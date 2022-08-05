Compare Esurance vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?

GEICO is cheaper than Esurance on average and for all types of drivers. GEICO offers some of the most affordable premiums in the insurance industry, and its car insurance rates are typically only beaten by USAA. No matter your credit score, age, or driving history, you’ll likely find that GEICO offers cheaper rates than Esurance.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

GEICO offers some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in the industry. Esurance, on the other hand, is more expensive than the industry average. Companies like Allstate, American Family, State Farm, and Progressive all offer cheaper average rates than Esurance.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers pay the most for insurance coverage because they lack experience on the road. Drivers ages 16 to 19 are more likely to be involved in an accident than any other age group. For this reason, car insurance companies charge teens higher rates. Sometimes, insurance discounts like the good student discount can help keep costs low for teens.

Drivers in their 50s, on the other hand, tend to pay the lowest rates because insurance companies know they have plenty of years of experience behind the wheel. Every insurer will weigh your age a little differently when setting your rates. Here’s how GEICO and Esurance compare in terms of the average cost by age.

Age Esurance GEICO Teen $307 $113 20s $102 $46 30s $112 $50 40s $97 $40 50s $93 $38 60s $97 $40 70s $119 $54 80s $125 $58

GEICO is much cheaper than Esurance on average for drivers of all ages.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, auto insurers consider a motorist’s gender when writing an insurance policy. Women tend to pay just slightly less than men over the years, with more pronounced differences in price occurring for younger drivers. That’s because male teens had more than double the motor vehicle death rate of female drivers of the same age, according to the CDC.

Here’s how much Esurance and GEICO charge men and women on average for insurance coverage.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Esurance $99 $102 GEICO $47 $46

GEICO offers cheaper car insurance rates than Esurance for both men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender Esurance GEICO Industry Average Men $99 $47 $81

GEICO offers cheaper rates for men, beating both Esurance and the industry average.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender Esurance GEICO Industry Average Women $102 $46 $78

Women pay much less at GEICO on average than they do at Esurance. GEICO premiums also beat the industry average for women.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage

Most auto insurance companies will ask you for your estimated mileage when you get your free quote. While this has a minimal impact on rates, low-mileage drivers tend to pay slightly less. It’s possible to realize greater savings for infrequent driving if you sign up for a telematics program, available at both Esurance and GEICO.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage Esurance GEICO Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $102 $46 $78

GEICO is cheaper than Esurance and beats the industry average for drivers with high mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage Esurance GEICO Industry Average 5,000 $101 $46 $78 10,000 $102 $46 $78

GEICO is cheaper than Esurance and beats the industry average for low-mileage drivers. Keep in mind, low-mileage drivers can save even more by participating in usage-based programs.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score

In some states, such as California, insurers are prohibited from setting insurance premiums based on credit score. But in most states, insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score to determine your rates because of a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. Here’s how much Esurance and GEICO charge for each credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier Esurance GEICO Industry Average Excellent $71 $37 $60 Good $92 $43 $71

Esurance offers affordable rates to drivers with excellent credit, but they’re still not as cheap as GEICO’s premiums. GEICO’s rates also beat the industry average for good credit drivers.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier Esurance GEICO Industry Average Poor $150 $64 $120 Average $101 $46 $78

GEICO offers generous rates to poor credit drivers and is cheaper than both Esurance and the industry average for drivers with bad credit.

Compare Esurance vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history impacts your insurance premiums because it’s an indication of your risk to insurers. If you have infractions like speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, it’s going to signal to insurance companies that you’re not a safe driver. That’s why drivers with a clean record pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect at each company based on your driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Violation Esurance GEICO Industry Average Clean Record $101 $46 $78

GEICO offers cheaper rates than both Esurance and the industry average for drivers without any violations on their records.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Violation Esurance GEICO Industry Average Speeding Ticket $116 $57 $104

Motorists with speeding tickets pay more at Esurance than GEICO. GEICO premiums also beat the industry average, while Esurance rates do not.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Violation Esurance GEICO Industry Average At-Fault Accident $144 $72 $113

Drivers who have caused a crash pay cheaper rates at GEICO than Esurance. GEICO rates are also cheaper than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Violation Esurance GEICO Industry Average DUI $125 $94 $155

A DUI is a serious offense that can significantly raise your rates. While both companies offer generous rates to DUI drivers, premiums are cheaper at GEICO.