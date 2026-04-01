8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Certified public accountant
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
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Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
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Table of contents
Indiana drivers pay an average of $123 per month for a full-coverage policy, which is less expensive than the national average of $173.
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage rates in Indiana, at $78 per month.
Full-coverage car insurance can pay for repairs to your car after hailstorms, which affect dozens of counties in Indiana each year and can cause significant property damage.[1]
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Indiana
Indiana drivers pay an average of $123 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Indiana.
The table below shows the most affordable full-coverage insurers for Indiana drivers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$78
|State Farm
|$83
|Progressive
|$87
|USAA
|$88
|GEICO
|$92
|Direct Auto
|$110
|Safeco
|$110
|American Family
|$123
|Root
|$124
|First Chicago
|$130
|Elephant
|$133
|CSAA
|$143
|Liberty Mutual
|$145
|AssuranceAmerica
|$150
|National General
|$150
|The General
|$151
|First Acceptance
|$158
|Travelers
|$165
|Farmers
|$172
|Bristol West
|$179
|Mendota
|$181
|Trexis
|$183
|Trexis One
|$193
|Allstate
|$196
|GAINSCO
|$212
|Nationwide
|$216
|Dairyland
|$247
|State Auto
|$410
Find Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Indiana
Full-coverage quotes start at $78/mo.
How much is full-coverage insurance in Indiana?
Full-coverage car insurance in Indiana costs an average of $123 per month. That’s well below the national average of $173.
Drivers in the Hoosier State benefit from relatively low population density and low cost of living compared to many other states.[2] [3] Factors like these may contribute to the state’s lower-than-average rates.
Still, your specific rate depends on things like your driving record, age, and credit history. Even your ZIP code matters — rates are typically lower in smaller cities like Fort Wayne than in a metropolis like Indianapolis.
How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Indiana
Finding affordable car insurance in Indiana might take a little research, but the following steps can help you lower your monthly premiums:
Compare car insurance quotes. Rates for the same coverage options vary from one company to the next. Using a comparison tool lets you view multiple quotes side by side without contacting each insurance company individually.
Ask about car insurance discounts. Many insurers offer discounts for completing a defensive driving course or installing anti-theft devices. Students may also qualify for a good student discount. Ask your insurer which discounts you qualify for, since they might not apply them automatically.
Bundle your policies. If you also need homeowners or car insurance, bundling both policies with the same insurance company can reduce your overall costs.
Maintain a clean driving record. Avoiding accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other traffic violations keeps you in a lower-risk category, which can lead to lower car insurance premiums over time.
What full-coverage car insurance covers
Full-coverage car insurance isn’t a specific policy type. The term “full coverage” refers to a combination of coverages that provide broader protection than a liability-only policy.
In Indiana, full-coverage car insurance typically includes:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability, which cover costs if you cause a car accident that injures someone or damages their property.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from non-collision events, such as theft and severe weather like hailstorms that hit Indiana during the spring and summer months.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage helps pay expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM)
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if a driver with little or no insurance hits you. Indiana law requires insurers to offer this coverage, though you can decline it in writing.[4]
Indiana requires all drivers to have car insurance with at least the following minimum limits:
$25,000 of bodily injury liability per person
$50,000 of bodily injury liability per accident
$25,000 of property damage liability
These minimums meet the legal requirement to drive in Indiana, but insurance professionals typically recommend buying higher limits.
Medical bills and repair costs from a serious accident can quickly exceed $25,000, leaving you personally responsible for the difference. Increasing your liability limits provides greater financial protection and may not cost as much as you think.
Minimum vs. full-coverage car insurance in Indiana
Choosing between minimum and full-coverage car insurance comes down to your financial situation, your vehicle’s value, and your risk tolerance.
Minimum coverage satisfies Indiana’s legal requirement but leaves your own vehicle unprotected. Full coverage adds collision and comprehensive coverage, which is important if your car is newer or high-value, or if you lease or finance it.
Factor
Liability Only
Full Coverage
|Average cost in Indiana
|$67
|$123
|Covers damage to your own car
|No
|Yes
|Covers damage to other car
|Yes (up to policy limits)
|Yes (up to policy limits)
|Lender requirements
|Not allowed if you lease or finance your car
|Required if you lease or finance your car
Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Indiana?
Whether full coverage is worth the added cost to car insurance in Indiana depends on your vehicle and your financial situation.
For example, if you have liability-only coverage and hit a deer on I-65 near Indianapolis, you’d pay entirely out of pocket to repair your vehicle. Those repairs can easily cost thousands of dollars. But if you have full-coverage car insurance, you could file a comprehensive claim and pay only your deductible.
The same applies to hail damage, theft, and an at-fault accident. If an unexpected repair would strain your budget, the added monthly cost for full coverage is likely worth it.
On the other hand, if your car is older and lower-value, and repairs would cost less than adding comprehensive and collision coverage, liability-only insurance may be enough.
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Pros and cons of full-coverage car insurance in Indiana
Full coverage offers broader protection than liability-only insurance but typically costs more. Here’s a quick look at the trade-offs.
Protection against hailstorms and deer collisions
Meets lender or leasing company requirements
Coverage for your own vehicle in an accident
Higher monthly cost
Less valuable for older vehicles
Requires paying deductibles for claims
Full-coverage car insurance in Indiana FAQs
Here are answers to some questions you might have about full-coverage car insurance in Indiana.
How much is full-coverage car insurance in Indiana?
Indiana drivers pay an average of $123 per month for full-coverage auto insurance. That’s lower than the national average of $173. The best insurer in Indiana for you will depend on your needs and budget, while your final rate depends on factors like driving history, age, credit, and location. Comparing rates is the best way to find the lowest price.
What does full-coverage car insurance include in Indiana?
Full coverage typically combines liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. Indiana law also requires insurance companies to offer uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, although you can decline it in writing.
Is full coverage worth it on an older car in Indiana?
It depends on your car’s value. If the cost of adding comprehensive and collision coverage is close to or exceeds your car’s value, full coverage may not be worth it for Indiana drivers.
Can you drop full coverage after paying off your car in Indiana?
Yes. In Indiana, once you pay off your car loan, full-coverage car insurance is no longer a requirement if you don’t have a lease or car loan. Whether you drop it depends on your car’s value and your financial situation. You might be able to lower your premium in other ways, such as qualifying for safe driver discounts.
Sources
- NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. "NOAA NCEI Storm Events Database."
- U.S. Census Bureau. "2020 Census Apportionment Population and Population Density Data Table."
- World Population Review. "Least Expensive States (Cost of Living Index by State)."
- In.gov. "IDOI: Auto Insurance."
8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Certified public accountant
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Featured in
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in