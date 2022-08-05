4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterEsurance Vs Geico
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterEsurance Vs Geico

Esurance vs. GEICO: A Summary

If you’re in the process of comparing car insurance companies, two of the options you may consider are Esurance and GEICO. Both have great coverage options and online tools. To help you decide, here’s how those two companies compare in terms of average cost and Insurify Composite Score.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite Score
Esurance$10194
GEICO$4788
ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Esurance

Esurance, which is owned by Allstate, offers car insurance, motorcycle insurance, homeowners insurance, and renters insurance in 43 states. The company lets you manage your policy online and provides a user-friendly mobile app. About 69 percent of eligible policyholders have their claims approved in just one day.

Esurance offers standard liability and full-coverage car insurance in addition to add-ons like gap insurance, roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and rideshare insurance. It offers a variety of discounts, including the DriveSense program, which can save you money for driving safely.

Esurance is a small company that isn’t rated by J.D. Power, and customer service reviews on third-party websites are mixed. But complaints to the NAIC were about average given the company’s size, and Esurance has a superior financial strength rating with A.M. Best.

Pros

  • Superior financial stability rating with A.M. Best

  • Safe driving telematics program

  • Offers roadside assistance

Cons

  • Mixed customer service reviews

  • Not rated by J.D. Power

  • Not available in select states

GEICO

GEICO is the second-largest auto insurance provider by market share and provides affordable car insurance rates to customers. You can also bundle your policy with other coverages they provide, like renters, home, and life insurance.

GEICO has a feature-packed, top-rated mobile app you can use to manage your policy. In addition to standard coverages, you can get emergency road service, rental reimbursement, mechanical breakdown insurance, and rideshare coverage from GEICO. The company offers a variety of insurance discounts, including the DriveEasy telematics savings program.

GEICO is rated slightly below average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study but is rated slightly above average for claims satisfaction. GEICO had fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC in 2020 given its size. The company also has superior financial strength ratings.

Pros

  • Offers accident forgiveness

  • Superior financial strength ratings

  • DriveEasy telematics program

Cons

  • Mixed customer service reviews on third-party websites

  • Below-average rankings in some J.D. Power studies

  • Doesn’t offer gap coverage

Esurance vs. GEICO — Ratings

Rating FactorEsuranceGEICO
FitchWDAA-
A.M. BestA+A++
Moody’sWRAa3
S&PNRAA+
J.D. PowerNR869
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite Score
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
GEICO and Esurance are two of the best companies for managing your policy online. Each company has a variety of online tools and a robust mobile app. Some other auto insurance companies, such as State Farm, have better customer satisfaction ratings. But both GEICO and Esurance are highly reputable choices for your car insurance needs.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?

GEICO is cheaper than Esurance on average and for all types of drivers. GEICO offers some of the most affordable premiums in the insurance industry, and its car insurance rates are typically only beaten by USAA. No matter your credit score, age, or driving history, you’ll likely find that GEICO offers cheaper rates than Esurance.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICS
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
GEICO offers some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in the industry. Esurance, on the other hand, is more expensive than the industry average. Companies like Allstate, American Family, State Farm, and Progressive all offer cheaper average rates than Esurance.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers pay the most for insurance coverage because they lack experience on the road. Drivers ages 16 to 19 are more likely to be involved in an accident than any other age group. For this reason, car insurance companies charge teens higher rates. Sometimes, insurance discounts like the good student discount can help keep costs low for teens.

Drivers in their 50s, on the other hand, tend to pay the lowest rates because insurance companies know they have plenty of years of experience behind the wheel. Every insurer will weigh your age a little differently when setting your rates. Here’s how GEICO and Esurance compare in terms of the average cost by age.

AgeEsuranceGEICO
Teen$307$113
20s$102$46
30s$112$50
40s$97$40
50s$93$38
60s$97$40
70s$119$54
80s$125$58
GEICO is much cheaper than Esurance on average for drivers of all ages.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, auto insurers consider a motorist’s gender when writing an insurance policy. Women tend to pay just slightly less than men over the years, with more pronounced differences in price occurring for younger drivers. That’s because male teens had more than double the motor vehicle death rate of female drivers of the same age, according to the CDC.

Here’s how much Esurance and GEICO charge men and women on average for insurance coverage.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for MenAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
Esurance$99$102
GEICO$47$46
GEICO offers cheaper car insurance rates than Esurance for both men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

GenderEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
Men$99$47$81
GEICO offers cheaper rates for men, beating both Esurance and the industry average.

Which is cheapest for women?

GenderEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
Women$102$46$78
Women pay much less at GEICO on average than they do at Esurance. GEICO premiums also beat the industry average for women.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage

Most auto insurance companies will ask you for your estimated mileage when you get your free quote. While this has a minimal impact on rates, low-mileage drivers tend to pay slightly less. It’s possible to realize greater savings for infrequent driving if you sign up for a telematics program, available at both Esurance and GEICO.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual MileageEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
15,000-20,000$102$46$78
GEICO is cheaper than Esurance and beats the industry average for drivers with high mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual MileageEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
5,000$101$46$78
10,000$102$46$78
GEICO is cheaper than Esurance and beats the industry average for low-mileage drivers. Keep in mind, low-mileage drivers can save even more by participating in usage-based programs.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score

In some states, such as California, insurers are prohibited from setting insurance premiums based on credit score. But in most states, insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score to determine your rates because of a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. Here’s how much Esurance and GEICO charge for each credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit TierEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
Excellent$71$37$60
Good$92$43$71
Esurance offers affordable rates to drivers with excellent credit, but they’re still not as cheap as GEICO’s premiums. GEICO’s rates also beat the industry average for good credit drivers.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit TierEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
Poor$150$64$120
Average$101$46$78
GEICO offers generous rates to poor credit drivers and is cheaper than both Esurance and the industry average for drivers with bad credit.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history impacts your insurance premiums because it’s an indication of your risk to insurers. If you have infractions like speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, it’s going to signal to insurance companies that you’re not a safe driver. That’s why drivers with a clean record pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect at each company based on your driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

ViolationEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
Clean Record$101$46$78
GEICO offers cheaper rates than both Esurance and the industry average for drivers without any violations on their records.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

ViolationEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
Speeding Ticket$116$57$104
Motorists with speeding tickets pay more at Esurance than GEICO. GEICO premiums also beat the industry average, while Esurance rates do not.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

ViolationEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
At-Fault Accident$144$72$113
Drivers who have caused a crash pay cheaper rates at GEICO than Esurance. GEICO rates are also cheaper than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

ViolationEsuranceGEICOIndustry Average
DUI$125$94$155
A DUI is a serious offense that can significantly raise your rates. While both companies offer generous rates to DUI drivers, premiums are cheaper at GEICO.

Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Esurance Discounts

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • DriveSense usage-based program

  • Anti-theft

  • Safety features discount (daytime running lights, etc.)

  • Claims-free

  • Good driver

  • Sign online

  • Full pay

  • Good student

  • Driver training

  • Mature driver

  • Homeowner

GEICO Discounts

  • Safety device (airbags, antilock brakes, seat belt use, etc.)

  • Anti-theft device

  • New car

  • Good driver

  • Defensive driving course

  • Driver’s education course

  • Good student

  • Emergency deployment

  • Military

  • Federal employee

  • Membership/employee

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • DriveEasy usage-based program

DiscountEsuranceGEICO
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Membership/employee
Telematics program
New car
Good driver
Claims-free
Good student
Anti-theft device
Safety features
Defensive driving course
Driver’s education course
Mature driver
Homeowner
Federal employee
Military
Emergency deployment
Sign online
Full pay

Our Methodology and How We Compared Esurance and GEICO

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions: Esurance vs. GEICO

  • GEICO is much cheaper than Esurance on average for all types of drivers. No matter your credit score, age, gender, driving history, or mileage, you’ll likely find cheaper premiums at GEICO than at Esurance.

  • Both Esurance and GEICO are highly reputable insurance providers. But our analysis of a variety of data shows Esurance as our pick for the better insurance company.

  • This insurance review provides the information you need to compare Esurance and GEICO based on a variety of factors, but the best way to compare auto insurance quotes and find the best price for you is to use Insurify. You’ll be able to view prices from multiple insurers in one spot and adjust your deductible and coverage limits to suit your budget.

