Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Coeur D’Alene, ID, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Coeur D’Alene is $129 per month or $1,548 yearly.
Car insurance in Coeur D’Alene is $18 less than the average cost of insurance in Idaho.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Coeur D’Alene on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Coeur D’Alene, ID
If you’re a driver in Coeur D’Alene, car insurance is required. The good news is cheap policies do exist. As long as you shop around and compare car insurance quotes, you’ll be able to find an affordable policy. This is particularly true if you’re a responsible driver with a clean record. Here’s what you need to know about cheap car insurance in Coeur D’Alene.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Coeur D’Alene, ID
What is the cheapest car insurance in Coeur D’Alene?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Coeur D’Alene, with rates starting at $80 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
There are a variety of large and small car insurance companies that serve drivers in Coeur D’Alene with a wide range of average rates. The table below shows the average monthly quotes for car insurance companies in the city and highlights the importance of comparing quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$80
|Liberty Mutual
|$124
|Dairyland
|$129
|Progressive
|$150
|Nationwide
|$164
|Acuity
|$69
|Foremost
|$100
|Safeco
|$112
|Stillwater
|$119
|Kemper Specialty
|$131
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$161
|Bristol West
|$163
|The General
|$171
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Idaho
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Idaho roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Idaho[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Idaho is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Idaho, this coverage is optional but recommended for all drivers.
Coeur D’Alene Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you apply for an auto insurance policy in Coeur D’Alene, the company will take a close look at your driving record. If you have a clean record, you’ll enjoy cheaper car insurance rates than someone with serious traffic violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs[2]. Here’s a look at how driver history impacts the cost of insurance coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$124
|Speeding Ticket
|$166
|At-Fault Accident
|$181
|DUI
|$247
See More:
Coeur D’Alene Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Some car insurance companies in Coeur D'Alene will look at your credit score when determining your premiums. Since excellent and good credit usually means fewer claims will be filed, drivers with a solid credit history typically receive the lowest rates[3]. The table below shows how credit tier influences the average monthly cost of auto insurance coverage in the city.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$112
|Good
|$132
|Average
|$145
|Poor
|$225
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Coeur D’Alene
If you’re in the market for cheap car insurance in Coeur D’Alene, Insurify can help. Just fill out a short online form with details about yourself and your vehicle, and you’ll receive personalized auto insurance quotes in minutes. Best of all, there are no fees or sign-ups involved. You’ll be able to compare all of your options in one place and find the cheapest coverage with ease.
Another great way to get cheap car insurance is by taking advantage of discounts. There are so many available, and it’s likely that you qualify for at least one of two of them. Many companies will offer significant savings if you bundle your auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance, so it’s worth looking into.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find a cheap auto insurance policy in Coeur D’Alene, you’ll need to shop around. You can use Insurify to do just that. This free tool will provide you with customized quotes from leading car insurance providers. You’ll be able to find the right coverage at the very best price without the time and hassle.
Car insurance in Coeur D'Alene ranges from $69 to $171 per month. A number of factors, like your age, driving experience, and driving record, will play a role in your premiums. Your previous car insurance history, credit, and any discounts you might qualify for may impact your rates as well.
Sometimes, auto insurance rates in Coeur D’Alene will go up for reasons that are beyond your control. If crime rates in the area are on the rise, for example, your car insurance may also increase. Extreme weather events like hailstorms or rainstorms that lead to many auto insurance claims and property damage can lead to higher premiums, too.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Idaho Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
- drive-safely.net. "Who Can Access My Idaho Driving Record?." Accessed July 29, 2022
- The official website of the Idaho Legislature. "The Insurance Contract." Accessed July 29, 2022