Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in West Des Moines, IA
Drivers in West Des Moines and in other cities around Iowa should buy a car insurance policy if they want to stay protected behind the wheel. Although Iowa is one of the cheaper states in terms of auto insurance rates, with premiums costing drivers an average of $158 per month, cheaper insurance coverage is out there. Use Insurify to get the best rates for you today!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in West Des Moines is $322 per month, or $3864 annually.
Car insurance in West Des Moines is $180 more than the average cost of car insurance in Iowa.
The cheapest car insurance provider in West Des Moines on average is Bristol West, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in West Des Moines, IA
Everyone wants cheap car insurance, and luckily for West Des Moines residents, there are affordable options available. Although the following insurance companies have the cheapest car insurance quotes in West Des Moines on average, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes so you can make sure you’re getting the best rate.
|Insurance Provider in West Des Moines
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$101 /mo
|Nationwide
|$104 /mo
|Safeco
|$124 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$132 /mo
|Dairyland
|$170 /mo
Best Car Insurance in West Des Moines, IA
While cheap car insurance is a priority, the insurance company with the lowest premium and the highest deductible might not be the best option. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers, and the following are the best providers in West Des Moines.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$104 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$124 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$192 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$101 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Iowa Cities
|Des Moines
|$70/mo
|Cedar Rapids
|$64/mo
|Davenport
|$92/mo
|Sioux City
|$85/mo
|West Des Moines
|$149/mo
|Iowa
|$92/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Iowa roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Iowa[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
West Des Moines Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age plays a big role in determining your auto insurance rates. Younger drivers, who are less experienced behind the wheel and more likely to get into accidents, tend to see the highest rates. Drivers over the age of 50 see lower costs. Keep in mind that these averages are for the state of Iowa and rates may be different in West Des Moines.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$273
|20s
|$174
|30s
|$125
|40s
|$111
|50s
|$95
|60s
|$88
|70s
|$93
|80+
|$96
West Des Moines Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One of the many factors that insurance companies consider when determining your car insurance rates is your driving record. Drivers with DUIs, car accidents, and other traffic violations in their past will see higher rates than drivers with clean records. Here’s what you can expect to pay on average in West Des Moines based on your driving history.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$148
|Speeding Ticket
|$186
|At-Fault Accident
|$190
|DUI
|$293
West Des Moines Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score will also affect your car insurance rates. On average, drivers with good credit will pay less for auto insurance than drivers with bad credit, because drivers with poor credit account for a higher percentage of paid claims. The following is what you can expect to pay on average in West Des Moines based on your credit history.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$151
|Good
|$161
|Average
|$188
|Bad
|$233
West Des Moines DMV Information
The closest DMV office to West Des Moines, Iowa is located in Waukee, Iowa. The Driver’s License Station offers service by appointment only, and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, exempting holidays. The office is located at:
1156 SE Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
Public Transportation in West Des Moines
Although most residents of West Des Moines drive to get from point A to point B, the city offers public transportation as an alternate mode of commute. Des Moines Area Regional Transit (DART) offers routes in and around West Des Moines. There are also Greyhound and Trailway stations throughout the city, and Uber, Taxi, and Lyft are available as well.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in West Des Moines
The best way to get the best and cheapest car insurance in West Des Moines is to compare quotes.
At Insurify , we make it easy. Just enter a bit of information about yourself and in under five minutes we’ll show you the best rates personalized to you. We’ll provide quotes from the insurance giants such as Allstate and State Farm insurance along with quotes from local insurance agencies so you can have peace of mind knowing you’ve found the best rate.
FAQs - West Des Moines, IA Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in West Des Moines is to compare quotes. You can also save on your car insurance by bundling your home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance with your auto insurance policy.
The average cost of car insurance in West Des Moines is $63 per month, but personal aspects of your driving history and profile will affect your individual rate. That’s why it’s always important to shop around and compare quotes, because the average cheapest auto insurance company in your area might not have the best rate for you.
While Iowa auto insurance coverage is relatively inexpensive, individual factors such as your driving record and your age can cause your car insurance premiums to increase. The coverage option you choose could also drive up your rates. You’ll pay more for a full-coverage policy than you will for liability coverage only.
Insurify Insights
How West Des Moines Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in West Des Moines, Iowa below:
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in West Des Moines
#17
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Iowa
#19
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Iowa
#15
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Iowa
#21
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Iowa
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. West Des Moines drivers rank 14 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in West Des Moines with an accident: 9.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. West Des Moines drivers rank 15 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in West Des Moines with a DUI: 2.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Iowa, West Des Moines drivers rank 13 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in West Des Moines with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Iowa, West Des Moines drivers rank 12 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in West Des Moines with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Iowa, West Des Moines drivers rank 17 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in West Des Moines with a speeding ticket: 12.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; West Des Moines drivers rank 3 in clean driving records across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in West Des Moines with clean record: 75.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. West Des Moines drivers rank 4 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in West Des Moines with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.26%
