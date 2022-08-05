Compare USAA vs. AAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare USAA vs. AAA: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, USAA offers lower rates than AAA. On average, you can expect to pay $73 less per month for a car insurance policy with USAA, but this difference can go up to $123 per month for certain driver categories. Mature drivers with a good credit history and a clean driving record can expect the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Negative factors have a more significant impact on your car insurance costs if your policy is with AAA. For example, AAA drivers with a DUI on their driving record can expect to pay $123 more per month in premiums than drivers with a clean record. In contrast, USAA drivers with a DUI only pay $42 more on average than drivers with a clean record.

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Age

Overall, all age groups can expect higher car insurance rates with AAA than with USAA. Because they are considered high-risk by many providers, teen drivers have the highest insurance premiums with both companies, $100 per month with USAA and $207 per month with AAA. This is because auto insurance companies assume that teen drivers are high-risk drivers since they don’t have a lot of driving experience.

Car insurance rates with both USAA and AAA start to gradually decrease once you get older and gain more experience. Drivers in their 50s can expect the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA, $34 per month with USAA and $90 per month with AAA, $56 higher. Drivers in their 60s, 70s, and 80s can expect their auto insurance policy to gradually get more expensive over time.

Is AAA better than USAA for teen drivers? USAA offers lower prices for drivers of all age groups.

Age Group USAA AAA Teen $100 $207 20s $42 $123 30s $44 $152 40s $34 $136 50s $34 $90 60s $36 $91 70s $46 $106 80s $57 $116

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Gender

Statistically, men pay more for car insurance than women. This is because insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania don’t allow insurance providers to use your gender as a factor when calculating your quote.

When it comes to USAA auto insurance, men can expect to pay $1 more per month than women. Surprisingly, women pay a whopping $14 more per month than men on average with AAA, which amounts to a $168 annual difference in car insurance premiums.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $43 per month with USAA and $109 per month with AAA, $66 higher. This difference amounts to $792 per year that you can save if you choose to get your insurance coverage with USAA over AAA.

Gender USAA AAA National Average Men $43 $109 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women will find cheaper car insurance rates with USAA than with AAA. On average, women pay $42 per month with USAA and $123 per month with AAA, $81 higher.

Gender USAA AAA National Average Women $42 $123 $78

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Mileage

According to Insurify data, your annual mileage does not impact your car insurance rates with both USAA and AAA. Some insurance providers give drivers who regularly cover large distances higher auto insurance quotes because they estimate them to be higher-risk than low-mileage drivers.

However, you don’t have to worry about your quote going up if you have high annual mileage with USAA or AAA. You can expect to pay $42 per month for USAA car insurance and $123 per month for AAA car insurance regardless of your mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Typically, car insurance companies define high mileage as driving over 15,000 miles per year. You can expect to pay $81 less per month for a car insurance policy with USAA than with AAA, which adds up to a $972 annual difference.

Annual Mileage USAA AAA National Average 15,000-20,000 $42 $123 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Since annual mileage does not seem to have an impact on your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA, low-mileage drivers can expect the same rates as high annual mileage drivers. On average, you will pay $42 per month for a policy with USAA and $123 per month for a policy with AAA.

Annual Mileage USAA AAA National Average 5,000-10,000 $42 $123 $78

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with an excellent credit score pay the lowest rates with both USAA and AAA: $36 per month and $69 per month, respectively. This is because insurance providers estimate drivers with a good credit history to be lower-risk than drivers with bad credit. On average, drivers with a poor credit score pay $28 more per month with USAA and $197 more per month with AAA.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit history as a factor when calculating your quote. So, if you’re a resident of one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your insurance premiums going up if you have an average or poor credit score.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with a good credit history will find better rates with USAA. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $33 more per month for a policy with AAA than for a policy with USAA. For drivers with a good credit score, the difference between USAA and AAA rates goes up to $46 per month.

Credit Tier USAA AAA National Average Excellent credit $36 $69 $60 Good credit $40 $86 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with a bad credit history pay higher insurance premiums with both USAA and AAA, but USAA offers cheaper rates. On average, drivers with an average credit score pay $42 per month with USAA and $100 per month with AAA, $58 higher. Drivers with a poor credit score pay the highest rates, $64 per month with USAA and $266 per month with AAA, $202 higher.

Credit Tier USAA AAA National Average Average credit $42 $100 $78 Poor credit $64 $266 $120

Compare USAA vs. AAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on your driving history will increase your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. A DUI has the highest impact on your auto insurance rates, making it go from $42 per month to $84 per month with USAA and from $100 per month to $223 per month with AAA.

A speeding ticket has the least impact on your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. On average, drivers with speeding tickets can expect to pay $9 more per month than safe drivers with a clean record with USAA and $62 more per month with AAA.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, drivers with a clean driving record pay $42 per month with USAA and $100 per month with AAA, $58 more. Keep in mind that different insurance providers have different definitions of what a “clean driving record” is. Typically, it means no driving violations on your record for the past five years, but you should check with your insurance agent.

Driver Type USAA AAA National Average Drivers with Clean Record $42 $100 $77

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Drivers with a speeding ticket can expect to pay $51 per month with USAA and $162 per month with AAA on average. This difference amounts to $111 per month or $1,332 per year. Having more than one speeding ticket on your driving record may make your car insurance quote go up even more.

Driver Type USAA AAA National Average Drivers with Speeding Ticket $51 $162 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

On average, drivers with an accident on their record pay $60 per month for USAA car insurance and $185 per month for AAA car insurance, $125 more. Your exact quote will depend on a variety of factors in addition to your driving record, such as whether you want any add-ons or qualify for any driver discounts. Use Insurify to get your exact quote today!

Driver Type USAA AAA National Average Drivers with Accident $60 $185 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI—driving under the influence—on your record significantly increases your car insurance quote with both USAA and AAA. Drivers with a DUI pay $84 per month for a policy with USAA and a whopping $223 per month for a policy with AAA, $139 more. This amounts to a $1,668 annual difference in car insurance premiums.

Driver Type USAA AAA National Average Drivers with DUI $84 $223 $155

