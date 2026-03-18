Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. Carley learned how to translate complex financial data into actionable information even before she became a freelance writer – she was a revenue auditor for a Michigan-based casino.

She’s been a freelance writer since 2020, and her work has appeared in well-known brands including CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University. She’s been an Insurify contributor since August 2025.

When she’s not writing content that helps readers make informed insurance decisions, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.