4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
From Mobile to Huntsville, every Alabama driver needs an auto insurance policy. The state has minimum coverage requirements for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. You also need liability insurance for accidents with underinsured and/or uninsured drivers. But an auto insurance policy that sticks to the minimum insurance requirements will only help you in a collision.
Lots of providers offer solid Alabama car insurance policies that give you full coverage - the required liability insurance and comprehensive coverage that will protect you from non-collision incidents like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. You don’t need good credit or a clean driving record to get car insurance coverage that makes you feel comfortable.
To find the Alabama car insurance quotes that meet your needs for liability coverage and everything else to give you peace of mind, try Insurify, the trusted quote-comparison tool to find free car insurance quotes. You’ll have access to exclusive rates and discounts and join the millions who have saved time and money with our extremely well-reviewed service.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Alabama is Nationwide.
National General is the cheapest insurer on average in Alabama, with average rates of $107 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Alabama
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$168
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$151
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$258
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$116
|80
|5
|State Auto
|$194
|76
|6
|National General
|$107
|58
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who offers the best car insurance in Alabama?
When you consider quality, reliability, and price, some of the best car insurance companies for Alabama drivers are Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers. However, the best car insurance company for you might be one you’ve never heard of, so it’s always good for drivers to compare quotes.
The cheapest insurance coverage isn’t always the best. We’ve compiled a list of the top car insurance companies in Alabama based on the factors that matter most. You’ll find that each insurer is bringing something different to the table that might work for you and your family. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search.
You might notice that big names like GEICO, State Farm, Allstate, and Progressive aren’t on this list. Car insurance rates can vary highly by different companies in different states, so the best Alabama car insurance won’t always be from the same insurance companies you’d rely on in Georgia, Florida, or any other state.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Nationwide
Nationwide is one of the largest and most trusted auto insurance companies in the country. You can be sure it will be around in the years to come and stable enough to pay out your claims. If you’re looking to meet only the state minimum requirements for Alabama car insurance, Nationwide won’t necessarily be the cheapest. But it has the best rates for a complete auto insurance policy.
At Nationwide, all credit scores are welcome! Alabama drivers with bad credit are penalized far less with Nationwide policies than with other Alabama car insurance companies.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driving discounts, anti-theft, auto-pay, good student, and multi-policy.
Nationwide rewards good drivers handsomely and is a fantastic option for drivers older than 60.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$271
|Drivers Over 60
|$126
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$163
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$238
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$236
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$181
Safeco
Safeco offers the advantages of a huge insurance company - it’s owned by Liberty Mutual, an industry giant - with the personal touch of a small, independent agency. Safeco policies are sold through a network of local agents. So if you like talking to a person and prefer supporting local businesses, Safeco is a great option. Plus, average rates are very low.
Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy and safe driving (app tracking).
Safeco offers very high affordability for drivers with average credit and a safe driving history and those who are on the older side, but young drivers and those with previous violations will pay more. Still, policies don’t exceed $250 per month on average.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$250
|Drivers Over 60
|$115
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$132
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$218
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$218
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$149
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is a well-known insurer with lots of coverage options and discounts. You’ll see that the average Alabama car insurance premiums are somewhat high, but so is customer satisfaction. Liberty Mutual will also allow you to lower your deductible for collision coverage.
Top discounts that the company offers include homeowner, multi-policy, and accident-free.
Age clearly matters at Liberty Mutual: while young drivers pay huge premiums, seasoned auto-owners can get cheap auto insurance rates.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$446
|Drivers Over 60
|$152
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$235
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$318
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$327
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$263
Travelers
The advantages of Travelers insurance are in the numbers: average rates are low, low, low. The trade-off, however, is clear: claims satisfaction is well below average. But if you are a confident driver and don’t anticipate making a claim, Travelers could be a great option for your budget, even though lower rates could come at a cost.
Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy, multi-car, good student, new car, and homeownership.
Travelers offers very cheap car insurance to drivers under 25 and very low rates across the board.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$156
|Drivers Over 60
|$100
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$109
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$142
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$160
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$120
State Auto
Another network of independent agents recently bought by Liberty Mutual, State Auto offers well-rated customer service and a ton of coverage options. You’ll also get to work with a local, independent agent.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driving, multi-policy, multi-car, driver training, and good student.
Drivers with no accidents will benefit from great rates, while those with tickets and violations pay twice as much on average for State Auto in Alabama.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$288
|Drivers Over 60
|$265
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$153
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$304
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$307
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$206
National General
If you drive a car made by General Motors, pay special attention to National General car insurance, which grew out of the financing and insurance services of GM dealerships and still offers special discounts to GM drivers. RV owners can also save.
National General has lots of discounts to offer, but keep in mind that despite its 24-hour claims hotline, claims satisfaction is far from the highest.
Top discounts that the company offers include RV, General Motors cars, multi-policy, and low mileage.
You’ll see a wide range of average car insurance rates, but overall, National General offers some of the cheapest auto insurance in Alabama.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$182
|Drivers Over 60
|$81
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$89
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$304
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$163
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$104
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Alabama
The urban areas in the state of Alabama - Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery, and metro Columbus, Georgia - are the most expensive regions for full-coverage car insurance. They’re high-risk relative to the college towns and rural county seats, like Florence, which has the cheapest Alabama car insurance in the cities we analyzed.
|Alabama City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Auburn
|$208
|Birmingham
|$236
|Florence
|$160
|Huntsville
|$191
|Mobile
|$268
|Montgomery
|$212
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
When you’re buying Alabama auto insurance, you’re sorting through a bunch of insurance providers that all offer different insurance options and discounts. It’s nearly impossible to assess all by yourself how to find the best auto insurance, especially if you have poor credit, receive a violation like a DUI, or are a new, young driver who just got their driver’s license.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
But with Insurify, buying auto insurance doesn’t have to be difficult. Insurify is a high-rated quote-comparison tool that pulls auto insurance quotes from all the top car insurance companies based on your specific needs. Providers offer Insurify users special deals and discounts, and the service is free from beginning to end - it takes only a few minutes.
When buying Alabama auto insurance, you also won’t want to settle for just the minimum coverage. Having solid liability car insurance that includes uninsured motorist coverage is important, but it’s just the beginning of your journey to full-coverage auto insurance. You deserve a wide-ranging policy with cheap rates, and Insurify is the best place to help you find one.
Give Insurify the chance to save you time and money, and like the millions who have used our service, you’ll be happy your policy is the cheapest car insurance you could find after comparing quotes from the top insurance companies in Alabama.
Frequently Asked Questions
Nationwide scores best overall for Alabama car insurance, but there are a handful of solid car insurance companies to work with, including Liberty Mutual and its subsidiaries Safeco and State Auto, along with the super affordable Travelers and National General.
National General and Travelers offer the cheapest car insurance in the state of Alabama, but beware, poor claims satisfaction is common for cheap car insurance companies.
The best car insurance policy for you depends on the types of discounts you can access (maybe you have a great credit score or a clean driving record) and if you have a history that an insurer would consider high-risk, like a DUI or a past driver’s license suspension. Some car insurance companies are more forgiving or provide better discounts than others - so do your research!
You can get cheap car insurance without just buying the minimum car insurance required by the state of Alabama. Use Insurify’s award-winning quote-comparison tool that helps policyholders and new drivers all over the country save time and money finding the cheapest car insurance rates for exactly their needs and location.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.