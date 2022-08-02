Where Gas Prices Have Risen the Most in 2022 — And Where They’re Starting to Fall

It’s no secret that gas prices have skyrocketed this year, but costs have tapered off slightly over the past month. Here’s where prices are up the most overall and also where costs are falling the fastest.

Over the past year, increased gas prices have taken a huge toll on Americans’ wallets. Not only is filling up at the pump more expensive than ever, but elevated transportation costs have also raised the prices of almost everything else, from microchips to potato chips. Skyrocketing fuel prices are one of the biggest reasons the U.S. is experiencing record-setting inflation, with the Consumer Price Index rising 9.1% year over year in June 2022.[1]

While oil and gas costs are now significantly higher than in 2021, recent monthly data is more optimistic. After fuel prices peaked in June of this year, costs have steadily declined over the past month. Experts note that a recent surge in global oil production, coupled with Americans driving less because of exorbitant gasoline costs, has tipped the supply-demand scales toward cheaper prices.

These gasoline price trends are happening across the country, but some areas are experiencing more extreme cost fluctuations than the nation as a whole. To keep drivers informed of America’s volatile fuel costs, the data science team at Insurify, an auto insurance quotes comparison site, analyzed AAA’s most recent gas prices data to identify the 10 states where gas prices have risen the most over the past year and the 10 states where prices have cooled off the fastest over the past month.