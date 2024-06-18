United Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Average cost of United Auto auto insurance

How much you pay for car insurance coverage depends on your driving record, age, and other factors.[3] If you have a past car accident, speeding ticket, or DUI, you’ll pay higher average insurance premiums than drivers with a clean driving record.

By driver age, teenagers pay the highest rates due to a lack of driving experience and a higher risk of accidents. Insurance costs typically decrease with age for drivers between 25 and 69, but start to increase again for senior drivers 70 and older.

See how average insurance quotes from United Auto vary by driver type and compare to the national average below.

United Auto car insurance cost by state

The cost of car insurance and minimum liability coverage requirements are different in every state. Factors like the number of uninsured drivers, the vehicle crime rate, and the number of claims filed can all affect car insurance premiums in a specific area.

United Auto sells insurance through independent insurance agents. It has licenses to sell coverage in multiple states, but its website only includes contact information for policyholders in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.[4]

Insurify only has average rates for United Auto policyholders in Florida. See how average liability insurance rates compare to the Florida state average below. Compared to other competitors, United Auto has similar average rates.

State United Auto Average Monthly Quote State Average Florida $228 $206

United Auto car insurance discounts

One of the most important factors to consider when comparing insurance companies is the discounts they offer. Car insurance discounts can help you save money and get the best deal on your auto insurance policy.

United Auto offers more than a dozen auto insurance discounts, though specifics vary depending on where you live and what coverage you have.

Learn more about how to qualify for several discount offerings below.[1]