Amigo Car Insurance Coverage Options

Amigo focuses primarily on insuring high-risk drivers in a small market. Many niche providers that offer this service typically only offer the minimum coverage for property damage and bodily injury liability that’s required to operate a motor vehicle. However, it does have a couple of specialized offerings that could come in handy for some drivers.

Rideshare Coverage

Amigo offers specialized coverage for people who use their cars for rideshare or gig work. This coverage is crucially important. Your regular car insurance may not cover you if you’re in an accident while using the car for rideshare activities, and companies like Uber and Lyft only cover you while you have a passenger in the car, leaving you vulnerable.

SR-22 Insurance

Need to file an SR-22 form to get back on the road? Amigo has you covered! The company will file an SR-22 for you so you can resume driving.

Coverage in Mexico

Amigo offers optional car insurance that covers trips to Mexico, which many other U.S.-based companies exclude from coverage. If you visit Mexico often and plan to drive while you’re there, this could be valuable.

