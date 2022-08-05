Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
USAA vs. Liberty Mutual: A Summary
If you’re a military member looking to compare car insurance rates, you might be wondering whether to go with the tried and tested military favorite USAA, or a national carrier like Liberty Mutual. Here’s how these two car insurance providers compare in terms of average cost and their overall Insurify Composite Score.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|USAA
|$43
|96
|Liberty Mutual
|$247
|82
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
USAA
USAA is a financial services company offering insurance, banking, investing, and retirement services to its members. Membership is open to military members, veterans, and eligible family members. The insurer offers some of the most competitive rates to start and provides a variety of discount opportunities, including a telematics program that can save you up to 30 percent.
USAA is top-rated in several J.D. Power studies for customer satisfaction and has superior financial strength ratings. The company offers few add-ons to its standard coverage options, but rideshare coverage is available. USAA also has a well-rated mobile app and offers 24/7 roadside assistance. The company had fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC in 2020.
Pros
Top-rated by J.D. Power
Superior financial strength ratings
Affordable premiums
Cons
Eligibility only open to military members, veterans, and eligible family members
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual has been in business for over a century and provides several insurance products, including auto insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. Liberty Mutual offers several additional coverages other than bodily injury liability and property damage coverage. These include new car replacement insurance and rental car reimbursement coverage.
While Liberty Mutual insurance provides some unique insurance coverages and discounts, the company’s car insurance rates are more expensive than the industry average. But Liberty Mutual is one of the top-rated companies in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, and the insurer has excellent financial strength ratings.
Pros
Excellent financial strength ratings
Offers accident forgiveness
RightTrack telematics program
Cons
Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage
Higher number of complaints than expected with the NAIC in 2020
High premiums
USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Insurance Review — Ratings
|Rating Factor
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Fitch
|WD
|WD
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A
|Moody’s
|Aa1
|A2
|S&P
|AA+
|A
|J.D. Power
|902
|872
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Liberty Mutual is one of the best insurance companies Insurify evaluated, based on a composite of various categories. USAA didn’t make the list because it isn’t available to everyone, but military members who are eligible will find the company is highly reputable and offers affordable rates.
Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
USAA did not make the list of the cheapest car insurance companies because it’s only available to members, and eligibility requirements are strict. But if you qualify for USAA’s services, you’ll find that the company offers cheaper rates than most other auto insurance companies. Liberty Mutual, on the other hand, charges high rates relative to other companies.
Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age
Car insurance companies tend to view younger drivers as a higher risk to insure because of their relative inexperience. Teen drivers pay especially high rates for a car insurance policy because they’re more likely to be in an accident than any other age group. Here’s how USAA and Liberty Mutual compare in terms of average cost by age group.
|Age
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Teens
|$100
|$503
|20s
|$42
|$261
|30s
|$44
|$208
|40s
|$34
|$204
|50s
|$34
|$182
|60s
|$36
|$163
|70s
|$46
|$173
|80s
|$57
|$177
USAA offers cheaper insurance coverage for drivers of all age groups, but especially for young drivers.
Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender
Auto insurers in most states consider your gender when evaluating your driver profile. Most companies charge slightly lower rates to women than to men. The difference is often more pronounced in younger drivers since male teens are two times more likely to be in a fatal crash than female teens.
Here’s what men and women pay on average for car insurance from USAA and Liberty Mutual.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|USAA
|$42
|$43
|Liberty Mutual
|$239
|$256
Liberty Mutual is significantly more expensive for both men and women than USAA.
Which is cheapest for men?
|Gender
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|Men
|$43
|$256
|$81
USAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual and the industry average for male drivers. Liberty Mutual is more expensive than the industry average.
Which is cheapest for women?
|Gender
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|Women
|$42
|$239
|$78
USAA is significantly cheaper than Liberty Mutual for women at $42 a month. USAA is also about $27 cheaper than the industry average for women.
Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage
Car insurance providers consider your estimated annual mileage when underwriting your policy. Low-mileage drivers tend to pay slightly lower rates than high-mileage drivers. Keep in mind that both USAA and Liberty Mutual offer usage-based programs that track your actual mileage, which may result in greater savings.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$42
|$290
|$78
USAA beats the industry average for low mileage drivers by $27 and Liberty Mutual’s rates by over $200.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$42
|$233
|$78
|10,000
|$42
|$242
|$78
USAA is cheaper than both Liberty Mutual and the industry average for low-mileage drivers.
Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score
Some states prohibit the use of a driver’s credit score while setting insurance rates, but in most states, insurance companies consider your credit score when establishing your rates. Research has shown a correlation between bad credit and frequent claims. But each company will weigh the information in your credit report a little differently.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
|Credit Tier
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$36
|$201
|$60
|Good
|$40
|$214
|$71
USAA is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for drivers with good credit, with an average quote of $40 a month for drivers with good credit, and $36 for drivers with an excellent score. USAA also beats the industry average for both categories.
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
|Credit Tier
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$65
|$259
|$78
|Average
|$42
|$311
|$120
At just $42 and $65 respectively, USAA is a cheaper option for drivers with average and poor credit scores than both Liberty Mutual.
Compare USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record
Car insurance companies check your driving history for clues about your driving habits. If you have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs on your record, that will indicate to your insurer that you’re not taking safety precautions, and your insurance costs will be higher as a result. Here’s what drivers pay on average at each company for each type of violation.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
|Violation
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$42
|$240
|$78
Drivers without any infractions on their record pay cheaper rates on average at USAA than at Liberty Mutual.
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
|Violation
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$51
|$279
|$104
Motorists who have been pulled over for speeding pay cheaper rates on average at USAA than at Liberty Mutual, with an average quote of $51. USAA also beats the industry average by almost $40.
Which is cheapest after an accident?
|Violation
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|Car Accident
|$60
|$289
|$113
Causing a crash can raise your rates significantly. But drivers pay less on average at USAA after an at-fault accident than at Liberty Mutual. USAA’s prices also beat the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
|Violation
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$84
|$470
|$155
A DUI can seriously raise you monthly car insurance payment, and DUI drivers pay especially high rates at Liberty Mutual. USAA offers much more generous rates to drivers who have made the mistake of driving under the influence.
USAA vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|USAA
|Liberty Mutual
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Loyalty
|Military
|Deployed
|Military garage
|Good student
|Student away
|Homeowner
|Early shopper
|Low mileage
|Claims-free
|Violation-free
|Safe driver telematics
|Autopay
|Online purchase
|Paperless
|Defensive driving course
|Driver training course
|New car
|Anti-theft device
Our Methodology and How We Compared USAA and Liberty Mutual
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: USAA vs. Liberty Mutual
On average, USAA’s car insurance is cheaper than Liberty Mutual for almost all drivers. USAA is also cheaper than the industry average. Other companies that beat the industry average include State Farm, Allstate, GEICO, and American Family.
Both USAA and Liberty Mutual are top-rated, financially strong insurance companies that offer great coverage options. The biggest difference is that USAA only offers insurance to members, who must be in the military, veterans, or eligible family members.
If you’re looking to compare car insurance rates from both USAA and Liberty Mutual, you should compare quotes from both companies on Insurify. You’ll also be able to see quotes from other companies in one spot, based on your coverage levels and choice of deductible, so you can make the right choice.