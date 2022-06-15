Are you overpaying for car insurance? Quotes, Discounts 2022

How to Save Money on Car Insurance

Car insurance prices seem inflexible, but you can get away from higher premiums if you know where to look. You might ask for auto insurance discounts, improve your credit and driving history, raise your deductible, reduce coverage, and shop around for the lowest prices on car insurance.

Ask for Discounts

Discounts are a quick and easy way to lower your premiums almost instantly. Most car insurance policies come with discounts, such as:

They may not be automatic; asking for discounts when shopping for car insurance is always worthwhile.

Raise the Deductible

One way to immediately reduce your car insurance costs is by raising your deductible. The deductible is the out-of-pocket amount you spend before the insurance company kicks in to pay the claim.

Suppose your policy has a $250 deductible. You will pay for the first $250 of the repair costs if you make a claim, and the insurance company will cover the rest of the expense, up to your limit.

Raising your deductible to $500 or $1,000 can significantly reduce the cost of your car insurance. However, you would then have to cover the first $500 or $1,000 of a claim. Make sure to have emergency savings set aside to cover a higher deductible.

Reduce Coverage

Lowering your coverage is another way to significantly reduce how much you pay for car insurance. Start by reviewing your policy to check your liability limits. Depending on your state laws and risk tolerance, you may be able to lower them. Ask your insurance agent if you’re unsure about your state’s minimum coverage requirements.

Also, consider whether you still need full coverage. For example, if you drive a paid-off older car, it might be worth it to drop collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Finally, drop add-ons that you don’t need anymore, such as gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement. Dropping these extras can add up to big savings year over year.

Improve Your Credit

Since car insurance providers consider your credit history, raising your credit score can pay off in the long term. The best ways to improve credit are to pay down outstanding debts and to pay all your bills on time.

Drive Safely

It’s no secret that safe drivers tend to pay less for auto insurance. Therefore, another important way to get low car insurance rates is by having a safe driving record.

Your claims history also plays a role in determining your premiums. The more car insurance claims you make, the more your insurance will cost. Claims could trigger rate increases even if they’re not your doing, like a rock cracking your windshield or a tree falling on your car during a storm.

You might also receive a car insurance discount if you take a driving course. Defensive driving courses only take a couple of hours and typically cost less than $100.

Shop Around for Auto Insurance

Shopping around to compare rates is the most effective way to pay less for car insurance. Requesting quotes from multiple car insurance companies can take hours. But there’s an easier way — use an online insurance comparison tool.

You’ll typically enter information about your location, driving history, and car details. Then, you’ll see quotes from top companies like State Farm, GEICO, Nationwide, and Allstate. With so many options, you’re sure to find the lowest price available.

