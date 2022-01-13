COUNTRY Financial Home Insurance Reviews: Is it the right choice for you?

COUNTRY Financial Home Insurance Coverages

COUNTRY Financial has several types of insurance policies available to help you get the coverage you need. According to its website, COUNTRY Financial offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:

Homeowners Insurance

Many standard homeowners policy options exist. That’s a good thing because your homeowners insurance needs are as unique as you are.

COUNTRY Financial lets you customize your policy to get the right protection for your home. You can choose from three coverage options:

Standard , or broad form, covers your home and belongings from common threats, such as fires and theft.

Premier (risk of direct physical loss) provides additional protection beyond what you’d get with a standard policy. It increases coverage for physical damage to your home and belongings.

Combination policies give you the best of both options. You get standard coverage for your belongings and premier protection for your home.

The choice comes down to how much risk you’re willing to take. If you want the most protection, the premier policy is probably best. However, you might opt for a standard policy if cost is your main concern.

Renters Insurance

Did you know your landlord’s policy doesn’t protect your belongings? Without renters insurance, you’d be stuck paying out of pocket to replace your furniture, clothing, and other items if a fire, hurricane, or other hazard destroyed them.

Shockingly, only 41 percent of renters have renters insurance, according to a study by the Insurance Information Institute.

COUNTRY Financial has renters coverage that can protect your things if disaster strikes. It also offers personal liability and medical coverage to protect you if someone injures themselves in your home.

Condo Insurance

Condo insurance isn’t as straightforward as homeowners or renters insurance. If you own a condo, you need two policies: the condo association’s master policy and your condo policy.

You have the option of two coverage levels with condo insurance from COUNTRY Financial:

Basic coverage protects against specific risks listed in your policy, including fire, lightning, theft, wind, and hail.

Premier coverage is a higher level of protection that insures against accidents like countertop burns and power surge damage to appliances.

Several other options exist to customize your coverage further. Contact COUNTRY Financial to see if it’s a good fit for you.

Mobile Home Insurance

Mobile homes have different insurance needs than a traditional house does. Luckily, COUNTRY Financial understands the difference. The company offers mobile home insurance to protect you and your home.

Besides the standard coverages— mobile home, belongings, additional living expenses, and liability—you get the chance to personalize your policy with add-ons and discounts.

Landlord and Home Share Insurance

As a rental property owner, you face distinctive risks. You need insurance that covers your building, its permanent features—walls, floors, cabinets—and other structures on the property.

COUNTRY Financial ’s Home Protector landlord insurance can protect you and your finances if your rental suffers property damage.

Plus, the policy is good for full-time rentals and vacation-type rentals, making it an excellent option for home-sharing or Airbnb rental insurance coverage.