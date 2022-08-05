4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Esurance vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterEsurance Vs Progressive
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterEsurance Vs Progressive

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Insurance Writer
Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Updated August 5, 2022

Esurance vs. Progressive: A Summary

It’s a good idea to compare car insurance providers before committing to one company. With an average monthly quote of $78, Progressive is a popular choice for many drivers. Esurance has slightly higher auto insurance rates at $101 per month—but is it a better choice for some drivers? Read Insurify’s report to make the choice that’s best for you.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Esurance$10194
Progressive$7880

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Esurance

Esurance is a great choice for tech-savvy drivers who like to manage their own policies through a user-friendly app. It offers a variety of coverage options, from underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage to emergency roadside assistance and rental car coverage.

Pros

  • Easy-to-use website and cutting-edge mobile app

  • Safe driving telematics program

  • Offers roadside assistance

Cons

  • Higher rates than Progressive

  • Mixed customer service reviews

  • Not rated by J.D. Power

Progressive

Progressive offers a variety of coverage options and competitive rates for drivers with factors that typically significantly increase car insurance costs, such as a DUI on your driving record. Add-ons, such as accident forgiveness, are available as well for extra charge.

Good for

  • Lower rates for most drivers

  • Competitive rates for drivers with DUIs

Not the best option for

  • Mixed customer service and claims satisfaction reviews

  • Mixed mobile app reviews

EsuranceProgressive
FitchWDA+
AM BestA+A+
Moody’sWRA2
S&PmissingAA
J.D. Powermissing856

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Both Progressive and Esurance are solid options, but different kinds of drivers will enjoy different things about each provider. Tech-savvy drivers who value independence will like the cutting-edge mobile app that Esurance policyholders use to manage their auto insurance policy. If you’re looking for lower rates, Progressive offers competitive rates even to high-risk drivers.

Compare Esurance vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?

On average, you will pay $23 less per month for a car insurance policy with Progressive than with Esurance. However, the difference between the rates with these two providers can be as low as $17 per month or as high as $61 per month. Drivers in their 50s with a clean driving record and a good credit history can expect the lowest rates with both providers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation

Progressive offers competitive rates to high-risk drivers with violations on their driving record, especially with DUIs. On average, drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $95 per month for their car insurance policy, which is well below the national average and just $18 more per month than what good drivers with a clean driving record can expect to pay.

Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Age

Teen drivers pay the highest car insurance rates for their insurance coverage with both Esurance and Progressive. On average, teens can expect to pay $307 per month with Esurance and $246 per month with Progresssive, $61 less. The average rates are lower for drivers in their 20s, $102 per month with Esurance and $79 per month with Progressive.

Insurance providers offer young drivers higher auto insurance quotes because they consider them high-risk since they don’t have a lot of driving experience. Your car insurance costs gradually go down as you get older. Drivers in their 50s pay the lowest rates with both providers, $93 per month with Esurance and $61 per month with Progressive, $32 less.

Age GroupEsuranceProgressive
Teen$307$246
20s$102$79
30s$112$80
40s$97$70
50s$93$61
60s$97$65
70s$119$78
80s$125$82

Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Gender

On average, men pay $36 more per year for car insurance than women. This is because some auto insurance companies estimate male drivers to be more prone to high-risk driving habits, such as speeding and driving under the influence. However, Insurify data shows that women actually pay more for car insurance than men with both Esurance and Progressive.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurance providers to use your gender when calculating the cost of your car insurance policy. If you live in one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your gender affecting your quote with either Esurance or Progressive.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $99 per month for a policy with Esurance and $78 per month for Progressive insurance, $21 less. This amounts to a $252 annual difference in insurance premiums.

GenderEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
Men$99$78$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Surprisingly, women pay higher insurance premiums than men with both Esurance and Progressive: $102 per month and $79 per month respectively. Keep in mind that these numbers are averages based on data and your exact quote will depend on a variety of other factors. Use Insurify to get your exact quote with both Esurance and Progressive in under five minutes.

GenderEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
Women$102$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage

Drivers with high annual mileage—over 15,000 miles per year—may pay more for their auto insurance policy than drivers with low annual mileage, especially if it is lower than 5,000 miles per year.

However, you can expect your car insurance rates to mostly stay the same with both Esurance and Progressive regardless of your annual mileage. On average, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage pay just $1 less per month—or $12 less per year—than drivers with higher annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

On average, drivers with 15,000-20,000 annual mileage pay $102 per month with Esurance and $79 per month with Progressive, $23 less. Both of these rates are higher than the national average of $69 per month.

Annual MileageEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
15,000-20,000$102$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers with 10,000 annual mileage can expect the same car insurance rates as drivers with high annual mileage of over 15,000 miles: $102 per month with Esurance and $79 per month with Progressive. However, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage pay $1 less per month on average, $101 with Esurance and $78 with Progressive.

Annual MileageEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
5,000$101$78$78
10,000$102$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with a good credit history can expect lower rates with both Esurance and Progressive than drivers with bad credit. Insurance companies use your credit score to assess how likely you are to file a claim and assume that drivers with average and poor credit scores are more high-risk than drivers with excellent and good credit ratings.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit score when calculating your quote. If you live in one of these states, your credit history won’t influence your car insurance rate.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $71 per month with Esurance and $53 per month with Progressive, $18 less. Drivers with a good credit score can expect to pay slightly more, $92 per month with Esurance and $70 per month with Progressive, $22 less. Qualifying for insurance discounts can help you lower your quote even more.

Credit TierEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
Excellent$71$53$60
Good$92$70$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with an average credit score pay $101 per month with Esurance and $77 per month with Progressive, $24 less. If you have a poor credit score, you can expect significantly higher car insurance rates: $150 per month with Esurance and $113 per month with Progressive.

Credit TierEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
Average credit$101$77$78
Poor credit$150$113$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Esurance vs Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record

Drivers with a clean driving record with no speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs pay the lowest auto insurance rates with both Esurance and Progressive. Having an accident on your driving record has the most negative impact on your auto insurance rate, driving up insurance costs from $101 to $144 per month with Esurance and from $77 to $111 per month with Progressive.

A speeding ticket has the least impact on your auto insurance costs, only increasing your rates by $15 per month with Esurance and $22 per month with Progressive. A DUI on your record drives up your car insurance costs by $24 per month with Esurance and just $18 per month with Progressive.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers with a clean driving record can expect to pay $101 per month with Esurance and $77 per month with Progressive, $24 less. Depending on whether you’re looking for just basic bodily injury and property damage liability coverage or full coverage with add-ons such as roadside assistance, your actual quote may be lower or higher.

ViolationEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
Clean Record$101$77$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

On average, a speeding ticket on your record raises your car insurance quote to $116 per month with Esurance and $99 per month with Progressive. You can expect to pay $17 more per month or $204 more per year for an auto insurance policy with Esurance vs Progressive.

ViolationEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
Speeding Ticket$116$99$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An accident on your record has a big impact on your quote with both Esurance and Progressive, increasing your car insurance rate to $144 per month with Esurance and $111 per month with Progressive, $33 less. This amounts to a $396 annual difference in insurance premiums.

ViolationEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
Accident$144$111$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI has a surprisingly small impact on your quote with Progressive, only increasing it to $95 per month. You can expect to pay $125 per month for a policy with Esurance, $30 more.

ViolationEsuranceProgressiveNational Average
DUI$125$95$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Esurance vs. Progressive Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

DiscountEsuranceProgressive
DriveSense mobile app/Snapshot
Good student
Defensive driver
Claim-free
Online quote
Pay in full
Good payer
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeowner
Continuous insurance
Teen driver
Student away at school
Sign online
Paperless
Automatic payment

Our Methodology and How We Compared Esurance and Progressive

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions: Esurance vs Progressive

  • Overall, Progressive offers cheaper quotes than Esurance to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $101 per month with Esurance and $78 per month with Progressive. If you need comprehensive and collision coverage with add-ons, such as gap insurance or rideshare insurance, your quote may be higher. Use Insurify to get your exact quote from both providers.

  • Progressive offers lower car insurance rates than Esurance, but Esurance has a variety of benefits, such as a user-friendly and cutting-edge mobile app. Ultimately, which car insurance provider is best for you depends on a variety of factors, from cost to customer satisfaction rankings and claims process.

  • The easiest way to compare car insurance provider is right for you is to use Insurify. It is an AI-powered tool that lets you compare 10+ insurance companies, such as Esurance, Progressive, Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, USAA and more, to check which insurance provider gives you the most comprehensive coverage at the lowest rate and with the best discounts.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva

Insurance Writer

Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterEsurance Vs Progressive