Indiana Car Insurance Laws (2026)

7+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Education Instructor
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. Her work has appeared in Time’s Stamped personal finance marketplace, Consumer Affairs, Forbes Advisor, Money Under 30 and more.
Jessica specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. As an Insurify contributor since July 2023, she’s written hundreds of articles aimed at helping readers make informed decisions about insurance.
She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology, and is a National Financial Educators Council Certified Financial Education Instructor.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Updated
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Table of contents
Indiana is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is responsible for the other driver’s damages.
Drivers in the Hoosier State have to carry minimum liability insurance of 25/50/25, and failure to do so can result in license suspension and escalating reinstatement fees. Indiana also uses a point system for infractions, and these points stay on your record for two years.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about Indiana’s car insurance laws.
Auto insurance requirements in Indiana
Indiana drivers must meet the state’s minimum car insurance requirements and carry proof of coverage. Here are the main auto insurance requirements in Indiana:[2]
Minimum insurance requirements: Indiana law requires all drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability car insurance coverage, including bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person, $50,000 for two or more people, and $25,000 for property damage liability coverage for a single accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Every newly written liability policy in Indiana must also include uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. You can decline this coverage in writing. Minimum limits for uninsured motorists are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, $25,000 for property damage, and $50,000 for underinsured bodily injury coverage.[3]
Proof of insurance: You must carry proof of insurance while driving, and you’ll have to provide it at the request of a law enforcement official or if you’re in an accident or receive a serious traffic violation.
Indiana’s minimum car insurance coverage requirements are similar to those in neighboring state Illinois, which requires 25/50/20 for liability and 25/50 for uninsured motorist coverage. Ohio also requires similar coverage levels of 25/50/25 for liability coverage.
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Is state-minimum car insurance in Indiana enough coverage?
State minimum auto insurance policy limits rarely provide enough coverage to provide full financial protection. If you cause a car accident that results in injuries or property damage exceeding your coverage limits, you’re responsible for paying out of pocket. Depending on the severity of property and medical expenses, this could be financially devastating.
Every 93 minutes, someone in Indiana is killed or seriously injured in a crash, and the cost of medical bills, property damage, and lost wages reaches tens of billions of dollars per year.[4] To ensure you have the proper protection, consider these additional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage can pay to repair or replace your car after an accident or if you hit a stationary object like a guardrail. In 2024, there were 2,942 collisions with objects on the road in Indiana, resulting in property damage and death.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a non-collision event. This coverage is especially relevant in Indiana, where there’s a high risk of hitting a deer, with more than 15,000 annual incidents.[5]
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage helps cover your medical bills or funeral expenses if you’re in an accident and experience personal injury.
Penalties for driving without insurance in Indiana
If you drive without insurance in Indiana, you face steep penalties, including:
License suspension: Driving without insurance can result in license suspension ranging from 90 days to one year.
Reinstatement fees: Fees increase with each offense. The first reinstatement fee is $250, the second is $500, and the third is $1,000.
Certificate of Compliance: The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) may require your insurance company to submit proof of financial responsibility in the form of a certificate of compliance (COC) after an accident, violation, or suspension. This proves that you had insurance at the time of the incident.
SR-22: If the state suspends your driving privileges for driving without insurance, Indiana law requires your insurance company to electronically file an SR-22 form before your driving privileges can be reinstated.
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When Indiana requires proof of financial responsibility (SR-22)
If the state suspends your license for a traffic-related conviction (such as a DUI, multiple accidents, reckless driving, or for driving uninsured), Indiana law requires proof of financial responsibility.
Your insurer can submit proof in the form of a COC or an SR-22 document. The COC shows that you had insurance at the time of the incident, while an SR-22 demonstrates that you carry and will maintain Indiana’s minimum liability coverage.
If you’re caught driving without insurance, you may need to maintain an SR-22 for three years after the first or second suspension, and five years for subsequent suspensions.
If the SR-22 is canceled or lapses, your insurer will notify the Indiana BMV, and the state may suspend your driving privileges until you get a new SR-22 on file.
Indiana insurance laws FAQs
To prevent license suspension or other penalties, it’s important to be aware of Indiana’s auto insurance laws. You can use the following information to answer any remaining questions you have about Indiana car insurance requirements.
Is Indiana a no-fault state?
No. Indiana is an at-fault state, also known as a tort state. This means the at-fault driver is responsible for paying the other driver’s damages.
What happens if you can’t provide proof of insurance in Indiana?
If the authorities catch you driving without proof of insurance in Indiana, you may face license suspension and reinstatement fees.
Does Indiana require uninsured motorist coverage?
Every newly written liability insurance policy in Indiana must also include uninsured driver and underinsured motorist coverage. You can decline this coverage, but you must do so in writing. Minimum limits for uninsured motorists are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per auto accident, $25,000 for property damage, and $50,000 for underinsured bodily injury coverage.
What is Indiana’s comparative fault law?
Indiana’s comparative fault law states that the more at fault you are in an accident, the less you can receive in compensation for damages. For example, if you’re 51% or more at fault in an accident, you won’t receive financial compensation. If you’re 50% or less responsible, you can still recover damages.[6]
Sources
- INDIANA DRIVER’S MANUAL. "POINTS, SUSPENSION, AND INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS."
- In.gov. "BMV: Licenses, Permits, & IDs: Proof of Financial Responsibility."
- In.gov. "IDOI: Auto Insurance."
- Indiana DOT. "Traffic Safety in Indiana."
- Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. "INDIANA CRASH FACTS 2024."
- Indiana Code 2023. "Chapter 2. Compensatory Damages: Comparative Fault."
7+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Education Instructor
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. Her work has appeared in Time’s Stamped personal finance marketplace, Consumer Affairs, Forbes Advisor, Money Under 30 and more.
Jessica specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. As an Insurify contributor since July 2023, she’s written hundreds of articles aimed at helping readers make informed decisions about insurance.
She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology, and is a National Financial Educators Council Certified Financial Education Instructor.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.