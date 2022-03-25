Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These 10 States (March 2022)

10 States Where Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in 2022

10. Arizona

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 24.7%

Average March gas price (regular): $4.62 per gallon (7% higher than national average)

Most popular car: Ford F-Series Pickup

Grand Canyon State drivers are paying over $0.90 more per gallon at the pump than they were just a month ago, meaning prices have increased by 24.7%. Arizona motorists are also more likely to drive a Ford F-Series pickup truck than any other vehicle, meaning that gas isn’t taking them as far, either. While a 2022 Ford F-150 averages 25 mpg — which is not bad for a pickup truck — it’s still the least fuel-efficient vehicle among all the cars most popular in states where gas prices are rising the fastest.

9. Mississippi

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 25.0%

Average March gas price (regular): $3.98 per gallon (8% lower than national average)

Most popular car: Nissan Altima

Mississippi drivers have seen prices rise a whopping 25% over the past month (though are still spending 8% less on gas than the average American driver). For context, anyone who drives a Nissan Altima — the most popular vehicle in the state — is now paying almost $13 more to fill up their tank than they were in February.

8. Louisiana

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 25.6%

Average March gas price (regular): $4.13 per gallon (4% lower than national average)

Most popular car: Nissan Altima

Like their Mississippi neighbors, drivers in Louisiana are ponying up at the pump, spending over 25% more on gasoline than they did just a month ago. Prices jumped a full $0.84 per gallon between February and March of 2022.

7. Ohio

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 25.8%

Average March gas price (regular): $4.06 per gallon (6% lower than national average)

Most popular car: Honda Civic

Though Ohio drivers are still paying less for gas than the national average, prices in the state have shot up at the seventh-highest rate in the nation over the past month. Fortunately, Buckeye State motorists most commonly drive a Honda Civic, which is one of the most fuel efficient cars on the road. The 2022 model’s 42 highway mpg helps Civic owners squeeze the most out of every gallon.

6. Michigan

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 25.9%

Average March gas price (regular): $4.22 per gallon (2% lower than national average)

Most popular car: Chevrolet Malibu

The automobile capital of the country is seeing gas prices skyrocket this month: a gallon of regular gasoline now costs 25.9% more than it did in February. With prices now well over $4 per gallon, perhaps Michigan drivers will be more open to considering new electric alternatives, like the all-electric Ford F-150, from America’s Detroit-based auto manufactures.

5. Indiana

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 26.0%

Average March gas price (regular): $4.22 per gallon (2% lower than national average)

Most popular car: Chevrolet Malibu

It’s March Madness in the Hoosier State, both for college basketball and at the gas station. Gas prices rose an even 26% between February and March, causing the statewide average to hit $4.22 per gallon of regular gasoline.

4. Alabama

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 26.3%

Average March gas price (regular): $4.13 per gallon (4% lower than national average)

Most popular car: Nissan Altima

A gallon of regular gas now costs $4.13 in Alabama, which means prices have risen a colossal $0.86 per gallon in just one month. This 26.3% increase is the fourth-highest jump in the U.S. over the past month.

3. Georgia

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 26.6%

Average March gas price (regular): $4.27 per gallon (1% lower than national average)

Most popular car: Honda Accord

Fuel prices are up in the Peach State, with gas now costing 26.6% more per gallon than it did in February. Anyone filling up their Honda Accord, the most common car in the state, should prepare to spend an extra $13.32 every time they visit the pump.

2. Nevada

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 27.7%

Average March gas price (regular): $5.01 per gallon (16% higher than national average)

Most popular car: Nissan Altima

Nevada drivers have had it rough recently. Not only have gas prices increased by nearly 28% over the past month, they’re also 16% higher than the national average. This means that Silver State motorists are shelling out over $5 per gallon — the third-highest state average in the country.

1. Utah

Average gas price increase from Feb. – Mar. 2022: 29.6%

Average March gas price (regular): $4.36 per gallon (1% higher than national average)

Most popular car: Ford F-Series Pickup

Utah gas prices have shot up by nearly 30% since February, the biggest hike of any state in the nation. Since the Ford F-Series Pickup is the most popular car in the state, this price jump is having an especially large impact on the typical Utah driver, too. A 2022 F-150 has a 23-gallon tank, so its owners are now spending an additional $22.77 — not a trifle sum — every time they fill up.