Best Car Insurance for Veterans in 2022

Updated June 15, 2022
Members of the U.S. military give so much to their country, so it’s only right that car insurance companies give back by making veterans and active duty service members eligible for cheaper car insurance coverage. Transitioning back to civilian life from military service is hard enough without having to worry about your auto insurance policy.
Whether they served in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, or Space Force, people who served in the Armed Forces and their family members need insurance products that fit their unique needs. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare car insurance quotes so you can find the best coverage for you.
Quick Facts
The cheapest insurance provider we found for veterans is Metromile, at $86 per month.
USAA exclusively offers insurance to military members and their families.
Many auto insurance companies, including GEICO, have discounts on insurance coverage for service members.
Cheapest Car Insurance for Veterans
Finding the best car insurance companies can be a tall order because there are so many insurance options on the market. We compared car insurance rates from companies across the nation and found these options specifically targeted at retired military personnel.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$112
|USAA
|$149
|Travelers
|$151
|National General
|$157
|Nationwide
|$173
|Liberty Mutual
|$226
|Amigo USA
|$116
|Clearcover
|$149
|Elephant
|$158
|Kemper
|$209
|Mercury
|$210
|Bristol West
|$212
|AssuranceAmerica
|$224
|Dairyland
|$228
|The General
|$279
How much does car insurance cost for veterans?
Our database shows an average monthly car insurance premium of $204 per month for veterans. But insurance premiums vary between companies, and only a handful of insurance companies offer military discounts. Your driving record, credit score, and coverage options will all affect your auto insurance quotes.
Best Military Car Insurance Discounts
There are a few options out there that offer special auto insurance rates for people in certain jobs, including active duty and former military members. One of the best known is USAA, which specializes in delivering competitive rates for military auto insurance.
Depending on your state, USAA members can earn up to 15% off comprehensive coverage if your vehicle is garaged on a military base. If you’re deployed, you could earn up to 60% off your USAA auto insurance premium while your car is in storage.
GEICO is another popular choice for active duty, retired, and National Guard members. Military personnel, whether active duty or retired, may be eligible for a military discount of up to 15% off their insurance premium. USAA offers perks like emergency deployment discounts for being stationed in imminent danger pay areas, which can yield up to 25% off premiums.
Cheapest States for Military Family Car Insurance
Something as simple as your ZIP code can impact your car insurance premiums. We found that Maine was the cheapest state for military motorists to buy car insurance, while Michigan was the most expensive.
|State
|Average Monthly Quote
|Alabama
|$166
|Alaska
|$181
|Arizona
|$177
|Arkansas
|$191
|California
|$196
|Colorado
|$236
|Connecticut
|$232
|Delaware
|$257
|Florida
|$234
|Georgia
|$288
|Hawaii
|$117
|Idaho
|$123
|Illinois
|$144
|Indiana
|$128
|Iowa
|$140
|Kansas
|$191
|Kentucky
|$243
|Louisiana
|$296
|Maine
|$116
|Maryland
|$269
|Massachusetts
|$135
|Michigan
|$367
|Minnesota
|$149
|Mississippi
|$199
|Missouri
|$205
|Montana
|$146
|Nebraska
|$164
|Nevada
|$275
|New Hampshire
|$117
|New Jersey
|$232
|New Mexico
|$147
|New York
|$271
|North Carolina
|$150
|North Dakota
|$153
|Ohio
|$130
|Oklahoma
|$179
|Oregon
|$146
|Pennsylvania
|$153
|Rhode Island
|$267
|South Carolina
|$279
|South Dakota
|$150
|Tennessee
|$154
|Texas
|$229
|Utah
|$142
|Vermont
|$123
|Virginia
|$195
|Washington
|$210
|Washington, D.C.
|$230
|West Virginia
|$178
|Wisconsin
|$123
|Wyoming
|$157
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Veterans
Many auto insurance companies offer military discounts, but there are other ways you can save on auto insurance, too. These are just a few of the ways to find the best auto insurance for less.
Look for Other Discounts
You probably qualify for other auto insurance discounts aside from the military ones. You can earn discounts for things like taking defensive driving courses, having a clean driving history, and maintaining a good credit score.
Consider a Higher Deductible
If your deductible is high, you’ll save money on your monthly premiums but could be left in the lurch if you get into an accident—especially if the other driver involved is uninsured.
Bundle Your Policies
Bundling policies, where you combine your car insurance policy with homeowners insurance or renters insurance, will nab you a multi-policy discount. This is one of the most common ways to save money on car insurance.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
The best way to save money on car insurance is to compare insurance quotes to find the best plan. Explore your options to find the right coverage for your budget and needs.
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
As a veteran, you may experience an adjustment period getting back to civilian life. Or maybe your time in the service was long ago. Either way, you owe it to yourself to find the perfect, cheap insurance coverage for your post-service life. That way, it will be one less thing to worry about and you can enjoy all that civilian life has to offer.
Frequently Asked Questions
Many car insurance companies have discounts for either veterans or active duty military members, including State Farm, Progressive, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Farmers. Some companies offer affinity group discounts, which could include some military and veterans groups.
You’ll have to prove that you served in the military to qualify for veteran discounts. Each company has a different verification process, but you’ll usually need to submit a photo ID and military documents, which could include a DD-214, a discharge certificate, your Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), military orders (if you’re on active duty), or an NGB-22.
The easiest way veterans can find affordable car insurance is to compare quotes with Insurify, an easy-to-use tool that simplifies the car insurance shopping process.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.