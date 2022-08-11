Compare GEICO vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 11, 2022
GEICO vs. Allstate: A Summary
In the auto insurance industry, GEICO and Allstate rank in the top five companies with the highest market share in the U.S. A large part of their success stems from their products, customer service, and competitive auto insurance rates. However, each insurer has its relative strengths and trade-offs, so we’ve compared them to help you compare car insurance rates.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|GEICO
|$47
|88
|Allstate
|$58
|82
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
GEICO
GEICO says all it takes is “15 minutes,” and you’ll want to be a policyholder. After people invest the time, they find add-ons like accident forgiveness, rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, and an easy-to-use mobile app worth it. With the national average for yearly insurance premiums nearing $1,000, “saving 15 percent” can be more than enough of a reason to pick GEICO.
Pros
Extremely affordable rates coupled with numerous insurance discounts
Greater financial strength than many competitors
Cons
Slightly below-average J.D. Power overall customer satisfaction rating
Allstate
Customers choose Allstate to end up “in good hands.” For some, it’s the one-two combination of excellent protection coupled with benefits such as deductible rewards and a discount when you add homeowners insurance. Also, many drivers enjoy the savings from the Drivewise telematics discount, which gives policyholders a price cut for safe driving habits.
Pros
Rates consistently below the national average
Ridesharing coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
Cons
Slightly lower financial stability ratings than some competitors
|Rating Factor
|GEICO
|Allstate
|Fitch
|AA-
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A+
|Moody’s
|Aa3
|Aa3
|S&P
|AA+
|AA-
|J.D. Power
|869
|870
Although neither company made the top 10 list, they still provide top-of-the-line insurance products in some areas. For example, GEICO has exceptional rates for individuals with clean driving records. And Allstate is a leader for ridesharing coverage that helped Uber and Lyft drivers pay less on insurance and keep more of those hard-earned dollars.
Compare GEICO vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?
GEICO is the clear winner for cheapest in every area the data measured. Nonetheless, Allstate is reasonably close when you look at insurance coverage for specific demographics. Because rates always differ based on your unique driving profile, getting quotes from both companies may be wise.
GEICO and Allstate are among the most affordable car insurance providers in the nation. GEICO’s average monthly car insurance rate is $47, and Allstate wasn’t too far behind, at $58. Both companies beat the national average of $78 per month.
Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age
Your age affects your car insurance rate because insurers have shown that more experienced drivers get in fewer accidents. That’s why prices are highest for drivers under 25. In fact, a young driver may pay more for bodily injury liability and property damage liability (liability only) than drivers with decades of experience pay for full coverage.
Look at the data below, and you’ll discover a similar trend. Both companies’ prices head down as you age until you hit your 60s; then they keep inching up as you enter the golden years. Those in their 50s enjoy the best premiums from both companies. GEICO’s lowest monthly rate is $38, and Allstate is $12 more expensive, at $50.
|Age Group
|GEICO
|Allstate
|Teen
|$113
|$124
|20s
|$46
|$56
|30s
|$50
|$56
|40s
|$40
|$53
|50s
|$38
|$50
|60s
|$40
|$52
|70s
|$54
|$58
|80s
|$58
|$69
Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender affects the cost of your car insurance policy. The difference in premiums between men and women is slight, but it may be significant for specific auto insurance companies. This is because until they reach their mid-30s, males are statistically riskier drivers than women. Because of the increased risk, insurers bill young men a bit extra.
GEICO charges men $1 more than women, representing a 2 percent difference. Similarly, men at Allstate pay $3 more than women, amounting to a 5 percent difference. The overall difference is $12 and $36 per year, depending on the insurer. Notably, both companies do a superb job of flying under the national average for men and women.
Which is cheapest for men?
GEICO’s $47 per month is the cheaper choice for men. GEICO ends up $12 per month, or $144 per year, cheaper than Allstate’s $59. Both companies are below the national average, so men should probably consider getting a quote from both companies.
|Gender
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|Men
|$47
|$59
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women looking for a low-cost insurer should check out GEICO. At $46, GEICO is $10 per month, or $120 per year, cheaper than Allstate. Although Allstate is more expensive than GEICO, it still beats the national average by $22 per month.
|Gender
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|Women
|$46
|$56
|$78
Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage
Insurance companies believe that the more you drive, the higher probability of you being in an accident. For this reason, you can expect to pay more for car insurance if you drive a lot of miles. However, how insurers factor in mileage varies, so you might end up surprised to pay a relatively low rate even if you spend countless hours behind the wheel.
Regardless of the yearly miles you put on the odometer, GEICO and Allstate prices stay the same. Perhaps the insurers have made their algorithms with a base number of miles no matter what the potential customer estimates. Consequently, both companies skate below the national average and offer inexpensive rates at all levels.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If you spend hours a day commuting or love road trips, GEICO is the right choice for you. At $46 per month, GEICO saves you $120 per year versus Allstate. And Allstate’s $56 per month is $22 cheaper than the $78 national average.
|Annual Mileage
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$46
|$56
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
With the rates being identical regardless of yearly miles, GEICO will still be your better choice. Because both insurers beat the national average, people who drive infrequently may want to get quotes from both companies.
|Annual Mileage
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|5,000-10,000
|$46
|$56
|$78
Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score
What does credit have to do with the way you drive? According to some studies, quite a lot. There’s a correlation between creditworthiness and safe driving. That’s why those with excellent credit pay the lowest for car insurance. Even so, you can find a reasonable rate when you check for deals at Insurify.
When you skim the figures for GEICO, Allstate, and even the national average, you’ll notice a similar trajectory. The numbers increase as the credit score decreases, with the most considerable discrepancy between those with excellent credit and poor credit. For example, the national average is $50 per month more expensive for those with the worst credit.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
If you have excellent credit, you’ll realize substantial savings at GEICO. In detail, GEICO’S $37 per month is $11 cheaper than Allstate and $15 cheaper than the national average. For those with good credit, GEICO saves you $120 per year off Allstate’s $53 and $228 per year off the $62 national average.
|Credit Tier
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|Excellent
|$37
|$48
|$60
|Good
|$43
|$53
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
If you’re improving your credit, GEICO might be worth a quote. Drivers with average credit save $8 per month versus Allstate and $24 per month compared to the national average. People with poor credit do fairly well with both companies, and Allstate’s just $2 more than GEICO. And both companies skid under the national average by over $50 per month.
|Credit Tier
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|Average credit
|$46
|$54
|$78
|Poor credit
|$64
|$66
|$120
Compare GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record
Before insurance companies give you a policy, they usually check your driving record for the past three or five years. That means that avoiding tickets and focusing on accident-free driving are the smartest ways to save on your auto insurance rates. Contrarily, driving histories full of mishaps always get the highest rates from insurance companies.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers get the best chance of securing a deal at GEICO. GEICO’s $46 per month is $96 per year cheaper than Allstate and lower than the national average. But you still may want to snag a quote from both companies. With all the savings, uninsured motorist coverage could be a choice for good drivers wanting further protection.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$46
|$54
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
f you have a speeding ticket on your record, GEICO will save you $13 per month off Allstate’s $70 and $31 per month compared to the $88 national average. And Allstate’s $70 per month price tag slides below the national average by $216 per year.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$57
|$70
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
After an accident, fixing your car and medical payments may be top of mind before car insurance bills. That said, an at-fault accident at GEICO will have a smaller impact on your monthly costs than at Allstate. GEICO saves you $10 per month, adding up to a considerable $120 per year. Both companies are meaningfully less than the $113 national average.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$72
|$82
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
DUIs can aggravate your effort to find a budget-friendly rate. Some companies will offer outright refuse coverage, but GEICO and Allstate deliver prices well below the $155 national average.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|Allstate
|National Average
|DUI
|$94
|$102
|$155
GEICO vs. Allstate Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
GEICO Discounts
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft system
Daytime running lights
Defensive driving
Driver affiliation (alma mater, company, emergency services, federal employee, military)
Driver’s educational course
Good driver
Good student
Multi-policy, bundling
Multi-vehicle
New vehicle discount
Seat belt use
Allstate Discounts
Allstate eSmart
Antilock brake
Anti-theft device
Early signing
EZ pay plan
FullPay
Good driver/Safe driving
Multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with other policies offered like home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)
New car
Responsible payer
Smart student
|Discount
|GEICO
|Allstate
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft
|Daytime running lights
|Defensive driving
|Driver affiliation
|Driver’s education
|Early signing
|EZ Pay plan
|FullPay
|Good driver
|Good student/Smart student
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|New vehicle/New car
|Online quote/Allstate eSmart
|Responsible payer
|Seat belt use
Our Methodology and How We Compared GEICO and Allstate
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After a data-driven insurance review, GEICO is cheaper than Allstate in every category. In particular, the average monthly rate for GEICO car insurance is $47, and Allstate insurance is $11 more expensive, at $58. However, both companies slid below the $69 national average. Just keep in mind that your quotes may vary based on your age, location, and driving history.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors in claims satisfaction ratings, reviews, and financial strength, GEICO is the better company. Also, it happens to be the cheaper company, too. But millions of people choose Allstate every year. So it may be wise to get quotes from both companies and choose the lower rate.
The smartest and most effective strategy to evaluate coverage options is to try a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify. In minutes, you could be looking at 10+ customized quotes from top insurance companies like these two, along with others like USAA and State Farm.