United Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

United Auto has quality coverage options, but online customer complaints cite poor claims handling experiences.

Updated June 18, 2024

United Automobile Insurance Company (UAIC) sells personal and commercial auto insurance. The company’s headquarters is in Florida, but it has licenses to sell coverage in multiple states. The average monthly cost of liability coverage from United Auto is $111, according to Insurify data. To find the cheapest coverage for your needs, you should always compare quotes from multiple insurers.

United Auto has fewer coverage options than many of its competitors, with four standard auto insurance policy options.[1] The company has a below-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which indicates customer satisfaction.

Here’s what you need to know about United Auto, including coverage options, discounts, and more.

Quick Facts

  • On average, full-coverage insurance from United Auto costs $228 per month.

  • United Auto sells standard policies, and non-owners auto insurance, and will file an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility for drivers who need one.[2]

  • United Auto offers several auto insurance discounts, including savings for transferring coverage from another insurer, paying in full, making paperless payments, and more.

How United Auto compares to other insurance companies 

To better understand how United Auto compares to other insurance companies, you should consider important features like average rates, available discounts, and financial strength ratings.

United Auto has cheaper car insurance rates than some competitors, but it’s difficult to assess the company’s financial strength because the insurer doesn’t appear to participate in AM Best’s voluntary ratings. See how United Auto compares to competitors below.

FactorHow United Auto Compares
RatesCheaper
DiscountsMore than competitors
AvailabilitySimilar to competitors
Financial strengthNot rated

  • Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the IQ (Insurify Quality) score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.

    We rate each company on a 1 to 5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.

    • Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody's, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims

    • Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot. 

    • Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the United States, as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.

    • Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer's transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.

    • Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.

How United Auto rates compare to competitors

United Auto has lower insurance rates than competitors. United Auto has an average full-coverage insurance rate of $228 per month.

See how full-coverage rates from other insurers compare below.

Full-Coverage Rates by Insurance Company

Average cost of United Auto auto insurance

How much you pay for car insurance coverage depends on your driving record, age, and other factors.[3] If you have a past car accident, speeding ticket, or DUI, you’ll pay higher average insurance premiums than drivers with a clean driving record.

By driver age, teenagers pay the highest rates due to a lack of driving experience and a higher risk of accidents. Insurance costs typically decrease with age for drivers between 25 and 69, but start to increase again for senior drivers 70 and older.

See how average insurance quotes from United Auto vary by driver type and compare to the national average below.

Driver TypeUnited Auto Average Monthly QuoteNational Average
Drivers with a clean record$111$105
Drivers with a speeding ticket$158$150
Drivers with an at-fault accident$163$156
Drivers with a DUI$185$177
Teen drivers$192$184
Senior drivers$81$77
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

United Auto car insurance cost by state

The cost of car insurance and minimum liability coverage requirements are different in every state. Factors like the number of uninsured drivers, the vehicle crime rate, and the number of claims filed can all affect car insurance premiums in a specific area.

United Auto sells insurance through independent insurance agents. It has licenses to sell coverage in multiple states, but its website only includes contact information for policyholders in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.[4]

Insurify only has average rates for United Auto policyholders in Florida. See how average liability insurance rates compare to the Florida state average below. Compared to other competitors, United Auto has similar average rates.

StateUnited Auto Average Monthly QuoteState Average
Florida$228$206

United Auto car insurance discounts

One of the most important factors to consider when comparing insurance companies is the discounts they offer. Car insurance discounts can help you save money and get the best deal on your auto insurance policy. 

United Auto offers more than a dozen auto insurance discounts, though specifics vary depending on where you live and what coverage you have.

Learn more about how to qualify for several discount offerings below.[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    Renewal

    You have a previous United Auto policy and haven’t had an insurance lapse of 45 days or more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/8fc5f44bef/drivers-license.svg

    Transfer

    You switch coverage to United Auto from another company.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/13dbb27bee/law-and-justice-96x96-orange_027-dossier.svg

    UAIC transfer

    You transfer your existing United Auto policy to a different coverage option at the time of policy renewal.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/354dc33bc8/banking-96x96-green_017-coins.svg

    Paid in full

    Pay for your policy in full, rather than in monthly installments.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1f77dd73f2/money-96x96-orange_042-invoice.svg

    Paperless

    Sign up for paperless billing and policy information from United Auto.

  • car in carage

    Homeowner

    Show proof that you own and reside in your home.

How customers feel about United Auto 

United Auto is a small, regional insurance company that doesn’t have many online customer reviews or third-party industry rankings. The company does have a positive complaint index rating from the NAIC that indicates customer satisfaction, but it doesn’t have a financial strength rating from AM Best.

United Auto has 74 customer reviews and an average star-rating of 1.11 out of 5 on its Better Business Bureau (BBB) Business Profile. On Yelp, it has a 1.1 out of 5 star rating, based on 256 customer reviews. Negative reviews on both sites mention poor claims handling and customer service.

United Auto ratings

United Auto only has one third-party rating. AM Best issues financial strength ratings to assess insurance companies’ ability to pay out claims, but hasn’t rated United Auto since 2016. The NAIC Complaint Index shows the amount of customer complaints filed for an insurance company.

Learn more about United Auto ratings below.

RatingScoreWhat this means
AM BestNot ratedThe company doesn’t appear to participate in voluntary rating from AM Best, making it difficult to assess financial strength
NAIC Complaint Index0.50Customers filed a below-average number of complaints for a company of its size

United Auto car insurance coverage options

United Auto offers fewer coverage options than most of its competitors. If you want more coverage options, you should probably consider other insurance companies.

United Auto has four main policy options and a non-owners insurance policy that allow for some policy variation.[1]

Learn more about the essentials included in each coverage option below:

United Auto PolicyCoverage Details
United Auto (UAD)
  • 100/300/50 in liability insurance
  • Up to $65,000 actual cash value (ACV) in comprehensive and collision insurance
  • Towing and rental coverage
United Premier (UAP)
  • 100/300/50 in liability insurance
  • Up to $65,000 ACV in comprehensive and collision insurance
  • Towing and rental coverage
United Ovation (UAO)
  • 10/20 in liability insurance
  • Up to $65,000 ACV in comprehensive and collision insurance
  • Towing and rental coverage
United Hero (UAH)
  • 10/20 in liability insurance
  • Up to $65,000 ACV in comprehensive and collision insurance
  • Towing and rental coverage
Non-owners
  • SR-22 or FR-44 required

Other options for United Auto customers

Besides personal auto insurance, United Auto only sells commercial auto insurance products. The company exclusively sells commercial insurance in Florida.

Businesses with commercial auto coverage from United Auto can take out policies with liability insurance limits of up to 100/300/50 and actual cash value of up to $50,000 for policies with comprehensive and collision insurance.[1]

United Auto insurance FAQs

If you’re still deciding if United Auto is the right car insurance company for your needs, check out the following questions for more information.

  • Is United Auto legitimate?

    Yes. United Auto is a legitimate property and casualty insurance company. It doesn’t have any recorded past fraudulent business practices.

  • What is the average cost of United Auto car insurance?

    The average monthly cost of car insurance from United Auto is $111 for minimum coverage and $228 for full coverage. How much you pay will ultimately depend on your driving record, age, ZIP code, vehicle type, personal information, and more.

  • Who owns United Auto Insurance?

    Richard Parillo Sr. is the private owner of United Auto. He is also the company’s founder and CEO.

  • Is United Auto good at paying claims?

    United Auto doesn’t appear to participate in voluntary rating from AM Best, which makes it difficult to assess the company’s financial strength and ability to pay out claims. That said, many online customer reviews on the company’s BBB Business Profile cite problems with United Auto’s claims handling, complaining of slow response times, difficulty filing claims, and not receiving payments.

  • How do I cancel my United Auto insurance policy?

    The United Auto website doesn’t include information about how to cancel your insurance policy. If you want to cancel your United Auto policy, you should start by making a phone call to the independent insurance agent you purchased coverage from. United Auto’s customer service phone number for Florida policyholders is 1 (305) 940-5022.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

