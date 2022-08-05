Compare Esurance vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Esurance vs. Progressive: A Summary
It’s a good idea to compare car insurance providers before committing to one company. With an average monthly quote of $78, Progressive is a popular choice for many drivers. Esurance has slightly higher auto insurance rates at $101 per month—but is it a better choice for some drivers? Read Insurify’s report to make the choice that’s best for you.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite Score
|Esurance
|$101
|94
|Progressive
|$78
|80
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Esurance
Esurance is a great choice for tech-savvy drivers who like to manage their own policies through a user-friendly app. It offers a variety of coverage options, from underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage to emergency roadside assistance and rental car coverage.
Pros
Easy-to-use website and cutting-edge mobile app
Safe driving telematics program
Offers roadside assistance
Cons
Higher rates than Progressive
Mixed customer service reviews
Not rated by J.D. Power
Progressive
Progressive offers a variety of coverage options and competitive rates for drivers with factors that typically significantly increase car insurance costs, such as a DUI on your driving record. Add-ons, such as accident forgiveness, are available as well for extra charge.
Good for
Lower rates for most drivers
Competitive rates for drivers with DUIs
Not the best option for
Mixed customer service and claims satisfaction reviews
Mixed mobile app reviews
|Esurance
|Progressive
|Fitch
|WD
|A+
|AM Best
|A+
|A+
|Moody’s
|WR
|A2
|S&P
|missing
|AA
|J.D. Power
|missing
|856
Insurify Composite Score
Both Progressive and Esurance are solid options, but different kinds of drivers will enjoy different things about each provider. Tech-savvy drivers who value independence will like the cutting-edge mobile app that Esurance policyholders use to manage their auto insurance policy. If you’re looking for lower rates, Progressive offers competitive rates even to high-risk drivers.
Compare Esurance vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?
On average, you will pay $23 less per month for a car insurance policy with Progressive than with Esurance. However, the difference between the rates with these two providers can be as low as $17 per month or as high as $61 per month. Drivers in their 50s with a clean driving record and a good credit history can expect the lowest rates with both providers.
ICS
Progressive offers competitive rates to high-risk drivers with violations on their driving record, especially with DUIs. On average, drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $95 per month for their car insurance policy, which is well below the national average and just $18 more per month than what good drivers with a clean driving record can expect to pay.
Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Age
Teen drivers pay the highest car insurance rates for their insurance coverage with both Esurance and Progressive. On average, teens can expect to pay $307 per month with Esurance and $246 per month with Progresssive, $61 less. The average rates are lower for drivers in their 20s, $102 per month with Esurance and $79 per month with Progressive.
Insurance providers offer young drivers higher auto insurance quotes because they consider them high-risk since they don’t have a lot of driving experience. Your car insurance costs gradually go down as you get older. Drivers in their 50s pay the lowest rates with both providers, $93 per month with Esurance and $61 per month with Progressive, $32 less.
|Age Group
|Esurance
|Progressive
|Teen
|$307
|$246
|20s
|$102
|$79
|30s
|$112
|$80
|40s
|$97
|$70
|50s
|$93
|$61
|60s
|$97
|$65
|70s
|$119
|$78
|80s
|$125
|$82
Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Gender
On average, men pay $36 more per year for car insurance than women. This is because some auto insurance companies estimate male drivers to be more prone to high-risk driving habits, such as speeding and driving under the influence. However, Insurify data shows that women actually pay more for car insurance than men with both Esurance and Progressive.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurance providers to use your gender when calculating the cost of your car insurance policy. If you live in one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your gender affecting your quote with either Esurance or Progressive.
Which is cheapest for men?
On average, men pay $99 per month for a policy with Esurance and $78 per month for Progressive insurance, $21 less. This amounts to a $252 annual difference in insurance premiums.
|Gender
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|Men
|$99
|$78
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Surprisingly, women pay higher insurance premiums than men with both Esurance and Progressive: $102 per month and $79 per month respectively. Keep in mind that these numbers are averages based on data and your exact quote will depend on a variety of other factors. Use Insurify to get your exact quote with both Esurance and Progressive in under five minutes.
|Gender
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|Women
|$102
|$79
|$78
Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage
Drivers with high annual mileage—over 15,000 miles per year—may pay more for their auto insurance policy than drivers with low annual mileage, especially if it is lower than 5,000 miles per year.
However, you can expect your car insurance rates to mostly stay the same with both Esurance and Progressive regardless of your annual mileage. On average, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage pay just $1 less per month—or $12 less per year—than drivers with higher annual mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
On average, drivers with 15,000-20,000 annual mileage pay $102 per month with Esurance and $79 per month with Progressive, $23 less. Both of these rates are higher than the national average of $69 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$102
|$79
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Drivers with 10,000 annual mileage can expect the same car insurance rates as drivers with high annual mileage of over 15,000 miles: $102 per month with Esurance and $79 per month with Progressive. However, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage pay $1 less per month on average, $101 with Esurance and $78 with Progressive.
|Annual Mileage
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|5,000
|$101
|$78
|$78
|10,000
|$102
|$79
|$78
Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Credit Score
Drivers with a good credit history can expect lower rates with both Esurance and Progressive than drivers with bad credit. Insurance companies use your credit score to assess how likely you are to file a claim and assume that drivers with average and poor credit scores are more high-risk than drivers with excellent and good credit ratings.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit score when calculating your quote. If you live in one of these states, your credit history won’t influence your car insurance rate.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $71 per month with Esurance and $53 per month with Progressive, $18 less. Drivers with a good credit score can expect to pay slightly more, $92 per month with Esurance and $70 per month with Progressive, $22 less. Qualifying for insurance discounts can help you lower your quote even more.
|Credit Tier
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|Excellent
|$71
|$53
|$60
|Good
|$92
|$70
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with an average credit score pay $101 per month with Esurance and $77 per month with Progressive, $24 less. If you have a poor credit score, you can expect significantly higher car insurance rates: $150 per month with Esurance and $113 per month with Progressive.
|Credit Tier
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|Average credit
|$101
|$77
|$78
|Poor credit
|$150
|$113
|$120
Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record
Drivers with a clean driving record with no speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs pay the lowest auto insurance rates with both Esurance and Progressive. Having an accident on your driving record has the most negative impact on your auto insurance rate, driving up insurance costs from $101 to $144 per month with Esurance and from $77 to $111 per month with Progressive.
A speeding ticket has the least impact on your auto insurance costs, only increasing your rates by $15 per month with Esurance and $22 per month with Progressive. A DUI on your record drives up your car insurance costs by $24 per month with Esurance and just $18 per month with Progressive.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers with a clean driving record can expect to pay $101 per month with Esurance and $77 per month with Progressive, $24 less. Depending on whether you’re looking for just basic bodily injury and property damage liability coverage or full coverage with add-ons such as roadside assistance, your actual quote may be lower or higher.
|Violation
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$101
|$77
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
On average, a speeding ticket on your record raises your car insurance quote to $116 per month with Esurance and $99 per month with Progressive. You can expect to pay $17 more per month or $204 more per year for an auto insurance policy with Esurance vs Progressive.
|Violation
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$116
|$99
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
An accident on your record has a big impact on your quote with both Esurance and Progressive, increasing your car insurance rate to $144 per month with Esurance and $111 per month with Progressive, $33 less. This amounts to a $396 annual difference in insurance premiums.
|Violation
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|Accident
|$144
|$111
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI has a surprisingly small impact on your quote with Progressive, only increasing it to $95 per month. You can expect to pay $125 per month for a policy with Esurance, $30 more.
|Violation
|Esurance
|Progressive
|National Average
|DUI
|$125
|$95
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Esurance vs. Progressive Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|Esurance
|Progressive
|DriveSense mobile app/Snapshot
|Good student
|Defensive driver
|Claim-free
|Online quote
|Pay in full
|Good payer
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Homeowner
|Continuous insurance
|Teen driver
|Student away at school
|Sign online
|Paperless
|Automatic payment
Our Methodology and How We Compared Esurance and Progressive
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: Esurance vs Progressive
Overall, Progressive offers cheaper quotes than Esurance to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $101 per month with Esurance and $78 per month with Progressive. If you need comprehensive and collision coverage with add-ons, such as gap insurance or rideshare insurance, your quote may be higher. Use Insurify to get your exact quote from both providers.
Progressive offers lower car insurance rates than Esurance, but Esurance has a variety of benefits, such as a user-friendly and cutting-edge mobile app. Ultimately, which car insurance provider is best for you depends on a variety of factors, from cost to customer satisfaction rankings and claims process.
The easiest way to compare car insurance provider is right for you is to use Insurify. It is an AI-powered tool that lets you compare 10+ insurance companies, such as Esurance, Progressive, Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, USAA and more, to check which insurance provider gives you the most comprehensive coverage at the lowest rate and with the best discounts.