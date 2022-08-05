Compare Travelers vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Travelers vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?

Drivers who are price-conscious and want to find the cheapest rates should choose Allstate over Travelers insurance. While Travelers does have its perks, it has a hard time competing with Allstate’s prices. Overall, a driver will pay about $13 less per month by choosing Allstate. However, drivers should get a personalized quote before deciding which to go with.

Compared with other insurance providers, Allstate offers some of the most affordable rates. While other companies like USAA and State Farm are generally cheaper, Allstate is usually in the top two or three for the cheapest rates. However, Travelers is generally in the middle of the pack as far as rates are concerned.

Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age

Many factors can affect your insurance agency’s pricing, including age. Generally, age has a more significant impact on younger drivers than older drivers. The main reason for the cost disparity is the amount of experience behind the wheel. As a driver gains experience, insurance companies see them as less risky to insure.

This trend also appears in the table below. Both Travelers and Allstate quote teen drivers much higher than drivers in their 50s. Because of this, teenage drivers pay more than three times as much as a driver in their 50s.

Age Group Travelers Average Monthly Rate Allstate Average Monthly Rate Teens $224 $124 20s $70 $56 30s $72 $56 40s $66 $53 50s $60 $50 60s $65 $52 70s $82 $58 80s $93 $69

Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance providers often rely on statistics to help set rates for drivers. One data set that providers use as a rating factor is gender. For instance, men are statistically more likely to partake in risky driving behavior than women, which is why men often have higher average monthly premiums.

While there is only a slight difference, both Travelers and Allstate follow the same pattern, offering lower monthly rates to women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Between Travelers and Allstate insurance, Allstate offers the lower average rate for male drivers and even comes in below the national average. Typically, a male driver will pay $59 for coverage with the company compared to $70 with Travelers insurance.

Gender Travelers Allstate National Average Men $71 $59 $70

Which is cheapest for women?

When it comes to the cheapest rates for women, Allstate is much cheaper than Travelers insurance. Typically, a policy for a female driver is $13 less than Travelers insurance and $12 less than the national average.

Gender Travelers Allstate National Average Women $70 $56 $68

Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage

Many factors can affect your overall auto insurance rates, including age, location, and driving history. However, the number of miles you drive annually generally won’t significantly impact the premium you pay each month.

For instance, Travelers and Allstate offer relatively the same car insurance rates regardless of whether you drive 5,000 miles or 20,000 miles a year. The good news is that some companies will provide insurance discounts based on the amount of mileage you drive.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you drive a lot for work or plan to put 15,000 or more miles on your car each year, you should consider Allstate insurance. Its policies, on average, come in $13 less per month than Travelers and are below the insurance industry average as well.

Annual Mileage Travelers Allstate National Average 15,000-20,000 miles $70 $56 $68

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers who aren’t planning on using their car a lot throughout the year and drive less than 10,000 miles per year will find that Allstate is the best option for coverage. With an average rate of $56 per month, the company is well below both Travelers and the national average.

Annual Mileage Travelers Allstate National Average 5,000-10,000 miles $70 $56 $68

Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score

Many drivers assume that only the actions they take behind the wheel can greatly impact their overall rates; however, this isn’t always the case. For example, your credit score can significantly impact how much you pay in premiums each month. Insurance companies associate lower credit scores with risky driving, which leads to an increase in pricing.

Both Travelers and Allstate insurance quotes increased when a driver had poor credit scores compared to drivers with good scores.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Even though both Travelers and Allstate provide rates for drivers with good credit below the national average, Allstate offers the most affordable coverage. With an average monthly price of $52, the company is lower than Travelers by $9 a month.

Credit Tier Travelers Allstate National Average Excellent $52 $48 $51 Good $62 $53 $61

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Having a lower credit score impacts your rates, but the good news is that Allstate has a more lenient view. When purchasing with Allstate, drivers with poor credit only pay about $14 more for coverage than drivers with good credit. Travelers, however, has a higher average where drivers with poor credit ratings pay $50 more for coverage.

Credit Tier Travelers Allstate National Average Average $69 $54 $67 Poor $114 $66 $102

Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history and driving record play a large part in determining the type of rates you will pay for car insurance. If you have a clean driving record, your rates will be much lower than a driver who has incidents like speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs on their record.

Some insurance providers also offer discounts for drivers who participate in safe driving practices. The longer you go without getting a ticket or being involved in an at-fault accident, the lower your insurance premium.

For both Travelers and Allstate, incidents in your driving history will cause your monthly rates to increase significantly. This is especially true for drivers who receive a DUI. Having a DUI caused the average monthly cost for both companies to double.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers with a clean driving record generally get better rates than drivers with tickets or accidents in their history. Even though both offer affordable rates, Allstate is the cheaper option compared to Travelers. On average, a motorist with a clean driving record will pay $14 less with Allstate than they would at Travelers.

Driver Type Travelers Allstate National Average Clean Record $69 $54 $67

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Speeding tickets are one of the most common traffic violations a driver can commit. The good news is, even if you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, Allstate offers very affordable rates. An Allstate auto insurance policy for a driver with a ticket is $38 less than Travelers and $17 less than the national average.

Violation Travelers Allstate National Average Speeding Ticket $109 $70 $88

Which is cheapest after an accident?

If you’re involved in an accident, Allstate will generally be the best option for cheap coverage. Its policies tend to run about $82 a month, while Travelers insurance is $93 per month on average. However, both insurance companies are below the national average of $98 per month.

Violation Travelers Allstate National Average At Fault Accident $94 $82 $99

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs are one of the most expensive driving infractions, with most insurance providers jacking up prices significantly once you have a DUI on your record. With that in mind, Allstate still has the lowest monthly rate at $102, which is $14 lower than Travelers and comes in lower than the national average.

Violation Travelers Allstate National Average DUI $117 $102 $113

