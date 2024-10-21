Home>Car Insurance>Honda

Cost of Honda Odyssey Insurance (2024)

It costs an average of $125 per month to insure a Honda Odyssey. But car insurance prices vary depending on the age of your car and the insurance company.

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Updated December 9, 2024

The average monthly cost of car insurance for a Honda Odyssey is $82 for liability only and $169 for full coverage. Insuring older models is usually cheaper, so you might pay more or less than the average, depending on your car’s age.

Honda Odysseys are popular minivans, and sales continue to increase every year. In fact, the number of vans sold in 2023 was 57% higher than in 2022.[1] With a starting MSRP of $41,920, Odysseys have comparable pricing to similar cars like the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica.

Here’s how much you might pay for car insurance when you own a Honda Odyssey.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance for a Honda Odyssey is about $30 less per month than the national average.

  • USAA provides the lowest car insurance rates for Honda Odysseys.

  • Other factors affect the cost of coverage, such as your ZIP code, driving record, age, and annual mileage.

Cost of Honda Odyssey insurance

Honda Odyssey owners pay an average of $169 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Liability insurance is cheaper, at $82 per month. USAA offers the lowest rates for every Odyssey model year.

2024 Honda Odyssey insurance

The 2024 Honda Odyssey is cheaper than the 2025 model, with a starting MSRP of $39,635.[2] Here are the average insurance costs for this model year.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$151
State Farm$173
GEICO$179
Allstate$210
Progressive$220
American Family$262
2023 Honda Odyssey insurance

The 2023 Honda Odyssey has a starting MSRP of $38,835.[3] Insurance rates are slightly lower since the model is nearly two years old. Here are the cheapest insurers for this model year.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$138
State Farm$159
GEICO$164
Allstate$192
Progressive$201
American Family$240
2022 Honda Odyssey insurance

The 2022 Honda Odyssey has five trim levels, and its starting MSRP is $33,040.[4] Here are the average coverage costs.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$129
State Farm$148
GEICO$154
Allstate$179
Progressive$188
American Family$224
2021 Honda Odyssey insurance

The 2021 Honda Odyssey is a family-friendly car with different solutions for multiple car seats. The MSRP starts at $31,790. Here are the average rates for insurance for this model year.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$127
State Farm$146
GEICO$151
Allstate$176
Progressive$185
American Family$221
2020 Honda Odyssey insurance

Because the 2020 Honda Odyssey is nearly five years old, it’s cheaper to insure. The starting MSRP is $30,790, and you can find the cheapest insurance rates with the following companies.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$116
State Farm$133
GEICO$138
Allstate$161
Progressive$169
American Family$202
Honda Odyssey car insurance coverages

As a Honda Odyssey owner, you have different car insurance coverage options. Every insurance policy meets the minimum-coverage requirements for each state, but you can add extra protection.

Most insurers offer the following coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d7333ddf2e/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_046-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    You can use collision insurance to pay for repairs when you hit an object, including a vehicle, building, or pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps pay for vehicle repairs when damage is due to non-collision events, like vandalism, theft, or floods.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for repairs when an underinsured or uninsured driver causes an accident. When the other driver doesn’t have coverage, you might have to rely on your policy to cover the costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between what you owe on your loan and what the adjuster says the car is worth if you total your vehicle.

Honda Odyssey insurance FAQs

As you search for the best car insurance coverage for your Honda Odyssey, consider the answers to these common questions.

  • Which company has the cheapest Honda Odyssey insurance?

    USAA has the cheapest rates for Honda Odyssey insurance. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance for a Honda Odyssey is $169, and USAA’s rates are lower for every model year.

    Coverage from USAA is available in all 50 states but is exclusive to military members and their families. If you don’t meet the membership criteria, you can also get competitive rates from State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO.

  • Are Honda Odysseys expensive to insure?

    Compared to the national average of $202 for full-coverage car insurance, Honda Odysseys aren’t expensive to insure. The average cost of coverage for a Honda Odyssey is $169. Vehicle make, trim levels, model, size, cost, and safety features affect the cost of coverage.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Honda Odyssey?

    The average cost of car insurance for a Honda Odyssey is $125 per month. But you might pay more or less depending on the year of your car.

    For example, coverage for a 2020 Odyssey starts at $116 per month. But coverage for a 2024 Odyssey starts at $151 per month since it’s a newer model.

  • Is a Honda Odyssey a reliable vehicle?

    Honda Odysseys are popular minivans known for unique safety features, such as anti-lock brakes and rollover sensors. In the J.D. Power 2023 consumer survey, the Odyssey earned one of the highest scores — 78 out of 100 — for safety and reliability.[5] It’s also the top safety pick for the minivan category from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "2025 Honda Odyssey Preview."
  2. Edmunds. "2024 Honda Odyssey."
  3. Edmunds. "2023 Honda Odyssey."
  4. Cars.com. "2022 Honda Odyssey."
  5. J.D. Power. "Ratings Methodology."
