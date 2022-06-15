4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
A maze of beautiful rocks, lakes, rivers, and peaks, the state of Utah is home to the top road trips in the country. And like in every state, Utah drivers need to be protected with liability insurance. Luckily, Utah auto insurance is cheaper than the national average.
Utah is a no-fault state, meaning when you get injured in a car accident, no matter who is at fault, you have to use the personal injury protection coverage on your auto insurance policy to pay the resulting medical expenses. This is an extra incentive for policyholders to go beyond the state minimum car insurance requirements and get a policy with generous coverage limits.
If it sounds intimidating to choose an auto insurance company, we’ve got you covered. Insurify is a highly rated one-stop shop for car insurance quotes from the top insurers in every state. Try our quote-comparison tool for free - it’s a surefire way to know you’re getting the best cheap car insurance you’ll ever find.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Utah is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Utah, with average rates of $99 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Utah
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$108
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$151
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$170
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$181
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$99
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$181
|76
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in Utah?
In Utah, Clearcover, Travelers, and Nationwide generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
When you’re looking for the best cheap car insurance you can find, the cheapest rates aren’t always the wisest option. Instead of sticking to the minimum liability, you can find a full-coverage policy that protects you from natural disasters and underinsured and uninsured motorists and still have affordable car insurance.
Whatever your credit score or driving record, you can find car insurance rates that meet your needs - just read on for our analysis of the top Utah car insurance companies. Lots of car insurance companies offer cheap policies that go beyond minimum coverage. One of them could have the car insurance discounts that fit you and your family best.
21st Century
Anyone can get amazing car insurance rates from Clearcover. It’s not as old or as famous as Allstate, State Farm, GEICO, American Family, Progressive, and other legacy insurers - it was only founded in 2016 - but Clearcover says that its new approach is the key to its super low average rates.
And boy, are they low. With a clean driving record, you can score average rates below $100 per month - that’s darn good, even in an affordable state like Utah. But even young drivers or those with an at-fault accident have access to some of the cheapest rates you’ll find.
Top discounts that the company offers include good driver, seat belt, and defensive driver.
There’s not much to say about these rates except that they are low - impressively so.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$145
|Drivers Over 60
|$84
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$97
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$155
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$140
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$111
Nationwide
Always a company to rely on, Nationwide’s reputation as a top-tier legacy insurance company makes it one of the best providers for Utah car insurance. An at-fault accident or speeding ticket will add to your premium, but you’ll still be paying decent auto insurance rates.
Nationwide’s mobile app gets high ratings, and if you own a home, a boat, or anything else that needs protection, you can bundle for car insurance discounts. Among the insurance giants like State Farm and Allstate, Nationwide is a standout for Utah car insurance.
Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy, drive tracking, accident-free, and good student.
While young drivers pay high rates with Nationwide, they can lower their premiums with good grades.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$239
|Drivers Over 60
|$110
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$145
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$210
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$201
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$164
Safeco
Recently acquired by Liberty Mutual, Safeco is a source of low-cost car insurance coverage for infrequent drivers with good credit. While teen drivers pay quite a bit, Safeco offers a generous multi-policy discount that could make it a great choice for families.
Policyholders aren’t in love with Safeco’s claims process, but with a robust financial rating and strong reputation, you’re in reliable hands with this Seattle company.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multi-vehicle, and low mileage.
While older drivers and good drivers can access the cheapest rates from Safeco, the company’s low-mileage discount could provide an advantage if you work from home or take the bus to work.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$284
|Drivers Over 60
|$118
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$153
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$235
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$234
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$177
Liberty Mutual
A legacy insurance company with national reach, Liberty Mutual’s advance shopper discount makes it a friendly company to switch to. Its great mobile app doesn’t hurt either. With Utah car insurance already on the cheaper side, Liberty Mutual provides a good chance to get an affordable full-coverage policy.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driver training, and tracking software.
Liberty Mutual’s middle-of-the-road average rates don’t attract the eye like other car insurance quotes, but the right use of discounts can open up great deals.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$259
|Drivers Over 60
|$125
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$171
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$228
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$223
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$190
Travelers
Ever the bargain, Travelers has super low rates for good drivers who want an affordable auto insurance policy. The company’s weak points are its claims process and customer service in general, but if you have a clean driving record and intend to be very safe, the savings could be well worth the potential hassle.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, good payer, and continuous coverage.
Car insurance rates don’t get too much lower than they do with Travelers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$134
|Drivers Over 60
|$76
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$92
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$126
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$137
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$104
State Auto
State Auto’s offerings are flexible and relatively affordable - and with the proper car insurance discounts, this company, which is celebrating its 100th year in business, could be just the one for you.
Utah drivers deal with unpredictable weather and rough terrain, so they may enjoy State Auto’s highly customizable insurance coverage. Gearing your insurance to your situation is an important way to save.
Top discounts that the company offers include multi-vehicle, multi-policy, defensive driving, and good student.
State Auto’s rates are reasonable, though teen drivers might need to offset their rates with a good-student discount.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$279
|Drivers Over 60
|$121
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$145
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$290
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$254
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$193
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Utah
It’s most expensive to insure a car in the west suburbs of Salt Lake City, particularly West Valley City and West Jordan. The rest of the Salt Lake City area, including the I-15 corridor down to Provo, is a little cheaper. But Logan and the Ogden area are most affordable, along with Saint George, on the doorstep of the famed Zion National Park.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Logan
|$153
|Ogden
|$169
|Provo
|$178
|Salt Lake City
|$185
|West Jordan
|$208
|West Valley
|$208
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Choosing a car insurance company that provides you with the best rate and the protection you deserve can feel like a daunting task. You might be worried about having bad credit, a DUI or car accident on your driving record, or your kid who just got their driver’s license and is going to be considered high-risk. Finding affordable insurance is scary - but there’s help.
Insurify will help you find the best insurance company for your car insurance policy. In just a few minutes, you’ll have a full list of auto insurance quotes from the top insurers in Utah, and you’ll be one huge step closer to a match.
Once you’ve got a few quotes to work with, you’ll have a better understanding of the car insurance rates available to you. Then, you can adjust your coverage and deductible based on what you see and follow up with the insurance providers that offer you compelling rates.
It’s totally free to access Insurify’s highly rated quote-comparison tool. Millions of drivers have saved hundreds of dollars per year on their car insurance premiums. Shouldn’t you, too?
Frequently Asked Questions
With bargain rates, and strong customer service, and a good financial reputation, Clearcover earns an ICS score of 97, enough to run away with the top spot among the best car insurance companies in Utah. Clearcover is offering the best cheap car insurance in Utah right now.
With an average cost of just $99 per month, Travelers offers the cheapest car insurance in Utah. But don’t cut off your search there just because you found a low price. Travelers is a well-established insurance company, but its customer service reviews are subpar, as is its mobile app.
All Utah drivers are required to carry $25,000 worth of bodily injury liability coverage per person ($65,000 per accident) and $15,000 in property damage liability. Personal injury protection, which covers lost wages and other injury-related expenses that could result from an accident, is also required. For the best protection, get comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, too.
Finding the best rate on your car insurance can make a thousand-dollar difference in your annual budget - if not more. To make sure you’re getting the cheapest car insurance coverage you can find, use Insurify’s well-reviewed quote-comparison tool, which has helped millions of drivers compare rates personalized to them, all for free.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.