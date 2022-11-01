4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Sandy, UT, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Sandy, UT

Drivers in Sandy can expect to pay around $176 per month for their car insurance coverage, but there are always ways to save and get better rates. Insurify helps drivers make sure they’re getting cheap prices that fit their insurance needs. All it takes is a few clicks to set up your driver profile, and you’ll be able to compare auto insurance quotes side by side in minutes.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Sandy is $176 per month or $2,112 annually.

  • Car insurance in Sandy is $22 less than the average cost of insurance in Utah.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Utah on average is Sun Coast, at $108 per month, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Sun Coast
$108
Clearcover
$115
Travelers
$123
Novo
$123
Acuity
$156

Cheap Car Insurance in Utah

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Sandy, UT

What is the cheapest car insurance in Sandy?

Sun Coast is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Sandy, with rates starting at $108 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

On average, auto insurance rates for drivers in Sandy are around $176 each month, but that number isn’t set in stone. Costs will be different for each person, and everyone should know that cheaper rates are out there. The best way to save on monthly costs and insurance premiums is by shopping around first. Be sure to do research and compare quotes from multiple insurers.

For example, average rates from Clearcover are around $115, and policyholders with Travelers or Novo can expect to pay around $123 each month. The cheapest option in Sandy is $108 with Sun Coast, well below the monthly average for the city. You don’t need a policy with a big brand name insurer like GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate to get quality coverage. Shop around first!

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Sun Coast$108
Clearcover$115
Travelers$123
Novo$123
Acuity$156
Freedom National$161
Kemper$170
Stillwater$171
Nationwide$177
Midvale Home & Auto$181
GAINSCO$182
Liberty Mutual$183
Safeco$183
State Auto$185
Kemper Preferred$190
Progressive$201
Kemper Specialty$208
Dairyland$211
The General$241
Bristol West$248
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Sandy, UT

If money isn’t your only deciding factor or you want to check how much bang you’re getting for your buck, then Insurify can help. Our Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a metric that uses data and research to rate insurance services from 0 to 100. This way, you know what you’re getting. Cheap car insurance quotes can be attractive, but make sure you’re still getting good coverage.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$115
Nationwide89$177
Safeco86$183
Liberty Mutual82$183
Travelers80$123
State Auto76$185
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Utah

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Utah roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Utah[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $65,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Utah is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $3,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Sandy Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

How much you pay for your insurance policy depends on a number of different factors. One of these is your age. New drivers, like teenagers, typically see the highest car insurance quotes because they have the least experience behind the wheel and are a higher risk for insurers. (Note that the average quotes below are for across the state and are not specific to Sandy.)

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$367
20s$195
30s$154
40s$179
50s$157
60s$134
70s$144
80+$144
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Sandy Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Another factor that will impact your insurance rates is your accident history. Your unique driving record has one of the most—if not the most—significant effects on how much you pay for your monthly insurance premium. This is because a history full of claims, collisions, and accidents will signal to insurance companies that you’re a high-risk driver and could cost them more.

One of the best ways you can keep costs low is by being a safe and cautious driver. People with clean driving records are more likely to see cheaper costs, saving them money in the long run. Also, insurance companies like to reward policyholders who go claim-free for a certain amount of time, giving them a good incentive to keep themselves and others safe while on the road.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$164
Speeding Ticket$220
At-Fault Accident$339
DUI$326
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Utah

DUI Car Insurance Utah

Sandy Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score also impacts how much you pay for car insurance. While some states have outlawed this, most still use it as a way to measure financial health and how responsible you are. A better credit score can be used as a factor to determine cheaper rates, as insurers see you as a reliable and risk-averse policyholder. Unfortunately, poor credit holders aren’t as lucky.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$146
Good$174
Average$189
Poor$293
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Sandy

Getting the insurance coverage you need to feel safe behind the wheel doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg. The best way to get car insurance you can afford is by shopping around first! Compare car insurance quotes from different insurance companies to see how they stack up. Insurify makes this easy with our quote-comparison tools, and it only takes a few minutes.

Insurance companies also offer a number of discounts, so do your research and see which ones you qualify for. You can also bundle your auto insurance with other policies you own, like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. For more information, speak with an Insurify insurance agent, or check out the frequently asked questions (FAQ) below.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Getting quality car insurance doesn’t need to break the bank! You can find a great policy for cheap by shopping around first to check out average rates from multiple companies. The best and easiest way to compare car insurance is with Insurify. We do all the work to go through rates from hundreds of companies in the market and let you compare them side by side.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Sandy is $176 each month or $2,112 annually. However, know that there is no one-size-fits-all option when it comes to your bill. This number will be different for everyone based on factors like age, credit score, unique driving history, location, and more, on top of their specific car insurance coverage needs and what they want in a plan.

  • One of the biggest factors that can impact how much you pay for your auto insurance bill is your driving record. Having a history that’s full of violations, claims, and accidents is a huge red flag to insurance companies. It screams you’re more likely to cost them money because you’re riskier behind the wheel. Safe drivers with clean records are rewarded with lower, cheaper rates.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Utah Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
