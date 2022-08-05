4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Progressive vs. USAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Updated August 5, 2022

Progressive vs. USAA: A Summary

If you’re starting to compare car insurance companies, you might consider both Progressive and USAA as potential options. Keep in mind that USAA insurance is only available to military members, veterans, and eligible family members. Here’s how USAA compares to Progressive in terms of average cost and our Insurify Composite Score.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite Score
Progressive$7880
USAA$4396

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Progressive

Progressive provides a variety of insurance products, including auto insurance, property insurance, and life insurance. In addition to its standard coverage options, Progressive provides rideshare coverage, roadside assistance, loan/lease payoff coverage, custom parts and value coverage, and rental car reimbursement.

Progressive offers a variety of discounts and online tools customers can use to save on an insurance policy, including the Name Your Price tool. The company also offers Snapshot, a usage-based savings program. Progressive has superior financial strength ratings, but the company is ranked below average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power studies.

Pros

  • Superior financial strength ratings

  • Name Your Price Tool

  • Bundling discounts

Cons

  • Average rates are more expensive than the industry average

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rankings by J.D. Power

  • Mixed mobile app reviews

USAA

USAA is a financial services company offering insurance, banking, retirement, and investing products to its members across all 50 states. To be eligible for membership and access USAA’s insurance products, you must be a military member, veteran, or eligible family member. USAA offers the cheapest rates for most drivers out of all the auto insurance companies we reviewed.

You can also ask your insurance agent about insurance discounts that can save you even more money on your car insurance policy with USAA. For example, the company offers the SafePilot safe driving program, a telematics program that can save drivers in some states up to 30 percent on their premiums.

USAA also has superior financial strength ratings and is the top-rated company for customer satisfaction in multiple J.D. Power studies for 2022. The company’s complaints with the NAIC were about average given its size. USAA offers standard coverages like property damage liability, bodily injury liability, and full-coverage car insurance in addition to some add-ons.

Good for

  • Top customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power

  • Superior financial stability ratings

  • Very affordable auto insurance rates relative to the insurance industry

Not the best option for

  • Offers few additional coverages

USAA vs. Progressive — Ratings

Rating FactorProgressiveUSAA
FitchA+WD
A.M. BestA+A++
Moody’sA2Aa1
S&PAAAA+
J.D. Power856902

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite Score
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Progressive was one of the best insurers we reviewed for 2022, based on a variety of data. USAA insurance isn’t available to everyone and didn’t make the list. However, USAA is an extremely reputable company with top customer satisfaction ratings, superior financial strength ratings, and great coverage options, making it an excellent choice for military members.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA: Which Is Cheaper?

USAA offers cheaper car insurance rates than Progressive. That’s true for all types of drivers, no matter what information is in their driver profile. USAA’s average premiums also beat the insurance industry average and are less expensive than all other insurance providers’ rates in most cases.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICS
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Progressive Insurance was one of the cheapest companies we reviewed for 2022. However, several companies are still cheaper than Progressive, including USAA, though its insurance coverages aren’t available to all drivers. GEICO and State Farm also regularly offer cheaper rates than Progressive.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers are considered high-risk drivers in the eyes of car insurance companies due to their inexperience on the road. In fact, research shows that teen drivers are more likely to be in an accident than any other age group. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest premiums. Here’s how much Progressive and USAA charge on average to drivers in each age group.

AgeProgressiveUSAA
18$246$100
25$79$42
35$80$44
45$70$34
55$61$34
65$65$36
75$78$45
81$82$57
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA offers cheaper premiums than Progressive to drivers of all ages.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender can affect your car insurance rates in most states. Women tend to pay slightly less than men overall, with a greater difference in rates existing between teen boys and girls. That’s because the death rate for male teens is over two times higher than it is for females. Here’s what Progressive and USAA are charging women and men on average.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for MenAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
Progressive$78$79
USAA$43$42
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA charges both men and women cheaper rates on average than Progressive.

Which is cheapest for men?

GenderProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
Men$78$43$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA’s pricing beats both Progressive and the industry average for male policyholders.

Which is cheapest for women?

GenderProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
Women$79$42$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA charges cheaper premiums to women on average than both Progressive and the industry average.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance companies look at motorists’ estimated mileage when setting their auto insurance rates. The differences in price between high- and low-mileage drivers are often minimal, but keep in mind that both Progressive and USAA offer telematics programs based on your actual driving habits that can help you save if you’re a low-mileage driver.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual MileageProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
15,000-20,000$79$42$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA’s car insurance rates are cheaper than both Progressive’s rates and the industry average for high-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual MileageProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
5,000$78$42$78
10,000$79$42$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA offers more competitive rates than Progressive for low-mileage drivers. USAA’s rates also beat the industry average.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

While some states prohibit the use of credit score in underwriting insurance policies, insurers in most states consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. That’s due to a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. Drivers with excellent credit typically pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect from USAA and Progressive.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit TierProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
Excellent$53$36$60
Good$70$40$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA offers cheaper rates than both Progressive and the industry average for drivers with excellent credit. However, State Farm offers even lower average rates.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit TierProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
Poor$113$65$120
Average$77$42$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA offers generous rates for poor credit drivers that are significantly cheaper than Progressive’s rates. USAA also beats the industry average. However, GEICO’s premiums are slightly cheaper on average for poor credit drivers.

Compare Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history will impact your insurer’s perception of your risk. If you have speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, your insurance company is going to think you aren’t taking the right precautions on the road. That’s why drivers with a clean record tend to pay lower rates. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on your driving record.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

ViolationProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
Clean Record$77$42$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Drivers without any violations can expect cheaper rates from USAA than Progressive. USAA’s average premiums also beat the industry average premium for drivers with a clean record.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

ViolationProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
Speeding Ticket$99$51$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA charges the cheapest rates in the industry to drivers with speeding tickets, beating both Progressive and the industry average.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

ViolationProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
At-Fault Accident$111$60$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

USAA’s rates are significantly cheaper than Progressive’s for drivers who have caused a crash. USAA also beats the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

ViolationProgressiveUSAAIndustry Average
DUI$95$84$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

In most states, a DUI requires you to have an SR-22 on file with the DMV, which drives up car insurance rates. Both Progressive and USAA offer DUI drivers generous rates that beat the industry average. USAA is cheaper than Progressive, but State Farm offers the lowest rates in the industry for DUI drivers.

Progressive vs. USAA Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

DiscountProgressiveUSAA
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Telematics program
Teen driver
Good student
Distant student
Homeowner
Low mileage/storage
Military garage
Sign online
Paperless
Autopay
Full pay
New car
Defensive driving course
Driver training course
Online quote
Sign online
Continuous insurance
Anti-theft device

Our Methodology and How We Compared Progressive and USAA

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions: Progressive vs. USAA

  • On average, USAA is cheaper than Progressive in all scenarios. USAA also beats the industry average for every type of driver. However, certain drivers may find cheaper rates at GEICO or State Farm.

  • Both Progressive and USAA are highly reputable insurance providers with superior financial strength ratings. However, USAA insurance is only available to members, who must be active duty military, veterans, or eligible family members.

  • Insurify’s insurance review guides can help you compare car insurance providers, but the best way to find out your individual rate at each company is to get a free quote. When you use Insurify, you’ll even be able to toggle between deductibles and coverage limits to find a policy that fits your budget. And you’ll be able to see rates from other companies as well.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

