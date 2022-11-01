Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in West Valley City, UT, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in West Valley City is $198/mo. or $2,376 annually.
Car insurance in West Valley City costs the same as the average rate in Utah.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in West Valley City on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in West Valley City, UT
Policyholders in West Valley City pay more than the average American, but they can still find ways to save. Maintaining a clean driving record is the best way, but there are plenty of other ways we’ll dive into below. Another great way to save on car insurance is by comparing quotes online.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in West Valley City, UT
What is the cheapest car insurance in West Valley City?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in West Valley City, with rates starting at $139 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s insurance needs are unique.
Thousands of West Valley City drivers have generated free car insurance quotes with Insurify. We reviewed our data to see which companies consistently offered the best prices on car insurance. As you review the average costs below, keep in mind that the lowest price isn’t always the best value. A policy with higher limits or additional perks may only cost slightly more.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$139
|Progressive
|$191
|Nationwide
|$194
|State Auto
|$208
|Liberty Mutual
|$231
|Sun Coast
|$123
|Clearcover
|$129
|Freedom National
|$149
|Kemper Preferred
|$153
|Novo
|$154
|Kemper
|$166
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$209
|Safeco
|$216
|Kemper Specialty
|$224
|Acuity
|$226
|Stillwater
|$235
|The General
|$244
|Dairyland
|$251
|Bristol West
|$254
|GAINSCO
|$255
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Utah
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Utah roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Utah[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$65,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Utah is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$3,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
West Valley City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Auto insurance companies use your driving record as an indicator of your risk of making a claim[2]. The higher your risk, the higher the price of your premium. That’s why people with clean records pay less than people with tickets or car accidents in their driving history. In West Valley City, drivers with clean records save $900 a year compared to drivers with speeding tickets.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$190
|Speeding Ticket
|$255
|At-Fault Accident
|$277
|DUI
|$378
See More:
West Valley City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score affects your car insurance rate[3]. People with good credit tend to pay less for the same amount of car insurance coverage than people with lower credit scores, West Valley City residents included. Luckily, taking small steps can improve your score and lower your rate.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$164
|Good
|$193
|Average
|$213
|Poor
|$330
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in West Valley City
The best way to ensure you’ve got the cheapest auto insurance coverage is to compare your car insurance rates before you buy. Using Insurify’s free tool, you can compare costs from top insurance companies without talking to an insurance agent. Adjust coverage limits to get the whole picture of what’s available to you, so you know you’re getting the best value.
Insurify can also help you navigate the world of car insurance discounts. Bundling auto policies with home insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, or other insurance products is a quick way to save on several insurance needs at once. Make time to compare rates near the end of your policy term, and you’ll never miss a chance to save money.
Frequently Asked Questions
There are many techniques you can use to lower your car insurance rate. First, be sure you are getting all the discounts you’re entitled to. Next, consider raising your deductibles and dropping full coverage if you drive an older vehicle. Lastly, compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers so you know you’re getting the cheapest policy.
Drivers in West Valley City spend about $198 per month, or $2,376 a year, on their car insurance policies. That’s about average for Utah drivers. According to thousands of quotes generated by Insurify users, several insurers offer inexpensive policies, including Progressive and Travelers.
Your driving history has the biggest impact on your car insurance premiums. People with clean records and no claims can get cheaper rates than people with traffic violations or claims on their records. Beyond this, the type of vehicle you drive, the number of miles you drive every year, your credit score, discounts, and other factors can influence your auto insurance rate.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Utah Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- dmv.org. "Driving Records in Utah." Accessed July 30, 2022
- Utah Insurance Department. "Credit Reports & Insurance." Accessed July 30, 2022