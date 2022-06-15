Cheapest Car Insurance for 19-Year-Olds

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Although some 19-year-old drivers have up to three years of experience on the road, car insurance companies still view you as a teenager, meaning they consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher rates than older drivers.
Nineteen-year-olds can still find themselves cheap car insurance quotes, however. One way is to take advantage of Insurify’s car insurance comparison tool. It’s fast and free and provides you with a slate of real insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies in the industry.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance for 19-year-olds is $366 per month.
Farmers is the cheapest insurer we found for 19-year-olds, with average premiums of $106 per month.
Teenagers can save on car insurance through discounts, such as a good student discount or a distant student discount.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for 19-Year-Olds
Finding the cheapest auto insurance for young drivers is an uphill battle, but all it really takes is some extra effort. To get started, here’s a list of auto insurance companies that offer good car insurance rates to teenage drivers along with discounts, bundling opportunities, and other perks that offset the high premiums charged to young drivers.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$106
|Kemper
|$183
|Travelers
|$202
|Amigo USA
|$206
|Elephant
|$228
|National General
|$279
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Since young drivers lack driving experience, they are more prone to car accidents. This is reflected in a higher average monthly cost of car insurance. When analyzing car insurance rates by age, teenagers pay much more on average than older drivers, regardless of gender.
While 19-year-old males pay $337 per month on average for car insurance, female drivers pay average rates of $382 per month. In Michigan, California, North Carolina, and a handful of other states, it’s illegal for insurance companies to take driver gender into account when setting rates, so 19-year-old male drivers don’t pay more than 19-year-old female drivers.
How much does car insurance cost for 19-year-olds?
Car insurance for teens is expensive because they are inexperienced on the road and more likely to get into accidents. However, car insurance providers offer discounts for teens, such as a good student discount or a driver training discount, to lower costs.
The average annual car insurance premium for 19-year-old drivers is $378 per month. That might sound intimidating, but there are ways to lower your rates, such as selecting insurance coverage limits carefully and choosing the right insurance provider. Enrolling your teen driver in driving school or a defensive driving course can lead to savings on insurance premiums.
GEICO
Always a go-to for minimum coverage, GEICO offers teen drivers low rates that help them meet the state minimum liability coverage. If you need to insure a more expensive car with collision coverage, you might find a better rate on a full-coverage car insurance policy elsewhere, but all new drivers should get a quote from GEICO.
A few of the discounts that GEICO offers to 19-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Driver training discount
Antilock brakes discount
Anti-theft systems discount
Student organization membership discounts
Good driver discount
Progressive
This Ohio company has insurance coverage that rewards safe driving habits, has reasonable insurance premiums, and gives younger drivers the chance to back off their coverage if they’re a student away at school and not driving too much. Since it’s a large company with a nationwide presence, it will likely have policies in your area.
A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to a 19-year-old driver include:
Distant Student discount
Snapshot Safe Driver discount
Multi-car discount
Accident forgiveness
State Farm
With a big slate of mobile app programs that can help you get a good driver discount, State Farm has good insurance coverage that younger drivers should look out for. It tends to offer the national average or better when it comes to insurance quotes and has no shortage of discount opportunities for teen drivers.
A few of the discounts that State Farm offers to a 19-year-old driver include:
Good student discount
Student away at school discount
Driver training discount
Steer ClearⓇ safe driver discount
Anti-theft discount
Accident forgiveness
Allstate
Are you a college student who gets good grades? Not only will Allstate provide you with a good student discount, but you might also want to consider enrolling in their defensive driving course; it could save you extra money on your insurance premium. Allstate has many benefits for teen drivers, including student away at school and bundling discounts.
A few of the discounts that Allstate offers to a 19-year-old driver include:
Smart Student discount
DrivewiseⓇ safe driver discount
Distant driver discount
USAA
Aside from the GI Bill, active military members and veterans are eligible for a policy from one of the best and cheapest car insurance companies out there: USAA. Be sure to tell your 17-year-old siblings who can’t enlist yet to also get a USAA auto insurance policy—your immediate family is welcome too.
A few of the discounts that USAA offers to a 19-year-old driver include:
Good student discount
Family discount
Driver training discount
Multi-vehicle discount
Best Auto Insurance Discounts for 19-Year-Olds
Most auto insurance companies offer some variations on the car insurance discounts we show in this table. If you find yourself eligible for any of these discounts, be sure to take advantage and get some cheap car insurance.
|Discounts for 19-Year-Olds
|How to Get It
|Companies That Offer It
|Good Student Discount
|A GPA of 3.0 or higher typically gets you into the “good student” range, but it varies by insurance company.
|GEICO, Allstate, State Farm, Progressive, USAA
|Distant Student Discount
|If you’re a college student and need insurance but your car just sits at home, this discount is a must-have.
|GEICO, Allstate, State Farm, Progressive, USAA
|Military Discount
|If you decide to enlist, definitely take advantage of military discounts and strongly consider an auto insurance policy with USAA.
|GEICO, USAA
|Driver Training
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
|Married Discount
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
All 19-year-olds should follow these simple tips to keep their premiums low and stay eligible for the best discounts.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Comparing car insurance quotes from different car insurance companies is one of the best ways to save money. You never know when you could find the same policy for less money somewhere else. Free online quote-comparison tools like Insurify can make this process easy and painless.
Remain on Your Parents’ Policy
It rarely makes sense to buy a separate policy for yourself. By sticking together as a family and remaining on your parents’ policy, drivers can qualify for multi-car discounts.
Drive an Older, Safer Car
Your old Honda just got cooler—you’re getting cheaper car insurance than people with flashy sports cars. The older the car, the cheaper your insurance, and the less likely you’ll need anything but the minimum coverage. And as always, the more safety features your car has, the more discounts you’ll be able to get from insurance providers.
Select a High-Deductible Plan
Your deductible is what you pay in the event of a claim. The higher your deductible, the lower your monthly premium. Plus, choosing a higher deductible means you’ll be less likely to file a claim for a low-cost repair—something that’s usually not worth the added costs later. Just make sure you don’t set an unaffordable deductible.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
The longer you go without having a car accident, the more discounts will open up to you. Stay safe for your own sake and for those around you, all while saving money.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
Consider spending a portion of your money through a credit card—as long as you’re able to pay it reliably. A good credit score will make you a desirable policyholder to insurance companies.
Discounts, Discounts, Discounts!
Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for 19-Year-Olds
19-year-old drivers who live in the following states can enjoy the low car insurance rates that come with their location:
|State
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Premium
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$61
|Hawaii
|Farmers
|$86
|Ohio
|National General
|$123
|Indiana
|Elephant
|$128
|Illinois
|Kemper
|$129
|Wisconsin
|National General
|$156
|Tennessee
|Elephant
|$157
|Iowa
|Midvale
|$158
|Nebraska
|Midvale
|$158
|Utah
|Freedom National
|$159
Frequently Asked Questions
Average rates for car insurance policies for a 19-year-old are $366 per month. If that sounds intimidating, there are plenty of ways to lower your rate, especially if you have good grades and are open to taking a defensive driving course. You can also forgo full-coverage options like collision coverage and comprehensive coverage.
Comparing car insurance quotes with Insurify allows drivers to see accurate real-time rates from top insurance companies and compare them side-by-side. When you shop on a quote-comparison platform, you can have peace of mind knowing you’ve secured the cheapest rate available.
Unless you’re a brand-new driver, by the time you’re 19, you might have had a few years to build up a clean driving record. Insurance companies love to see this, and a clean driving record means lower rates for you.
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
It’s a serious challenge, but it’s not impossible to find cheap car insurance for teen drivers. A few simple adjustments, like taking the time to search for the cheapest car insurance quotes around the industry, can make a huge difference in your car insurance rates.
There’s no better way to get real quotes from the insurance providers that matter than with Insurify. Instead of contacting a dozen car insurance companies to get quotes, let our quote-comparison tool do the hard work for you. You’ll have the best data to identify which auto insurance companies are the best match for you so you can make the right choice.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.