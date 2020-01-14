Are Car Insurance Costs on the Rise in Your State? (2020)

As we enter a new decade, which states have been seeing car insurance prices fall and which are trending higher and higher?

No one likes paying car insurance bills; and no one likes the idea of those bills getting more and more expensive, especially when others’ are getting increasingly cheaper.

It’s no breaking news which state is home to the priciest auto insurance policies. Michigan has historically sky-high premiums, charging 72 percent more for car insurance than the next most expensive state. However, this doesn’t mean that car owners in other states should rest on their laurels, confident that they will always enjoy cheaper quotes for the same coverage. Pricing trends can matter just as much as costs themselves.

On this front, there‘s good news and bad news, so let’s begin with the good. There are in fact states in which quotes have been getting progressively lower in recent years. In fact, there are a dozen states where the average driver pays less for insurance today than they did in 2017.

Now for the bad news. In the approximately three dozen remaining states, the pricing outlook is not so rosy. Among these states, car owners are paying 22 percent more on average than they were 3 years ago.

So to ring in the new year, Insurify presents the state of insurance pricing trends in America going into 2020.