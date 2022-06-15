4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance for Veterans in 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterProfessiondelimiterVeterans
Car InsurancedelimiterProfessiondelimiterVeterans

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Jackie Cohen
Written by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

Members of the U.S. military give so much to their country, so it’s only right that car insurance companies give back by making veterans and active duty service members eligible for cheaper car insurance coverage. Transitioning back to civilian life from military service is hard enough without having to worry about your auto insurance policy.
Whether they served in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, or Space Force, people who served in the Armed Forces and their family members need insurance products that fit their unique needs. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare car insurance quotes so you can find the best coverage for you.

Quick Facts

  • The cheapest insurance provider we found for veterans is Metromile, at $86 per month.

  • USAA exclusively offers insurance to military members and their families.

  • Many auto insurance companies, including GEICO, have discounts on insurance coverage for service members.

Cheapest Car Insurance for Veterans

Finding the best car insurance companies can be a tall order because there are so many insurance options on the market. We compared car insurance rates from companies across the nation and found these options specifically targeted at retired military personnel.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Farmers$112
USAA$149
Travelers$151
National General$157
Nationwide$173
Liberty Mutual$226
Amigo USA$116
Clearcover$149
Elephant$158
Kemper$209
Mercury$210
Bristol West$212
AssuranceAmerica$224
Dairyland$228
The General$279
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

How much does car insurance cost for veterans?

Our database shows an average monthly car insurance premium of $204 per month for veterans. But insurance premiums vary between companies, and only a handful of insurance companies offer military discounts. Your driving record, credit score, and coverage options will all affect your auto insurance quotes.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Military Car Insurance Discounts

There are a few options out there that offer special auto insurance rates for people in certain jobs, including active duty and former military members. One of the best known is USAA, which specializes in delivering competitive rates for military auto insurance.

Depending on your state, USAA members can earn up to 15% off comprehensive coverage if your vehicle is garaged on a military base. If you’re deployed, you could earn up to 60% off your USAA auto insurance premium while your car is in storage.

GEICO is another popular choice for active duty, retired, and National Guard members. Military personnel, whether active duty or retired, may be eligible for a military discount of up to 15% off their insurance premium. USAA offers perks like emergency deployment discounts for being stationed in imminent danger pay areas, which can yield up to 25% off premiums.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Cheapest States for Military Family Car Insurance

Something as simple as your ZIP code can impact your car insurance premiums. We found that Maine was the cheapest state for military motorists to buy car insurance, while Michigan was the most expensive.

StateAverage Monthly Quote
Alabama$166
Alaska$181
Arizona$177
Arkansas$191
California$196
Colorado$236
Connecticut$232
Delaware$257
Florida$234
Georgia$288
Hawaii$117
Idaho$123
Illinois$144
Indiana$128
Iowa$140
Kansas$191
Kentucky$243
Louisiana$296
Maine$116
Maryland$269
Massachusetts$135
Michigan$367
Minnesota$149
Mississippi$199
Missouri$205
Montana$146
Nebraska$164
Nevada$275
New Hampshire$117
New Jersey$232
New Mexico$147
New York$271
North Carolina$150
North Dakota$153
Ohio$130
Oklahoma$179
Oregon$146
Pennsylvania$153
Rhode Island$267
South Carolina$279
South Dakota$150
Tennessee$154
Texas$229
Utah$142
Vermont$123
Virginia$195
Washington$210
Washington, D.C.$230
West Virginia$178
Wisconsin$123
Wyoming$157
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Veterans

Many auto insurance companies offer military discounts, but there are other ways you can save on auto insurance, too. These are just a few of the ways to find the best auto insurance for less.

Look for Other Discounts

You probably qualify for other auto insurance discounts aside from the military ones. You can earn discounts for things like taking defensive driving courses, having a clean driving history, and maintaining a good credit score.

Consider a Higher Deductible

If your deductible is high, you’ll save money on your monthly premiums but could be left in the lurch if you get into an accident—especially if the other driver involved is uninsured.

Bundle Your Policies

Bundling policies, where you combine your car insurance policy with homeowners insurance or renters insurance, will nab you a multi-policy discount. This is one of the most common ways to save money on car insurance.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

The best way to save money on car insurance is to compare insurance quotes to find the best plan. Explore your options to find the right coverage for your budget and needs.

The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance

As a veteran, you may experience an adjustment period getting back to civilian life. Or maybe your time in the service was long ago. Either way, you owe it to yourself to find the perfect, cheap insurance coverage for your post-service life. That way, it will be one less thing to worry about and you can enjoy all that civilian life has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Many car insurance companies have discounts for either veterans or active duty military members, including State Farm, Progressive, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Farmers. Some companies offer affinity group discounts, which could include some military and veterans groups.

  • You’ll have to prove that you served in the military to qualify for veteran discounts. Each company has a different verification process, but you’ll usually need to submit a photo ID and military documents, which could include a DD-214, a discharge certificate, your Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), military orders (if you’re on active duty), or an NGB-22.

  • The easiest way veterans can find affordable car insurance is to compare quotes with Insurify, an easy-to-use tool that simplifies the car insurance shopping process.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

Popular articles

Jackie Cohen
Written by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.

Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Learn More
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach

Insurance Content Editor at Insurify

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterProfessiondelimiterVeterans