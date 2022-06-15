7 Car Features That Can Affect Car Insurance Rates

How the Type of Vehicle You Drive Can Impact Costs

What causes car insurance rate increases? Car accidents and traffic violations have the greatest impact on car insurance rates. Special car features and modifications may change rates, but have less of an effect than incidents.

Auto insurance companies look at both your car as a whole and as the value of its parts when figuring out how much to charge in car insurance premiums. Let’s look at the bigger picture first and how the type of car you drive could lead to a lower or higher premium.

Companies will use data from past insurance claims from similar car models to help them evaluate how much it will cost to insure you based on repair costs, payments from comprehensive coverage claims, theft rates, the type of coverage you should get, and more. When insurance providers calculate the cost of your insurance coverage, they’ll consider a number of things, like:

Make and Model

Here’s a good instance where less is more. An average sedan that is good for everyday driving, has low mileage, and is relatively common will lead to a cheaper car insurance policy than a luxury or sports car. For example, a Honda (make) Civic (model) racks up less in car insurance costs than a Tesla Model 3.

Purchase Price

Judging from the make and model, it’s easier to determine how much you paid for your vehicle. More often than not, flashier, more expensive cars cost more to repair, have higher theft rates, and are more susceptible to vandalism, so car insurance companies will charge more in auto insurance premiums.

Age of Car

A new car will lead to higher insurance pricing than a used one, and not only because it cost more when you purchased it. Newer cars might also have more expensive parts or ones that are harder to replace in repairs.

However, most people know that cars go down in value the second you drive them off the lot, so buying a certified pre-owned vehicle with low mileage can be a good option if you are trying to keep costs low.

Car Engine

Vehicles with more powerful engines cost more to insure, like those with a V8. Insurance companies link cars with stronger engines to more powerful vehicles, like large pickup trucks, or ones that can go faster. If a driver is at a higher chance of creating damage upon impact or racking up speeding tickets, then they will cost more to insure.

Size of Car

Sometimes, bigger cars like the Chevrolet Equinox, Jeep Wrangler, or other SUVs can feel like driving a boat. Larger cars can be harder to navigate through narrow spaces or lanes and are more likely to cause accidents. For this reason, bigger cars are seen as high-risk vehicles and can lead to higher premiums.

Accident Rate and Safety Ratings

For obvious reasons, you should steer clear of buying any cars that do not perform well in safety tests. These are telling of how well cars and features like airbags will be able to protect you, your passengers, and others on the road. Some models that are linked to specific drivers, like a family-sized minivan, can lead to lower rates because they go through more rigorous tests.

Safety Features

While aesthetic modifications like all-leather seats or a new center console and performance enhancers like a stronger engine can raise insurance costs, safety features can help bring them back down. Insurance companies like to reward drivers who make an effort to reduce their risk of claims and collisions, but know that even safety features can bump up costs if they’re pricey.

