Compare National General vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare National General vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?

State Farm is cheaper than National General for most types of drivers. However, National General offers lower rates for drivers with bad credit. Keep in mind that insurance premiums are also based on where you live. It’s easy to check your rate with both companies at the same time using Insurify.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

State Farm and National General are two of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed. Both companies typically charge rates lower than the industry average. But while both have low rates for a wide variety of drivers, State Farm beats National General’s pricing on average.

Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age

Your age is an important factor when determining your car insurance premium because it is directly related to your experience on the road. Car insurance companies know that teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other age group, so they charge these drivers the highest rates. Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, pay the lowest rates.

Elderly drivers may notice a slight price hike. Here’s what you can expect from National General and State Farm based on your age.

Age National General State Farm Teen $227 $116 20s $86 $50 30s $91 $46 40s $72 $45 50s $68 $43 60s $70 $43 70s $76 $49 80+ $86 $55

State Farm is cheaper than National General for all age groups. In fact, for drivers in their 30s, National General rates are nearly double the cost of State Farm rates. And teen drivers pay an average of $111 more for car insurance at National General than at State Farm.

Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender

Most auto insurers will also consider your gender when establishing your premiums. Women tend to pay slightly less than men, especially at younger ages. That’s because male teen drivers are more than twice as likely to die in an accident as female teens. Here’s what National General and State Farm are charging each gender on average for car insurance coverage.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women National General $88 $86 State Farm $54 $50

Which is cheapest for men?

State Farm is $34 cheaper than National General on average for men. State Farm also beats the industry average rate for men by $27. National General, meanwhile, costs $7 more per month than the industry average.

Gender National General State Farm Industry Average Men $88 $54 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

State Farm is significantly cheaper than National General for women, charging $36 less. State Farm premiums are also $28 less than the industry average rate for women, while National General charges $8 more than the industry average.

Gender National General State Farm Industry Average Women $86 $50 $78

Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage

Driving less means fewer opportunities for claims, so car insurance companies sometimes charge low-mileage drivers lower rates. These rates are based on the estimated mileage you provide at the time of application. In most cases, you can realize greater savings by enrolling in a usage-based program that tracks your mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

State Farm is $18 cheaper than the industry average and $36 cheaper than National General for high-mileage drivers. National General, on the other hand, charges $18 more than the industry average.

Annual Mileage National General State Farm Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $86 $50 $68

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

State Farm is cheaper than National General by at least $35 and also beats the industry average by at least $17. National General costs $18 more than the industry average for low-mileage drivers.

Annual Mileage National General State Farm Industry Average 5,000 $86 $51 $68 10,000 $86 $50 $68

Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score

Another important factor insurance providers consider when setting your car insurance rates is your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information in your credit report. If you have late payments or a lot of debt, you’ll be charged higher auto insurance rates unless you live in a state like California, which prohibits this practice.

Unlike a lender, auto insurance companies aren’t worried about you defaulting on your premiums—if you don’t pay your bill, your policy will simply be canceled. Instead, insurance providers are accounting for the risk to insure you due to a researched link between poor credit and high claims filing.

Here’s what National General and State Farm charge policyholders in each credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

State Farm charges less than half what National General charges drivers with excellent credit. State Farm also beats the industry average for drivers with good and excellent credit. National General, meanwhile, is at least $9 more than the industry average.

Credit Tier National General State Farm Industry Average Excellent $71 $34 $60 Good $80 $43 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

While State Farm is cheaper for drivers with average credit, the company hikes up rates for drivers with poor credit. State Farm still beats the industry average by $3, but National General is even cheaper for those with poor credit. Its $99 rate is generous, based on a poor credit score.

Credit Tier National General State Farm Industry Average Poor $99 $117 $120 Average $85 $51 $78

Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history is another indicator of risk. If you have infractions like DUIs and speeding tickets on your record, auto insurance companies will assume you aren’t taking the necessary safety precautions on the road. Motorists with a clean record, on the other hand, pay the cheapest premiums. Here’s what you can expect from National General and State Farm.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

State Farm is $35 cheaper than National General for safe drivers without any violations. State Farm also beats the industry average by $27, while National General is $8 more expensive than the industry average rate.

Violation National General State Farm Industry Average Clean Record $86 $51 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

While both companies are cheaper than the industry average rate for drivers with speeding tickets, State Farm beats National General’s rates by $33.

Violation National General State Farm Industry Average Speeding Ticket $92 $59 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

State Farm is much cheaper than National General for drivers who have caused crashes. In fact, National General charges almost double what State Farm charges. State Farm also beats the industry average rate by $49.

Violation National General State Farm Industry Average At-Fault Accident $128 $65 $114

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Considering the severity of the offense, both National General and State Farm offer generous rates to DUI drivers that fall well below the industry average. However, State Farm is cheaper than National General by $19.

Violation National General State Farm Industry Average DUI $94 $75 $155

