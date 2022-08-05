Compare National General vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
National General vs. State Farm: A Summary
If you compare car insurance providers for a new policy to keep you safe and legal on the road, two reputable companies you may consider are National General and State Farm. We’ll cover all the similarities and differences between these companies, but first, here’s how they compare in terms of average cost and Insurify Composite Score.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|National General
|$87
|58
|State Farm
|$52
|88
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
National General
Founded in North Carolina in 1920, National General is a property and casualty insurer offering auto insurance, home insurance, and RV insurance. In addition to full-coverage car insurance, the company also offers roadside assistance and has coverage options for classic car owners and people driving to Mexico.
National General Insurance offers a variety of discounts that can save you money on your insurance coverage, including the DynamicDrive telematics savings program. However, the company doesn��’t offer a mobile app you can use to manage your policy.
Additionally, National General is not well-rated for customer satisfaction. The company was the bottom-ranked midsize insurer in the J.D. Power 2021 Insurance Shopping Study. Additionally, the company received more complaints than expected with the NAIC in 2021 given its market share. However, National General has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best.
Pros
Superior financial strength ratings
Coverage in all 50 states
Offers bundling discount
Cons
No mobile app
Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage
Poor customer satisfaction rankings
State Farm
Founded in 1922, State Farm has become the largest auto insurance company in the United States. The company also offers homeowners, life, small business, disability, and pet insurance nationwide. Premiums at State Farm are some of the lowest in the industry, and the company also offers a variety of insurance discounts, including the Drive Safe & Save telematics program.
In addition to standard coverages, State Farm offers add-ons like rental car reimbursement, emergency roadside service, and rideshare coverage. The company has a highly-rated mobile app you can use to manage your policy. Furthermore, State Farm received superior marks for both customer satisfaction and financial strength.
State Farm was the top-ranked large insurer in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, alongside Liberty Mutual. The insurer also had fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC in 2021 regarding auto insurance. The company has superior financial strength ratings from multiple independent credit rating agencies as well.
Pros
Superior financial strength ratings
Excellent customer satisfaction rankings
Offers rideshare coverage
Cons
Does not offer gap coverage or new car replacement coverage
|Rating Factor
|National General
|State Farm
|Fitch
|NR
|WD
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A++
|Moody’s
|NR
|WR
|S&P
|NR
|AA
|J.D. Power
|812
|872
State Farm is one of the best insurance companies we reviewed based on financial strength, customer satisfaction ratings, and more. National General is not one of the best insurers we reviewed, but it still could be worth getting a quote from the company if you’re looking for coverages not offered by State Farm.
Compare National General vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?
State Farm is cheaper than National General for most types of drivers. However, National General offers lower rates for drivers with bad credit. Keep in mind that insurance premiums are also based on where you live. It’s easy to check your rate with both companies at the same time using Insurify.
State Farm and National General are two of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed. Both companies typically charge rates lower than the industry average. But while both have low rates for a wide variety of drivers, State Farm beats National General’s pricing on average.
Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age
Your age is an important factor when determining your car insurance premium because it is directly related to your experience on the road. Car insurance companies know that teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other age group, so they charge these drivers the highest rates. Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, pay the lowest rates.
Elderly drivers may notice a slight price hike. Here’s what you can expect from National General and State Farm based on your age.
|Age
|National General
|State Farm
|Teen
|$227
|$116
|20s
|$86
|$50
|30s
|$91
|$46
|40s
|$72
|$45
|50s
|$68
|$43
|60s
|$70
|$43
|70s
|$76
|$49
|80+
|$86
|$55
State Farm is cheaper than National General for all age groups. In fact, for drivers in their 30s, National General rates are nearly double the cost of State Farm rates. And teen drivers pay an average of $111 more for car insurance at National General than at State Farm.
Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender
Most auto insurers will also consider your gender when establishing your premiums. Women tend to pay slightly less than men, especially at younger ages. That’s because male teen drivers are more than twice as likely to die in an accident as female teens. Here’s what National General and State Farm are charging each gender on average for car insurance coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|National General
|$88
|$86
|State Farm
|$54
|$50
Which is cheapest for men?
State Farm is $34 cheaper than National General on average for men. State Farm also beats the industry average rate for men by $27. National General, meanwhile, costs $7 more per month than the industry average.
|Gender
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Men
|$88
|$54
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
State Farm is significantly cheaper than National General for women, charging $36 less. State Farm premiums are also $28 less than the industry average rate for women, while National General charges $8 more than the industry average.
|Gender
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Women
|$86
|$50
|$78
Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage
Driving less means fewer opportunities for claims, so car insurance companies sometimes charge low-mileage drivers lower rates. These rates are based on the estimated mileage you provide at the time of application. In most cases, you can realize greater savings by enrolling in a usage-based program that tracks your mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
State Farm is $18 cheaper than the industry average and $36 cheaper than National General for high-mileage drivers. National General, on the other hand, charges $18 more than the industry average.
|Annual Mileage
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$86
|$50
|$68
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
State Farm is cheaper than National General by at least $35 and also beats the industry average by at least $17. National General costs $18 more than the industry average for low-mileage drivers.
|Annual Mileage
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$86
|$51
|$68
|10,000
|$86
|$50
|$68
Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score
Another important factor insurance providers consider when setting your car insurance rates is your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information in your credit report. If you have late payments or a lot of debt, you’ll be charged higher auto insurance rates unless you live in a state like California, which prohibits this practice.
Unlike a lender, auto insurance companies aren’t worried about you defaulting on your premiums—if you don’t pay your bill, your policy will simply be canceled. Instead, insurance providers are accounting for the risk to insure you due to a researched link between poor credit and high claims filing.
Here’s what National General and State Farm charge policyholders in each credit tier.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
State Farm charges less than half what National General charges drivers with excellent credit. State Farm also beats the industry average for drivers with good and excellent credit. National General, meanwhile, is at least $9 more than the industry average.
|Credit Tier
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$71
|$34
|$60
|Good
|$80
|$43
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
While State Farm is cheaper for drivers with average credit, the company hikes up rates for drivers with poor credit. State Farm still beats the industry average by $3, but National General is even cheaper for those with poor credit. Its $99 rate is generous, based on a poor credit score.
|Credit Tier
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$99
|$117
|$120
|Average
|$85
|$51
|$78
Compare National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving history is another indicator of risk. If you have infractions like DUIs and speeding tickets on your record, auto insurance companies will assume you aren’t taking the necessary safety precautions on the road. Motorists with a clean record, on the other hand, pay the cheapest premiums. Here’s what you can expect from National General and State Farm.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
State Farm is $35 cheaper than National General for safe drivers without any violations. State Farm also beats the industry average by $27, while National General is $8 more expensive than the industry average rate.
|Violation
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$86
|$51
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
While both companies are cheaper than the industry average rate for drivers with speeding tickets, State Farm beats National General’s rates by $33.
|Violation
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$92
|$59
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
State Farm is much cheaper than National General for drivers who have caused crashes. In fact, National General charges almost double what State Farm charges. State Farm also beats the industry average rate by $49.
|Violation
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$128
|$65
|$114
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Considering the severity of the offense, both National General and State Farm offer generous rates to DUI drivers that fall well below the industry average. However, State Farm is cheaper than National General by $19.
|Violation
|National General
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$94
|$75
|$155
National General vs. State Farm Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
National General Discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Full pay
Autopay
Paperless
Affinity
Anti-theft
Defensive driving course
Telematics: DynamicDrive
Note that more discounts may be available from National General depending on your state. Ask your insurance agent for details.
State Farm Discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Telematics: Drive Safe & Save
Telematics: Steer Clear (for under 25)
Accident-free
Good driver
Defensive driving course
Anti-theft
Safety features
Good student
Student away
|Discount
|National General
|State Farm
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Full pay
|Autopay
|Paperless
|Telematics
|Accident-free
|Good driver
|Defensive driving course
|Safety features
|Anti-theft
|Good student
|Student away
|Affinity
Our Methodology and How We Compared National General and State Farm
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
State Farm is cheaper than National General for almost all types of drivers. However, National General is cheaper than State Farm for drivers who have poor credit. If you’ve made credit mistakes in the past, it would be wise to get a quote from both companies for comparison. You can get free quotes from both companies, along with a handful of others, with Insurify.
State Farm is better than National General, according to our analysis of a wide variety of data. State Farm has better financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings, along with a highly-rated mobile app. However, National General is still a reputable company that may be able to meet your coverage needs.
This guide covers the similarities and differences, but you may also want to compare car insurance from a variety of providers. Luckily, you only have to enter your information once with Insurify, and our artificial intelligence technology will do the rest. You’ll be able to see quotes from multiple providers side by side so you can easily find an auto policy that fits your budget.