Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

USAA did not make the list of the cheapest car insurance companies because it’s only available to members, and eligibility requirements are strict. But if you qualify for USAA’s services, you’ll find that the company offers cheaper rates than most other auto insurance companies. Liberty Mutual, on the other hand, charges high rates relative to other companies.

Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies tend to view younger drivers as a higher risk to insure because of their relative inexperience. Teen drivers pay especially high rates for a car insurance policy because they’re more likely to be in an accident than any other age group. Here’s how USAA and Liberty Mutual compare in terms of average cost by age group.

Age USAA Liberty Mutual Teens $100 $503 20s $42 $261 30s $44 $208 40s $34 $204 50s $34 $182 60s $36 $163 70s $46 $173 80s $57 $177

USAA offers cheaper insurance coverage for drivers of all age groups, but especially for young drivers.

Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender

Auto insurers in most states consider your gender when evaluating your driver profile. Most companies charge slightly lower rates to women than to men. The difference is often more pronounced in younger drivers since male teens are two times more likely to be in a fatal crash than female teens.

Here’s what men and women pay on average for car insurance from USAA and Liberty Mutual.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men USAA $42 $43 Liberty Mutual $239 $256

Liberty Mutual is significantly more expensive for both men and women than USAA.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Men $43 $256 $81

USAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual and the industry average for male drivers. Liberty Mutual is more expensive than the industry average.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Women $42 $239 $78

USAA is significantly cheaper than Liberty Mutual for women at $42 a month. USAA is also about $27 cheaper than the industry average for women.

Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance providers consider your estimated annual mileage when underwriting your policy. Low-mileage drivers tend to pay slightly lower rates than high-mileage drivers. Keep in mind that both USAA and Liberty Mutual offer usage-based programs that track your actual mileage, which may result in greater savings.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $42 $290 $78

USAA beats the industry average for low mileage drivers by $27 and Liberty Mutual’s rates by over $200.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average 5,000 $42 $233 $78 10,000 $42 $242 $78

USAA is cheaper than both Liberty Mutual and the industry average for low-mileage drivers.

Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score

Some states prohibit the use of a driver’s credit score while setting insurance rates, but in most states, insurance companies consider your credit score when establishing your rates. Research has shown a correlation between bad credit and frequent claims. But each company will weigh the information in your credit report a little differently.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Excellent $36 $201 $60 Good $40 $214 $71

USAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for drivers with good credit, with an average quote of $40 a month for drivers with good credit, and $36 for drivers with an excellent score. USAA also beats the industry average for both categories.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Poor $65 $259 $78 Average $42 $311 $120

At just $42 and $65 respectively, USAA is a cheaper option for drivers with average and poor credit scores than both Liberty Mutual.

Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies check your driving history for clues about your driving habits. If you have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs on your record, that will indicate to your insurer that you’re not taking safety precautions, and your insurance costs will be higher as a result. Here’s what drivers pay on average at each company for each type of violation.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Violation USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Clean Record $42 $240 $78

Drivers without any infractions on their record pay cheaper rates on average at USAA than at Liberty Mutual.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Violation USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Speeding Ticket $51 $279 $104

Motorists who have been pulled over for speeding pay cheaper rates on average at USAA than at Liberty Mutual, with an average quote of $51. USAA also beats the industry average by almost $40.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Violation USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average Car Accident $60 $289 $113

Causing a crash can raise your rates significantly. But drivers pay less on average at USAA after an at-fault accident than at Liberty Mutual. USAA’s prices also beat the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Violation USAA Liberty Mutual Industry Average DUI $84 $470 $155

A DUI can seriously raise you monthly car insurance payment, and DUI drivers pay especially high rates at Liberty Mutual. USAA offers much more generous rates to drivers who have made the mistake of driving under the influence.