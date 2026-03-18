Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.

Rideshare Insurance in Indiana: Costs, Requirements, and Best Companies (2026)

You’ll likely need rideshare insurance in Indiana if you’re a rideshare driver. While Indiana’s TNC auto insurance requirements provide some coverage, policies from Uber and Lyft won’t protect your vehicle against physical damage while you’re waiting for a ride request.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
Progressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoUSAA LogoThe General LogoBristol West Logo120+ more
Carley Clark
Written byCarley Clark
Carley Clark
Carley ClarkInsurance Writer

  • 5+ years experience in personal finance writing

  • Personal finance blogger

Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. Carley learned how to translate complex financial data into actionable information even before she became a freelance writer – she was a revenue auditor for a Michigan-based casino.

She’s been a freelance writer since 2020, and her work has appeared in well-known brands including CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University. She’s been an Insurify contributor since August 2025.

When she’s not writing content that helps readers make informed insurance decisions, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog. 

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

When do you need rideshare insurance in Indiana?

You need rideshare insurance in Indiana as soon as you switch your driver app to active. Personal auto insurance policies typically exclude commercial use, which means you won’t have coverage once you log on — even before a passenger requests a ride.

Indiana state law requires transportation network companies (TNCs) like Uber or Lyft, their drivers, or both to maintain a minimum amount of liability coverage.[1] In practice, companies like Uber and Lyft usually maintain this coverage on the driver’s behalf.

That said, this coverage only protects against third-party liability while you’re waiting for a ride request. You’ll need a separate rideshare insurance policy to cover damage to your own vehicle.[2]

Find Cheap Indiana Car Insurance

Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 12,727 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Rideshare insurance requirements in Indiana

State law doesn’t require drivers to purchase a personal rideshare endorsement if the TNC provides Indiana’s minimum insurance requirements. But it can protect your vehicle against damage after a car accident while logged into a TNC app, and you might also have a lower deductible if you file a claim.

You’ll face gaps in coverage without a rideshare endorsement, with phase one leaving your vehicle completely unprotected against physical damage. You’d also have to pay a significantly higher deductible than on a typical personal policy during phases two and three, even though Uber and Lyft provide comprehensive and collision coverage.

Indiana requires rideshare drivers to have car insurance in place during all phases of a rideshare trip through their TNC, personal coverage, or a combination of the two. Uber and Lyft also provide third-party liability coverage for their drivers, but limits vary by phase.

The following table breaks down how much coverage you have and need during each phase as a rideshare driver.

Phase
sort ascsort desc
App Status
sort ascsort desc
Personal Insurance Applies?
sort ascsort desc
Uber/Lyft Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Rideshare Endorsement Needed?
sort ascsort desc
Phase zeroApp offYesNoneNo
Phase oneApp on, waiting for ride requestNo$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident for bodily injury;  $50,000 for property damageYes; TNCs don’t currently offer comprehensive and collision coverage
Phase twoEn route to pick up a passengerPartially, but contingent on personal policy having comprehensive and collision coverageState-required $1 million in liability coverage, contingent on personal policy comprehensive collision with $2,500 deductibleRecommended to avoid deductible exposure
Phase threePassenger in the vehicleSame as phase twoSame as phase twoSame as phase two

Cost of rideshare insurance in Indiana

The average cost of rideshare insurance in Indiana is $124 per month for a full-coverage policy, which is well below the national average of $202 per month. Location-based factors in Indiana, such as lower traffic congestion, accident rates, and population density, likely contribute to the state’s more affordable rates.[3]

Since driving part time is less risky than driving full time as a commercial driver, a rideshare endorsement is typically more cost-effective than a commercial policy.

You may find the cheapest full-coverage rates from Auto-Owners in Indiana, on average. The table below compares full-coverage insurance rates for rideshare insurance in Indiana.

The below rates in Indiana are estimated rates current as of: Monday, March 9 at 12:00 PM PDT. 
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Auto-Owners$78
State Farm$83
Progressive$87
USAA$88
GEICO$92
Direct Auto$110
Safeco$110
American Family$123
Root$124
First Chicago$130
Elephant$133
CSAA$143
Liberty Mutual$145
AssuranceAmerica$150
National General$150
The General$151
First Acceptance$158
Travelers$165
Farmers$172
Bristol West$179
Mendota$181
Trexis$183
Trexis One$193
Allstate$196
GAINSCO$212
Nationwide$216
Dairyland$247
State Auto$411
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Indiana car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Indiana may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best rideshare insurance companies in Indiana

Only 0.24% of Indiana drivers have rideshare insurance, according to Insurify data. If you drive for a TNC like Uber or Lyft, consider the best insurance companies in Indiana for rideshare coverage below.

Progressive: Best for low cost

Progressive logolow cost
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Indiana for
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Indiana for
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Showing 32 reviews from Indiana drivers - See all 8,188 Progressive reviews
Tina
Verified Review
Survey
Reviewed in Indiana on March 4, 2026
The rate has gone up, so I'm looking for a new policy.
Monty
Verified Review
Bait and Switch Mentality
Reviewed in Indiana on February 22, 2026
I asked for quotes on consecutive days, and the prices for the same insurance varied greatly.
Michael
Verified Review
Immoral Business Practice
Reviewed in Indiana on February 22, 2026
They attract you with a great rate, but when it's time to renew, they increase your premium by 70%.
Michael
Verified Review
Rip-off Scam
Reviewed in Indiana on February 11, 2026
Progressive lured me in with an excellent quote, then raised my premium by 75%. There were no accidents, incidents, or traffic tickets recorded during my initial policy period.
Sherry
Verified Review
Unhappy Progressive Customer
Reviewed in Indiana on February 11, 2026
In the first four years of having this insurance company, everything was good. Then I had an at-fault claim when I backed into a light pole, which only damaged my vehicle, and my monthly rate almost doubled. Then, one year later, they raised my rates again with no other claims or tickets. Needless to say, I'm not happy with Progressive and have found another insurer for $120 monthly cheaper. I feel that they are taking advantage of loyal customers instead of rewarding them for staying with them.
Don
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Indiana on February 7, 2026
So-so. They don’t believe you when you say your mother has her own insurance and does not drive your truck. They want you to fill out a form that says she doesn’t drive your truck. Extra hassle to go through. Their driving app is not accurate; it even picks up when I'm driving a forklift at work.
Brenda
Verified Review
Lack of Proof of Insurance from Progressive
Reviewed in Indiana on January 8, 2026
I don't like that I have not received proof that I have car insurance or a policy number. I would like to have that ASAP.
Christopher
Verified Review
Good experience overall
Reviewed in Indiana on January 7, 2026
They did what they could to get my premium within my budget limits without sacrificing the coverage I wanted.
Maria
Verified Review
Frustrating Experience with This Insurance Company
Reviewed in Indiana on January 5, 2026
I'm going to change them soon. They don't allow me to have auto payment, which costs me around $12 to send money to them, plus the high premium. They don't answer emails, and calling them is a hassle.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.97
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Progressive offers rideshare insurance in Indiana that you can add seamlessly to your existing policy. Uber and Lyft’s coverage has a $2,500 deductible during active trips, but Progressive’s deductible reimbursement covers the difference between that and your personal policy.

Although Indiana drivers already pay below the national average for auto insurance, Progressive provides some of the lowest rates in the state. You can also save through Progressive’s telematics program, Snapshot Rewards.

Pros

  • Low average premiums

  • Excellent mobile app ratings

  • 24/7 claims support

Cons

  • Snapshot program could raise rates

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • Below-average customer satisfaction in North Central region in J.D. Power study

State Farm: Best for local agents

State Farm logolocal agents
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo
4.0
Best choice in IndianaBased on 16,138 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Indiana for
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Indiana for
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Showing 22 reviews from Indiana drivers - See all 7,236 State Farm reviews
Ramona
Verified Review
Too High
Reviewed in Indiana on February 27, 2026
Too expensive. I have nothing in my record. I'm a senior, 64 years old, with 3 cars insured and a house, and no discounts.
John
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Indiana on February 19, 2026
I'm satisfied with my coverage so far.
Margaret
Verified Review
State Farm is great
Reviewed in Indiana on February 17, 2026
Excellent
Michael
Verified Review
Overcharged
Reviewed in Indiana on February 16, 2026
My rates kept going up and up with fewer vehicles.
Carole
Verified Review
I only used it one time and they were very good. My only complaint is that my premium keeps going up, and I’ve had no claims for at least 4 years. The one claim I had was due to an uninsured driver, and it was very small.
Reviewed in Indiana on February 14, 2026
I only used it one time and they were very good. My only complaint is that my premium keeps going up, and I’ve had no claims for at least 4 years. The one claim I had was due to an uninsured driver, and it was very small.
Judith
Verified Review
Goodness with State Farm
Reviewed in Indiana on January 30, 2026
I haven't had to use it, but my interaction with the staff in their office has been great.
Debra
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in Indiana on January 2, 2026
I'm not very happy. I was told one price, but every month it's higher and higher.
Rory
Verified Review
Cheap is not always better
Reviewed in Indiana on December 29, 2025
State Farm doesn’t cover you when you need them, and they increased rates by 50% after making a claim.
Steve
Verified Review
The relationship we had in the past is not good these days. I receive no calls when rates increase substantially or changes occur.
Reviewed in Indiana on November 29, 2025
The relationship we had in the past is not good these days. I receive no calls when rates increase substantially or changes occur.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is one of the most affordable companies in Indiana for full-coverage rideshare insurance compatible with Uber and Lyft. It also offers several discounts, including ones for bundling policies, staying claims-free, and taking driving courses.

You can access State Farm’s extensive agent network throughout Indiana, which can help drivers who prefer in-person support. State Farm has also earns high ratings from J.D. Power for customer and claims satisfaction.

Pros

  • Many local agents in Indiana

  • Low average premiums

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

Cons

  • No accident forgiveness or gap insurance

  • Poor customer review rating with Better Business Bureau

  • Slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints filed with National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

American Family: Best for customer service

American Family logocustomer service
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$123/mo
4.5
Best choice in IndianaBased on 590 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Indiana for
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Indiana for
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Showing recent national reviews - See all 263 American Family reviews
Stanley
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026
No issues. I was able to switch to garage-only coverage when away for months at a time.
Matt
Verified Review
Great carrier! They are always interested in finding my family a better value, and so far nobody can beat them.
Reviewed in Washington on March 6, 2026
Great carrier! They are always interested in finding my family a better value, and so far nobody can beat them.
Camille
Verified Review
I love everything about them! The only complaint that I have is they do not serve Arizona, and now I have to find a new carrier that can come close to providing the same kind of excellent service that American Family has!
Reviewed in Arizona on March 3, 2026
I love everything about them! The only complaint that I have is they do not serve Arizona, and now I have to find a new carrier that can come close to providing the same kind of excellent service that American Family has!
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.47
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

American Family earns above-average customer satisfaction scores in the North Central region in the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[4] It also holds an excellent star rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on 1,600 reviews.

Current American Family customers can easily add rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft to their existing policy. American Family rideshare insurance includes rental reimbursement coverage, so you won’t miss out on income after a covered loss.

Pros

  • Excellent customer satisfaction rating

  • Many available discounts

  • Agents available in several Indiana cities

Cons

  • May find lower premiums from other insurers

  • Lower AM Best financial strength rating than some competitors

  • Slightly above-average number of complaints filed with NAIC

Shop for Indiana Car Insurance

Monthly full-coverage rates start at $79 for rideshare drivers

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 12,727 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Rideshare insurance FAQs

Whether you’re driving for Uber in Indianapolis or picking up riders near Purdue or Notre Dame, rideshare coverage can help fill gaps left by your personal policy and TNC coverage. The information below can help you better understand rideshare insurance in Indiana.

  • What’s the difference between rideshare and commercial auto insurance in Indiana?

    A rideshare endorsement adds to your existing personal auto policy to fill coverage gaps for Uber or Lyft driving. Commercial auto insurance, on the other hand, is a separate, higher-cost policy that covers full-time, high-volume driving.

  • Do you need special insurance to drive for Uber or Lyft in Indiana?

    Yes. While Indiana law doesn’t require a rideshare endorsement, as long as the TNC maintains the required coverage, your personal policy and the TNC coverage likely won’t cover your vehicle while your app is active. You’ll need a rideshare endorsement for additional coverage.

  • What happens if you don’t tell your insurer you’re a rideshare driver in Indiana?

    Your insurer can deny your claim and may even cancel your car insurance policy if they discover you’ve been driving for a company like Uber or Lyft without disclosing it.

  • Are there coverage gaps to know about in rideshare insurance in Indiana?

    Yes. Your personal policy likely won’t cover you when you’re logged into a rideshare app and are waiting for a ride request. During this time, the rideshare company likely only provides liability coverage — not collision or comprehensive coverage — leaving your vehicle unprotected.

  • Does driving for a rideshare company raise your personal insurance rates in Indiana?

    It’s possible. Adding a rideshare endorsement may slightly increase your rates, but the cost is typically modest compared to the insurance coverage it provides.

Sources

  1. Indiana General Assembly. "Chapter 19.1. Transportation Network Companies."
  2. Lyft. "Insurance coverage while driving with Lyft."
  3. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Indiana."
  4. J.D. Power. "It’s Now a Buyer’s Market for Auto Insurance, JD Power Finds."
Carley Clark
Written byCarley ClarkInsurance Writer
Carley Clark
Carley ClarkInsurance Writer

  • 5+ years experience in personal finance writing

  • Personal finance blogger

Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. Carley learned how to translate complex financial data into actionable information even before she became a freelance writer – she was a revenue auditor for a Michigan-based casino.

She’s been a freelance writer since 2020, and her work has appeared in well-known brands including CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University. She’s been an Insurify contributor since August 2025.

When she’s not writing content that helps readers make informed insurance decisions, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog. 

linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 12,727 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate