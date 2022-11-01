4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Burlington, IA
Buying a new car is exciting, but do you have car insurance? Drivers in Burlington should have car insurance to stay protected behind the wheel, and while Iowa is one of the cheaper states when it comes to the cost of auto insurance, with average premiums of $158 per month, drivers can find cheaper car insurance if they know where to look. Use Insurify to get the best rates!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Burlington is $137 per month, or $1644 annually.
Car insurance in Burlington is $5 less than the average cost of car insurance in Iowa.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Burlington on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Burlington, IA
Everyone wants cheap car insurance, and luckily for Burlington residents, affordable car insurance options are available. Although the following insurance companies have the cheapest car insurance quotes in Burlington on average, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes so you can make sure you’re getting the absolute best rate.
|Insurance Provider in Burlington
|Dairyland
|$117 /mo
|Bristol West
|$133 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$153 /mo
|The General
|$165 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Burlington, IA
While cheap car insurance is a priority, it’s also important to make sure you have an insurance company with good customer service that can reliably pay claims. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers. The following is the best insurer in Burlington.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$153 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Iowa Cities
|Des Moines
|$70/mo
|Cedar Rapids
|$64/mo
|Davenport
|$92/mo
|Sioux City
|$85/mo
|Burlington
|$142/mo
|Iowa
|$91/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Iowa roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Iowa[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Burlington Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age is one of the first factors an insurance provider will look at when determining your auto insurance premium. Younger drivers, who are less experienced and more likely to get into accidents, tend to see the highest rates. Older drivers, on the other hand, see lower costs. Here’s what you can expect to pay in Iowa based on your age bracket.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$273
|20s
|$174
|30s
|$125
|40s
|$111
|50s
|$95
|60s
|$88
|70s
|$93
|80+
|$96
Burlington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One of the many factors that will determine your car insurance rates is your driving record. Drivers with DUIs, car accidents, and other traffic violations in their past will see higher rates than drivers with clean records, because drivers with infractions are a higher risk to insure. Here’s what you can expect to pay on average in Iowa based on your driving history.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$130
|Speeding Ticket
|$182
|At-Fault Accident
|$190
|DUI
|$257
Burlington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score will also impact your car insurance rates. Usually, drivers with a good credit score will typically pay less for auto insurance than drivers with a bad credit score because historically, drivers with good credit file fewer claims. Here’s what you can expect to pay on average in Iowa based on your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$131
|Good
|$140
|Average
|$163
|Bad
|$203
Burlington DMV Information
The department of motor vehicles (DMV) is a state-level government agency that provides services related to cars and other vehicles, such as purchasing new license plates and vehicle registration renewal. Burlington has a driver’s license station, where drivers can schedule an appointment for services or, in some cases, drivers can get licenses renewed online.
The Burlington Driver’s License Station is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The office is located at:
550 S Gear Ave
West Burlington, IA 52601
Public Transportation in Burlington
The Burlington Urban Service (BUS) provides public transportation for Burlington and West Burlington residents. All buses are available to all Burlington residents and are equipped with accessibility features for residents with disabilities. For residents who prefer a bit more privacy when commuting, Uber, Lyft, and Taxi services are all available in the Burlington area.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Burlington
The easiest way to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Burlington is to compare quotes. Instead of spending hours on the phone with an insurance agent just to get one quote, try comparing quotes online. With Insurify , you can compare free quotes and find your best rate in a matter of minutes.
At Insurify , we make it easy. Just enter a bit of information about yourself and in under five minutes we’ll provide quotes from the insurance giants such as Nationwide, Allstate, and State Farm insurance along with quotes from local insurance agencies so you can rest easy knowing you’ve found the best possible rate. You can also use Insurify for homeowners insurance.
FAQs - Burlington, IA Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Burlington is to compare quotes with Insurify . With our tools, you can compare quotes side-by-side and all in one place, so it’s easy to find the cheapest car insurance. You can also save on your car insurance by bundling insurance products like home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance with your auto policy.
The average cost of car insurance in Burlington is $68 per month, but no two drivers are the same and your driving record, your age, and your credit score will impact your rates. That’s why it’s always important to shop around and compare quotes, because the average cheapest auto insurance company in your area might not have the best rate for you.
While Iowa auto insurance coverage is relatively cheap compared to the rest of the nation, individual circumstances such as your driving record and your age can cause your car insurance premiums to go up. Your insurance needs can also impact your insurance rates; if you decide to purchase a full-coverage car insurance policy, you’ll see higher costs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
