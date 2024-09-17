Home>Car Insurance>Bmw

Cost of BMW 3 Series Car Insurance (2024)

USAA, State Farm, and GEICO have three of the lowest full-coverage rates for BMW 3 Series drivers.

Updated December 5, 2024

Since its introduction in 1975, the BMW 3 Series has been a consistent favorite among drivers and the bestselling BMW model, accounting for approximately 30% of the German car manufacturer’s annual sales.[1] In the U.S. alone, BMW sold nearly 34,000 new 3 Series models in 2023.[2]

The average cost of car insurance for a BMW 3 Series is $123 per month for liability-only insurance and $252 per month for full coverage. This rate is nearly identical to the rates for similar vehicles, like the Subaru WRX.

Whether you already drive a BMW 3 Series or are thinking about buying one, here’s what you need to know to find the right auto insurance to fit your needs.

Quick Facts

  • Consumer Reports has found that BMWs cost $9,500 to maintain over a 10-year period, making it one of the five most expensive car brands to maintain.[3]

  • If you’re buying a brand-new vehicle, BMW 3 Series have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of around $50,000. But the average price paid for used older models, such as a 2019 3 Series, ranges from $21,000 to $27,000.

  • As of 2018, BMW is now offering its 7th generation version of the Series 3.

Cost of BMW 3 Series insurance 

The average monthly cost to insure a BMW 3 Series is $123 for liability-only insurance and $252 for full-coverage car insurance, according to Insurify data. This means BMW 3 Series drivers spend more than the average driver for auto insurance than the national average, which is $105 per month for liability coverage and $202 per month for full coverage.

But 3 Series drivers have less expensive options. USAA offers the lowest BMW insurance rates for this model, but coverage is only available to military members and their families. If you aren’t eligible for USAA insurance, consider State Farm and GEICO, which also offer some of the lowest rates for BMW 3 Series drivers.

Remember, your insurance company will set your insurance premiums based on a number of factors, including which car you drive, your age, gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving record, credit history, and more.

While many of these factors are outside of your control, maintaining a clean driving record and choosing a vehicle with certain standard safety features — such as anti-lock brakes, adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control — can help keep your insurance costs low.

Your rates may also change as your car ages since the specific model year of your BMW 3 Series can affect your car insurance rates, as you can see in the following breakdown.

2023 BMW 3 Series insurance

The MSRP for a 2023 BMW 3 Series ranges from $43,800 to $58,400, depending on the trim level you choose.[4] Check out the average monthly quotes from top insurers for this model year in the table below.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$178
State Farm$204
GEICO$211
Allstate$247
Progressive$259
American Family$309
2022 BMW 3 Series insurance

The 2022-era BMW 3 Series has an MSRP of $41,450 to $56,700 and has the following average monthly insurance costs.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$197
State Farm$227
GEICO$235
Allstate$274
Progressive$288
American Family$343
2021 BMW 3 Series insurance

If you bought a new BMW 3 Series in 2021, you likely paid an MSRP between $41,250 and $56,700, depending on your trim preferences. Here’s the average monthly insurance cost from several major insurers.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$201
State Farm$231
GEICO$239
Allstate$279
Progressive$293
American Family$349
2020 BMW 3 Series insurance

The 2020 BMW 3 Series had an MSRP between $40,750 and $56,000, depending on trim. Here’s how much several major insurers charge per month to cover this model year today.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$191
State Farm$219
GEICO$227
Allstate$265
Progressive$279
American Family$332
2019 BMW 3 Series insurance

The original MSRP for the 2019 BMW 3 Series ranged from $40,250 to $51,250. Here’s how much it currently costs to insure a 2019 Series 3 with several major insurance companies.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$194
State Farm$224
GEICO$231
Allstate$270
Progressive$284
American Family$338
BMW 3 Series car insurance coverages

No matter what kind of car you drive, auto insurance is worthwhile — even if you live in New Hampshire, the only state without a minimum coverage requirement. Not only is auto insurance an almost universal legal requirement, but it can also save your finances and cover damages if you get into an accident.

Your state will typically require you to carry liability insurance with specific minimum coverage limits. This coverage usually includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. If you choose a liability-only policy like that, your insurance will help pay for the medical expenses and property damage of another person harmed by an accident that you cause.

Some states also impose additional coverage requirements, but it’s a good idea to consider additional coverage whether or not it’s legally mandated. The additional cost of purchasing optional coverages will increase the level of protection in case of an accident or other problem.

You may also want to consider the following optional car insurance coverages when shopping for auto insurance for your BMW 3 Series:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps drivers repair damage to their 3 Series after an at-fault accident. If you forgo collision coverage, you’re on the hook to pay for any damage you cause in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps pay to repair or replace your 3 Series if anything other than an accident damages it. For example, if a tree branch falls onto your windshield or someone vandalizes your car, this kind of coverage will help you pay for those damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    If you and your passengers have medical expenses because of an accident, PIP coverage will help you pay for those healthcare costs, no matter who’s at fault. Some states require this kind of coverage, and it may also be crucial for drivers who don’t have adequate health insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Like PIP coverage, some states require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and it can be a good choice no matter where you live. This coverage will help pay for your property damage or medical bills if a driver without insurance — or without enough insurance — causes an accident that affects you.

BMW 3 Series insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for insurance for your BMW 3 Series, the additional information below can help you find the right policy for your unique needs and circumstances.

  • Which company has the cheapest BMW 3 Series insurance?

    BMW 3 Series drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates with USAA. But USAA exclusively serves military members and veterans, so civilians won’t be eligible for a policy. State Farm and GEICO also offer inexpensive average premiums.

  • Is a BMW 3 Series expensive to insure?

    The BMW 3 Series has similar insurance costs to comparable vehicles like the Subaru WRX, although it’s more expensive to insure than cars in different vehicle classes.

    To find the best rates for your BMW 3 Series, shop around to get car insurance quotes from at least three auto insurers. By comparing quotes, you can make sure you get the best value for your insurance needs and budget constraints.

  • How much does it cost to insure a BMW 3 Series?

    A liability-only insurance policy for a BMW 3 Series costs an average of $123 per month, while a full-coverage policy costs an average of $252 per month. While a liability-only policy costs less, it also offers less coverage, which could mean an accident costs you more out of pocket.

  • Why is BMW car insurance so high?

    Insurers charge different insurance rates for different drivers for a number of reasons, including your driving history, location, age, and other demographic factors, as well as the make, model, and year of the vehicle you drive. But some auto manufacturers, like BMW, may be more expensive to insure because the cost of repairing and maintaining the vehicle is inherently higher.

    For instance, BMW parts tend to be more expensive than parts for other vehicles. That means your insurance company will have to shell out more money if your BMW has damage and needs new parts.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Motor Burn. "This is what 40 years of the BMW 3 Series looks like."
  2. BMW Blog. "BMW USA Sales Breakdown Per Model Shows 2,315 XMs Delivered In 2023."
  3. Consumer Reports. "Four of the Five Least Expensive Car Brands to Maintain Are American."
  4. US News. "2023 BMW 3-Series."
