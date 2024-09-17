Cost of BMW 3 Series Car Insurance (2024)

Cost of BMW 3 Series insurance

The average monthly cost to insure a BMW 3 Series is $123 for liability-only insurance and $252 for full-coverage car insurance, according to Insurify data. This means BMW 3 Series drivers spend more than the average driver for auto insurance than the national average, which is $105 per month for liability coverage and $202 per month for full coverage.

But 3 Series drivers have less expensive options. USAA offers the lowest BMW insurance rates for this model, but coverage is only available to military members and their families. If you aren’t eligible for USAA insurance, consider State Farm and GEICO, which also offer some of the lowest rates for BMW 3 Series drivers.

Remember, your insurance company will set your insurance premiums based on a number of factors, including which car you drive, your age, gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving record, credit history, and more.

While many of these factors are outside of your control, maintaining a clean driving record and choosing a vehicle with certain standard safety features — such as anti-lock brakes, adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control — can help keep your insurance costs low.

Your rates may also change as your car ages since the specific model year of your BMW 3 Series can affect your car insurance rates, as you can see in the following breakdown.