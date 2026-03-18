5+ years experience in personal finance writing
Personal finance blogger
Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. Carley learned how to translate complex financial data into actionable information even before she became a freelance writer – she was a revenue auditor for a Michigan-based casino.
She’s been a freelance writer since 2020, and her work has appeared in well-known brands including CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University. She’s been an Insurify contributor since August 2025.
When she’s not writing content that helps readers make informed insurance decisions, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
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Table of contents
When do you need rideshare insurance in Indiana?
You need rideshare insurance in Indiana as soon as you switch your driver app to active. Personal auto insurance policies typically exclude commercial use, which means you won’t have coverage once you log on — even before a passenger requests a ride.
Indiana state law requires transportation network companies (TNCs) like Uber or Lyft, their drivers, or both to maintain a minimum amount of liability coverage.[1] In practice, companies like Uber and Lyft usually maintain this coverage on the driver’s behalf.
That said, this coverage only protects against third-party liability while you’re waiting for a ride request. You’ll need a separate rideshare insurance policy to cover damage to your own vehicle.[2]
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Rideshare insurance requirements in Indiana
State law doesn’t require drivers to purchase a personal rideshare endorsement if the TNC provides Indiana’s minimum insurance requirements. But it can protect your vehicle against damage after a car accident while logged into a TNC app, and you might also have a lower deductible if you file a claim.
You’ll face gaps in coverage without a rideshare endorsement, with phase one leaving your vehicle completely unprotected against physical damage. You’d also have to pay a significantly higher deductible than on a typical personal policy during phases two and three, even though Uber and Lyft provide comprehensive and collision coverage.
Indiana requires rideshare drivers to have car insurance in place during all phases of a rideshare trip through their TNC, personal coverage, or a combination of the two. Uber and Lyft also provide third-party liability coverage for their drivers, but limits vary by phase.
The following table breaks down how much coverage you have and need during each phase as a rideshare driver.
Phase
App Status
Personal Insurance Applies?
Uber/Lyft Coverage
Rideshare Endorsement Needed?
|Phase zero
|App off
|Yes
|None
|No
|Phase one
|App on, waiting for ride request
|No
|$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident for bodily injury; $50,000 for property damage
|Yes; TNCs don’t currently offer comprehensive and collision coverage
|Phase two
|En route to pick up a passenger
|Partially, but contingent on personal policy having comprehensive and collision coverage
|State-required $1 million in liability coverage, contingent on personal policy comprehensive collision with $2,500 deductible
|Recommended to avoid deductible exposure
|Phase three
|Passenger in the vehicle
|Same as phase two
|Same as phase two
|Same as phase two
Cost of rideshare insurance in Indiana
The average cost of rideshare insurance in Indiana is $124 per month for a full-coverage policy, which is well below the national average of $202 per month. Location-based factors in Indiana, such as lower traffic congestion, accident rates, and population density, likely contribute to the state’s more affordable rates.[3]
Since driving part time is less risky than driving full time as a commercial driver, a rideshare endorsement is typically more cost-effective than a commercial policy.
You may find the cheapest full-coverage rates from Auto-Owners in Indiana, on average. The table below compares full-coverage insurance rates for rideshare insurance in Indiana.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$78
|State Farm
|$83
|Progressive
|$87
|USAA
|$88
|GEICO
|$92
|Direct Auto
|$110
|Safeco
|$110
|American Family
|$123
|Root
|$124
|First Chicago
|$130
|Elephant
|$133
|CSAA
|$143
|Liberty Mutual
|$145
|AssuranceAmerica
|$150
|National General
|$150
|The General
|$151
|First Acceptance
|$158
|Travelers
|$165
|Farmers
|$172
|Bristol West
|$179
|Mendota
|$181
|Trexis
|$183
|Trexis One
|$193
|Allstate
|$196
|GAINSCO
|$212
|Nationwide
|$216
|Dairyland
|$247
|State Auto
|$411
Best rideshare insurance companies in Indiana
Only 0.24% of Indiana drivers have rideshare insurance, according to Insurify data. If you drive for a TNC like Uber or Lyft, consider the best insurance companies in Indiana for rideshare coverage below.
Progressive: Best for low cost
|JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|622
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.7 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$47/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$87/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Progressive offers rideshare insurance in Indiana that you can add seamlessly to your existing policy. Uber and Lyft’s coverage has a $2,500 deductible during active trips, but Progressive’s deductible reimbursement covers the difference between that and your personal policy.
Although Indiana drivers already pay below the national average for auto insurance, Progressive provides some of the lowest rates in the state. You can also save through Progressive’s telematics program, Snapshot Rewards.
Low average premiums
Excellent mobile app ratings
24/7 claims support
Snapshot program could raise rates
Poor Trustpilot rating
Below-average customer satisfaction in North Central region in J.D. Power study
State Farm: Best for local agents
|User Reviews
4.0
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$47/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$83/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
State Farm is one of the most affordable companies in Indiana for full-coverage rideshare insurance compatible with Uber and Lyft. It also offers several discounts, including ones for bundling policies, staying claims-free, and taking driving courses.
You can access State Farm’s extensive agent network throughout Indiana, which can help drivers who prefer in-person support. State Farm has also earns high ratings from J.D. Power for customer and claims satisfaction.
Many local agents in Indiana
Low average premiums
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
No accident forgiveness or gap insurance
Poor customer review rating with Better Business Bureau
Slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints filed with National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
American Family: Best for customer service
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$70/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$123/mo
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
American Family earns above-average customer satisfaction scores in the North Central region in the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[4] It also holds an excellent star rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on 1,600 reviews.
Current American Family customers can easily add rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft to their existing policy. American Family rideshare insurance includes rental reimbursement coverage, so you won’t miss out on income after a covered loss.
Excellent customer satisfaction rating
Many available discounts
Agents available in several Indiana cities
May find lower premiums from other insurers
Lower AM Best financial strength rating than some competitors
Slightly above-average number of complaints filed with NAIC
Shop for Indiana Car Insurance
Monthly full-coverage rates start at $79 for rideshare drivers
Rideshare insurance FAQs
Whether you’re driving for Uber in Indianapolis or picking up riders near Purdue or Notre Dame, rideshare coverage can help fill gaps left by your personal policy and TNC coverage. The information below can help you better understand rideshare insurance in Indiana.
What’s the difference between rideshare and commercial auto insurance in Indiana?
A rideshare endorsement adds to your existing personal auto policy to fill coverage gaps for Uber or Lyft driving. Commercial auto insurance, on the other hand, is a separate, higher-cost policy that covers full-time, high-volume driving.
Do you need special insurance to drive for Uber or Lyft in Indiana?
Yes. While Indiana law doesn’t require a rideshare endorsement, as long as the TNC maintains the required coverage, your personal policy and the TNC coverage likely won’t cover your vehicle while your app is active. You’ll need a rideshare endorsement for additional coverage.
What happens if you don’t tell your insurer you’re a rideshare driver in Indiana?
Your insurer can deny your claim and may even cancel your car insurance policy if they discover you’ve been driving for a company like Uber or Lyft without disclosing it.
Are there coverage gaps to know about in rideshare insurance in Indiana?
Yes. Your personal policy likely won’t cover you when you’re logged into a rideshare app and are waiting for a ride request. During this time, the rideshare company likely only provides liability coverage — not collision or comprehensive coverage — leaving your vehicle unprotected.
Does driving for a rideshare company raise your personal insurance rates in Indiana?
It’s possible. Adding a rideshare endorsement may slightly increase your rates, but the cost is typically modest compared to the insurance coverage it provides.
Sources
- Indiana General Assembly. "Chapter 19.1. Transportation Network Companies."
- Lyft. "Insurance coverage while driving with Lyft."
- United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Indiana."
- J.D. Power. "It’s Now a Buyer’s Market for Auto Insurance, JD Power Finds."
5+ years experience in personal finance writing
Personal finance blogger
Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. Carley learned how to translate complex financial data into actionable information even before she became a freelance writer – she was a revenue auditor for a Michigan-based casino.
She’s been a freelance writer since 2020, and her work has appeared in well-known brands including CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University. She’s been an Insurify contributor since August 2025.
When she’s not writing content that helps readers make informed insurance decisions, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in