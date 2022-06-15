Best Car Insurance for Veterans in 2022

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Veterans

Many auto insurance companies offer military discounts, but there are other ways you can save on auto insurance, too. These are just a few of the ways to find the best auto insurance for less.

Look for Other Discounts

You probably qualify for other auto insurance discounts aside from the military ones. You can earn discounts for things like taking defensive driving courses, having a clean driving history, and maintaining a good credit score.

Consider a Higher Deductible

If your deductible is high, you’ll save money on your monthly premiums but could be left in the lurch if you get into an accident—especially if the other driver involved is uninsured.

Bundle Your Policies

Bundling policies, where you combine your car insurance policy with homeowners insurance or renters insurance, will nab you a multi-policy discount. This is one of the most common ways to save money on car insurance.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

The best way to save money on car insurance is to compare insurance quotes to find the best plan. Explore your options to find the right coverage for your budget and needs.