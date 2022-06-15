Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who offers the best car insurance in Alabama? When you consider quality, reliability, and price, some of the best car insurance companies for Alabama drivers are Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers. However, the best car insurance company for you might be one you’ve never heard of, so it’s always good for drivers to compare quotes.

The cheapest insurance coverage isn’t always the best. We’ve compiled a list of the top car insurance companies in Alabama based on the factors that matter most. You’ll find that each insurer is bringing something different to the table that might work for you and your family. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search.

You might notice that big names like GEICO, State Farm, Allstate, and Progressive aren’t on this list. Car insurance rates can vary highly by different companies in different states, so the best Alabama car insurance won’t always be from the same insurance companies you’d rely on in Georgia, Florida, or any other state.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $168 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is one of the largest and most trusted auto insurance companies in the country. You can be sure it will be around in the years to come and stable enough to pay out your claims. If you’re looking to meet only the state minimum requirements for Alabama car insurance, Nationwide won’t necessarily be the cheapest. But it has the best rates for a complete auto insurance policy.

At Nationwide, all credit scores are welcome! Alabama drivers with bad credit are penalized far less with Nationwide policies than with other Alabama car insurance companies.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driving discounts, anti-theft, auto-pay, good student, and multi-policy.

Nationwide rewards good drivers handsomely and is a fantastic option for drivers older than 60.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $271 Drivers Over 60 $126 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $163 Drivers With a Prior Accident $238 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $236 Drivers With Average Credit $181

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $151 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco offers the advantages of a huge insurance company - it’s owned by Liberty Mutual, an industry giant - with the personal touch of a small, independent agency. Safeco policies are sold through a network of local agents. So if you like talking to a person and prefer supporting local businesses, Safeco is a great option. Plus, average rates are very low.

Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy and safe driving (app tracking).

Safeco offers very high affordability for drivers with average credit and a safe driving history and those who are on the older side, but young drivers and those with previous violations will pay more. Still, policies don’t exceed $250 per month on average.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $250 Drivers Over 60 $115 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $132 Drivers With a Prior Accident $218 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $218 Drivers With Average Credit $149

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $258 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is a well-known insurer with lots of coverage options and discounts. You’ll see that the average Alabama car insurance premiums are somewhat high, but so is customer satisfaction. Liberty Mutual will also allow you to lower your deductible for collision coverage.

Top discounts that the company offers include homeowner, multi-policy, and accident-free.

Age clearly matters at Liberty Mutual: while young drivers pay huge premiums, seasoned auto-owners can get cheap auto insurance rates.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $446 Drivers Over 60 $152 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $235 Drivers With a Prior Accident $318 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $327 Drivers With Average Credit $263

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $116 Insurify Composite Score: 80

The advantages of Travelers insurance are in the numbers: average rates are low, low, low. The trade-off, however, is clear: claims satisfaction is well below average. But if you are a confident driver and don’t anticipate making a claim, Travelers could be a great option for your budget, even though lower rates could come at a cost.

Top discounts that the company offers include multi-policy, multi-car, good student, new car, and homeownership.

Travelers offers very cheap car insurance to drivers under 25 and very low rates across the board.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $156 Drivers Over 60 $100 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $109 Drivers With a Prior Accident $142 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $160 Drivers With Average Credit $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $194 Insurify Composite Score: 76

Another network of independent agents recently bought by Liberty Mutual, State Auto offers well-rated customer service and a ton of coverage options. You’ll also get to work with a local, independent agent.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driving, multi-policy, multi-car, driver training, and good student.

Drivers with no accidents will benefit from great rates, while those with tickets and violations pay twice as much on average for State Auto in Alabama.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $288 Drivers Over 60 $265 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $153 Drivers With a Prior Accident $304 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $307 Drivers With Average Credit $206

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 National General Average Monthly Cost: $107 Insurify Composite Score: 58

If you drive a car made by General Motors, pay special attention to National General car insurance, which grew out of the financing and insurance services of GM dealerships and still offers special discounts to GM drivers. RV owners can also save.

National General has lots of discounts to offer, but keep in mind that despite its 24-hour claims hotline, claims satisfaction is far from the highest.

Top discounts that the company offers include RV, General Motors cars, multi-policy, and low mileage.

You’ll see a wide range of average car insurance rates, but overall, National General offers some of the cheapest auto insurance in Alabama.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $182 Drivers Over 60 $81 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $89 Drivers With a Prior Accident $304 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $163 Drivers With Average Credit $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.