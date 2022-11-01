4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
“Amigo” means “friend” in Spanish, and that’s exactly what Amigo Insurance wants its customers to feel about them. This insurance company goes by many names under the umbrella of Amigo MGA, including Amigo Blue, Amigo USA, and Amigo America. Amigo is powered by a digital ecosystem that’s aimed at “bridging the gap in the auto insurance world.”
How does Amigo auto insurance compare to the other insurance providers out there? Compare free quotes with Insurify to find out. This tool makes it easy to get the auto insurance quotes you need quickly and easily.
Amigo in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Amigo is $77 per month.
Amigo is good for multicultural services, people who frequently travel to Mexico, and people who live in its small coverage area.
Amigo isn't the best option for online quotes and people who don’t want to meet with an insurance agent in person.
Amigo Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Not much information is available about Amigo’s claims satisfaction and financial strength. The company earned a B1 rating from Moody’s but otherwise doesn’t rank among the top auto insurance companies when it comes to claims or customer satisfaction. However, it does have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Here’s how it stacks up according to our ratings.
|Industry Ranking
|Amigo Rating
|Moody’s Financial Strength
|B1 from Moody’s
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Amigo Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
People with clean driving records and no points on their driver’s license tend to have the lowest insurance rates. However, one of Amigo’s specialties is high-risk drivers who have a hard time getting coverage elsewhere, including motorists who need SR-22 insurance.
|Driver Profile
|Amigo Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$111
|$77
|DUI
|$167
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$135
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$117
|$104
Amigo Car Insurance Quotes by State
Location has a significant impact on the cost of an auto insurance policy. It’s just one factor that insurance companies consider when they calculate the cost of auto insurance coverage, along with credit scores, marital status, and other factors. We found these rates across Amigo’s coverage area.
|State
|Amigo Average Monthly Premium
|Illinois
|$104
|Indiana
|$63
|Texas
|$81
|Wisconsin
|$61
Amigo Car Insurance Pros and Cons
There are pros and cons to choosing Amigo for your insurance needs, just like with any other company in the insurance industry. Here’s what you can expect if you choose Amigo.
Pros
Easy to use Amigo App
Extends service to Mexico
Cons
Only available in a few states
Must secure coverage through an agent
Amigo Car Insurance Discounts
Amigo offers a few discounts on its car insurance policies that can help lower the cost of your auto insurance policy. The company doesn’t publicize its discounts, but these have been offered in the past. Your best bet is to ask about potential discounts when signing up to make sure you’re paying the lowest rate possible.
Driver-Based Discounts
Amigo has offered several driver-based discounts in previous years, including a safe driver discount and a homeowner discount. You can also get discounts for having safety features in your car, like passive restraints and anti-theft devices.
Policy-Based Discounts
Amigo has offered many policy-based discounts. They include discounts for paying in full, transferring your insurance to Amigo or renewing a policy with the company, and insuring multiple cars.
Bundling Discounts
Amigo’s multi-policy discount rewards people for bundling car insurance with the company’s renters or homeowners insurance.
Amigo Car Insurance Coverage Options
Amigo focuses primarily on insuring high-risk drivers in a small market. Many niche providers that offer this service typically only offer the minimum coverage for property damage and bodily injury liability that’s required to operate a motor vehicle. However, it does have a couple of specialized offerings that could come in handy for some drivers.
Rideshare Coverage
Amigo offers specialized coverage for people who use their cars for rideshare or gig work. This coverage is crucially important. Your regular car insurance may not cover you if you’re in an accident while using the car for rideshare activities, and companies like Uber and Lyft only cover you while you have a passenger in the car, leaving you vulnerable.
SR-22 Insurance
Need to file an SR-22 form to get back on the road? Amigo has you covered! The company will file an SR-22 for you so you can resume driving.
Coverage in Mexico
Amigo offers optional car insurance that covers trips to Mexico, which many other U.S.-based companies exclude from coverage. If you visit Mexico often and plan to drive while you’re there, this could be valuable.
Amigo Car Insurance Reputation
Is Amigo USA car insurance good?
Amigo USA car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Amigo USA is $77.
There are very few reviews about Amigo out there, and the ones that are present give a mixed view of the company’s reputation. Relying solely on customer reviews can skew your perceptions because people who are angry are more likely to leave a review. However, they can still be helpful.
Amigo Customer Service
Some policyholders say that it’s hard to get in touch with an insurance agent and that when they finally did reach someone, the agents were rude. That could ultimately make it more frustrating to file a claim.
Amigo Claims-Filing Process
Amigo allows policyholders to file claims over the phone, online, or through the company’s mobile app.
Amigo: Is it right for you?
Amigo can be a useful car insurance option, especially for people who have a hard time getting car insurance from other companies. Your best bet for getting affordable car insurance, however, is to compare rates with Insurify. It’s easy, it’s fast, and it will help you make sure you’re getting the best rates you can get.
Frequently Asked Questions
Amigo can be an affordable answer for people in need. However, it’s only available in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, and Mexico, so if you live somewhere else, it will not be an option for you.
We found an average cost of $104 per month for Amigo policies.
Amigo doesn’t publicize its discounts, but a few common ones to ask an agent about include bundling, safe driver, and safety feature discounts.
Comparing quotes from lots of insurance companies is the best way to save money on car insurance. Get the quotes you need with Insurify and see what deals you can find.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.