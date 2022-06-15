Cheapest Car Insurance for 19-Year-Olds

How much does car insurance cost for 19-year-olds?

How much does car insurance cost for 19-year-olds? Car insurance for teens is expensive because they are inexperienced on the road and more likely to get into accidents. However, car insurance providers offer discounts for teens, such as a good student discount or a driver training discount, to lower costs.

The average annual car insurance premium for 19-year-old drivers is $378 per month. That might sound intimidating, but there are ways to lower your rates, such as selecting insurance coverage limits carefully and choosing the right insurance provider. Enrolling your teen driver in driving school or a defensive driving course can lead to savings on insurance premiums.

GEICO

Always a go-to for minimum coverage, GEICO offers teen drivers low rates that help them meet the state minimum liability coverage. If you need to insure a more expensive car with collision coverage, you might find a better rate on a full-coverage car insurance policy elsewhere, but all new drivers should get a quote from GEICO.

A few of the discounts that GEICO offers to 19-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Driver training discount

Antilock brakes discount

Anti-theft systems discount

Student organization membership discounts

Good driver discount

Progressive

This Ohio company has insurance coverage that rewards safe driving habits, has reasonable insurance premiums, and gives younger drivers the chance to back off their coverage if they’re a student away at school and not driving too much. Since it’s a large company with a nationwide presence, it will likely have policies in your area.

A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to a 19-year-old driver include:

Distant Student discount

Snapshot Safe Driver discount

Multi-car discount

Accident forgiveness

State Farm

With a big slate of mobile app programs that can help you get a good driver discount, State Farm has good insurance coverage that younger drivers should look out for. It tends to offer the national average or better when it comes to insurance quotes and has no shortage of discount opportunities for teen drivers.

A few of the discounts that State Farm offers to a 19-year-old driver include:

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Driver training discount

Drive Safe and Save™ safe program

Steer ClearⓇ safe driver discount

Anti-theft discount

Accident forgiveness

Allstate

Are you a college student who gets good grades? Not only will Allstate provide you with a good student discount, but you might also want to consider enrolling in their defensive driving course; it could save you extra money on your insurance premium. Allstate has many benefits for teen drivers, including student away at school and bundling discounts.

A few of the discounts that Allstate offers to a 19-year-old driver include:

Smart Student discount

DrivewiseⓇ safe driver discount

MilewiseⓇ pay per mile

TeenSMART driver education

Distant driver discount

USAA

Aside from the GI Bill, active military members and veterans are eligible for a policy from one of the best and cheapest car insurance companies out there: USAA. Be sure to tell your 17-year-old siblings who can’t enlist yet to also get a USAA auto insurance policy—your immediate family is welcome too.

A few of the discounts that USAA offers to a 19-year-old driver include:

Good student discount

Family discount

Driver training discount

Multi-vehicle discount

