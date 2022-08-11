4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Ariel N. Banayan is a personal finance writer and editor. He received an MA in English and an MFA in creative writing from Chapman University, where he taught rhetoric and composition before switching to content writing. Connect with Ariel on LinkedIn.
Updated August 11, 2022

Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury: A Summary

Liberty Mutual and Mercury are two popular auto insurance companies that offer a range of premiums and deductibles for their auto insurance policies. If you’re comparing car insurance providers, take a look at our analysis of their different insurance products and prices if you’re trying to decide which auto insurance provider is best for you.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Liberty Mutual$24782
Mercury Insurance$10281
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is an insurance company with roots in Boston and a history of dedicated service for its policyholders. While now operating in 30 countries, Liberty Mutual offers a large list of discounts and benefits on top of its quality insurance premiums. Liberty Mutual is a great fit for drivers looking for a dynamic, flexible range of quality services and benefits.

Pros

  • Telematics mobile app lets you save money the safer you drive

  • Great coverage options like rental car reimbursement and accident forgiveness

  • Smooth insurance claims processing

Cons

  • Higher-than-average car insurance rates

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ratings

Mercury

Mercury Insurance is an insurance provider with a reputation for providing great rates on its auto insurance policies. On top of the company’s amazing financial strength, Mercury also offers its policyholders plenty of benefits like roadside assistance and accident forgiveness. With all its benefits, Mercury is great for policyholders wanting reliable insurance coverage as they drive.

Pros

  • Highly rated face-to-face customer service

  • Versatile mobile app lets you pay bills quickly

  • Exclusively offers mechanical breakdown insurance

Cons

  • Poor online claims service

  • Only operates in 11 states (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia)

Rating FactorLiberty MutualMercury Insurance
FitchWDA
A.M. BestAA
Moody’sA2A2
S&PANR
J.D. Power872829

Liberty Mutual and Mercury are ranked as two of the best car insurance companies in 2021. Liberty Mutual is ranked seventh thanks to its amazing accident forgiveness coverage. Mercury is ranked as the eighth-best car insurance as a result of the company’s valuable face-to-face customer service.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?

If you’re a driver who wants to save the most while on the road, Mercury is the cheaper insurance option. Mercury is great for drivers who qualify for its many discounts and lower rates while also maintaining a great driving record. Even with a less-than-stellar driving record or a bad credit score, Mercury is still much cheaper than Liberty Mutual’s lowest rates.

Although Liberty Mutual and Mercury insurance aren’t ranked on the list above, Mercury is in general a cheaper option for drivers with a strong credit score and who don’t receive many driving infractions. While Mercury typically costs a bit more than the national average, the insurance provider still maintains much lower rates than other companies.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

Insurance companies often use age as a way to determine a driver’s risk and their rates each month. Younger drivers typically pay a bit more each month because they pose a higher risk, while older drivers pay less due to their greater experience on the road. Prices increase, however, for drivers as they reach the 60s and 70s age range.

Between Mercury and Liberty Mutual, Mercury is the cheaper option for drivers of any age range. Mercury costs the most for teen drivers, who pay $315 a month, compared to Liberty Mutual’s price of $503 for teens. With Mercury, drivers in their 50s pay the lowest price, with insurance costing $81, while drivers pay $182 with Liberty Mutual.

Age GroupLiberty MutualMercury Insurance
Teen$503$315
20s$261$104
30s$208$107
40s$204$92
50s$182$81
60s$163$86
70s$173$97
80s$177$105
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance providers often look at a driver’s gender as one way to determine rates. While certain states have outlawed the use of gender in the underwriting process, policyholders should still be aware of the price difference between men and women.

Regarding gender, Mercury costs $98 for men and $104 for women, which is somewhat rare given the usual trend of men paying more for insurance. That can be seen in Liberty Mutual, which costs $256 for men and $239 for women.

Which is cheapest for men?

For men looking for car insurance, Mercury is the cheapest option. Mercury costs $98 a month, while Liberty Mutual costs $256. As mentioned above, Mercury is cheaper for men than for women, which is rare.

GenderLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
Men$256$98$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, Mercury is once again the cheaper option, costing $104 a month. While Liberty Mutual costs $239 a month, it is important to remember that both insurance companies are above the national average price of $78.

GenderLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
Women$239$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

For insurance providers, a car’s mileage indicates usage, risk, and potential cost of repair when out on the road. Vehicles with a higher mileage are on the road more and face more risks, justifying a higher monthly premium. A car with a lower annual mileage tends to cost less since the vehicle is less likely to need a repair.

With Mercury, drivers with an annual mileage ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 will pay a constant $104 each month. Liberty Mutual’s rates, however, vary for each mileage category; with an annual mileage of 5,000, Liberty Mutual drivers pay $233 a month, $242 for 10,000 miles, $272 for 15,000 miles, and $290 for 20,000 miles.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For vehicles with a higher mileage, Mercury is the cheapest option. For both 20,000 and 15,000 annual miles, Mercury stays at a constant $104 a month. With Liberty Mutual, drivers pay $290 for 20,000 annual miles and $272 for 15,000 annual miles.

Annual MileageLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
20,000$290$104$78
15,000$272$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers with a lower annual mileage, Mercury is the cheapest option once again. Drivers with Mercury pay $104 for a vehicle with 10,000 and 5,000 annual miles. With Liberty Mutual, drivers with 10,000 annual miles pay $242 a month and $233 for 5,000 annual miles.

Annual MileageLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
10,000$242$104$78
5,000$233$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurance companies often use credit scores to measure a policyholder’s chances of filing a claim and making payment on time. Drivers with a higher credit score typically pay on time and are seen as responsible policyholders, meaning they are less of a liability for the insurance company and warrant a lower rate. Drivers with a lower credit score, unfortunately, hint that they may not be as reliable in payments to the insurance company.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For drivers with a high credit score, Mercury is the cheapest option, costing $78 with excellent credit and $96 with good credit. Liberty Mutual costs $201 with excellent credit and $214 with good credit, which is more than double Mercury’s rates in both cases. However, both are more expensive than the national average.

Credit TierLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
Excellent$201$78$60
Good$214$96$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with a lower credit score, Mercury is the cheaper option once again. Mercury costs $103 with average credit and $140 with poor credit. Similar to the other prices for credit, Liberty Mutual is nearly twice the price, costing $256 for average credit and $310 with poor credit.

Credit TierLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
Average$256$103$78
Poor$310$140$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is perhaps the best indicator of your risk for insurance companies because it is an actual account of your infractions and how often they’ve occurred. That being said, policyholders with a clean driving record typically pay the least each month. With a clean record, drivers pay $103 for Mercury and $240 a month for Liberty.

Different infractions, however, increase your monthly rate. Since speeding tickets are fairly frequent with drivers, prices only increase by a small amount. After a speeding ticket, Mercury costs $129, while Liberty Mutual costs $279.

The more severe infractions, like a DUI or accident, greatly increase monthly rates. Mercury costs $164 after an accident and $141 after a DUI. Policyholders with Liberty Mutual will pay $289 after an accident and $470 after a DUI.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

For good drivers looking to save each month, Mercury Insurance is the cheapest option. Mercury costs $103 a month, while Liberty costs $240, over twice the cost of Mercury’s rate.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
Clean Record$240$103$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

After a speeding ticket, Mercury Insurance is once again the cheapest option, costing $129 a month. With Liberty Mutual, policyholders can expect to pay $279.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
Speeding Ticket$279$129$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

While any type of at-fault accident will raise your monthly rate, Mercury is still the cheaper option, costing $164 a month. Despite Liberty Mutual being the pricier option, at $289, both Liberty Mutual and Mercury are far above the national average price of $113.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
At-Fault Accident$289$164$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

After a DUI, Mercury Insurance is the cheaper option, costing $141, while Liberty Mutual remains at a higher price of $470. Nevertheless, despite their price differences, both insurance companies offer roadside assistance and towing for added safety for moments like a DUI.

Driver TypeLiberty MutualMercury InsuranceNational Average
DUI$470$141$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual vs. Mercury Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Liberty Mutual Discounts

  • Online purchase

  • Home insurance bundling

  • Renters insurance bundling

  • Condo insurance bundling

  • Good driving

  • Homeowners

  • Military

  • Early shopper

  • Good student

  • Student away at school

  • Claims-free

  • Violation-free

  • RightTrack

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Preferred payment

  • Paperless

  • Accident-free

  • Anti-theft devices

  • Advanced safety features

  • Hybrid vehicle

  • Electric vehicle

Mercury Discounts

  • Homeowners insurance bundling

  • Condo insurance bundling

  • Renters insurance bundling

  • Defensive driver

  • Defensive driving course

  • Good driver

  • Five-year accident-free

  • Five-year claims-free

  • New business five-year accident-free

  • Three-year Accident/Violation-free

  • Distant student

  • Good student

  • Mature driver

  • Advance quote

  • Annual two-pay

  • eSignature

  • Pay in full

  • Prior carrier

  • Daytime running lamps

  • Alternative fuel

  • Passive restraint

  • Airbag

  • Antilock brakes

  • Anti-theft device

  • Autopay

  • Multi-car

  • Multi-policy

Insurance DiscountLiberty MutualMercury Insurance
Condo insurance
Home bundling
Renters bundling
Online purchase
Good driving
Good student
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeowners
Military
Early shopper
Student away at school
Claims-free
Violation-free
RightTrack
Preferred payment
Paperless
Accident-free
Anti-theft devices
Advanced safety features
Hybrid vehicle
Electric vehicle
Defensive driver
Defensive driver course
Pay in full
Five-year accident-free
Five-year claim-free
New business five-year accident-free
Three-year accident/violation-free
Distant student
Mature driver
Advance quote
Annual two-pay
eSignature
Prior carrier
Daytime running lamps
Passive restraint
Airbag
Autopay

Our Methodology and How We Compared Liberty Mutual and Mercury

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Between the two insurances, Mercury is generally the cheaper option. While Mercury often falls above the national average prices in most categories discussed above, the insurance provider is still much cheaper than Liberty Mutual.

  • Regarding the coverage options received for the price paid, Mercury Insurance is the better insurance provider. While both companies offer similar discounts and coverage options, such as tire changes and coverage for rental cars, Mercury’s lower cost makes it the better insurance for drivers looking to save on reliable coverage.

  • The best way to compare car insurance providers is to use a car insurance comparison website. Using a quote comparison tool, you can complete an easy side-by-side analysis, comparing Liberty Mutual and Mercury alongside other insurance providers to get the best deal on car insurance.

