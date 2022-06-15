Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Utah? In Utah, Clearcover, Travelers, and Nationwide generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

When you’re looking for the best cheap car insurance you can find, the cheapest rates aren’t always the wisest option. Instead of sticking to the minimum liability, you can find a full-coverage policy that protects you from natural disasters and underinsured and uninsured motorists and still have affordable car insurance.

Whatever your credit score or driving record, you can find car insurance rates that meet your needs - just read on for our analysis of the top Utah car insurance companies. Lots of car insurance companies offer cheap policies that go beyond minimum coverage. One of them could have the car insurance discounts that fit you and your family best.

Anyone can get amazing car insurance rates from Clearcover. It’s not as old or as famous as Allstate, State Farm, GEICO, American Family, Progressive, and other legacy insurers - it was only founded in 2016 - but Clearcover says that its new approach is the key to its super low average rates.

And boy, are they low. With a clean driving record, you can score average rates below $100 per month - that’s darn good, even in an affordable state like Utah. But even young drivers or those with an at-fault accident have access to some of the cheapest rates you’ll find.

Top discounts that the company offers include good driver, seat belt, and defensive driver.

There’s not much to say about these rates except that they are low - impressively so.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $145 Drivers Over 60 $84 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $97 Drivers With a Prior Accident $155 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $140 Drivers With Average Credit $111

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $151 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Always a company to rely on, Nationwide’s reputation as a top-tier legacy insurance company makes it one of the best providers for Utah car insurance. An at-fault accident or speeding ticket will add to your premium, but you’ll still be paying decent auto insurance rates.

Nationwide’s mobile app gets high ratings, and if you own a home, a boat, or anything else that needs protection, you can bundle for car insurance discounts. Among the insurance giants like State Farm and Allstate, Nationwide is a standout for Utah car insurance.

Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy, drive tracking, accident-free, and good student.

While young drivers pay high rates with Nationwide, they can lower their premiums with good grades.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $239 Drivers Over 60 $110 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $145 Drivers With a Prior Accident $210 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $201 Drivers With Average Credit $164

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $170 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Recently acquired by Liberty Mutual, Safeco is a source of low-cost car insurance coverage for infrequent drivers with good credit. While teen drivers pay quite a bit, Safeco offers a generous multi-policy discount that could make it a great choice for families.

Policyholders aren’t in love with Safeco’s claims process, but with a robust financial rating and strong reputation, you’re in reliable hands with this Seattle company.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multi-vehicle, and low mileage.

While older drivers and good drivers can access the cheapest rates from Safeco, the company’s low-mileage discount could provide an advantage if you work from home or take the bus to work.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $284 Drivers Over 60 $118 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $153 Drivers With a Prior Accident $235 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $234 Drivers With Average Credit $177

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $181 Insurify Composite Score: 82

A legacy insurance company with national reach, Liberty Mutual’s advance shopper discount makes it a friendly company to switch to. Its great mobile app doesn’t hurt either. With Utah car insurance already on the cheaper side, Liberty Mutual provides a good chance to get an affordable full-coverage policy.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driver training, and tracking software.

Liberty Mutual’s middle-of-the-road average rates don’t attract the eye like other car insurance quotes, but the right use of discounts can open up great deals.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $259 Drivers Over 60 $125 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $171 Drivers With a Prior Accident $228 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $223 Drivers With Average Credit $190

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $99 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Ever the bargain, Travelers has super low rates for good drivers who want an affordable auto insurance policy. The company’s weak points are its claims process and customer service in general, but if you have a clean driving record and intend to be very safe, the savings could be well worth the potential hassle.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, good payer, and continuous coverage.

Car insurance rates don’t get too much lower than they do with Travelers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $134 Drivers Over 60 $76 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $92 Drivers With a Prior Accident $126 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $137 Drivers With Average Credit $104

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $181 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto’s offerings are flexible and relatively affordable - and with the proper car insurance discounts, this company, which is celebrating its 100th year in business, could be just the one for you.

Utah drivers deal with unpredictable weather and rough terrain, so they may enjoy State Auto’s highly customizable insurance coverage. Gearing your insurance to your situation is an important way to save.

Top discounts that the company offers include multi-vehicle, multi-policy, defensive driving, and good student.

State Auto’s rates are reasonable, though teen drivers might need to offset their rates with a good-student discount.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $279 Drivers Over 60 $121 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $145 Drivers With a Prior Accident $290 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $254 Drivers With Average Credit $193

