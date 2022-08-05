Compare USAA vs. AAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
USAA vs. AAA: A Summary
USAA and AAA are leading insurance providers, but which one is the best for you? Different insurance providers use different algorithms to assess risks and calculate your auto insurance rate, so you’ll never get the same quote from two different providers. This report from Insurify will help you compare car insurance providers when choosing between USAA and AAA.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|USAA
|$43
|96
|AAA
|$116
|85
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
USAA
USAA offers car insurance to active U.S. military members and veterans, pre-commissioned officers, and spouses and children of existing USAA members. It offers a variety of coverage options, from basic bodily injury and property damage liability insurance to full coverage with add-ons and flexible payments that can be made in tandem with military pay schedules.
Pros
Low rates
High customer satisfaction rankings
Flexible payment options
Cons
You have to be a U.S. military member, a veteran, a pre-commissioned officer, or a spouse or child of a USAA member to be eligible
No roadside assistance perks
No discounts for loyalty members or teen drivers
AAA
AAA is known for its roadside assistance services, but it also offers car insurance at affordable rates for members. The AAA membership costs a fee, but allows you to purchase an insurance policy from an affiliated provider that operates under distinct brand names, such as CSAA Insurance Group and Auto Club Group.
Pros
Perks like roadside assistance, fuel delivery, flat tire assistance, locksmith reimbursement, and more
No requirements for membership
Cons
Higher rates than USAA
Monthly membership fees
Higher impact for red flags on your record
|USAA
|AAA
|Fitch
|WD
|missing
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A
|Moody’s
|Aa1
|missing
|S&P
|AA+
|missing
|J.D. Power
|902
|862
USAA is a great option for U.S. military members and veterans, their close family members, and pre-commissioned officers because of its flexible payment system that can be synced with military pay schedules, special bonuses, and unique discounts such as military on-base.
AAA can also be a great option for you if you think that you’d like to have a comprehensive AAA membership that comes with exclusive perks, from 24/7 roadside assistance to discounts on hotels, cruises, and vacations.
Compare USAA vs. AAA: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, USAA offers lower rates than AAA. On average, you can expect to pay $73 less per month for a car insurance policy with USAA, but this difference can go up to $123 per month for certain driver categories. Mature drivers with a good credit history and a clean driving record can expect the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA.
Negative factors have a more significant impact on your car insurance costs if your policy is with AAA. For example, AAA drivers with a DUI on their driving record can expect to pay $123 more per month in premiums than drivers with a clean record. In contrast, USAA drivers with a DUI only pay $42 more on average than drivers with a clean record.
Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Age
Overall, all age groups can expect higher car insurance rates with AAA than with USAA. Because they are considered high-risk by many providers, teen drivers have the highest insurance premiums with both companies, $100 per month with USAA and $207 per month with AAA. This is because auto insurance companies assume that teen drivers are high-risk drivers since they don’t have a lot of driving experience.
Car insurance rates with both USAA and AAA start to gradually decrease once you get older and gain more experience. Drivers in their 50s can expect the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA, $34 per month with USAA and $90 per month with AAA, $56 higher. Drivers in their 60s, 70s, and 80s can expect their auto insurance policy to gradually get more expensive over time.
Is AAA better than USAA for teen drivers?
USAA offers lower prices for drivers of all age groups.
|Age Group
|USAA
|AAA
|Teen
|$100
|$207
|20s
|$42
|$123
|30s
|$44
|$152
|40s
|$34
|$136
|50s
|$34
|$90
|60s
|$36
|$91
|70s
|$46
|$106
|80s
|$57
|$116
Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Gender
Statistically, men pay more for car insurance than women. This is because insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania don’t allow insurance providers to use your gender as a factor when calculating your quote.
When it comes to USAA auto insurance, men can expect to pay $1 more per month than women. Surprisingly, women pay a whopping $14 more per month than men on average with AAA, which amounts to a $168 annual difference in car insurance premiums.
Which is cheapest for men?
On average, men pay $43 per month with USAA and $109 per month with AAA, $66 higher. This difference amounts to $792 per year that you can save if you choose to get your insurance coverage with USAA over AAA.
|Gender
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|Men
|$43
|$109
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women will find cheaper car insurance rates with USAA than with AAA. On average, women pay $42 per month with USAA and $123 per month with AAA, $81 higher.
|Gender
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|Women
|$42
|$123
|$78
Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Mileage
According to Insurify data, your annual mileage does not impact your car insurance rates with both USAA and AAA. Some insurance providers give drivers who regularly cover large distances higher auto insurance quotes because they estimate them to be higher-risk than low-mileage drivers.
However, you don’t have to worry about your quote going up if you have high annual mileage with USAA or AAA. You can expect to pay $42 per month for USAA car insurance and $123 per month for AAA car insurance regardless of your mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Typically, car insurance companies define high mileage as driving over 15,000 miles per year. You can expect to pay $81 less per month for a car insurance policy with USAA than with AAA, which adds up to a $972 annual difference.
|Annual Mileage
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$42
|$123
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Since annual mileage does not seem to have an impact on your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA, low-mileage drivers can expect the same rates as high annual mileage drivers. On average, you will pay $42 per month for a policy with USAA and $123 per month for a policy with AAA.
|Annual Mileage
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|5,000-10,000
|$42
|$123
|$78
Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Credit Score
Drivers with an excellent credit score pay the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA: $36 per month and $69 per month, respectively. This is because insurance providers estimate drivers with a good credit history to be lower-risk than drivers with bad credit. On average, drivers with a poor credit score pay $28 more per month with USAA and $197 more per month with AAA.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history as a factor when calculating your quote. So, if you’re a resident of one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your insurance premiums going up if you have an average or poor credit score.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
On average, drivers with a good credit history will find better rates with USAA. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $33 more per month for a policy with AAA than for a policy with USAA. For drivers with a good credit score, the difference between USAA and AAA rates goes up to $46 per month.
|Credit Tier
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|Excellent credit
|$36
|$69
|$60
|Good credit
|$40
|$86
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with a bad credit history pay higher insurance premiums with both USAA and AAA, but USAA offers cheaper rates. On average, drivers with an average credit score pay $42 per month with USAA and $100 per month with AAA, $58 higher. Drivers with a poor credit score pay the highest rates, $64 per month with USAA and $266 per month with AAA, $202 higher.
|Credit Tier
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|Average credit
|$42
|$100
|$78
|Poor credit
|$64
|$266
|$120
Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Driving Record
Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on your driving history will increase your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. A DUI has the highest impact on your auto insurance rates, making it go from $42 per month to $84 per month with USAA and from $100 per month to $223 per month with AAA.
A speeding ticket has the least impact on your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. On average, drivers with speeding tickets can expect to pay $9 more per month than safe drivers with a clean record with USAA and $62 more per month with AAA.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
On average, drivers with a clean driving record pay $42 per month with USAA and $100 per month with AAA, $58 more. Keep in mind that different insurance providers have different definitions of what a “clean driving record” is. Typically, it means no driving violations on your record for the past five years, but you should check with your insurance agent.
|Driver Type
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|Drivers with Clean Record
|$42
|$100
|$77
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Drivers with a speeding ticket can expect to pay $51 per month with USAA and $162 per month with AAA on average. This difference amounts to $111 per month or $1,332 per year. Having more than one speeding ticket on your driving record may make your car insurance quote go up even more.
|Driver Type
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|Drivers with Speeding Ticket
|$51
|$162
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
On average, drivers with an accident on their record pay $60 per month for USAA car insurance and $185 per month for AAA car insurance, $125 more. Your exact quote will depend on a variety of factors in addition to your driving record, such as whether you want any add-ons or qualify for any driver discounts. Use Insurify to get your exact quote today!
|Driver Type
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|Drivers with Accident
|$60
|$185
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI—driving under the influence—on your record significantly increases your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. Drivers with a DUI pay $84 per month for a policy with USAA and a whopping $223 per month for a policy with AAA, $139 more. This amounts to a $1,668 annual difference in car insurance premiums.
|Driver Type
|USAA
|AAA
|National Average
|Drivers with DUI
|$84
|$223
|$155
USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|USAA
|AAA
|Multi-policy
|Annual mileage and storage/low mileage
|No fees for monthly payment plans
|Good student
|Military on-base
|Automatic payments
|Family
|Multi-car
|Safe driver
|New car
|Anti-theft
|Car club
|Loyalty/continuous auto coverage
|Paperless
|Professional organization
|Student away
|Teen driver training
Our Methodology and How We Compared USAA and AAA
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Frequently Asked Questions: USAA vs. AAA
USAA offers lower rates than AAA to drivers across all demographics. On average, you can expect to pay $43 per month for a policy with USAA and $116 per month for a policy with AAA, $73 higher. However, your exact quote depends on a variety of factors, such as your age, driving history, and what type of coverage you need.
If you’re eligible for a car insurance policy with USAA, it may be a good fit for you since it offers lower car insurance rates than AAA and has a higher Insurify Composite Score of 96. But it’s important to see what your options are. Use Insurify to compare 10+ leading insurance providers, such as USAA, AAA, Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive, side by side.
Insurify is an AI-powered tool that allows you to compare car insurance companies in one place and find a provider that offers you the best coverage at the best rate. Insurify will also help you see if you qualify for any discounts, such as a student discount or bundling your car insurance policy with homeowners insurance, and maximize your car insurance savings.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.