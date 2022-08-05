4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare USAA vs. AAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAaa Vs Usaa
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAaa Vs Usaa

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Insurance Writer
Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Updated August 5, 2022

USAA vs. AAA: A Summary

USAA and AAA are leading insurance providers, but which one is the best for you? Different insurance providers use different algorithms to assess risks and calculate your auto insurance rate, so you’ll never get the same quote from two different providers. This report from Insurify will help you compare car insurance providers when choosing between USAA and AAA.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
USAA$4396
AAA$11685
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

USAA

USAA offers car insurance to active U.S. military members and veterans, pre-commissioned officers, and spouses and children of existing USAA members. It offers a variety of coverage options, from basic bodily injury and property damage liability insurance to full coverage with add-ons and flexible payments that can be made in tandem with military pay schedules.

Pros

  • Low rates

  • High customer satisfaction rankings

  • Flexible payment options

Cons

  • You have to be a U.S. military member, a veteran, a pre-commissioned officer, or a spouse or child of a USAA member to be eligible

  • No roadside assistance perks

  • No discounts for loyalty members or teen drivers

AAA

AAA is known for its roadside assistance services, but it also offers car insurance at affordable rates for members. The AAA membership costs a fee, but allows you to purchase an insurance policy from an affiliated provider that operates under distinct brand names, such as CSAA Insurance Group and Auto Club Group.

Pros

  • Perks like roadside assistance, fuel delivery, flat tire assistance, locksmith reimbursement, and more

  • No requirements for membership

Cons

  • Higher rates than USAA

  • Monthly membership fees

  • Higher impact for red flags on your record

USAAAAA
FitchWDmissing
A.M. BestA++A
Moody’sAa1missing
S&PAA+missing
J.D. Power902862

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA is a great option for U.S. military members and veterans, their close family members, and pre-commissioned officers because of its flexible payment system that can be synced with military pay schedules, special bonuses, and unique discounts such as military on-base.

AAA can also be a great option for you if you think that you’d like to have a comprehensive AAA membership that comes with exclusive perks, from 24/7 roadside assistance to discounts on hotels, cruises, and vacations.

Compare USAA vs. AAA: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, USAA offers lower rates than AAA. On average, you can expect to pay $73 less per month for a car insurance policy with USAA, but this difference can go up to $123 per month for certain driver categories. Mature drivers with a good credit history and a clean driving record can expect the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Negative factors have a more significant impact on your car insurance costs if your policy is with AAA. For example, AAA drivers with a DUI on their driving record can expect to pay $123 more per month in premiums than drivers with a clean record. In contrast, USAA drivers with a DUI only pay $42 more on average than drivers with a clean record.

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Age

Overall, all age groups can expect higher car insurance rates with AAA than with USAA. Because they are considered high-risk by many providers, teen drivers have the highest insurance premiums with both companies, $100 per month with USAA and $207 per month with AAA. This is because auto insurance companies assume that teen drivers are high-risk drivers since they don’t have a lot of driving experience.

Car insurance rates with both USAA and AAA start to gradually decrease once you get older and gain more experience. Drivers in their 50s can expect the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA, $34 per month with USAA and $90 per month with AAA, $56 higher. Drivers in their 60s, 70s, and 80s can expect their auto insurance policy to gradually get more expensive over time.

Is AAA better than USAA for teen drivers?

USAA offers lower prices for drivers of all age groups.

Age GroupUSAAAAA
Teen$100$207
20s$42$123
30s$44$152
40s$34$136
50s$34$90
60s$36$91
70s$46$106
80s$57$116
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Gender

Statistically, men pay more for car insurance than women. This is because insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania don’t allow insurance providers to use your gender as a factor when calculating your quote.

When it comes to USAA auto insurance, men can expect to pay $1 more per month than women. Surprisingly, women pay a whopping $14 more per month than men on average with AAA, which amounts to a $168 annual difference in car insurance premiums.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $43 per month with USAA and $109 per month with AAA, $66 higher. This difference amounts to $792 per year that you can save if you choose to get your insurance coverage with USAA over AAA.

GenderUSAAAAANational Average
Men$43$109$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women will find cheaper car insurance rates with USAA than with AAA. On average, women pay $42 per month with USAA and $123 per month with AAA, $81 higher.

GenderUSAAAAANational Average
Women$42$123$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Mileage

According to Insurify data, your annual mileage does not impact your car insurance rates with both USAA and AAA. Some insurance providers give drivers who regularly cover large distances higher auto insurance quotes because they estimate them to be higher-risk than low-mileage drivers.

However, you don’t have to worry about your quote going up if you have high annual mileage with USAA or AAA. You can expect to pay $42 per month for USAA car insurance and $123 per month for AAA car insurance regardless of your mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Typically, car insurance companies define high mileage as driving over 15,000 miles per year. You can expect to pay $81 less per month for a car insurance policy with USAA than with AAA, which adds up to a $972 annual difference.

Annual MileageUSAAAAANational Average
15,000-20,000$42$123$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Since annual mileage does not seem to have an impact on your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA, low-mileage drivers can expect the same rates as high annual mileage drivers. On average, you will pay $42 per month for a policy with USAA and $123 per month for a policy with AAA.

Annual MileageUSAAAAANational Average
5,000-10,000$42$123$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with an excellent credit score pay the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA: $36 per month and $69 per month, respectively. This is because insurance providers estimate drivers with a good credit history to be lower-risk than drivers with bad credit. On average, drivers with a poor credit score pay $28 more per month with USAA and $197 more per month with AAA.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history as a factor when calculating your quote. So, if you’re a resident of one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your insurance premiums going up if you have an average or poor credit score.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with a good credit history will find better rates with USAA. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $33 more per month for a policy with AAA than for a policy with USAA. For drivers with a good credit score, the difference between USAA and AAA rates goes up to $46 per month.

Credit TierUSAAAAANational Average
Excellent credit$36$69$60
Good credit$40$86$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with a bad credit history pay higher insurance premiums with both USAA and AAA, but USAA offers cheaper rates. On average, drivers with an average credit score pay $42 per month with USAA and $100 per month with AAA, $58 higher. Drivers with a poor credit score pay the highest rates, $64 per month with USAA and $266 per month with AAA, $202 higher.

Credit TierUSAAAAANational Average
Average credit$42$100$78
Poor credit$64$266$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on your driving history will increase your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. A DUI has the highest impact on your auto insurance rates, making it go from $42 per month to $84 per month with USAA and from $100 per month to $223 per month with AAA.

A speeding ticket has the least impact on your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. On average, drivers with speeding tickets can expect to pay $9 more per month than safe drivers with a clean record with USAA and $62 more per month with AAA.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, drivers with a clean driving record pay $42 per month with USAA and $100 per month with AAA, $58 more. Keep in mind that different insurance providers have different definitions of what a “clean driving record” is. Typically, it means no driving violations on your record for the past five years, but you should check with your insurance agent.

Driver TypeUSAAAAANational Average
Drivers with Clean Record$42$100$77
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Drivers with a speeding ticket can expect to pay $51 per month with USAA and $162 per month with AAA on average. This difference amounts to $111 per month or $1,332 per year. Having more than one speeding ticket on your driving record may make your car insurance quote go up even more.

Driver TypeUSAAAAANational Average
Drivers with Speeding Ticket$51$162$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

On average, drivers with an accident on their record pay $60 per month for USAA car insurance and $185 per month for AAA car insurance, $125 more. Your exact quote will depend on a variety of factors in addition to your driving record, such as whether you want any add-ons or qualify for any driver discounts. Use Insurify to get your exact quote today!

Driver TypeUSAAAAANational Average
Drivers with Accident$60$185$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI—driving under the influence—on your record significantly increases your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. Drivers with a DUI pay $84 per month for a policy with USAA and a whopping $223 per month for a policy with AAA, $139 more. This amounts to a $1,668 annual difference in car insurance premiums.

Driver TypeUSAAAAANational Average
Drivers with DUI$84$223$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

DiscountUSAAAAA
Multi-policy
Annual mileage and storage/low mileage
No fees for monthly payment plans
Good student
Military on-base
Automatic payments
Family
Multi-car
Safe driver
New car
Anti-theft
Car club
Loyalty/continuous auto coverage
Paperless
Professional organization
Student away
Teen driver training

Our Methodology and How We Compared USAA and AAA

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions: USAA vs. AAA

  • USAA offers lower rates than AAA to drivers across all demographics. On average, you can expect to pay $43 per month for a policy with USAA and $116 per month for a policy with AAA, $73 higher. However, your exact quote depends on a variety of factors, such as your age, driving history, and what type of coverage you need.

  • If you’re eligible for a car insurance policy with USAA, it may be a good fit for you since it offers lower car insurance rates than AAA and has a higher Insurify Composite Score of 96. But it’s important to see what your options are. Use Insurify to compare 10+ leading insurance providers, such as USAA, AAA, Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive, side by side.

  • Insurify is an AI-powered tool that allows you to compare car insurance companies in one place and find a provider that offers you the best coverage at the best rate. Insurify will also help you see if you qualify for any discounts, such as a student discount or bundling your car insurance policy with homeowners insurance, and maximize your car insurance savings.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva

Insurance Writer

Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAaa Vs Usaa