the company's customer satisfaction, complaints, mobile app reviews, and the insurer's financial stability.
The company doesn’t offer many discounts. Instead, Clearcover builds deals into its pricing to make cheap car insurance available for everyone. The insurer provides additional discounts to customers in the military, allowing you to save 15 percent.
Seniors, safe drivers, and drivers with average or good credit can get excellent auto insurance rates with Clearcover.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$176
|Drivers Over 60
|$90
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$113
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$185
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$169
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$130
Nationwide
As one of the largest insurers in the U.S., Nationwide has a vast selection of insurance products like homeowners, car, umbrella, life, and travel insurance.
Although Nationwide’s prices may not be the cheapest, customers consistently praise the company for its responsive customer service and claims-handling experiences.
However, Nationwide has a lot of potential discounts that can help reduce your costs further:
Multi-policy
Safe driver
Good student
Accident-free
Automatic payment
Anti-theft device
Defensive driving course
Telematics
Belonging to an organization (alumni, employers, professional and sports groups)
Nationwide stands out as a good option for senior drivers, offering a discount for their years of driving experience. However, for most other drivers, it ranks in the middle of the pack, price-wise.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$227
|Drivers Over 60
|$103
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$138
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$205
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$222
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$164
Safeco
Although the name might not be as familiar as GEICO or State Farm, Safeco has been around for nearly 100 years. The company is part of Liberty Mutual and boasts a full suite of property insurance like home, auto, and watercraft insurance.
Besides quality insurance products, Safeco offers ways to lower your costs through discounts:
Multi-car
Teen Driver Safety program
Multi-policy/bundling
Anti-lock brakes
Accident prevention course
Low annual mileage
Safe driver
Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle
Homeowners
Ultimately, Safeco has competitive rates compared to other insurers and is an excellent option for less experienced drivers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$246
|Drivers Over 60
|$105
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$133
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$215
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$200
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$150
Liberty Mutual
As the sixth-largest insurer, Liberty Mutual can cover cars, ATVs, RVs, boats, motorcycles, and other vehicles. Plus, it has policies for flood insurance and all types of buildings: homeowners, renters, and condo owners.
Liberty Mutual offers teachers’ car insurance that provides additional coverage for things such as vandalism, stolen teaching materials, school property, and collision if driving your vehicle for school business.
Liberty Mutual is generous with its discounts. Here are many of them:
Homeowners
Active, retired, or reserve member of the U.S. armed services
Driving an electric or hybrid car
Good student grades
Safety devices like anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights
Clean driving record
Multiple cars
Multi-policy/bundling
Shopping with Liberty Mutual before your current auto policy expires
Paying the entire premium upfront
Opting for e-documents
Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups
New customer
Young drivers can expect to pay a little more with Liberty Mutual, but seniors are rewarded with competitive rates. Insurance premiums range from $96 to $274, depending on the driver's age, driver’s license record, and credit history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$274
|Drivers Over 60
|$96
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$154
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$212
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$218
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$172
Travelers
Travelers Insurance started 165 years ago with property, casualty, and specialty insurance. You will find all kinds of coverage from auto and renters to boat and wedding.
You can customize your Travelers car insurance coverage with upgrades like roadside assistance, loan or lease gap insurance, and rental car reimbursement. The company also has an accident forgiveness plan that helps lower the cost of your car insurance for maintaining a safe driving record.
Top discounts from Travelers include:
Multi-policy
New car
Multi-car
Homeowner
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Safe driver
Good student grades
Student at college without a car
E-payment
No gaps in coverage
Affiliation with certain employers, credit unions, or organizations
Travelers car insurance rates are very competitive. Even less experienced drivers or those with car accidents or speeding tickets can find reasonable rates with Travelers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$130
|Drivers Over 60
|$79
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$89
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$120
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$132
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$95
Progressive
Started in 1937, Progressive insurance is the third-largest insurer in the U.S. in terms of market share. The company regularly receives customer praise for service and claims handling.
Progressive is most well known for its car insurance but can also insure an array of other vehicles like motorcycles, classic cars, golf carts, and boats. You can get homeowners, renters, condo, mobile home, and flood insurance, too.
Progressive provides reasonable car insurance rates and a variety of discounts:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeowner
Distant student
Good student
No gaps in insurance coverage
Automatic payment
Paying the entire premium upfront
E-documents
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$149
|Drivers Over 60
|$59
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$100
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$109
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$121
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$106
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto Insurance company is a straightforward insurer that sells car, homeowners, renters, and condo insurance. It has been in business for 90 years, is based out of Madison, Wisconsin, and is part of the American Family Life insurance company.
Midvale Home & Auto has extensive discounts to help reduce your insurance cost:
Good driver, defensive driver, accident-free
Homeowner
Low mileage, passive restraint, anti-lock brake, electronic stability control, daytime running lights, anti-theft device
Good student, student away at school, new graduate
Military, occupation
Senior adult
Multiple policy, multiple vehicle
Loyalty, provider switch, early quote
Preferred payment, paid in full, paperless documents
Compared to the other companies we've reviewed for Nebraska drivers, Midvale's prices are in the middle of the pack, similar to Nationwide and Liberty Mutual.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$181
|Drivers Over 60
|$101
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$113
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$206
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$178
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$136
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Nebraska
The national average monthly cost of car liability insurance is $214, but Nebraska drivers can typically expect to pay less than the average, even if they have a less-than-perfect driving record. Drivers in Omaha and Lincoln are likely to pay the highest rates since they’re the most populated cities.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Beatrice
|$161
|Grand Island
|$162
|Lincoln
|$184
|Nebraska City
|$124
|Omaha
|$214
|Scottsbluff
|$148
|Valentine
|$146
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Shopping for the best car insurance in Nebraska is unique to your needs. The insurance your friend bought might not be the best for you since pricing is based on the type and age of the car you drive, your driving history, and more.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
You can let Insurify do all the hard work for you by shopping with multiple providers simultaneously. Just enter some basic information, and Insurify will deliver the best Nebraska car insurance options.
Choose the company and level of coverage that makes the most sense for you. It only takes a few clicks to buy the policy and receive it by email immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions
Clearcover is our top choice for the best car insurance company in Nebraska in 2022. The company has competitive prices, automated sales, and an easy claims process. However, you should shop around to compare insurance providers to ensure you get the best coverage for your needs.
According to our analysis, Travelers sells the cheapest auto insurance in Nebraska overall. Your rates can vary based on driving history, credit score, coverage limits, deductible, and more. You may discover lower rates with a company like Progressive or Clearcover.
According to the Nebraska DMV, car insurance is required - drivers must present proof of financial responsibility (a certificate of insurance or similar) if asked. Nebraska insurance requirements include a state minimum coverage of $25,000 bodily injury liability or death of one person, $50,000 liability coverage for total bodily injury or death liability and $25,000 for property damage liability. Many drivers buy additional protection such as full-coverage car insurance, collision coverage, or comprehensive coverage.
Finding the best cheap auto insurance wasn’t always easy. But now, it’s quick and painless when you compare Nebraska car insurance policies in one place with Insurify. Sit back and relax while we do the hard work to deliver instant car insurance quotes to you.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.