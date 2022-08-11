Compare GEICO vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?

GEICO is the clear winner for cheapest in every area the data measured. Nonetheless, Allstate is reasonably close when you look at insurance coverage for specific demographics. Because rates always differ based on your unique driving profile, getting quotes from both companies may be wise.

GEICO and Allstate are among the most affordable car insurance providers in the nation. GEICO’s average monthly car insurance rate is $47, and Allstate wasn’t too far behind, at $58. Both companies beat the national average of $78 per month.

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age

Your age affects your car insurance rate because insurers have shown that more experienced drivers get in fewer accidents. That’s why prices are highest for drivers under 25. In fact, a young driver may pay more for bodily injury liability and property damage liability (liability only) than drivers with decades of experience pay for full coverage.

Look at the data below, and you’ll discover a similar trend. Both companies’ prices head down as you age until you hit your 60s; then they keep inching up as you enter the golden years. Those in their 50s enjoy the best premiums from both companies. GEICO’s lowest monthly rate is $38, and Allstate is $12 more expensive, at $50.

Age Group GEICO Allstate Teen $113 $124 20s $46 $56 30s $50 $56 40s $40 $53 50s $38 $50 60s $40 $52 70s $54 $58 80s $58 $69

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender affects the cost of your car insurance policy. The difference in premiums between men and women is slight, but it may be significant for specific auto insurance companies. This is because until they reach their mid-30s, males are statistically riskier drivers than women. Because of the increased risk, insurers bill young men a bit extra.

GEICO charges men $1 more than women, representing a 2 percent difference. Similarly, men at Allstate pay $3 more than women, amounting to a 5 percent difference. The overall difference is $12 and $36 per year, depending on the insurer. Notably, both companies do a superb job of flying under the national average for men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

GEICO’s $47 per month is the cheaper choice for men. GEICO ends up $12 per month, or $144 per year, cheaper than Allstate’s $59. Both companies are below the national average, so men should probably consider getting a quote from both companies.

Gender GEICO Allstate National Average Men $47 $59 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women looking for a low-cost insurer should check out GEICO. At $46, GEICO is $10 per month, or $120 per year, cheaper than Allstate. Although Allstate is more expensive than GEICO, it still beats the national average by $22 per month.

Gender GEICO Allstate National Average Women $46 $56 $78

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance companies believe that the more you drive, the higher probability of you being in an accident. For this reason, you can expect to pay more for car insurance if you drive a lot of miles. However, how insurers factor in mileage varies, so you might end up surprised to pay a relatively low rate even if you spend countless hours behind the wheel.

Regardless of the yearly miles you put on the odometer, GEICO and Allstate prices stay the same. Perhaps the insurers have made their algorithms with a base number of miles no matter what the potential customer estimates. Consequently, both companies skate below the national average and offer inexpensive rates at all levels.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you spend hours a day commuting or love road trips, GEICO is the right choice for you. At $46 per month, GEICO saves you $120 per year versus Allstate. And Allstate’s $56 per month is $22 cheaper than the $78 national average.

Annual Mileage GEICO Allstate National Average 15,000-20,000 $46 $56 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

With the rates being identical regardless of yearly miles, GEICO will still be your better choice. Because both insurers beat the national average, people who drive infrequently may want to get quotes from both companies.

Annual Mileage GEICO Allstate National Average 5,000-10,000 $46 $56 $78

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score

What does credit have to do with the way you drive? According to some studies, quite a lot. There’s a correlation between creditworthiness and safe driving. That’s why those with excellent credit pay the lowest for car insurance. Even so, you can find a reasonable rate when you check for deals at Insurify.

When you skim the figures for GEICO, Allstate, and even the national average, you’ll notice a similar trajectory. The numbers increase as the credit score decreases, with the most considerable discrepancy between those with excellent credit and poor credit. For example, the national average is $50 per month more expensive for those with the worst credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

If you have excellent credit, you’ll realize substantial savings at GEICO. In detail, GEICO’S $37 per month is $11 cheaper than Allstate and $15 cheaper than the national average. For those with good credit, GEICO saves you $120 per year off Allstate’s $53 and $228 per year off the $62 national average.

Credit Tier GEICO Allstate National Average Excellent $37 $48 $60 Good $43 $53 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re improving your credit, GEICO might be worth a quote. Drivers with average credit save $8 per month versus Allstate and $24 per month compared to the national average. People with poor credit do fairly well with both companies, and Allstate’s just $2 more than GEICO. And both companies skid under the national average by over $50 per month.

Credit Tier GEICO Allstate National Average Average credit $46 $54 $78 Poor credit $64 $66 $120

Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record

Before insurance companies give you a policy, they usually check your driving record for the past three or five years. That means that avoiding tickets and focusing on accident-free driving are the smartest ways to save on your auto insurance rates. Contrarily, driving histories full of mishaps always get the highest rates from insurance companies.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers get the best chance of securing a deal at GEICO. GEICO’s $46 per month is $96 per year cheaper than Allstate and lower than the national average. But you still may want to snag a quote from both companies. With all the savings, uninsured motorist coverage could be a choice for good drivers wanting further protection.

Driver Type GEICO Allstate National Average Clean Record $46 $54 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

f you have a speeding ticket on your record, GEICO will save you $13 per month off Allstate’s $70 and $31 per month compared to the $88 national average. And Allstate’s $70 per month price tag slides below the national average by $216 per year.

Driver Type GEICO Allstate National Average Speeding Ticket $57 $70 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an accident, fixing your car and medical payments may be top of mind before car insurance bills. That said, an at-fault accident at GEICO will have a smaller impact on your monthly costs than at Allstate. GEICO saves you $10 per month, adding up to a considerable $120 per year. Both companies are meaningfully less than the $113 national average.

Driver Type GEICO Allstate National Average At-Fault Accident $72 $82 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs can aggravate your effort to find a budget-friendly rate. Some companies will offer outright refuse coverage, but GEICO and Allstate deliver prices well below the $155 national average.

Driver Type GEICO Allstate National Average DUI $94 $102 $155

