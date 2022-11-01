4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Jeffersonville, IN
Everyone is excited to get behind the wheel and start driving, but having the proper insurance in place is vital. Not only is an auto insurance policy legally required by the state of Indiana, but having the right coverage will keep you financially protected as well. Luckily, the city of Jeffersonville offers several options when it comes to purchasing car insurance.
While you are looking at purchasing insurance coverage for your vehicle, it is crucial to remember that location will play a role in determining your monthly rates. Different cities throughout Indiana will have different average rates for comparable coverage options. For example, the same standard auto insurance policy could cost $122 in Terre Haute and $149 in Jeffersonville.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jeffersonville is $165 per month, or $1980 annually.
Car insurance in Jeffersonville is $28 more than the average cost of car insurance in Indiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Jeffersonville on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jeffersonville, IN
Every driver wants to find a cheap car insurance policy, but very few do the shopping around that is required to find the most affordable rates. Many only look at large national companies like State Farm or Allstate Insurance. However, regional insurance companies can often provide quality service at cheap rates as well.
Along with these local providers, the table below offers a few other mid-size companies to consider adding to your comparison list.
|Insurance Provider in Jeffersonville
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$89 /mo
|Clearcover
|$96 /mo
|Elephant
|$108 /mo
|GAINSCO
|$123 /mo
|Kemper Specialty
|$136 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Jeffersonville, IN
Usually, determining the best car insurance company in an area can be difficult. However, Insurify has come up with a new way to rank providers that makes the process easier. Using the ICS, or Insurify Composite Score, you can now see how well or poorly an insurance carrier ranks against its competition regarding company health, pricing, and service.
Below is a look at the top-ranked insurance providers based on ICS in the Jeffersonville area.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$96 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$167 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$149 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$168 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$89 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Indiana Cities
|Indianapolis
|$120/mo
|Fort Wayne
|$109/mo
|Evansville
|$109/mo
|South Bend
|$108/mo
|Jeffersonville
|$146/mo
|Indiana
|$118/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.
Jeffersonville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Regardless of other criteria, your driving history is one of the most significant factors that insurance companies will consider when creating a quote for you. If you have a clean driving record, you can expect an average rate of around $132 a month in Jeffersonville. However, if you have incidents such as speeding tickets or an at-fault accident on your record, your rates are likely to be much higher.
See the chart below for more details on how specific incidents can affect your overall monthly premium in Indiana.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$124
|Speeding Ticket
|$173
|At-Fault Accident
|$181
|DUI
|$245
See More:
Jeffersonville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
There are added benefits for your car insurance rates if you have an excellent credit rating. It can even save you money each month. A driver in Jeffersonville with an excellent credit rating will pay on average $123 a month for coverage, while a driver with a bad rating typically pays monthly premiums around $190.
Use the chart below to see how your credit rating could impact your average monthly car insurance in Jeffersonville.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$123
|Good
|$131
|Average
|$153
|Bad
|$190
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Indiana
Find local Jeffersonville agents
Assured Partners NL - Jeffersonville4500 Town Center Blvd Ste 200,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Taggart Insurance Center, Inc.230 East Court Avenue,
Jeffersonville, IN 47131
Diversified Insurance Group Inc1602 E 8th St,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130-4750
C&F Insurance Group812 Spring St.,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130-3637
Nicholson Insurance Agency LLC2017 Allison Lane,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Gettelfinger Insurance LLC330 E Court Ave,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Auto Insurance Express1710 E 10th St \# Aa,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
HBS Insurance113 W Chestnut St,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance2004 Charlestown New Albany Pike,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Innovators Insurance Group1712 Williamsburg Dr Suite 200,
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Jeffersonville DMV Information
For drivers looking to renew their license or purchase plates for a new vehicle, the local DMV is the best place to go. Located at 2944 East 10th Street, the agency also provides several other services for current and potential drivers, including:
CDL testing and driving courses
Title transfers
Road tests
Renew tags, license plates, and driver's licenses
\<
You can also inquire about auto insurance quotes at the Jeffersonville DMV./p>
Public Transportation in Jeffersonville
Since driving a vehicle isn't always an option, knowing what other transportation options are available is a good idea. In Jeffersonville, you have several public transportation options, including the 71 bus, which features more than 88 stops from Jeffersonville to Indiana University. You can also use the TARC bus if you need transport to a specific destination.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville has many options when it comes to finding an affordable auto insurance plan. When you begin to look for a policy that meets your insurance needs, it is wise to request quotes from several companies. This ensures that you purchase a policy that is both economical and provides the coverage you need.
To help make the process of shopping for insurance easier, Insurify offers a unique online experience that allows you to quickly compare multiple quotes on a single page. Within a matter of minutes, you can review policies from more than 20 qualified companies and select the best policy for you.
Try the free Insurify auto insurance comparison tool and see what quotes you qualify for.
For more detailed Indiana city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Jeffersonville, IN Car Insurance
There are several ways a driver in Jeffersonville, IN, can find cheap car insurance lower than the city average. Often, the best approach to finding these deals is to request multiple quotes from companies in the area. You may discover that a local insurance company offers better coverage for a lower price than large companies.
Something else that can help you obtain cheaper car insurance rates is to search for insurance providers that offer a discount for bundling insurance products. It is common for these places to offer lower rates if you have an auto insurance policy and another plan such as life insurance, homeowners insurance, or renters insurance.
Since pricing for auto insurance is based on several factors, including age, gender, vehicle type, and driving history, it can be challenging to know what you should be paying for coverage. A driver in Jeffersonville can expect to pay $149 a month for a car insurance policy. However, some drivers will receive rates lower than that, and others may see rates higher.
More than anything else, car insurance rates tend to go up in Jeffersonville after a negative change in your driving history. The actual amount of the increase depends mainly on the severity of the incident. If you receive one speeding ticket, your rates may only increase by a minor amount. However, an at-fault accident could cause them to spike significantly.
Insurify Insights
How Jeffersonville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Jeffersonville, Indiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Jeffersonville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Indiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford Fusion
Most Popular Car in Jeffersonville
#23
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Indiana
#32
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Indiana
#47
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Indiana
#56
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Indiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Jeffersonville drivers rank 56 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Jeffersonville with an accident: 8.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Jeffersonville drivers rank 47 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #47
- Percent of drivers in Jeffersonville with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Indiana, Jeffersonville drivers rank 5 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Jeffersonville with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Indiana, Jeffersonville drivers rank 6 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Jeffersonville with a reckless driving violation: 2.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Indiana, Jeffersonville drivers rank 23 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Jeffersonville with a speeding ticket: 9.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Jeffersonville drivers rank 23 in clean driving records across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Jeffersonville with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Jeffersonville drivers rank 29 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Jeffersonville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.7%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Indiana Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022