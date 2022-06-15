Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Nebraska? In Nebraska, Nationwide, Clearcover, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

With so many options, finding the right policy can be a bit overwhelming. However, we’ve reviewed Nebraska auto insurance so you don’t have to - here are a few companies you can check out first.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $128 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Launched in 2016, Clearcover sells insurance in most states, including Nebraska. For the moment, Clearcover only sells auto insurance but may add other options in the future.

Customers rave about Clearcover because of its robust digital platform. It's straightforward to get a quote and file a claim using the website or app. Also, rideshare drivers will rejoice because Clearcover has strong coverage for that, too.

In all, Clearcover is our top pick for car insurance companies in Nebraska. We considered the company's customer satisfaction, complaints, mobile app reviews, and the insurer's financial stability.

The company doesn’t offer many discounts. Instead, Clearcover builds deals into its pricing to make cheap car insurance available for everyone. The insurer provides additional discounts to customers in the military, allowing you to save 15 percent.

Seniors, safe drivers, and drivers with average or good credit can get excellent auto insurance rates with Clearcover.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $176 Drivers Over 60 $90 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $113 Drivers With a Prior Accident $185 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $169 Drivers With Average Credit $130

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $147 Insurify Composite Score: 89

As one of the largest insurers in the U.S., Nationwide has a vast selection of insurance products like homeowners, car, umbrella, life, and travel insurance.

Although Nationwide’s prices may not be the cheapest, customers consistently praise the company for its responsive customer service and claims-handling experiences.

However, Nationwide has a lot of potential discounts that can help reduce your costs further:

Multi-policy

Safe driver

Good student

Accident-free

Automatic payment

Anti-theft device

Defensive driving course

Telematics

Belonging to an organization (alumni, employers, professional and sports groups)

Nationwide stands out as a good option for senior drivers, offering a discount for their years of driving experience. However, for most other drivers, it ranks in the middle of the pack, price-wise.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $227 Drivers Over 60 $103 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $138 Drivers With a Prior Accident $205 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $222 Drivers With Average Credit $164

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $150 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Although the name might not be as familiar as GEICO or State Farm, Safeco has been around for nearly 100 years. The company is part of Liberty Mutual and boasts a full suite of property insurance like home, auto, and watercraft insurance.

Besides quality insurance products, Safeco offers ways to lower your costs through discounts:

Multi-car

Teen Driver Safety program

Multi-policy/bundling

Anti-lock brakes

Accident prevention course

Low annual mileage

Safe driver

Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle

Homeowners

Ultimately, Safeco has competitive rates compared to other insurers and is an excellent option for less experienced drivers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $246 Drivers Over 60 $105 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $133 Drivers With a Prior Accident $215 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $200 Drivers With Average Credit $150

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $168 Insurify Composite Score: 82

As the sixth-largest insurer, Liberty Mutual can cover cars, ATVs, RVs, boats, motorcycles, and other vehicles. Plus, it has policies for flood insurance and all types of buildings: homeowners, renters, and condo owners.

Liberty Mutual offers teachers’ car insurance that provides additional coverage for things such as vandalism, stolen teaching materials, school property, and collision if driving your vehicle for school business.

Liberty Mutual is generous with its discounts. Here are many of them:

Homeowners

Active, retired, or reserve member of the U.S. armed services

Driving an electric or hybrid car

Good student grades

Safety devices like anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights

Clean driving record

Multiple cars

Multi-policy/bundling

Shopping with Liberty Mutual before your current auto policy expires

Paying the entire premium upfront

Opting for e-documents

Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

New customer

Young drivers can expect to pay a little more with Liberty Mutual, but seniors are rewarded with competitive rates. Insurance premiums range from $96 to $274, depending on the driver's age, driver’s license record, and credit history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $274 Drivers Over 60 $96 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $154 Drivers With a Prior Accident $212 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $218 Drivers With Average Credit $172

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $96 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers Insurance started 165 years ago with property, casualty, and specialty insurance. You will find all kinds of coverage from auto and renters to boat and wedding.

You can customize your Travelers car insurance coverage with upgrades like roadside assistance, loan or lease gap insurance, and rental car reimbursement. The company also has an accident forgiveness plan that helps lower the cost of your car insurance for maintaining a safe driving record.

Top discounts from Travelers include:

Multi-policy

New car

Multi-car

Homeowner

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Safe driver

Good student grades

Student at college without a car

E-payment

No gaps in coverage

Affiliation with certain employers, credit unions, or organizations

Travelers car insurance rates are very competitive. Even less experienced drivers or those with car accidents or speeding tickets can find reasonable rates with Travelers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $130 Drivers Over 60 $79 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $89 Drivers With a Prior Accident $120 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $132 Drivers With Average Credit $95

6 Progressive Average Monthly Cost: $101 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Started in 1937, Progressive insurance is the third-largest insurer in the U.S. in terms of market share. The company regularly receives customer praise for service and claims handling.

Progressive is most well known for its car insurance but can also insure an array of other vehicles like motorcycles, classic cars, golf carts, and boats. You can get homeowners, renters, condo, mobile home, and flood insurance, too.

Progressive provides reasonable car insurance rates and a variety of discounts:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Homeowner

Distant student

Good student

No gaps in insurance coverage

Automatic payment

Paying the entire premium upfront

E-documents

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $149 Drivers Over 60 $59 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $100 Drivers With a Prior Accident $109 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $121 Drivers With Average Credit $106

7 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $133 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Midvale Home & Auto Insurance company is a straightforward insurer that sells car, homeowners, renters, and condo insurance. It has been in business for 90 years, is based out of Madison, Wisconsin, and is part of the American Family Life insurance company.

Midvale Home & Auto has extensive discounts to help reduce your insurance cost:

Good driver, defensive driver, accident-free

Homeowner

Low mileage, passive restraint, anti-lock brake, electronic stability control, daytime running lights, anti-theft device

Good student, student away at school, new graduate

Military, occupation

Senior adult

Multiple policy, multiple vehicle

Loyalty, provider switch, early quote

Preferred payment, paid in full, paperless documents

Compared to the other companies we've reviewed for Nebraska drivers, Midvale's prices are in the middle of the pack, similar to Nationwide and Liberty Mutual.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $181 Drivers Over 60 $101 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $113 Drivers With a Prior Accident $206 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $178 Drivers With Average Credit $136

