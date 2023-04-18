Britney Balk

Insurance Sales Agent

With more than a decade of experience in the insurance space, Britney has worked for some of the most recognizable names in car and home insurance, including Allstate, State Farm, and Root. Before joining Insurify in early 2022, she was an insurance agent with Laris Motorsports Insurance for two years. Britney graduated from Kaplan University with a criminal justice degree. Outside of helping others protect what matters most, she and her husband enjoy their time at a race track, drag racing with all their family and friends.