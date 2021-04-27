Is Compare.com Safe? Compare.com Reviews, Quotes

Compare.com Reviews: Here’s what customers are saying…

Compare.com has gotten many good customer reviews over the last six years. On eKomi, it received an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with 181 total reviews. While the reviews were short, many noted that the site was “easy,” “fast,” and helped people find inexpensive coverage. Negative reviews tended to emphasize the site’s confusing structure, as well as ultimately being charged more for a quote than the original price quoted by Compare.com.

The Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot tell a similar story. At BBB, Compare.com gets an A+ rating and is listed as an accredited business; however, there are no listed customer reviews. While there are only 5 customer reviews for Compare.com on Trustpilot, all 5 customer reviews are one star reviews. Customer Matt S. was frustrated by a lack of communication from Compare.com employees, while Robert expressed irritation with the site’s confusing structure and lack of accurate quote options.

Overall, it seems that customers are getting a small handful of car insurance policies to choose from. For some, this is enough to feel satisfied with their purchase. For others who know that more options exist, it isn’t quite enough to feel sure that the best rate was uncovered.

This table shows Compare.com’s official Insurify Composite Rating, based on a combination of reviews from aggregator sites:

Site Customer Rating Number of Reviews Clearsurance 3.95 / 5 1203 eKomi 4.5 / 5 181 SiteJabber 5 / 5 6 Yelp 3.5 / 5 3 TrustPilot 1 / 5 5 Total Score 4.04 / 5 1390

Compare.com is rated 4.03 out of 5 based on 1390 reviews.

