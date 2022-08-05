Compare Progressive vs. USAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Progressive vs. USAA: A Summary
If you’re starting to compare car insurance companies, you might consider both Progressive and USAA as potential options. Keep in mind that USAA insurance is only available to military members, veterans, and eligible family members. Here’s how USAA compares to Progressive in terms of average cost and our Insurify Composite Score.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Progressive
|$78
|80
|USAA
|$43
|96
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Progressive
Progressive provides a variety of insurance products, including auto insurance, property insurance, and life insurance. In addition to its standard coverage options, Progressive provides rideshare coverage, roadside assistance, loan/lease payoff coverage, custom parts and value coverage, and rental car reimbursement.
Progressive offers a variety of discounts and online tools customers can use to save on an insurance policy, including the Name Your Price tool. The company also offers Snapshot, a usage-based savings program. Progressive has superior financial strength ratings, but the company is ranked below average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power studies.
Pros
Superior financial strength ratings
Name Your Price Tool
Bundling discounts
Cons
Average rates are more expensive than the industry average
Below-average customer satisfaction rankings by J.D. Power
Mixed mobile app reviews
USAA
USAA is a financial services company offering insurance, banking, retirement, and investing products to its members across all 50 states. To be eligible for membership and access USAA’s insurance products, you must be a military member, veteran, or eligible family member. USAA offers the cheapest rates for most drivers out of all the auto insurance companies we reviewed.
You can also ask your insurance agent about insurance discounts that can save you even more money on your car insurance policy with USAA. For example, the company offers the SafePilot safe driving program, a telematics program that can save drivers in some states up to 30 percent on their premiums.
USAA also has superior financial strength ratings and is the top-rated company for customer satisfaction in multiple J.D. Power studies for 2022. The company’s complaints with the NAIC were about average given its size. USAA offers standard coverages like property damage liability, bodily injury liability, and full-coverage car insurance in addition to some add-ons.
Good for
Top customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
Superior financial stability ratings
Very affordable auto insurance rates relative to the insurance industry
Not the best option for
Offers few additional coverages
USAA vs. Progressive — Ratings
|Rating Factor
|Progressive
|USAA
|Fitch
|A+
|WD
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A++
|Moody’s
|A2
|Aa1
|S&P
|AA
|AA+
|J.D. Power
|856
|902
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Progressive was one of the best insurers we reviewed for 2022, based on a variety of data. USAA insurance isn’t available to everyone and didn’t make the list. However, USAA is an extremely reputable company with top customer satisfaction ratings, superior financial strength ratings, and great coverage options, making it an excellent choice for military members.
Compare Progressive vs. USAA: Which Is Cheaper?
USAA offers cheaper car insurance rates than Progressive. That’s true for all types of drivers, no matter what information is in their driver profile. USAA’s average premiums also beat the insurance industry average and are less expensive than all other insurance providers’ rates in most cases.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Progressive Insurance was one of the cheapest companies we reviewed for 2022. However, several companies are still cheaper than Progressive, including USAA, though its insurance coverages aren’t available to all drivers. GEICO and State Farm also regularly offer cheaper rates than Progressive.
Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Age
Young drivers are considered high-risk drivers in the eyes of car insurance companies due to their inexperience on the road. In fact, research shows that teen drivers are more likely to be in an accident than any other age group. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest premiums. Here’s how much Progressive and USAA charge on average to drivers in each age group.
|Age
|Progressive
|USAA
|18
|$246
|$100
|25
|$79
|$42
|35
|$80
|$44
|45
|$70
|$34
|55
|$61
|$34
|65
|$65
|$36
|75
|$78
|$45
|81
|$82
|$57
USAA offers cheaper premiums than Progressive to drivers of all ages.
Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender can affect your car insurance rates in most states. Women tend to pay slightly less than men overall, with a greater difference in rates existing between teen boys and girls. That’s because the death rate for male teens is over two times higher than it is for females. Here’s what Progressive and USAA are charging women and men on average.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|Progressive
|$78
|$79
|USAA
|$43
|$42
USAA charges both men and women cheaper rates on average than Progressive.
Which is cheapest for men?
|Gender
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|Men
|$78
|$43
|$81
USAA’s pricing beats both Progressive and the industry average for male policyholders.
Which is cheapest for women?
|Gender
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|Women
|$79
|$42
|$78
USAA charges cheaper premiums to women on average than both Progressive and the industry average.
Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Mileage
Car insurance companies look at motorists’ estimated mileage when setting their auto insurance rates. The differences in price between high- and low-mileage drivers are often minimal, but keep in mind that both Progressive and USAA offer telematics programs based on your actual driving habits that can help you save if you’re a low-mileage driver.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$79
|$42
|$78
USAA’s car insurance rates are cheaper than both Progressive’s rates and the industry average for high-mileage drivers.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$78
|$42
|$78
|10,000
|$79
|$42
|$78
USAA offers more competitive rates than Progressive for low-mileage drivers. USAA’s rates also beat the industry average.
Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Credit Score
While some states prohibit the use of credit score in underwriting insurance policies, insurers in most states consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. That’s due to a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. Drivers with excellent credit typically pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect from USAA and Progressive.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
|Credit Tier
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$53
|$36
|$60
|Good
|$70
|$40
|$71
USAA offers cheaper rates than both Progressive and the industry average for drivers with excellent credit. However, State Farm offers even lower average rates.
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
|Credit Tier
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$113
|$65
|$120
|Average
|$77
|$42
|$78
USAA offers generous rates for poor credit drivers that are significantly cheaper than Progressive’s rates. USAA also beats the industry average. However, GEICO’s premiums are slightly cheaper on average for poor credit drivers.
Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving history will impact your insurer’s perception of your risk. If you have speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, your insurance company is going to think you aren’t taking the right precautions on the road. That’s why drivers with a clean record tend to pay lower rates. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on your driving record.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
|Violation
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$77
|$42
|$78
Drivers without any violations can expect cheaper rates from USAA than Progressive. USAA’s average premiums also beat the industry average premium for drivers with a clean record.
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
|Violation
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$99
|$51
|$104
USAA charges the cheapest rates in the industry to drivers with speeding tickets, beating both Progressive and the industry average.
Which is cheapest after an accident?
|Violation
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$111
|$60
|$113
USAA’s rates are significantly cheaper than Progressive’s for drivers who have caused a crash. USAA also beats the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
|Violation
|Progressive
|USAA
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$95
|$84
|$155
In most states, a DUI requires you to have an SR-22 on file with the DMV, which drives up car insurance rates. Both Progressive and USAA offer DUI drivers generous rates that beat the industry average. USAA is cheaper than Progressive, but State Farm offers the lowest rates in the industry for DUI drivers.
Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|Progressive
|USAA
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Telematics program
|Teen driver
|Good student
|Distant student
|Homeowner
|Low mileage/storage
|Military garage
|Sign online
|Paperless
|Autopay
|Full pay
|New car
|Defensive driving course
|Driver training course
|Online quote
|Sign online
|Continuous insurance
|Anti-theft device
Our Methodology and How We Compared Progressive and USAA
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: Progressive vs. USAA
On average, USAA is cheaper than Progressive in all scenarios. USAA also beats the industry average for every type of driver. However, certain drivers may find cheaper rates at GEICO or State Farm.
Both Progressive and USAA are highly reputable insurance providers with superior financial strength ratings. However, USAA insurance is only available to members, who must be active duty military, veterans, or eligible family members.
Insurify’s insurance review guides can help you compare car insurance providers, but the best way to find out your individual rate at each company is to get a free quote. When you use Insurify, you’ll even be able to toggle between deductibles and coverage limits to find a policy that fits your budget. And you’ll be able to see rates from other companies as well.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.