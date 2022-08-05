Compare Progressive vs. USAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Progressive vs. USAA: Which Is Cheaper?

USAA offers cheaper car insurance rates than Progressive. That’s true for all types of drivers, no matter what information is in their driver profile. USAA’s average premiums also beat the insurance industry average and are less expensive than all other insurance providers’ rates in most cases.

Progressive Insurance was one of the cheapest companies we reviewed for 2022. However, several companies are still cheaper than Progressive, including USAA, though its insurance coverages aren’t available to all drivers. GEICO and State Farm also regularly offer cheaper rates than Progressive.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers are considered high-risk drivers in the eyes of car insurance companies due to their inexperience on the road. In fact, research shows that teen drivers are more likely to be in an accident than any other age group. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest premiums. Here’s how much Progressive and USAA charge on average to drivers in each age group.

Age Progressive USAA 18 $246 $100 25 $79 $42 35 $80 $44 45 $70 $34 55 $61 $34 65 $65 $36 75 $78 $45 81 $82 $57

USAA offers cheaper premiums than Progressive to drivers of all ages.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender can affect your car insurance rates in most states. Women tend to pay slightly less than men overall, with a greater difference in rates existing between teen boys and girls. That’s because the death rate for male teens is over two times higher than it is for females. Here’s what Progressive and USAA are charging women and men on average.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Progressive $78 $79 USAA $43 $42

USAA charges both men and women cheaper rates on average than Progressive.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender Progressive USAA Industry Average Men $78 $43 $81

USAA’s pricing beats both Progressive and the industry average for male policyholders.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender Progressive USAA Industry Average Women $79 $42 $78

USAA charges cheaper premiums to women on average than both Progressive and the industry average.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance companies look at motorists’ estimated mileage when setting their auto insurance rates. The differences in price between high- and low-mileage drivers are often minimal, but keep in mind that both Progressive and USAA offer telematics programs based on your actual driving habits that can help you save if you’re a low-mileage driver.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage Progressive USAA Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $79 $42 $78

USAA’s car insurance rates are cheaper than both Progressive’s rates and the industry average for high-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage Progressive USAA Industry Average 5,000 $78 $42 $78 10,000 $79 $42 $78

USAA offers more competitive rates than Progressive for low-mileage drivers. USAA’s rates also beat the industry average.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

While some states prohibit the use of credit score in underwriting insurance policies, insurers in most states consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. That’s due to a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. Drivers with excellent credit typically pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect from USAA and Progressive.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier Progressive USAA Industry Average Excellent $53 $36 $60 Good $70 $40 $71

USAA offers cheaper rates than both Progressive and the industry average for drivers with excellent credit. However, State Farm offers even lower average rates.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier Progressive USAA Industry Average Poor $113 $65 $120 Average $77 $42 $78

USAA offers generous rates for poor credit drivers that are significantly cheaper than Progressive’s rates. USAA also beats the industry average. However, GEICO’s premiums are slightly cheaper on average for poor credit drivers.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history will impact your insurer’s perception of your risk. If you have speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, your insurance company is going to think you aren’t taking the right precautions on the road. That’s why drivers with a clean record tend to pay lower rates. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on your driving record.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Violation Progressive USAA Industry Average Clean Record $77 $42 $78

Drivers without any violations can expect cheaper rates from USAA than Progressive. USAA’s average premiums also beat the industry average premium for drivers with a clean record.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Violation Progressive USAA Industry Average Speeding Ticket $99 $51 $104

USAA charges the cheapest rates in the industry to drivers with speeding tickets, beating both Progressive and the industry average.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Violation Progressive USAA Industry Average At-Fault Accident $111 $60 $113

USAA’s rates are significantly cheaper than Progressive’s for drivers who have caused a crash. USAA also beats the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Violation Progressive USAA Industry Average DUI $95 $84 $155

In most states, a DUI requires you to have an SR-22 on file with the DMV, which drives up car insurance rates. Both Progressive and USAA offer DUI drivers generous rates that beat the industry average. USAA is cheaper than Progressive, but State Farm offers the lowest rates in the industry for DUI drivers.