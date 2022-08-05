Compare Travelers vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Travelers vs. Allstate: A Summary
Travelers and Allstate are both great options for motorists looking for reputable insurance companies to buy policies from. While Allstate offers lower monthly premiums and has a slightly higher Insurify Composite Score, Travelers isn’t far behind. Regardless of which you decide to pick, make sure you compare car insurance policies and quotes before making a purchase.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|Travelers
|$70
|80
|Allstate
|$58
|85
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Travelers
Travelers auto insurance is one of the most popular options for drivers looking for a car insurance policy. The company offers a wide range of insurance products, including:
Comprehensive car insurance
Liability coverage
Collision coverage
Uninsured motorist coverage
Personal injury protection
Along with the numerous insurance options, Travelers offers a variety of discounts to policyholders. Young drivers specifically will benefit from the company’s new driver discount and can even get lower rates based on how well they do in school.
Overall, Travelers car insurance is a great option and should be included on your list of companies to request a quote from when shopping for auto insurance.
Pros
An abundance of auto insurance coverage options
Large national footprint, offering coverage to drivers across the country
Offers rates that are generally lower than other large insurance companies
Strong financial strength ratings
Cons
Low ratings for customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction
Limited rideshare coverage options, only offered in Colorado and Illinois
Issues often occur when using the Travelers mobile app
Allstate
Allstate insurance is among one of the best choices for auto insurance across the country. In addition to standard policies, Allstate also offers unique coverage options, such as coverage for your car’s audio system.
The company also provides a pleasant and comprehensive online shopping experience. Its website allows customers to quickly request a quote, pay bills, and file claims without needing to go offline.
Overall, the combination of rates, discounts, and online experience makes Allstate a must-have on your list of companies when requesting quotes.
Pros
Offers opportunities to get lower rates by bundling your auto insurance with other insurance policies, such as homeowners insurance and life insurance
Provides unique coverage options that other insurance providers do not
One of the largest providers of automotive safety and education
Great financial stability ratings
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings
Policies often don’t include roadside assistance
External Financial Strength Ratings
The table below shows that Travelers and Allstate have solid financial ratings across five independent agencies, which means that each company is financially stable and has good financial standing.
|Rating Factor
|Travelers
|Allstate
|Fitch Rating
|A+
|A+
|A.M. Best Rating
|A++
|A+
|Moody’s Rating
|A2
|A3
|S&P Rating
|AA
|A-
Travelers and Allstate are great options for drivers; however, certain benefits help each stand out. For example, Travelers insurance has a reputation for being the best car insurance company for young drivers. On the other hand, Allstate is a great option for drivers looking for unique coverage options or who like the appeal of the accident forgiveness program.
Compare Travelers vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?
Drivers who are price-conscious and want to find the cheapest rates should choose Allstate over Travelers insurance. While Travelers does have its perks, it has a hard time competing with Allstate’s prices. Overall, a driver will pay about $13 less per month by choosing Allstate. However, drivers should get a personalized quote before deciding which to go with.
Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age
Many factors can affect your insurance agency’s pricing, including age. Generally, age has a more significant impact on younger drivers than older drivers. The main reason for the cost disparity is the amount of experience behind the wheel. As a driver gains experience, insurance companies see them as less risky to insure.
This trend also appears in the table below. Both Travelers and Allstate quote teen drivers much higher than drivers in their 50s. Because of this, teenage drivers pay more than three times as much as a driver in their 50s.
|Age Group
|Travelers Average Monthly Rate
|Allstate Average Monthly Rate
|Teens
|$224
|$124
|20s
|$70
|$56
|30s
|$72
|$56
|40s
|$66
|$53
|50s
|$60
|$50
|60s
|$65
|$52
|70s
|$82
|$58
|80s
|$93
|$69
Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender
Insurance providers often rely on statistics to help set rates for drivers. One data set that providers use as a rating factor is gender. For instance, men are statistically more likely to partake in risky driving behavior than women, which is why men often have higher average monthly premiums.
While there is only a slight difference, both Travelers and Allstate follow the same pattern, offering lower monthly rates to women.
Which is cheapest for men?
Between Travelers and Allstate insurance, Allstate offers the lower average rate for male drivers and even comes in below the national average. Typically, a male driver will pay $59 for coverage with the company compared to $70 with Travelers insurance.
|Gender
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|Men
|$71
|$59
|$70
Which is cheapest for women?
When it comes to the cheapest rates for women, Allstate is much cheaper than Travelers insurance. Typically, a policy for a female driver is $13 less than Travelers insurance and $12 less than the national average.
|Gender
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|Women
|$70
|$56
|$68
Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage
Many factors can affect your overall auto insurance rates, including age, location, and driving history. However, the number of miles you drive annually generally won’t significantly impact the premium you pay each month.
For instance, Travelers and Allstate offer relatively the same car insurance rates regardless of whether you drive 5,000 miles or 20,000 miles a year. The good news is that some companies will provide insurance discounts based on the amount of mileage you drive.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If you drive a lot for work or plan to put 15,000 or more miles on your car each year, you should consider Allstate insurance. Its policies, on average, come in $13 less per month than Travelers and are below the insurance industry average as well.
|Annual Mileage
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|15,000-20,000 miles
|$70
|$56
|$68
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Drivers who aren’t planning on using their car a lot throughout the year and drive less than 10,000 miles per year will find that Allstate is the best option for coverage. With an average rate of $56 per month, the company is well below both Travelers and the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|5,000-10,000 miles
|$70
|$56
|$68
Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score
Many drivers assume that only the actions they take behind the wheel can greatly impact their overall rates; however, this isn’t always the case. For example, your credit score can significantly impact how much you pay in premiums each month. Insurance companies associate lower credit scores with risky driving, which leads to an increase in pricing.
Both Travelers and Allstate insurance quotes increased when a driver had poor credit scores compared to drivers with good scores.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Even though both Travelers and Allstate provide rates for drivers with good credit below the national average, Allstate offers the most affordable coverage. With an average monthly price of $52, the company is lower than Travelers by $9 a month.
|Credit Tier
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|Excellent
|$52
|$48
|$51
|Good
|$62
|$53
|$61
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Having a lower credit score impacts your rates, but the good news is that Allstate has a more lenient view. When purchasing with Allstate, drivers with poor credit only pay about $14 more for coverage than drivers with good credit. Travelers, however, has a higher average where drivers with poor credit ratings pay $50 more for coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|Average
|$69
|$54
|$67
|Poor
|$114
|$66
|$102
Compare Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving history and driving record play a large part in determining the type of rates you will pay for car insurance. If you have a clean driving record, your rates will be much lower than a driver who has incidents like speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs on their record.
Some insurance providers also offer discounts for drivers who participate in safe driving practices. The longer you go without getting a ticket or being involved in an at-fault accident, the lower your insurance premium.
For both Travelers and Allstate, incidents in your driving history will cause your monthly rates to increase significantly. This is especially true for drivers who receive a DUI. Having a DUI caused the average monthly cost for both companies to double.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Drivers with a clean driving record generally get better rates than drivers with tickets or accidents in their history. Even though both offer affordable rates, Allstate is the cheaper option compared to Travelers. On average, a motorist with a clean driving record will pay $14 less with Allstate than they would at Travelers.
|Driver Type
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$69
|$54
|$67
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Speeding tickets are one of the most common traffic violations a driver can commit. The good news is, even if you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, Allstate offers very affordable rates. An Allstate auto insurance policy for a driver with a ticket is $38 less than Travelers and $17 less than the national average.
|Violation
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$109
|$70
|$88
Which is cheapest after an accident?
If you’re involved in an accident, Allstate will generally be the best option for cheap coverage. Its policies tend to run about $82 a month, while Travelers insurance is $93 per month on average. However, both insurance companies are below the national average of $98 per month.
|Violation
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|At Fault Accident
|$94
|$82
|$99
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
DUIs are one of the most expensive driving infractions, with most insurance providers jacking up prices significantly once you have a DUI on your record. With that in mind, Allstate still has the lowest monthly rate at $102, which is $14 lower than Travelers and comes in lower than the national average.
|Violation
|Travelers
|Allstate
|National Average
|DUI
|$117
|$102
|$113
Travelers vs. Allstate Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount Type
|Travelers Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Homeownership
|Safe driver
|Continuous insurance
|Hybrid/electric
|New car
|Pay in full
|Early quote
|Good student
|Student away
|Safe driving
|Antilock brake
|Anti-theft device
|Responsible payer
|Paperless policy
Our Methodology and How We Compared Travelers and Allstate
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify��’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Drivers looking for the cheapest auto insurance and considering Travelers and Allstate should choose Allstate. Not only does Allstate average $13 less per month for a standard car insurance policy, but it is the cheaper option for most subgroups of drivers as well.
After considering customer complaints, customer satisfaction with insurance claims, and overall financial stability ratings, Allstate is the better option between the two.
The easiest way to compare Travelers and Allstate insurance is to use an online platform. Insurify provides an easy-to-use tool that will allow you to compare both insurance providers and other national companies, such as Liberty Mutual and Nationwide, on a single page.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.