Compare GEICO vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures.
Updated August 11, 2022

GEICO vs. Allstate: A Summary

In the auto insurance industry, GEICO and Allstate rank in the top five companies with the highest market share in the U.S. A large part of their success stems from their products, customer service, and competitive auto insurance rates. However, each insurer has its relative strengths and trade-offs, so we’ve compared them to help you compare car insurance rates.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
GEICO$4788
Allstate$5882
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

GEICO

GEICO says all it takes is “15 minutes,” and you’ll want to be a policyholder. After people invest the time, they find add-ons like accident forgiveness, rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, and an easy-to-use mobile app worth it. With the national average for yearly insurance premiums nearing $1,000, “saving 15 percent” can be more than enough of a reason to pick GEICO.

Pros

  • Extremely affordable rates coupled with numerous insurance discounts

  • Greater financial strength than many competitors

Cons

  • Slightly below-average J.D. Power overall customer satisfaction rating

Allstate

Customers choose Allstate to end up “in good hands.” For some, it’s the one-two combination of excellent protection coupled with benefits such as deductible rewards and a discount when you add homeowners insurance. Also, many drivers enjoy the savings from the Drivewise telematics discount, which gives policyholders a price cut for safe driving habits.

Pros

  • Rates consistently below the national average

  • Ridesharing coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers

Cons

  • Slightly lower financial stability ratings than some competitors

Rating FactorGEICOAllstate
FitchAA-A+
A.M. BestA++A+
Moody’sAa3Aa3
S&PAA+AA-
J.D. Power869870

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Although neither company made the top 10 list, they still provide top-of-the-line insurance products in some areas. For example, GEICO has exceptional rates for individuals with clean driving records. And Allstate is a leader for ridesharing coverage that helped Uber and Lyft drivers pay less on insurance and keep more of those hard-earned dollars.

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?

GEICO is the clear winner for cheapest in every area the data measured. Nonetheless, Allstate is reasonably close when you look at insurance coverage for specific demographics. Because rates always differ based on your unique driving profile, getting quotes from both companies may be wise.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

GEICO and Allstate are among the most affordable car insurance providers in the nation. GEICO’s average monthly car insurance rate is $47, and Allstate wasn’t too far behind, at $58. Both companies beat the national average of $78 per month.

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age

Your age affects your car insurance rate because insurers have shown that more experienced drivers get in fewer accidents. That’s why prices are highest for drivers under 25. In fact, a young driver may pay more for bodily injury liability and property damage liability (liability only) than drivers with decades of experience pay for full coverage.

Look at the data below, and you’ll discover a similar trend. Both companies’ prices head down as you age until you hit your 60s; then they keep inching up as you enter the golden years. Those in their 50s enjoy the best premiums from both companies. GEICO’s lowest monthly rate is $38, and Allstate is $12 more expensive, at $50.

Age GroupGEICOAllstate
Teen$113$124
20s$46$56
30s$50$56
40s$40$53
50s$38$50
60s$40$52
70s$54$58
80s$58$69

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender affects the cost of your car insurance policy. The difference in premiums between men and women is slight, but it may be significant for specific auto insurance companies. This is because until they reach their mid-30s, males are statistically riskier drivers than women. Because of the increased risk, insurers bill young men a bit extra.

GEICO charges men $1 more than women, representing a 2 percent difference. Similarly, men at Allstate pay $3 more than women, amounting to a 5 percent difference. The overall difference is $12 and $36 per year, depending on the insurer. Notably, both companies do a superb job of flying under the national average for men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

GEICO’s $47 per month is the cheaper choice for men. GEICO ends up $12 per month, or $144 per year, cheaper than Allstate’s $59. Both companies are below the national average, so men should probably consider getting a quote from both companies.

GenderGEICOAllstateNational Average
Men$47$59$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women looking for a low-cost insurer should check out GEICO. At $46, GEICO is $10 per month, or $120 per year, cheaper than Allstate. Although Allstate is more expensive than GEICO, it still beats the national average by $22 per month.

GenderGEICOAllstateNational Average
Women$46$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance companies believe that the more you drive, the higher probability of you being in an accident. For this reason, you can expect to pay more for car insurance if you drive a lot of miles. However, how insurers factor in mileage varies, so you might end up surprised to pay a relatively low rate even if you spend countless hours behind the wheel.

Regardless of the yearly miles you put on the odometer, GEICO and Allstate prices stay the same. Perhaps the insurers have made their algorithms with a base number of miles no matter what the potential customer estimates. Consequently, both companies skate below the national average and offer inexpensive rates at all levels.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you spend hours a day commuting or love road trips, GEICO is the right choice for you. At $46 per month, GEICO saves you $120 per year versus Allstate. And Allstate’s $56 per month is $22 cheaper than the $78 national average.

Annual MileageGEICOAllstateNational Average
15,000-20,000$46$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

With the rates being identical regardless of yearly miles, GEICO will still be your better choice. Because both insurers beat the national average, people who drive infrequently may want to get quotes from both companies.

Annual MileageGEICOAllstateNational Average
5,000-10,000$46$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score

What does credit have to do with the way you drive? According to some studies, quite a lot. There’s a correlation between creditworthiness and safe driving. That’s why those with excellent credit pay the lowest for car insurance. Even so, you can find a reasonable rate when you check for deals at Insurify.

When you skim the figures for GEICO, Allstate, and even the national average, you’ll notice a similar trajectory. The numbers increase as the credit score decreases, with the most considerable discrepancy between those with excellent credit and poor credit. For example, the national average is $50 per month more expensive for those with the worst credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

If you have excellent credit, you’ll realize substantial savings at GEICO. In detail, GEICO’S $37 per month is $11 cheaper than Allstate and $15 cheaper than the national average. For those with good credit, GEICO saves you $120 per year off Allstate’s $53 and $228 per year off the $62 national average.

Credit TierGEICOAllstateNational Average
Excellent$37$48$60
Good$43$53$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re improving your credit, GEICO might be worth a quote. Drivers with average credit save $8 per month versus Allstate and $24 per month compared to the national average. People with poor credit do fairly well with both companies, and Allstate’s just $2 more than GEICO. And both companies skid under the national average by over $50 per month.

Credit TierGEICOAllstateNational Average
Average credit$46$54$78
Poor credit$64$66$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record

Before insurance companies give you a policy, they usually check your driving record for the past three or five years. That means that avoiding tickets and focusing on accident-free driving are the smartest ways to save on your auto insurance rates. Contrarily, driving histories full of mishaps always get the highest rates from insurance companies.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers get the best chance of securing a deal at GEICO. GEICO’s $46 per month is $96 per year cheaper than Allstate and lower than the national average. But you still may want to snag a quote from both companies. With all the savings, uninsured motorist coverage could be a choice for good drivers wanting further protection.

Driver TypeGEICOAllstateNational Average
Clean Record$46$54$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

f you have a speeding ticket on your record, GEICO will save you $13 per month off Allstate’s $70 and $31 per month compared to the $88 national average. And Allstate’s $70 per month price tag slides below the national average by $216 per year.

Driver TypeGEICOAllstateNational Average
Speeding Ticket$57$70$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an accident, fixing your car and medical payments may be top of mind before car insurance bills. That said, an at-fault accident at GEICO will have a smaller impact on your monthly costs than at Allstate. GEICO saves you $10 per month, adding up to a considerable $120 per year. Both companies are meaningfully less than the $113 national average.

Driver TypeGEICOAllstateNational Average
At-Fault Accident$72$82$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs can aggravate your effort to find a budget-friendly rate. Some companies will offer outright refuse coverage, but GEICO and Allstate deliver prices well below the $155 national average.

Driver TypeGEICOAllstateNational Average
DUI$94$102$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

GEICO Discounts

  • Airbag

  • Antilock brakes

  • Anti-theft system

  • Daytime running lights

  • Defensive driving

  • Driver affiliation (alma mater, company, emergency services, federal employee, military)

  • Driver’s educational course

  • Good driver

  • Good student

  • Multi-policy, bundling

  • Multi-vehicle

  • New vehicle discount

  • Seat belt use

Allstate Discounts

  • Allstate eSmart

  • Antilock brake

  • Anti-theft device

  • Early signing

  • EZ pay plan

  • FullPay

  • Good driver/Safe driving

  • Multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with other policies offered like home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)

  • New car

  • Responsible payer

  • Smart student

DiscountGEICOAllstate
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft
Daytime running lights
Defensive driving
Driver affiliation
Driver’s education
Early signing
EZ Pay plan
FullPay
Good driver
Good student/Smart student
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
New vehicle/New car
Online quote/Allstate eSmart
Responsible payer
Seat belt use

Our Methodology and How We Compared GEICO and Allstate

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • After a data-driven insurance review, GEICO is cheaper than Allstate in every category. In particular, the average monthly rate for GEICO car insurance is $47, and Allstate insurance is $11 more expensive, at $58. However, both companies slid below the $69 national average. Just keep in mind that your quotes may vary based on your age, location, and driving history.

  • According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors in claims satisfaction ratings, reviews, and financial strength, GEICO is the better company. Also, it happens to be the cheaper company, too. But millions of people choose Allstate every year. So it may be wise to get quotes from both companies and choose the lower rate.

  • The smartest and most effective strategy to evaluate coverage options is to try a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify. In minutes, you could be looking at 10+ customized quotes from top insurance companies like these two, along with others like USAA and State Farm.

