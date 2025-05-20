Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Senior drivers pay some of the lowest car insurance rates of any age demographic, which is good news if you’re entering your golden years. But auto insurance costs in the U.S. have spiked around 54% since 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Currently, the national average monthly rates for seniors sit at $153 and $82 for full coverage and liability only, respectively, according to Insurify data.
Home insurance rates have also climbed recently. The national average is currently $3,259 annually, and Insurify data scientists project rates will climb another 8% in 2025.
We’ve evaluated top auto insurers to determine which offer bundling options and relatively low average rates.
Quick Facts
COUNTRY Financial offers the cheapest auto insurance rates among the companies analyzed. Its average liability-only rate for seniors is $13 per month.
While bundling home and auto is the most common type of insurance bundle, you can also save money by bundling other types of policies, like pet or life insurance.
Sometimes switching to a new insurer could save you more than a bundling discount.
Best home and auto insurance companies for seniors
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Bundled Annual Average*
Bundling Discount
Erie
9.0
$2,101
15%
State Farm
9.3
$1,785
Up to $1,356
Country Financial
8.8
$3,549
Up to 30%
USAA
9.4
$2,854
Up to 10%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
To estimate the average annual cost of bundled home and auto insurance, we added each insurance company’s annual average cost of car insurance for seniors and its average annual cost of homeowners insurance for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage. We then applied the insurer’s publicly stated discount amount to the total average to arrive at the bundled average.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 339 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and quick claim handling but are dissatisfied with the unexpected and unexplained rate increases. Some also found the policy details hard to understand.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and quick claim handling but are dissatisfied with the unexpected and unexplained rate increases. Some also found the policy details hard to understand.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
Reviews (181)
Martha
May 20, 2025
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Too expensive, never had a claim through them.
Loretta
May 14, 2025
Verified Review
Average
I've been with them for years. I never had a car accident; however, they doubled my premium.
Jeff
May 14, 2025
Verified Review
Thankful for a great independent agent
Never made a claim. Payments are low even though I have high coverage allowances.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.49
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Erie offers affordable coverage, a lower-than-average number of customer complaints, and a high customer satisfaction rating. It also offers numerous senior-friendly savings options and perks, like a diminishing auto deductible for every year you remain claims-free.
For all these reasons, we’ve chosen it as our pick for best overall insurer for seniors interested in bundling their home and auto coverage.
Bundling discount: 15% or more
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 11,126 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,002)
Jane
May 19, 2025
Verified Review
State Farm is too expensive
I was with them for over forty years, but my insurance kept going up. I was paying $400.00 a month, so I had to leave.
Richard
May 18, 2025
Verified Review
Customer service a lost cause
I've been with them for over 25 years, and a few years ago, my agent retired, and the customer service went completely downhill. My former agent would call just to say hi and ask if there was anything I needed. The new agent and I have rarely talked, maybe 2-3 times in 4-5 years. I also tried to get a lower rate because I have multiple cars, but I never heard back, and they just increased the prices.
Jimi
May 16, 2025
Verified Review
Average
No response to the email sent to the agent. Unable to get the status of a claim. Premium increased.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm could be a good option if you don’t drive long distances. Not only does this insurer offer relatively low average rates for coverage, but you can also save up to 30% by enrolling in its Drive Safe & Save program. This program gives you a combined discount for low mileage and safe driving behaviors.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.8 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$16/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$36/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 48 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Country Financial
Customers appreciate the prompt claims service and personal touch but are frustrated by the constant rate increases and lack of discounts.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
How drivers feel about Country Financial
Customers appreciate the prompt claims service and personal touch but are frustrated by the constant rate increases and lack of discounts.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (30)
Nan
March 30, 2025
Verified Review
Good
I would like my representative to return my calls. My coverage has been average.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
If cheap auto coverage is a top priority for you, Country Financial is worth a look. This insurer offers significantly lower rates, with senior drivers paying an average of $13 per month for auto insurance coverage. That said, its home insurance rates are fairly high, so if you’re planning to bundle, it’s important to compare quotes from other insurers to ensure you’re getting the best deal.
Bundling discount: Up to 30%
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,072 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,183)
Rosemarie
May 16, 2025
Verified Review
Fair
More reasonable prices.
John
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Agents are quick to respond.
Great! They are very attentive to my needs!
Debra
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Only Okay
Customer service is pretty hands-off. Our homeowner's policy went up a huge amount this year. I'll need to go shopping again, which is not what I like to do.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is a good company to consider if you’re a veteran. This insurer offers policies exclusively for active-duty military members, veterans, and eligible family members. J.D. Power consistently gives USAA high marks for customer satisfaction.
Bundling discount: Up to 10%
Pros
Low-mileage discount available
Transparent about bundling discount percentage
Safe driving discount of up to 30% in eligible states
Cons
Only available to members of the military community
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Higher-than-average number of customer complaints for auto insurance
To choose the best home and car insurance bundles for seniors, Insurify data analysts used quote information from our database of millions of car insurance and home insurance quotes. We also evaluated each company for its customer service ratings, overall value, financial strength ratings, and availability of senior-friendly discounts.
How bundling works to save seniors money
Bundling discounts are common, and they reward policyholders for their loyalty. While home and auto coverage is a common bundle, some insurers may also offer discounts for bundling renters and car insurance or other types of policies, like life or pet insurance.
Should you bundle your home and auto insurance?
Bundling your home insurance policy with your auto insurance has advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, bundling typically gives you a significant discount. You also enjoy the convenience of paying your premiums in one place.
But it’s important to compare insurance rates from different companies if you’re thinking about bundling. It’s possible that a lower-cost policy from another insurer may provide more cost savings than a bundling discount.
How seniors can save on auto and home insurance
If you decide bundling is a good way to save money, consider shopping around for coverage with multiple insurers. This could mean switching your current coverage, but the potential cost savings might be worth it.
Other options for reducing your insurance costs include:
Increase your deductible. Both your full-coverage auto and home insurance policies have deductibles. Opting for higher deductibles can reduce your monthly or annual premiums, though you’ll pay more if you need to file a claim.
Access discounts. Many insurers offer discounts for both auto and home insurance. For example, you could get a discount if you don’t drive often, take a defensive driving course, or install certain safety features in your home. And you may get a multi-policy discount for buying two or more types of insurance policies from the same company.
Reduce your coverage. If you drive an older, low-value car, you might consider removing your collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Removing these will reduce your premium. But if you cause an accident that damages or totals your car, your insurance won’t pay to repair or replace your vehicle.
Compare home and auto bundles. Comparing home and auto bundles could also help you save money.[1] Insurance rates vary by company, and so do bundling discounts and rates.
More auto insurance discounts for seniors
Beyond bundling, many car insurance companies offer a range of discounts for policyholders. Other common car insurance discounts that could benefit seniors include:
Good driver discount: Many insurance companies offer good driver discounts for drivers with no recent driving infractions, such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or other moving violations.
Low-mileage discount: If you’re driving less in retirement, ask prospective insurers about a low-mileage discount. You can save on your auto insurance by driving fewer miles.
Defensive driver discount: Many insurance companies also offer a defensive driver discount if you take a safe driving course.[2] This could be a good opportunity if you can find this type of course in your area.
Paid-in-full discount: You can also save by paying for your policy in full annually, as opposed to paying your premiums monthly.
Discount opportunities vary by insurance company, so ask prospective insurers which discounts they offer. Many also advertise potential savings options on their websites.
Loyalty discount: You could be eligible for a loyalty discount on your home insurance if you bundle your policies or have maintained the same coverage with the same insurer for several years.
Retiree discount: Some insurers may also offer a retiree discount that lets you save on homeowners insurance in your golden years.[3]
Paid-in-full discount: As with car insurance, you could save on your homeowners insurance if you pay your full premium annually instead of monthly.
Again, discount options differ depending on the insurance company. Shopping around with multiple insurers is the best way to find a set of discounts that aligns with your situation.
Best home and car insurance bundle for seniors FAQs
If you’re still wondering about bundling home and car insurance, here are some common questions and answers.
What happens if you cancel one of your bundled policies?
You’ll likely lose your bundling discount if you cancel one of your bundled policies. But different insurers may have different ways of handling this. If you have questions about dropping a bundled policy, contact your insurance company directly.
How much can you save by bundling?
Bundle discounts vary by insurance company. Different insurers offer different opportunities to save. For instance, Erie offers a discount of 15% or more, COUNTRY Financial’s discount is up to 30%, and USAA offers a discount of up to 10%.
Do auto insurance costs increase with age?
Car insurance is generally less expensive for senior drivers than for other age demographics. But rates increase slightly around age 70, as accident risks increase for older drivers.[4] That said, your insurance rates will vary depending on your driving history, ZIP code, gender, and other factors.
How much does homeowners insurance cost for seniors?
A homeowner’s age doesn’t affect their home insurance premiums, although the age of their home does. Many other factors affect home insurance costs, including where you live, the size and condition of your home, and, in some states, your credit. On average, homeowners insurance costs about $3,259 annually for a policy with $400,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data.
Who has the cheapest auto insurance for seniors?
COUNTRY Financial is the insurance company with the cheapest liability car insurance for seniors. Its average monthly cost for drivers in their 60s is $13.
