Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

If you’re a driver who wants to save the most while on the road, Mercury is the cheaper insurance option. Mercury is great for drivers who qualify for its many discounts and lower rates while also maintaining a great driving record. Even with a less-than-stellar driving record or a bad credit score, Mercury is still much cheaper than Liberty Mutual’s lowest rates.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Although Liberty Mutual and Mercury insurance aren’t ranked on the list above, Mercury is in general a cheaper option for drivers with a strong credit score and who don’t receive many driving infractions. While Mercury typically costs a bit more than the national average, the insurance provider still maintains much lower rates than other companies.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

Insurance companies often use age as a way to determine a driver’s risk and their rates each month. Younger drivers typically pay a bit more each month because they pose a higher risk, while older drivers pay less due to their greater experience on the road. Prices increase, however, for drivers as they reach the 60s and 70s age range.

Between Mercury and Liberty Mutual, Mercury is the cheaper option for drivers of any age range. Mercury costs the most for teen drivers, who pay $315 a month, compared to Liberty Mutual’s price of $503 for teens. With Mercury, drivers in their 50s pay the lowest price, with insurance costing $81, while drivers pay $182 with Liberty Mutual.

Age Group Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance Teen $503 $315 20s $261 $104 30s $208 $107 40s $204 $92 50s $182 $81 60s $163 $86 70s $173 $97 80s $177 $105

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance providers often look at a driver’s gender as one way to determine rates. While certain states have outlawed the use of gender in the underwriting process, policyholders should still be aware of the price difference between men and women.

Regarding gender, Mercury costs $98 for men and $104 for women, which is somewhat rare given the usual trend of men paying more for insurance. That can be seen in Liberty Mutual, which costs $256 for men and $239 for women.

Which is cheapest for men?

For men looking for car insurance, Mercury is the cheapest option. Mercury costs $98 a month, while Liberty Mutual costs $256. As mentioned above, Mercury is cheaper for men than for women, which is rare.

Gender Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average Men $256 $98 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, Mercury is once again the cheaper option, costing $104 a month. While Liberty Mutual costs $239 a month, it is important to remember that both insurance companies are above the national average price of $78.

Gender Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average Women $239 $104 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

For insurance providers, a car’s mileage indicates usage, risk, and potential cost of repair when out on the road. Vehicles with a higher mileage are on the road more and face more risks, justifying a higher monthly premium. A car with a lower annual mileage tends to cost less since the vehicle is less likely to need a repair.

With Mercury, drivers with an annual mileage ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 will pay a constant $104 each month. Liberty Mutual’s rates, however, vary for each mileage category; with an annual mileage of 5,000, Liberty Mutual drivers pay $233 a month, $242 for 10,000 miles, $272 for 15,000 miles, and $290 for 20,000 miles.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For vehicles with a higher mileage, Mercury is the cheapest option. For both 20,000 and 15,000 annual miles, Mercury stays at a constant $104 a month. With Liberty Mutual, drivers pay $290 for 20,000 annual miles and $272 for 15,000 annual miles.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average 20,000 $290 $104 $78 15,000 $272 $104 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers with a lower annual mileage, Mercury is the cheapest option once again. Drivers with Mercury pay $104 for a vehicle with 10,000 and 5,000 annual miles. With Liberty Mutual, drivers with 10,000 annual miles pay $242 a month and $233 for 5,000 annual miles.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average 10,000 $242 $104 $78 5,000 $233 $104 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurance companies often use credit scores to measure a policyholder’s chances of filing a claim and making payment on time. Drivers with a higher credit score typically pay on time and are seen as responsible policyholders, meaning they are less of a liability for the insurance company and warrant a lower rate. Drivers with a lower credit score, unfortunately, hint that they may not be as reliable in payments to the insurance company.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For drivers with a high credit score, Mercury is the cheapest option, costing $78 with excellent credit and $96 with good credit. Liberty Mutual costs $201 with excellent credit and $214 with good credit, which is more than double Mercury’s rates in both cases. However, both are more expensive than the national average.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average Excellent $201 $78 $60 Good $214 $96 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with a lower credit score, Mercury is the cheaper option once again. Mercury costs $103 with average credit and $140 with poor credit. Similar to the other prices for credit, Liberty Mutual is nearly twice the price, costing $256 for average credit and $310 with poor credit.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average Average $256 $103 $78 Poor $310 $140 $120

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is perhaps the best indicator of your risk for insurance companies because it is an actual account of your infractions and how often they’ve occurred. That being said, policyholders with a clean driving record typically pay the least each month. With a clean record, drivers pay $103 for Mercury and $240 a month for Liberty.

Different infractions, however, increase your monthly rate. Since speeding tickets are fairly frequent with drivers, prices only increase by a small amount. After a speeding ticket, Mercury costs $129, while Liberty Mutual costs $279.

The more severe infractions, like a DUI or accident, greatly increase monthly rates. Mercury costs $164 after an accident and $141 after a DUI. Policyholders with Liberty Mutual will pay $289 after an accident and $470 after a DUI.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

For good drivers looking to save each month, Mercury Insurance is the cheapest option. Mercury costs $103 a month, while Liberty costs $240, over twice the cost of Mercury’s rate.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average Clean Record $240 $103 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

After a speeding ticket, Mercury Insurance is once again the cheapest option, costing $129 a month. With Liberty Mutual, policyholders can expect to pay $279.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average Speeding Ticket $279 $129 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

While any type of at-fault accident will raise your monthly rate, Mercury is still the cheaper option, costing $164 a month. Despite Liberty Mutual being the pricier option, at $289, both Liberty Mutual and Mercury are far above the national average price of $113.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average At-Fault Accident $289 $164 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

After a DUI, Mercury Insurance is the cheaper option, costing $141, while Liberty Mutual remains at a higher price of $470. Nevertheless, despite their price differences, both insurance companies offer roadside assistance and towing for added safety for moments like a DUI.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual Mercury Insurance National Average DUI $470 $141 $155

