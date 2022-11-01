Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Sandy, UT, for 2022

Cheapest Car Insurance in Sandy, UT

What is the cheapest car insurance in Sandy? Sun Coast is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Sandy, with rates starting at $108 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

On average, auto insurance rates for drivers in Sandy are around $176 each month, but that number isn’t set in stone. Costs will be different for each person, and everyone should know that cheaper rates are out there. The best way to save on monthly costs and insurance premiums is by shopping around first. Be sure to do research and compare quotes from multiple insurers.

For example, average rates from Clearcover are around $115, and policyholders with Travelers or Novo can expect to pay around $123 each month. The cheapest option in Sandy is $108 with Sun Coast, well below the monthly average for the city. You don’t need a policy with a big brand name insurer like GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate to get quality coverage. Shop around first!

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.