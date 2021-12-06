Car Brands With the Rudest Drivers (2021)

Driving through holiday traffic can bring out the worst in any driver. As it turns out, drivers of these five car brands exhibit rude driving behavior at elevated rates.

The holidays have officially arrived, bringing plenty of cheer—but also plenty of stress. Whether it’s buying gifts for picky friends or hosting a house full of relatives, there’s a lot to worry about this holiday season. Adding to these challenges, travel gets particularly hectic this time of year, with winter weather and congested roads causing stressful—and more often dangerous—driving conditions. It’s no surprise then that drivers tend to be more on-edge than usual when traveling during the holiday season, which unfortunately has harmful ramifications. Motor vehicle accident fatalities spike this time of year: for example, traffic deaths are 68% more common on New Year’s Day than during non-holiday periods according to the National Safety Council.

Yet while holiday stress can get to anyone, it’s still no excuse for acting rude on the road, especially since such behavior is not only inconsiderate, but dangerous. Some of the most extreme forms of rude driving behavior—like failing to yield or stop—are exceptionally hazardous, and drivers should exercise particular caution around motorists whose behavior demonstrates a wanton disregard for others on the road. To help inform drivers on staying safe on the roads this year, data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to identify the five car brands with the rudest drivers in 2021.