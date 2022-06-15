Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Idaho: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in Idaho

Some car insurance providers are able to offer lower rates than others for full-coverage insurance. According to Insurify proprietary data, leasing drivers pay the cheapest rates on average at the following gap insurance providers:

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in Idaho Travelers $90 Nationwide $145 Safeco $146 Dairyland $149 Midvale Home & Auto $169 Liberty Mutual $192

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

